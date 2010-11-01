Mike Yeo | Center

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Paul Stastny Active

Paul Stastny found the back of the net in his return from a lower-body injury. Stastny missed the Blues' first four playoff games, but he returned on Saturday to help the Blues eliminate Minnesota with a 4-3 overtime victory. Stastny logged 22:42 minutes of ice time in his return.

2 Patrik Berglund Active

Patrik Berglund picked up a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 3-1 win over Arizona. With his 22nd marker of the season, Berglund has matched the career high he set back in 2010-11. He has 33 points in 76 games.

3 Jori Lehtera Active

Jori Lehtera registered two assists in St. Louis' 4-3 overtime win against Minnesota in Game 5 on Saturday. Lehtera was only used in two of five games in the first round series. Although he did get two points on Saturday, he also had two minor penalties and was limited to 12:29 minutes of ice time.

4 Kyle Brodziak Active

Kyle Brodziak, Nail Yakupov and Dmitrij Jaskin will be scratched against the Jets on Friday. Brodziak has posted seven goals and 11 points along with 27 PIMs and 42 hits over 51 games this season. Jaskin meanwhile has but 10 points and 85 hits in 43 games.

5 Ivan Barbashev Active

Ivan Barbashev will be a healthy scratch in Game 1 of St. Louis' second-round series against Nashville. He didn't take part in the pre-game line rushes during the warmup. Barbashev had five goals and seven assists in 30 games during the regular season, and no points in four games against the Wild in the first round. Nail Yakupov, Luke Opilka, Zach Sanford, Dmitrij Jaskin and Petteri Lindbohm will also watch Game 1 from the press box.

6 Vladimir Sobotka Active

Vladimir Sobotka recorded an assist in St. Louis' 4-3 overtime win against Minnesota in Game 5 on Saturday. Sobotka finished the first round series with a goal and three points in five games. He played for the Blues on April 9 for the first time in roughly three years because he was with the KHL's Omsk Avangard. He had nine goals and 30 points in 41 KHL contests this season.

LW 1 Alexander Steen Active

Alexander Steen didn't skate Wednesday morning, but he will play in Game 1 versus Nashville. Steen had two goals and two assists in five games against Minnesota in Round 1 of the postseason. He had one goal in four meetings with the Predators during the regular season.

2 Jaden Schwartz Active

Jaden Schwartz recorded two assists in St. Louis' 4-3 overtime win against Minnesota in Game 5 on Saturday. Schwartz was a major contributor in St. Louis' first round series with two goals and five points in five games. He now has eight goals and 26 points in 43 career playoff contests. The Blues will naturally be looking for Schwartz to have another big series in the second round against Nashville.

3 Robby Fabbri I.L.

Robby Fabbri will miss the rest of the season with a left ACL injury. Well the Blues' worst fears were realized. Fabbri was St. Louis' third leading scorer and his absence is a huge blow to their playoff hopes. If you own Fabbri, look for a replacement immediately. The Blues have recalled Kenny Agostino and Magnus Paajarvi from AHL Chicago to compensate for Fabbri's loss.

4 David Perron Active

David Perron racked up a trio of points in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Predators. With a goal and two assists, it was Perron's most productive outing since Nov. 12 when he had three helpers against Columbus. Through 78 games this season, Perron has posted 17 goals and 44 points.

5 Zach Sanford Active

Zach Sanford is projected to draw into the Blues' lineup for Game 2 on Friday. It would be Sanford's career playoff debut. He had four goals and eight points in 39 games this season. If all proceeds as projected, Sanford will play on the third line with Alexander Steen and Vladimir Sobotka.

6 Magnus Paajarvi Active

Magnus Paajarvi scored the game-winning goal in Saturday’s 4-3 OT win over the Minnesota Wild. He found the back of the net at the 9:42 mark of the extra frame. Not only did Paajarvi’s goal allow the Blues to win the game, it also allowed them to finish off their series against Minnesota in five games. Paajarvi finishes the first round with a goal and an assist in five contests. Vladimir Tarasenko, Alexander Steen and Paul Stastny also found the back of the net for St. Louis. The Blues will take on the Nashville Predators in the second round.

RW 1 Vladimir Tarasenko Active

Vladimir Tarasenko wants to be better in the second round of the playoffs. "We always need to be better, especially now," Tarasenko said. "It's always nice when you have space to grow and that's what we want to do as a team, every one of us. So we will try to do it in the second round." He notched one goal and two assists in five games against the Wild in Round 1. Tarasenko has enjoyed plenty of success against Nashville in his career with 22 points, including 10 goals, in 24 contests.

2 Dmitrij Jaskin Active

Dmitrij Jaskin will return to action in place of Nail Yakupov on Sunday against the Predators. This will be Jaskin's first game since March 13. He sat out seven games with an upper-body injury and missed another two as a healthy scratch. Jaskin has posted a goal and 10 points with 94 hits in 47 games so far this season.

3 Nail Yakupov Active

Nail Yakupov, Jori Lehtera and Dmitrij Jaskin will each be scratched for Game 2 against the Wild. Yakupov managed just three goals and nine points over 40 games this season. Lehtera picked up seven goals and 22 points in 64 games. Meanwhile, Jaskin posted 11 points with 98 hits in 51 games.

4 Scottie Upshall Active

Scotti Upshall and Kyle Brodziak will be scratched from Sunday's season finale against Colorado. Upshall's regular season ends with 10 goals and 18 points plus 99 hits in 73 games. Brodziak's closes with 15 points plus 56 hits in 69 games.

5 Ryan Reaves Active

Ryan Reaves scored the only goal for the Blues in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night. Reaves was standing in front and managed to tip Scottie Upshall's shot from the boards passed Pickard 12:29 into the first period. It's Reaves' 5th goal of the year, one shy of his career high of six set during the 2014-15 season. He is nothing more than a 4th liner and has no business being on any fantasy teams.

D 1 Alex Pietrangelo Active

Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo made four shots on goal Wednesday night, but none of them got past Devan Dubnyk as the Blues where shutout 2-0 by the Wild. Pietrangelo tried to do his part. He started the series with five shots in game one, but he was unable to find the back of the net in that contest also. He was joined by Vladimir Tarasenko with four failed attempts. At the end of the game, both teams had 28 shots.

2 Colton Parayko Active

Colton Parayko scored a goal in Game 3 against Minnesota. He opened the scoring in St. Louis' 3-1 win over the Wild. Parayko had six shots and a plus-1 rating in the contest. He has eight points in 23 career postseason outings.

3 Jay Bouwmeester Active

Jay Bouwmeester had to wait until 2013 to play in his first Stanley Cup Playoffs game and now he can't picture hockey without it. "It's the funnest time of year," Bouwmeester said. "Now when the playoffs start, it would be weird not to play; it would be a really long summer. Everyone says it, but it is true. It's funnest for fans, it's funnest for players. It's the competition, it's the atmosphere around it, it's everything. I think that's what guys miss when they stop playing. As you get older, you appreciate that more and want to make that count. At this point, that's why you play. You want to ultimately win the Stanley Cup." Bouwmeester can get to the second round for the second time on Wednesday night if the Blues defeat the Wild in Game 4 and complete the sweep.

4 Joel Edmundson Active

Joel Edmundson scored in Friday's 2-1 win over the Minnesota Wild. Edmundson had three goals in 69 games during the regular season, but he's already found the back of the net twice in two games this postseason. Edmundson scored the overtime winner in Game 1, while his goal in Game 2 gave his team a 1-0 lead early in the second period. The Blues are in a great spot right now, as they're heading back home with a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. Game 3 will be played on Sunday afternoon.

5 Carl Gunnarsson Active

Carl Gunnarsson (lower body) will return to the Blues' lineup on Thursday. Gunnarsson was out for four straight games. He has no goals and six assists in 53 games this season.

6 Robert Bortuzzo Active

Robert Bortuzzo will return to action for Game 2 on Friday against the Wild. He's expected to pair with Carl Gunnarsson. Bortuzzo missed the last six games with an upper body injury. Through 38 games this season the physical defender posted four points with 50 blocks and 77 hits.

7 Petteri Lindbohm Active

Petteri Lindbohm has been summoned from the minors. He isn't expected to play in Game 1 against Nashville Wednesday night. Lindbohm skated in seven games with the Blues during the regular season.

G 1 Jake Allen Active

Jake Allen is expected to be in the crease for Game 1 versus Nashville on Wednesday night. Allen had the second-best numbers among all goalies in Round 1 behind just Predators starter Pekka Rinne. He posted a 1.47 goals-against average and a .956 save percentage in Round 1 versus Minnesota. If that continues then this series should feature quite the goaltender battle.