C 1 Henrik Sedin Active

Henrik Sedin became the 85th player to score 1,000 NHL points Friday night. He is also the 38th player to accomplish the feat with one franchise and the fourth who was born in Sweden. It was a special moment for the 36-year-old veteran. "I don't know if you can really envision it," Henrik said. "Everything was good about it. We got a big win. It was nice [Edler] and Danny had the helpers. They've played for a long time and are two good friends. That was special. I think the best part by far was my teammates coming out on the ice and celebrating with me. That's something I will remember forever." He has 11 goals and 30 points in 47 games this season.

2 Brandon Sutter Active

Brandon Sutter scored Vancouver's only goal in their 2-1 OT loss to the Predators. Sutter got the Canucks on the board with just 49 seconds remaining in regulation. Vancouver wasn't able to win it in the extra frame, but at least they managed to gain a point in the standings. Sutter has 11 goals and 10 assists in 43 games in 2016-17. Sven Baertschi and Alex Edler picked up the assists on his goal.

3 Bo Horvat Active

Bo Horvat scored his 14th goal of the season in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks. Horvat now has 31 points in 48 games this season, nine points short of last year's total. The 21-year-old is showing improvement during his third year in the NHL.

4 Markus Granlund Active

Markus Granlund scored a pair of goals in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. Granlund's first goal gave the Canucks a 2-1 lead at the 1:51 mark of the second period and his second marker tied the game at three roughly eight minutes later. Granlund now has two multi-goal efforts in his last four games and he's up to 11 goals and eight assists in 44 games this season.

5 Michael Chaput Active

Michael Chaput (illness) was able to play on Friday. Chaput was considered a game-time decision. He ended up recording a hit and a blocked shot in 8:54 minutes of ice time.

LW 1 Daniel Sedin Active

Daniel Sedin scored a goal in the Canucks' 5-4 shootout loss to Philadelphia on Thursday. That was Sedin's first goal since Dec. 18th and his first point since Jan. 2nd. He has 11 goals and 24 points in 44 contests in 2016-17.

2 Sven Baertschi Active

Sven Baertschi scored twice as the Canucks beat the Avalanche 3-2 Wednesday night. Baertschi bracketed the Canucks scoring with the first goal of the night at 6:55 in the first and the game winner at 11:46 in the third. This was only the third time this season Baertschi scored two goals in a game, but more importantly it halted an eight-game goalless skid.

3 Reid Boucher Active

Reid Boucher will once again be a healthy scratch when the Vancouver Canucks hit the road to play the Colorado Avalanche Boucher has dressed only once - a non-descript six minute affair - since being claimed by waivers shortly after New Years. He's split 13 games overall this season between the current Canucks, Devils and Predators in a weird relay of waiver claims. Jordan Subban will be the other scratch.

4 Brendan Gaunce Active

Brendan Gaunce will tag in for Jayson Megna agaisnt the Flames on Friday. With 27 PIMs and 39 hits in 29 games this season, we know what we're getting with the 22-year-old Gaunce. If you're in need of physical play, go for it.

5 Anton Rodin I.L.

Anton Rodin (knee) is on the injured reserve list. Rodin re-aggravated his surgically-repaired knee. He last played on Dec. 23, so he can be activated whenever he's healthy.

RW 1 Loui Eriksson Active

Loui Eriksson was the only Canuck to put the puck in the net in Sunday's 2-1 loss against New Jersey. Eriksson's 10th goal of the year, assisted by each of the Sedins, at least gave Vancouver a point in the overtime loss. Eriksson's first point in three games gives him 10 goals and 20 points in 45 games this season.

2 Alex Burrows Active

Alex Burrows has been a huge help to Bo Horvat. Jason Botchford of the Vancouver Province writes that when both Horvat and Burrows are on the ice, the Canucks score at a 61.5 percent clip but when it's only Horvat, it drops to 40 percent. Burrows only had nine goals and 22 points in 79 games last season but already has seven goals and 16 points in 39 games this season.

3 Jannik Hansen I.L.

Jannik Hansen is projected to miss four-to-six weeks with a knee injury. He was injured in last Thursday's game versus Winnipeg. Hansen has five goals and nine points in 18 matches this year.

4 Jayson Megna Active

Jayson Megna will return to the Canucks' lineup against the Panthers on Friday night, replacing Reid Boucher. Through 28 games this season Megna has posted three goals and six points along with 35 hits. Megna is slated to skate to the right of Markus Granlund and Brandon Sutter on the third line.

5 Jack Skille Active

Jack Skille scored a pair of goals in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Skille opened the scoring at the 3:50 mark of the first period, and his second marker made it 5-1 in the third frame. The goals were his first two of the year. The 29-year-old has three points in 20 games and he won't have any fantasy value going forward. Jayson Megna (twice) and Erik Gudbranson also scored for Vancouver.

6 Derek Dorsett I.L.

Derek Dorsett, who will undergo cervical fusion surgery due to disc degeneration in his neck, has been dealing with this issue for five or six years. So if you're looking for a silver lining, maybe Dorsett will be feeling better than he has in a long time should he make a full recovery as the Canucks expect him to do. That being said, it's not yet known how long it will take him to recover from this procedure. He's in the second season of a four-year, $10.6 million deal.

D 1 Alexander Edler Active

Alexander Edler is fine to play Wednesday night. He appeared to suffer an injury to his hand or wrist on Sunday, but it won't keep him out against Colorado.

2 Ben Hutton I.L.

Ben Hutton will be out of action for three-to-six weeks due to a hand injury. The Vancouver defender has a small fracture in his hand. Hutton has 11 points, including six on the power play, in 41 games this season.

3 Chris Tanev Active

Chris Tanev (upper body) will play Tuesday night. He exited Saturday's game versus Calgary with an upper-body injury, but he is ready to play against Nashville.

4 Luca Sbisa Active

Luca Sbisa potted the game-winning goal in Friday's 2-1 win over Florida. He scored his second goal of the season 3:07 into the third period. Sbisa has two points in his last two games to give him a total of 11 on the season. He has 16 career goals in 430 NHL appearances.

5 Troy Stecher Active

Troy Stecher scored his second goal of the season Sunday. It was on the power play. Stecher has 14 points in 39 games this season. Stecher has been quarterbacking the Canucks power play and if you are looking for a blueliner in deeper pools, Stecher could be your man.

6 Alex Biega Active

Alex Biega will tag in for Chris Tanev against the Flames on Saturday. Through 10 games this season he's posted just two points along with eight PIMs, 10 blocks, and 24 hits.

7 Nikita Tryamkin Active

Nikita Tryamkin scored the only goal for the Canucks in a 4-1 loss to the Calgary Flames. Tryamkin's point shot took a deflection off Kris Versteeg and ballooned over everyone and in behind Brian Elliot for the first goal of the game. Tryamkin stands at six feet and seven inches, with little offensive upside and no fantasy value moving forward. Jack Skille and Brendan Gaunce earned the assists on the Canucks' only goal.

8 Erik Gudbranson I.L.

Erik Gudbranson will undergo wrist surgery to repair a torn ligament, and will be lost to the Vancouver Canucks for an unknown amount of time. The Canucks said they'll have a timeline for his return following his surgery. "Erik suffered ligament damage to his wrist this season that has affected his wrist function," GM Jim Benning said. "Continued treatment and rehabilitation have not improved his condition and Erik and our Canucks medical team believe that surgery offers the best long-term outcome and are confident in a full recovery." Gudbranson has posted a goal and six points with 18 PIMs, 44 blocks, and 66 hits.

9 Philip Larsen I.L.

Philip Larsen (upper body) has been cleared to return to Vancouver. He was discharged from the hospital Wednesday and was in good spirits, according to coach Willie Desjardins. It's uncertain when he will be ready to return to the lineup, though.

10 Jordan Subban Active

Jordan Subban and Reid Boucher will be scratched against the Blackhawks on Sunday. Between the two only Boucher has suited up for the Canucks this season, and he's done so just once. While they both boast tantalizing talents, they're useless until they get into the games consistently.

G 1 Ryan Miller Active

Ryan Miller allowed three goals on 34 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Blackhawks on Sunday. Miller allowed the game winner to Jonathan Toews late in the third period, snapping a two-game winning streak. The veteran falls to 14-11-3 this season with a 2.50 goals against average and .919 save percentage.