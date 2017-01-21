Vincent Trocheck | Center | #21

All Positions

C 1 Aleksander Barkov I.L.

Aleksander Barkov (back) participated in the morning skate Thursday. He has sat out the last 14 games with an "upper-body injury" and he is expected to be miss at least another two weeks.

2 Vincent Trocheck Active

Vincent Trocheck had an All-Star game to remember during Sunday's 10-6 loss to the Metro. Trocheck picked up a goal and a team-high three assists to share the team-lead with four points in the match. It was his first career All-Star game, by the way.

3 Nick Bjugstad Active

Nick Bjugstad will indeed return to Thursday's match with Tampa Bay. In 21 games thus far Bjugstad has but a pair of points along with 10 PIMs and 31 hits. Hopefully tonight can be the first in many quality games in row by the 24-year-old, as he and the Panthers begin to turn their ship around.

4 Derek MacKenzie Active

Derek MacKenzie is poised to play in his 500th career game Wednesday night. The captain of the Florida Panthers has 10 points in 46 games this season as well as 105 points in 499 appearances.

5 Greg McKegg Active

Greg McKegg will get back into the lineup on Tuesday against Calgary. According to interim coach Tom Rowe, McKegg will center the fourth line with Shawn Thornton and Paul Thompson. He has sat out the last four games with an upper-body injury.

6 Michael Sgarbossa Active

Michael Sgarbossa scored a goal in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to Arizona. He has scored two goals in the last three games and has four points in 22 NHL appearances this season between Anaheim and Florida.

7 Paul Thompson Active

Paul Thompson will sit out on Wednesday when the Florida Panthers host the Winnipeg Jets. Thompson has appeared in 11 games this season, contributing two assists and 15 minutes in penalties averaging 7:33 per game. One more thing, he's a minus-3.

LW 1 Jonathan Huberdeau I.L.

Jonathan Huberdeau, who remains sidelined following Achilles' tendon surgery, skated with his teammates on Thursday. He took part in the morning skate for the first time, which is encouraging. However, he still isn't projected to be available until March. Interim coach Tom Rowe said he won't be providing updates on Huberdeau's status moving forward, but we will keep you posted if we learn anything.

2 Jussi Jokinen Active

Jussi Jokinen opened scoring shorthanded and then picked up an assist on the power-play in a 2-1 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Jokinen took a cross-ice feed from Vincent Trocheck and buried it behind a sprawling Andre Vasilevsky for his 5th goal of the year. After picking up an impressive 60 points last year, Jokinen has produced only 13 points in 40 games this season. He should not be owned in any format. Jonathan Marchessault picked up the game-winning goal for the Panthers.

3 Jonathan Marchessault Active

Jonathan Marchessault has been a great surprise for the Panthers this season. He signed a two-year, $1.5 million deal over the summer, but he's proved to be one of the best bargains in the league this season. "I thought I would play on the fourth line when I got here, show what I can do there. ," Marchessault said. "Obviously, I’m getting more time than expected. We have a good hockey team. It’s nice to be able to help out." He has 14 goals and 31 points in 43 games. He's on pace to hit the 24-goal mark right now.

4 Jared McCann Active

Jared McCann registered a pair of assists in Florida's 5-2 loss to Calgary on Tuesday. He had the primary helper on a pair of goals by Vincent Trocheck in the contest. McCann has three points in the last four games, while skating on Florida's top line.

RW 1 Jaromir Jagr Active

This one is about as clear-cut as it gets. Pittsburgh Penguins owner and uber legend Mario Lemieux didn't mince words when speaking about whether or not he and the franchise will retire Jaromir Jagr's No.68, "Oh, absolutely. He’s been a big part of our franchise," Lemieux said. "He’s won two Cups in Pittsburgh. He’s a Hall of Famer, by far, and I’m sure he’ll be up there eventually." Hey, Mario! He's not just a Hall of Famer, he's one of the Top 100 players ever! Jagr, who recently passed Mark Messier as the game's second all-time leading scorer with 1,897 points as of this writing, sits second only to Lemieux in several offensive categories. Those include games played, goals, assists, points, but does have one on him - game winners. Jagr has 78 to Lemieux's 74.

2 Reilly Smith Active

Reilly Smith scored a power play goal in Friday's 5-2 loss to the New York Islanders. Smith's goal cut the Islanders' lead to 3-2 in the third period, but that's as close as Florida would come to leveling the score. Vincent Trocheck and Keith Yandle picked up the assists on the goal. Smith has nine goals and nine assists in 42 games.

3 Colton Sceviour Active

Colton Sceviour (shoulder) is expected to return to the lineup on Friday night. He has missed the last two games because of a shoulder injury. Sceviour's return will help fill the hole left by Seth Griffith's concussion.

4 Shawn Thornton Active

Shawn Thornton scored his first goal of the 2016-17 campaign on Saturday. Thornton also has an assist in 19 games this season. He's been good for exactly one goal in each of his last three campaigns, so it wouldn't be at all surprising if he goes the rest of 2016-17 without finding the back of the net again.

D 1 Aaron Ekblad Active

Aaron Ekblad scored at the 1:05 minute mark of the third period as the Vancouver Canucks lost a 4-2 contest to the Florida Panthers Saturday night. Ekblad’s seventh goal of the season snapped a six-game streak in which he failed to find the back of the net and it came with assists from Jaromir Jagr (his ninth) and Aleksander Barkov (his 14th). Overall the defenseman has not been particularly effective in recent games, having recorded only two assists in that same period of time. Moreover, he has a negative plus/minus in five of his last eight games.

2 Keith Yandle Active

Keith Yandle leads Florida's defensemen with 20 assists and 23 points this season. "He's fit in terrific," said Panthers GM and interim coach Tom Rowe. "He's such a positive influence on our young guys and in our locker room in general. We targeted him as our No. 1 free agent signing [because we] thought he'd really complement our forwards." Unfortunately, injuries to top forwards on the team have hurt his fantasy value, but he still has done well considering the circumstances.

3 Jason Demers Active

Jason Demers scored the game-winning goal in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the New York Islanders. Demers netted the final goal of the game at the 1:09 mark of the second period. He's been quite a pickup for the Panthers, as he's already scored eight goals, which is a new career-high for him. Demers finished tonight's game with three shots on goal and two hits in 20:46 of ice time. He's up to 17 points in 43 games this season.

4 Mark Pysyk Active

Mark Pysyk now owns a scoring streak. All of two games now, yes, but a scoring streak nevertheless. The 24-year-old picked up his fourth helper and fifth point of the season during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flyers. Through the first 152 games of his career, Pysyk now has six goals and 31 points.

5 Alex Petrovic Active

Alex Petrovic will return to action Thursday against Tampa Bay. Through 16 games so far this season the veteran blue liner has posted five points along with 16 blocks and 31 hits.

6 Jakub Kindl Active

Jakub Kindl and Paul Thompson will be scratched against the Jets on Thursday. Through 11 games this season Kindl has a point with 13 blocks and 23 hits. Thompson meanwhile has seen just five games to his credit.

7 Michael Matheson Active

Florida Panthers defensemen Michael Matheson and Aaron Ekblad both made four shots on goal in a 4-0 loss to the Boston Bruins Saturday night. In the last four games the Panthers have played against the Bruins they have come up short every time. In four games they have only scored five goals with a grand total of zero being added tonight. Surprisingly, the defense had the best luck getting pucks to the net with Matheson and Ekblad both making four shots on goal. Their combined eight shots made up 32% of the 25 total for the team. Matheson had the highest time on ice of the team with 21:59 followed closely by Ekblad with 21:29. Both defensemen have shown the ability to score with seven and three goals the season respectively, but nothing was getting past Tuukka Rask Saturday night.

8 Dylan McIlrath Active

Dylan McIlrath will serve as a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the Arizona Coyotes. McIlrath has one goal in six games this season. He shouldn't be on anyone's fantasy radar. James Reimer, who is away from the team for personal reasons, will also miss the game.

G 1 Roberto Luongo Active

Roberto Luongo was expected to start Thursday, but he didn't play after he was banged up during the morning skate. James Reimer got the nod instead and made 31 stops in a 2-1 overtime victory for the Panthers over Tampa Bay. It doesn't sound like the issue is something to worry about for Luongo because it was said that he could've played this weekend if the team had games scheduled. Florida hosts Ottawa on Tuesday after the All-Star break.