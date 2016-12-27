Andrew Shaw | Winger | #65

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Alex Galchenyuk Active

After missing 18 games with a knee injury, Alex Galchenyuk will return to Montreal's lineup on Saturday night. Galchenyuk practiced on a line with Alex Radulov and Max Pacioretty during the morning skate. He was also on the point on the Canadiens' top power play unit (Shea Weber was the other player on the point). Galchenyuk was in the top 10 in scoring before he went down, so this is a huge boost for the Canadiens. He has nine goals and 23 points in 25 games this season.

2 Tomas Plekanec Active

Tomas Plekanec scored a goal in Montreal's 7-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild. Plekanec ruined Devan Dubnyk's shutout bid with just nine seconds remaining in the game. The Habs forward has now found the back of the net in three straight games, but he's still not worth owning in standard fantasy leagues. Plekanec has six goals and 14 assists in 43 games.

3 David Desharnais I.L.

David Desharnais (knee) skated for the first time Tuesday since he was injured. He was on the ice back at Montreal's practice facility with the team on the road. Desharnais hasn't played since Dec. 6 because of a knee injury.

4 Brian Flynn Active

Brian Flynn notched a goal and an assist in Montreal's 7-4 win over Winnipeg on Wednesday. He had one goal and one helper in his previous 11 contests. Flynn has contributed just nine points in 31 appearances this campaign.

5 Mike McCarron Active

Michael McCarron will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the Boston Bruins. McCarron was called up from the minors late last week, but he still hasn't suited up in a game during this call up. The 21-year-old scored a goal and an assist in 20 games with the Canadiens last season. Mark Barberio will also watch the game from the press box.

LW 1 Max Pacioretty Active

Max Pacioretty has been red hot after a slow start to the season. He has tallied 17 goals since Nov. 12, which ties him with Sidney Crosby and Jeff Carter for the NHL lead. Pacioretty started the year with two goals in his first 14 outings. He now has 34 points in 41 matches.

2 Andrew Shaw Active

Andrew Shaw (concussion) will be back in Montreal's lineup for Saturday's game against the Rangers. Shaw missed 14 games after suffering a concussion against Boston on Dec. 12. He practiced on a line with Phillip Danault and Paul Byron during the team's morning skate. Shaw has six goals, nine assists and 58 penalty minutes in 29 games this season.

3 Phillip Danault Active

Phillip Danault scored a pair of goals in Montreal's 7-4 win over the Winnipeg Jets. Danault capitalized on a lucky bounce to give the Canadiens a 1-0 lead just 57 seconds into the game. But it's his second goal that everyone will be talking about, as he picked up the puck in his own end before going coast-to-coast and beating Jets goalie Michael Hutchinson. You can watch the goal by clicking the link at the bottom of the page. Danault now has nine goals and 12 assists in 42 games this season.

4 Artturi Lehkonen Active

Artturi Lehkonen generated two goals and one assist in Wednesday's 7-4 victory versus Winnipeg. It was the first multi-goal and multi-point effort of Lehkonen's NHL career. The 21-year-old rookie has 14 points in 33 matches, including three goals and two helpers over a three-game point streak.

5 Daniel Carr Active

Daniel Carr will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the Washington Capitals. Carr looked good in limited games last season, but he hasn't been very productive or effective in 2016-17. The 25-year-old has one goal and six assists in 26 games this season. Chris Terry and Zach Redmond will also watch the game from the press box.

RW 1 Brendan Gallagher I.L.

Brendan Gallagher's upper-body injury is a fracture in his right hand that needs surgery. Gallagher will be out for at least eight weeks as a result. He has six goals and 18 points in 39 contests in 2016-17. Unfortunately this is the second season in a row where he'll be setback due to injury issues. In 2015-16 he was limited to 53 contests due to a broken finger and later a lower-body injury.

2 Alexander Radulov Active

Alexander Radulov has registered at least one point in six conseuctive games. Radulov has maintained his level of performance even without the benefit of Alexander Galchenyuk as his center. Over that six-game span, the veteran winger has scored four goals and registered eight points. The Habs made a very good speculative signing when they inked Radulov to a resonable one-year deal over the summer. Of course, they are going to have dish out some money to re-sign him, but that's a problem for another day.

3 Torrey Mitchell Active

Torrey Mitchell has produced two goals and two assists in the last three games. The three-game point streak has come with Mitchell on a line between Brendan Gallagher and Paul Byron. He has 11 points in 29 games this campaign.

4 Paul Byron Active

Paul Byron (upper body) will return to the lineup Monday night. He missed Saturday's game against Toronto because of an upper-body injury.

5 Sven Andrighetto Active

Sven Andrighetto got his first goal of the season Wednesday night. He also added an assist in Montreal's 7-4 win over Winnipeg. Andrighetto has four points in 11 NHL outings during the 2016-17 campaign.

D 1 Shea Weber Active

Shea Weber picked up two helpers Wednesday night against Winnipeg. Both of assists came on goals by Artturi Lehkonen during the third period. Weber has generated eight points in the past six games to give a total of 28 on the year.

2 Andrei Markov I.L.

Andrei Markov (lower body) will not make his return on Saturday. The Canadiens aren't expected to be without Markov's services for much longer though. He has two goals and 21 points in 31 contests this season.

3 Nathan Beaulieu Active

Nathan Beaulieu contributed two assists Wednesday in a 7-4 win against Winnipeg. He has stepped up lately with Andrei Markov out of the lineup. Beaulieu has accounted for one goal and seven helpers in the last seven games. He also has five power-play points during that span. Beaulieu is worth adding at this time if you are looking for help on the back end.

4 Alexei Emelin Active

Alexei Emelin has formed a physical shutdown pairing with Shea Weber on Montreal's back end. "He's easy to play with," Weber said of Emelin. "He's obviously very good and maybe even a little bit underrated. Obviously, he's known for his big hits, but he's able to make plays and he's smart as well. He's got a good gap and he makes guys go through him." Emelin leads the Canadiens and ranks fourth overall in the NHL with 136 hits. He also has four points and 39 penalty minutes.

5 Jeff Petry Active

Jeff Petry found the back of the net in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Petry cut the Blue Jackets' lead to 2-1 in the third frame, but that's as close as the Canadiens would come to tying the game. The Canadiens defenseman has been red-hot of late. He's picked up eight points in his last seven contests. He's up to eight goals and nine assists in 33 games. Chris Terry and Mark Barberio registered the assists on Montreal's only goal.

6 Greg Pateryn I.L.

Montreal placed Greg Pateryn on I/R with a fractured ankle on Saturday. He's still expected to out until about mid-February. This is just a move to free up some cap space.

7 Mark Barberio Active

Mark Barberio registered an assist in Montreal's 7-1 loss to Minnesota. The Canadiens got a power-play goal in the last 10 seconds of the contest from Tomas Plekanec. Barberio has chipped in three assists in 19 games this season.

8 Ryan Johnston Active

Ryan Johnston has been brought up by Montreal. The Canadiens don't expect to have Andrei Markov back this week, so Johnston will likely serve as an extra. He has six points and a minus-11 rating in 23 games with AHL St. John's.

9 Zach Redmond Active

The Montreal Canadiens are expected to scratch Zach Redmond tonight against the Predators. Redmond will sit for the 3rd straight game. He has four points in eight games this season after missing the start of the year due to a broken bone in his foot. Joining him as a healthy scratch will be Bobby Farnham.

G 1 Carey Price Active

The Canadiens will go with, who else, Carey Price against the Rangers on Saturday. Price has certainly come back to Earth over his last five games, going 2-2-1 with 19 goals in that time. That includes 11 combined goals to Washington and Minnesota over the last two games. We'd still feel good about starting him, but if you find a softer matchup, you'd be rational for going another way.