Jean-Gabriel Pageau | Center | #44

Team: Ottawa Senators
Age / DOB:  (24) / 11/11/1992
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 180
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 4 (96) / OTT
Jean-Gabriel Pageau collected his 100th career point during Saturday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.
He collected both a goal and an assist in the match, and it was his 11th goal of the season that brought him to the century mark. Pageau has 32 points in 81 games this season. Apr 8 - 4:35 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
80102030102200022164.061
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2012OTT9224300000214.143
2013OTT28202-5120000031.065
2014OTT5010919490020297.103
2015OTT82192443172611722133.143
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 6@ BOS100000000001.000
Apr 4DET101110000001.000
Apr 3@ DET100000000000.000
Apr 1@ WPG100002000002.000
Mar 30@ MIN1000-32000002.000
Mar 28@ PHI1000-10000001.000
Mar 25@ MON110110000004.250
Mar 23PIT100000000007.000
Mar 21@ BOS100010000001.000
Mar 19@ MON101110000003.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Kyle Turris
2Derick Brassard
3Jean-Gabriel Pageau
4Chris Kelly
LW1Mike Hoffman
2Zack Smith
3Ryan Dzingel
4Tom Pyatt
5Clarke MacArthur
RW1Mark Stone
2Bobby Ryan
3Alex Burrows
4Viktor Stalberg
5Chris Neil
6Tommy Wingels
7Christopher DiDomenico
D1Erik Karlsson
2Dion Phaneuf
3Marc Methot
4Cody Ceci
5Mark Borowiecki
6Chris Wideman
7Fredrik Claesson
8Ben Harpur
9Jyrki Jokipakka
G1Craig Anderson
2Mike Condon
 

 