C 1 Sean Monahan Active

Sean Monahan scored his 28th of the season, and added an assist, in a 5-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. Monahan scored two points, with three shots on goal, and a +1 rating in 18:05 of ice-time in the Flames' win over Arizona. The forward now has points in four of his last five games for the Flames, and has 28 goals and 57 points in 61 games this season.

2 Mikael Backlund Active

The Calgary Flames have signed Mikael Backlund to a six-year contract extension worth a total of $32.1 million. That comes out to an annual average value of $5.35 million. The 28-year-old has scored 20 goals in back-to-back seasons, but he's on pace to score 14 this year. He posted career highs in goals (22) and points (53) during the 2016-17 season. Backlund has 10 goals and 34 points in 58 games this season. He's a strong two-way player, but his upside in standard fantasy leagues is incredibly limited. "Me and my fiancée Frida, we’ve put our roots down here and it’s our home," Backlund said, according to beat reporter Wes Gilbertson. "We’re just so excited to stay here. I’ve been through some tough times here and some good times, and now I’m very excited because the team is only going to get better. The mission here is just to win. That’s what I like about the organization. All they want to do is just win that Cup and that’s what I’m very excited about it. I’m very looking forward to these years."

3 Mark Jankowski Active

Flames coach Glen Gulutzan's decision to make Mark Jankowski a healthy scratch on Saturday was for the sake of sending a message. "It’s a wakeup," Gulutzan said. "But I’ll be honest with you — it was not easy with (Jankowski) not in the lineup. When he’s playing his game, we’re just a better team." Jankowski is still just 23-years-old so this kind of development isn't too surprising and from the sounds of things, Jankowski should be back in the lineup on Tuesday. He's not a factor in most fantasy leagues at this time though as he has eight goals and 15 points in 43 games this season.

4 Matt Stajan Active

Matt Stajan found the back of the net in the Flames' 7-4 loss on Thursday. Stajan has just two goals and three points in 41 games this season. The 34-year-old is strictly a bottom-six forward and doesn't have any fantasy value in standard leagues at this stage of his career.

LW 1 Johnny Gaudreau Active

Johnny Gaudreau has reached the 70-point milestone. Gaudreau got there by registering an assist Wednesday night. This is the second time in his career that he's reached the 70-point milestone and at this rate he should surpass his career-high of 78 points.

2 Matthew Tkachuk Active

Matthew Tkachuk found the back of the net in Calgary's 5-2 win against Arizona Wednesday night. Tkachuk is on a five-game point streak and has scored at least one goal in six of his last eight contests. In fact, if you start at Feb. 9, then Tkachuk leads the league with seven goals in eight games, giving him 24 markers in 60 contests overall this season.

3 Kris Versteeg I.L.

Kris Versteeg (hip) was on the ice in full equipment before practice on Monday. Versteeg has been sidelined since Nov. 24 due to a hip injury. This is an encouraging sign and the next step will be to rejoin the Flames for practices, but that isn't expected to happen for a few weeks.

4 Sam Bennett Active

Sam Bennett registered an assist in the Flames' 4-3 win over Nashville on Thursday. Bennett has recorded a point in each of his last three games. He has eight goals and 21 points in 58 contests in 2017-18.

5 Marek Hrivik I.L.

Marek Hrivik has been placed on injured reserve. Hrivik has no points and a plus-1 rating in three games this season. The nature of his injury is unclear and so is the timeline for his return.

6 Ryan Lomberg Active

Ryan Lomberg recorded his first NHL point on Friday. Lomberg registered a the primary assist on a goal scored by Curtis Lazar. Lomberg was playing in his third career NHL games. He also has 14 points and 84 penalty minutes in 37 AHL contests this season.

RW 1 Michael Frolik Active

Michael Frolik had a pair of assists Sunday. Frolik, who played in his 700th career game earlier in the week, is up to 19 points with eight goals this season after assisting on both of Matthew Tkachuk's third period goals as the Flames came back to beat the Islanders 3-2. He has little fantasy value at this time.

2 Micheal Ferland Sidelined

Micheal Ferland was held out of the third period of Thursday's game. Ferland was actually hurt back on Feb. 15th, but remained in the lineup. Flames coach Glen Gulutzan said that Ferland was taken out of Thursday's contest for precautionary reasons, so perhaps he'll still be available on Saturday. We'll list him as day-to-day for now.

3 Garnet Hathaway Active

Garnet Hathaway registered an assist in the Flames' 3-2 loss to San Jose on Thursday. Hathaway has recorded at least a point in three of his last four games. He has a goal and five points in nine games this season.

4 Curtis Lazar Active

Curtis Lazar found the back of the net in Calgary's 4-3 loss to the Rangers on Friday. It was Lazar's first goal in 40 games this season. Over his 220-game NHL career, Lazar has scored just 14 markers.

5 Troy Brouwer Active

Troy Brouwer (facial fracture) was activated from the IL on Wednesday February 21. Brouwer missed six games due to the injury. He had two hits in 12:26 minutes of ice time in his return.

D 1 Dougie Hamilton Active

Dougie Hamilton has five goals and nine points in his last five games. Hamilton has more points than any other player from Feb. 15 to present. That's pushed him to 14 goals and 38 points in 62 contests in 2017-18. It had been looking like he wouldn't be able to match last season's finish of 50 points, but this hot streak has put him on pace to do just that.

2 Mark Giordano Active

Mark Giordano registered two assists in a 5-2 win against the Coyotes on Thursday. Giordano has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last six contests. He has nine goals and 31 points in 62 games in 2017-18. At this rate he could reach the 40-point milestone for the fourth time in the span of five seasons.

3 T.J. Brodie Active

T.J. Brodie's point streak has reached five games. Brodie kept that run going by registering an assist in Calgary's 4-3 loss to the Rangers Friday night. He now has three goals and 27 points in 55 games this season. That puts him just nine points away from his 2016-17 finish.

4 Travis Hamonic Active

Travis Hamonic will play in his 500th NHL game on Monday. It's Family Day in Alberta and Hamonic will celebrate by bring in his family including his mom, from his home province of Manitoba. "I think it means more to them than it does for me, honestly," Hamonic said. "My family, they’ve watched the whole way. They’ve lived and breathed it with me every step of the way. So I think for them, it’s maybe more of a celebratory milestone." Hamonic has a goal and eight points in 55 games with 55 penalty minutes. He should be on the waiver wire at this time unless you need his minutes in traditional pools.

5 Michael Stone Active

Michael Stone posted a goal and a plus-1 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 victory in Chicago. Stone also tacked on three hits and three blocked shots to finish with a very productive night, but not many fantasy owners noticed. He entered the game with no points over the past 28 outings dating back to Nov. 28 against Toronto. It was also his first point of the season away from home. Despite the big game, fantasy owners will need to see more points in the next few games before trusting him again.

6 Matt Bartkowski Active

Matt Bartkowski will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the Arizona Coyotes. Bartkowski has played in just one game since the start of 2018. He has one assist and a minus-3 rating in 14 games this season. He won't have any fantasy value going forward. Ryan Lomberg will also watch the game from the press box.

7 Brett Kulak Active

Brett Kulak scored his first NHL goal Friday. It took the defenseman only 74 NHL games to do so. He has no fantasy value but at least has the puck for his trophy case. Congratulations go out to Brett Kulak.

G 1 Mike Smith Sidelined

Mike Smith (groin) will travel with the team on their upcoming two-game road trip. However, it's unclear if Smith will be able to resume practicing, so it doesn't sound like he will be ready to play. We'll keep you posted if that changes.

2 David Rittich Active

David Rittich stopped just 19 of 26 shots in a 7-3 loss to Vegas Wednesday night. Rittich has been a fairly solid backup goaltender for the Flames this season, but that start butchered his statistics. His GAA dropped from 2.68 to 3.03 while his save percentage went from .915 to .902. It's just the reality of what happens when a sparingly used goaltender has a terrible start and for Rittich, this was just his 12th start and 15th game of 2017-18.