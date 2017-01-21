Player Page

Vincent Trocheck | Center | #21

Team: Florida Panthers
Age / DOB:  (23) / 7/11/1993
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 182
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 3 (64) / FLA
Vincent Trocheck had an All-Star game to remember during Sunday's 10-6 loss to the Metro.
Trocheck picked up a goal and a team-high three assists to share the team-lead with four points in the match. It was his first career All-Star game, by the way. Jan 29 - 5:58 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
50181634-101826011141.128
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2013FLA20538-1161010038.132
2014FLA50715229241000089.079
2015FLA76252853154449104174.144
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 26TB101110000005.000
Jan 23@ ARI110112000005.200
Jan 20@ VAN1000-20000001.000
Jan 18@ EDM110100000002.500
Jan 17@ CAL120200000003.667
Jan 14CLM111220000003.333
Jan 13NYI1112-12010002.500
Jan 11@ NYI101110000001.000
Jan 9@ NJ111210010003.333
Jan 7BOS1000-10000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Aleksander Barkov
2Vincent Trocheck
3Nick Bjugstad
4Derek MacKenzie
5Greg McKegg
6Michael Sgarbossa
7Paul Thompson
LW1Jonathan Huberdeau
2Jussi Jokinen
3Jonathan Marchessault
4Jared McCann
RW1Jaromir Jagr
2Reilly Smith
3Colton Sceviour
4Shawn Thornton
D1Aaron Ekblad
2Keith Yandle
3Jason Demers
4Mark Pysyk
5Alex Petrovic
6Jakub Kindl
7Michael Matheson
8Dylan McIlrath
G1Roberto Luongo
2James Reimer
 

 