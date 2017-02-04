John Tortorella | Center

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Brandon Dubinsky Active

Brandon Dubinsky (undisclosed) is able to play on Saturday. Dubinsky's status was unclear after he left Saturday's practice early. He has nine goals and 32 points in 60 games this season.

2 Alexander Wennberg Active

Alexander Wennberg scored twice to lead the Blue Jackets to a 5-2 win over the New York Rangers. Wennberg is usually an assists machine as he has 40 this season but he managed to pot his 11th and 12th goals of the season Sunday. The 14th pick in the 2013 Draft has been a tremendous contributor to the Blue Jackets this season and his points total make him a must start in most pools.

3 William Karlsson Active

William Karlsson (illness) returned to action on Thursday March 2. Karlsson missed Tuesday's contest as a result of the sickness. He had 12:17 minutes of ice time in his return.

4 Lukas Sedlak I.L.

Lukas Sedlak has been placed on injured reserve. He has been sidelined since Feb. 17 due to an oblique strain. Through 55 games this season the rookie has posted six goals and 12 points with 57 hits to his credit as well.

LW 1 Boone Jenner Active

Booner Jenner scored the game-winning goal in Columbus' 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres. These two teams were tied at three late in the third period, but Jenner managed to score the go-ahead goal with just over five minutes remaining in regulation. The Blue Jackets forward finished the game with a plus-2 rating, three shots on goal and four blocked shots in 18:15 of ice time. Jenner has now scored two goals in his last three games. He's up to 14 goals and 11 assists in 66 games this season.

2 Brandon Saad Active

Brandon Saad scored the first goal of the night, but he did not get enough Blue Jackets’ help to stem a 3-2 loss to the Senators on Saturday. The Jackets scored the first and last goals of the night to bookend their loss. Saad’s goal came at 2:17 in the first, but they would have to wait until there was 2:22 remaining in the game to score again. Sam Gagner scored the final goal of the night on a power-play. This was Saad’s 45th point of the season.

3 Scott Hartnell Active

Scott Hartnell will return to the Blue Jackets' lineup on Sunday against the Senators after missing two games with a lower body injury. The veteran winger has posted 13 goals and 30 points in 50 games this season along with 41 PIMs and 57 hits. Make sure he's back in your lineup as well.

4 Matt Calvert Active

Matt Calvert (oblique) has been taken off the injured reserve list. That sets the stage for Calvert to return on Monday after being out for nearly a month. He has nine goals and 11 points in 51 contests this season.

RW 1 Cam Atkinson Active

Forward Cam Atkinson scored two goals, his 31st and 32nd of the season, to help the Columbus Blue Jackets defeat the Flyers 5-3 in Philadelphia Monday night. Zach Werenski had a goal (10th) and an assist (33rd) for Columbus and Seth Jones contributed two assists (28th and 29th) as the Blue Jackets won their 44th game of the season and hit the 94-point mark, both single-season franchise records. Their previous records were 43 wins and 93 points, set in 2013-14. Brandon Dubinsky scored the game-winning goal Monday, breaking a 3-3 tie with his 10th of the season at 8:46 of the third period. Sam Gagner had the first goal of the night, giving Columbus a 1-0 lead with his 18th goal of the season at 7:42 of the first period.

2 Nick Foligno Sidelined

Nick Foligno (illness) will likely miss Monday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers. Foligno is on the ice for the pre-game warmup, but he isn't skating on a line. Expect Oliver Bjorkstrand to take his spot in the lineup. Foligno is day-to-day for now.

3 Sam Gagner Active

Sam Gagner's offensive resurgence could force the Blue Jackets to keep him at center. Gagner got off to a quick start this season, but he had cooled off considerably. Now, he seems to have found some nice chemistry with linemates Oliver Bjorkstrand and Scott Hartnell. Over his last nine games, Gagner has three goals and six assists. "I feel comfortable there," Gagner said. "I feel like I'm doing the job on both sides of the puck. I think wherever you are slotted in the lineup, you need to find a way to be of value to the team." He has 17 goals and 43 points in 66 games this season.

4 Lauri Korpikoski Active

Lauri Korpikoski is projected to play alongside William Karlsson and Josh Anderson on Thursday. That's based on the combinations from Thursday's morning skate. This will be Korpikoski's first game with the Blue Jackets after being acquired from Dallas on Wednesday.

5 Josh Anderson Active

Columbus will get Josh Anderson (lower body) back on Monday. Anderson is returning a bit ahead of his seven-to-10 day timetable. "The docs say one week, 10 days, or two weeks. But ... young blood heals quick," Anderson said. He has 14 goals and 24 points in 63 games this season.

6 Oliver Bjorkstrand Active

Oliver Bjorkstrand completed a three-goal sweep during the first period for the Blue Jackets, but the Sabres rebounded and won a 5-3 contest Saturday. Bjorkstrand’s fifth goal of the season came on the heels of David Savard’s and Nick Foligno’s earlier points. It was earned at the 17:56 mark of the first and gave the Jackets an incredible 3-0 lead. As strong as that was, the Jackets would not score again. Three of Bjorkstrand’s goals have come in his last four attempts.

7 David Clarkson I.L.

David Clarkson (back) has been placed on long-term injured reserve. He is dealing with a chronic lower-back problem that has him sidelined indefinitely. Clarkson was limited to just 23 games last season and it's not looking good for him already.

D 1 Seth Jones Active

Seth Jones had two assists Sunday and is on a four game points streak. The defenseman has six helpers in his last four and has 10 goals and 34 points this season. The Blue Jackets are blessed on the blueline with two outstanding young defensemen as both Jones and Zach Werenski should make a dynamic duo for the next ten years. He is a keeper.

2 Ryan Murray Sidelined

Ryan Murray will be out for four-to-six weeks due to his broken hand. Murray underwent surgery Monday morning. He suffered the injury when he blocked a shot on Saturday. Given his timetable he'll probably miss the rest of the regular season, but he might be fine for the first round of the playoffs.

3 Jack Johnson Active

Jack Johnson was a plus-five on Saturday. He combined beautifully with defense partner David Savard and also potted his third goal of the season. He has three goals and 17 points with a plus-14 rating. Johnson hit the 40 point mark in 2014-15 but with Zach Werenski and Seth Jones ahead of him offensively, it is unlikely he shall do so again in Columbus.

4 Zach Werenski Active

Zach Werenski might break the Blue Jackets' record for the most goals and points by a defenseman. That's for a defenseman of any age, not just a rookie. Werenski has 10 goals and 43 points in 68 games this season. The most goals a Blue Jackets' blueliner has ever gotten is 12, set by Bryan Berard in 2005-06. James Wisniewski set the record for points with 51 in 2013-14.

5 David Savard Active

David Savard had a goal and two assists for Columbus Saturday. Not only that, he was a plus-five on the night as Columbus rolled to a 7-0 shellacking of the New York Islanders. Savard has three goals and 17 points this season as he has been surpassed offensively by Zach Werenski on the Blue Jackets depth chart but if he was in your lineup Saturday, kudos, as the move definitely paid off.

6 Scott Harrington Active

Scott Harrington will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers. Harrington has one goal and two assists this season. This is his seventh straight game he'll watch in the press box. Nick Foligno (illness) and Ryan Murray (hand) are also out of the lineup.

7 Kyle Quincey Active

Kyle Quincey skated alongside Ryan Murray during Thursday's practice. Quincey is projected to make his Blue Jackets' debut on Thursday after being acquired at the trade deadline. Markus Nutivaara might be a healthy scratch as a result of Quincey's inclusion.

8 Markus Nutivaara Active

Markus Nutivaara is projected to be back in the lineup on Tuesday night. His return to the back end is expected to push Kyle Quincey to the press box. Nutivaara has seven points and a plus-8 rating in 53 appearances this campaign.

G 1 Sergei Bobrovsky Active

Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky helped the Columbus Blue Jackets take a 5-3 win in Philadelphia Monday night, stopping 23 of the Flyers' 26 shots. Bobrovsky is having quite a season, with a record of 37-13-4, a goals-against average of only 2.08 and a strong save percentage of .929. He's a wise fantasy choice in net anytime.