C 1 Kyle Turris Active

Kyle Turris amassed one goal and two assists in Monday's 5-4 shootout loss to Detroit. He scored his 27th goal and added his 27th assist during the third period to help Ottawa rally from a 4-2 deficit. Turris and the Senators will host the Red Wings on Tuesday night.

2 Derick Brassard Active

Derick Brassard tallied his 12th goal of 2016-17 in Monday's 4-2 win against Boston. He opened the scoring just 1:21 into the first period. Brassard didn't have a point in his previous five outings. Prior to that, he had a four-game point streak.

3 Jean-Gabriel Pageau Active

Jean-Gabriel Pageau collected his 100th career point during Saturday's 3-1 win over the Rangers. He collected both a goal and an assist in the match, and it was his 11th goal of the season that brought him to the century mark. Pageau has 32 points in 81 games this season.

4 Chris Kelly Active

Chris Kelly's scored a first period empty net goal in a 3-2 win over the Dallas Stars. As the Stars controlled the puck on a delayed penalty, Jiri Hudler let a drop pass go by all of his teammates and into the empty net. Kelly got credited with his 5th goal as he was the last Senator to touch the puck before the Stars gained possession. Dion Phaneuf and Mark Stone also scored for the Sens in the win.

LW 1 Mike Hoffman Active

Mike Hoffman notched his 26th goal of the season during Saturday's 3-1 win over the Rangers. Through 74 games he now has 61 points, including three goals and five points over his last five games.

2 Zack Smith Sidelined

Zack Smith (upper body) will not play this week. That will keep him on the shelf for Ottawa's last five games of the regular season. The Senators will also be missing top-four defenders Marc Methot and Cody Ceci during that time. Those are key losses for a team fighting for their playoff lives in the Eastern Conference.

3 Ryan Dzingel Active

Ryan Dzingel will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the Red Wings. Dzingel is coming out of the lineup for rookie Colin White, who signed an entry-level contract over the weekend. Dzingel hasn't picked up a point in his last seven games and he played under seven minutes in Ottawa's last game against Winnipeg. Jyrki Jokipakka and Chris DiDomenico are also scratched.

4 Tom Pyatt Active

Tom Pyatt scored his ninth goal of the 2016-17 campaign on Tuesday night. He registered the Senators' second marker in a 2-0 win over Detroit. Pyatt has three goals and one assist in the last nine matches.

5 Clarke MacArthur Active

Clarke MacArthur made an emotional return to the lineup on Tuesday. "Everyone is excited," he said referring to the support he received from his teammates. "Everyone has seen what has gone on in the past couple of years. It's just great to be back, to be back playing. I wanted to play and the hurdles to get over everything and our staff and the whole medical thing ... a delicate situation that you have to cross all the T's. I was very thankful for the organization to give me another chance again." MacArthur logged 9:44 of ice time and he registered one hit on his first shift. He sustained his fourth documented concussion in 18 months at training camp. MacArthur hadn't played in a game since Oct. 14, 2015.

RW 1 Mark Stone Active

Mark Stone picked up a pair of helpers in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Rangers. Through 71 games this season Stone is now up to 32 assists and 54 points. He has not lit the lamp in 15 games.

2 Bobby Ryan Sidelined

Bobby Ryan exited Monday's game against Detroit in the third period due to an upper-body injury. It doesn't seem like he will play Tuesday night, but even if he was healthy he probably shouldn't be in your lineup. Ryan hasn't recorded a point in 12 straight games.

3 Alex Burrows Active

Alex Burrows scored a goal in Ottawa's 2-1 shootout win over the Boston Bruins. Burrows picked off an Adam McQuaid clearance attempt and he fired a puck by Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask to tie at one in the second period. Teammate Kyle Turris added the game-winning goal in the shootout. Burrows now has two goals in his last three contests. He's up to 14 goals and 14 assists in 72 games with Vancouver and Ottawa.

4 Viktor Stalberg Active

Viktor Stalberg (upper body) will draw back into the Senators' lineup on Thursday. Stalberg missed two straight game.s He has 11 goals and 15 points in 69 games this season.

5 Chris Neil Active

Chris Neil has been removed from injured reserve, so it appears he was a healthy scratch on Tuesday night. Neil hasn't played since Feb. 26 after he suffered a broken finger in a fight. He has three points and 63 penalty minutes in 52 appearances this campaign.

6 Tommy Wingels Active

Tommy Wingels scored a goal in Tuesday's 2-1 OT loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Wingels' goal tied the game at one 2:35 mark of the second period. Unfortunately for the Senators, they watched as Victor Hedman scored the game-winning goal in overtime. Wingels has seven goals and 12 points in 59 games this season. He isn't worth adding in any fantasy league.

7 Christopher DiDomenico Active

Christopher DiDomenico will be scratched against the Jets on Saturday. Still at just two games played, and none since March 11th, Didomenico will have to remain steadfast at practice if he wishes to play again.

D 1 Erik Karlsson Sidelined

The Ottawa Senators have announced that Erik Karlsson will miss the final two regular season games but will be ready for the playoffs. With the Senators clinching a playoff spot, they decided to give their best player some much needed rest going into the most crucial part of the season. Karlsson sits four points back of Brent Burns for the NHL lead amongst defenseman with 71. Based on Karlsson's play lately, his injury shouldn't make you shy away from selecting him in playoff pools.

2 Dion Phaneuf Active

Dion Phaneuf may not have been 100 percent on Monday after battling the flu in the morning, but he made an impact in Ottawa's win over Boston. He logged nearly 20 minutes of playing time and registered two assists in a 4-2 victory. Phaneuf also posted three hits, one block and one shot. He has nine goals and 28 points in 64 games this campaign.

3 Marc Methot Sidelined

Marc Methot (finger) skated on Thursday. Senators GM Pierre Dorion expects to have Methot, Bobby Ryan and Zack Smith back in the lineup for the playoffs. Methot has been sidelined since Mar. 23 after his finger was mangled by a slash from Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby.

4 Cody Ceci Active

Cody Ceci logged a team-high 22:57 of ice time in his return to the lineup on Thursday night. Ceci was leaned on heavily because Erik Karlsson and Marc Methot were sidelined with injuries. His return to action was a surprise because the Senators initially didn't expect him to be able to play this week. Ceci suffered a lower-body injury on Apr. 1 against Winnipeg. Jyrki Jokipakka was a last-minute healthy scratch.

5 Mark Borowiecki Active

The Senators will get Mark Borowiecki back on their blue line on Saturday against Montreal. Through 57 games this season he's posted 126 PIMs and 288 hits. Which is rather prolific as tough guy stats go.

6 Chris Wideman Active

Chris Wideman will return to the Senators' blue line on Thursday against the Devils. Through 48 games this season the youngster has posted three goals and 13 points along with 33 PIMs, 35 blocks and 49 hits. He had not played since Feb. 11th.

7 Fredrik Claesson Active

Fredrik Claesson did indeed play alongside Erik Karlsson Saturday night against Montreal. He was subbing in for the injured Marc Methot after being a healthy scratch for the Senators' last four games. Claesson has played well in spot starts this season. That said, his highest point total in three AHL seasons is 29. He is not a fantasy asset at this time.

8 Ben Harpur Active

Ben Harpur will play his first NHL game since Dec. 14 on Monday night. The Senators have injuries to Erik Karlsson, Marc Methot and Cody Ceci, so Harpur will get to play in his seventh NHL game. He has one assist in his previous six outings.

9 Jyrki Jokipakka Active

Jyrki Jokipakka is expected to make his Senators debut on Thursday against Minnesota. Through 147 career games with Dallas and Calgary, the 24-year-old defender has posted three goals and 28 points along with 136 hits and 162 blocks.

G 1 Craig Anderson Active

Craig Anderson nearly shut out the Rangers for the second time this season during Saturday's 3-1 win. He stopped 18 of 19 shots in the effort before a last-minute tally by Mika Zibanejad slipped through. The win gives him three in a row, boosting his record to 25-11-4 with a .926 save percentage and a 2.28 GAA.