Micheal Ferland | Winger | #79

Team: Calgary Flames
Age / DOB:  (25) / 4/20/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 208
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 5 (133) / CAL
Micheal Ferland was held out of the third period of Thursday's game.
Ferland was actually hurt back on Feb. 15th, but remained in the lineup. Flames coach Glen Gulutzan said that Ferland was taken out of Thursday's contest for precautionary reasons, so perhaps he'll still be available on Saturday. We'll list him as day-to-day for now. Feb 23 - 4:19 AM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
6120143472460000116.172
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2014CAL262351160100134.059
2015CAL7141418-154511000122.033
2016CAL76151025-15022001106.142
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 22@ ARI100005000001.000
Feb 21@ VGK1000-20000000.000
Feb 19BOS100000000000.000
Feb 17FLA1000-20000002.000
Feb 15@ NAS100000000002.000
Feb 13@ BOS1000-20000001.000
Feb 11@ NYI100000000001.000
Feb 9@ NYR101112000001.000
Feb 8@ NJ101120000000.000
Feb 6@ CHI100032000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Sean Monahan
2Mikael Backlund
3Mark Jankowski
4Matt Stajan
LW1Johnny Gaudreau
2Matthew Tkachuk
3Kris Versteeg
4Sam Bennett
5Marek Hrivik
6Ryan Lomberg
RW1Michael Frolik
2Micheal Ferland
3Garnet Hathaway
4Curtis Lazar
5Troy Brouwer
D1Dougie Hamilton
2Mark Giordano
3T.J. Brodie
4Travis Hamonic
5Michael Stone
6Matt Bartkowski
7Brett Kulak
G1Mike Smith
2David Rittich
3Jon Gillies
 

 