Player Page

Roster

Sven Baertschi | Winger | #47

Team: Vancouver Canucks
Age / DOB:  (24) / 10/5/1992
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 192
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (13) / CAL
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Sven Baertschi scored twice as the Canucks beat the Avalanche 3-2 Wednesday night.
Baertschi bracketed the Canucks scoring with the first goal of the night at 6:55 in the first and the game winner at 11:46 in the third. This was only the third time this season Baertschi scored two goals in a game, but more importantly it halted an eight-game goalless skid. Jan 26 - 12:15 AM
More Sven Baertschi Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
46131326402200590.144
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2011CAL5303240000010.300
2012CAL203710060000028.107
2013CAL262911-461300030.067
2014VAN18246-3100000015.133
2015VAN69151328-141425001108.139
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 25@ COL120200100013.667
Jan 22@ CHI100000000002.000
Jan 20FLA100000000002.000
Jan 17NAS100000000000.000
Jan 15NJ1000-10000001.000
Jan 12@ PHI1000-10000004.000
Jan 10@ NAS101110000002.000
Jan 7@ CAL100010000001.000
Jan 6CAL100000000001.000
Jan 4ARI1101200000111.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Henrik Sedin
2Brandon Sutter
3Bo Horvat
4Markus Granlund
5Michael Chaput
LW1Daniel Sedin
2Sven Baertschi
3Reid Boucher
4Brendan Gaunce
5Anton Rodin
RW1Loui Eriksson
2Alex Burrows
3Jannik Hansen
4Jayson Megna
5Jack Skille
6Derek Dorsett
D1Alexander Edler
2Ben Hutton
3Chris Tanev
4Luca Sbisa
5Troy Stecher
6Alex Biega
7Nikita Tryamkin
8Erik Gudbranson
9Philip Larsen
10Jordan Subban
G1Ryan Miller
2Jacob Markstrom
 

 