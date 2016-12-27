Player Page

Andrew Shaw | Winger | #65

Team: Montreal Canadiens
Age / DOB:  (25) / 7/20/1991
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 179
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 5 (139) / CHI
Contract: view contract details
Andrew Shaw (concussion) will be back in Montreal's lineup for Saturday's game against the Rangers.
Shaw missed 14 games after suffering a concussion against Boston on Dec. 12. He practiced on a line with Phillip Danault and Paul Byron during the team's morning skate. Shaw has six goals, nine assists and 58 penalty minutes in 29 games this season. Jan 14 - 11:41 AM
Source: Montreal Gazette
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
29691512581200058.103
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2011CHI37121123-1500400274.162
2012CHI4896156382000264.141
2013CHI80201939127654002149.134
2014CHI79151126-86751002146.103
2015CHI78142034116944002153.092
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 12@ MIN000000000000.000
Jan 11@ WPG000000000000.000
Jan 9WAS000000000000.000
Jan 7@ TOR000000000000.000
Jan 4@ DAL000000000000.000
Jan 3@ NAS000000000000.000
Dec 31@ PIT000000000000.000
Dec 29@ FLA000000000000.000
Dec 28@ TB000000000000.000
Dec 23@ CLM000000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Alex Galchenyuk
2Tomas Plekanec
3David Desharnais
4Brian Flynn
5Mike McCarron
LW1Max Pacioretty
2Andrew Shaw
3Phillip Danault
4Artturi Lehkonen
5Daniel Carr
RW1Brendan Gallagher
2Alexander Radulov
3Torrey Mitchell
4Paul Byron
5Sven Andrighetto
D1Shea Weber
2Andrei Markov
3Nathan Beaulieu
4Alexei Emelin
5Jeff Petry
6Greg Pateryn
7Mark Barberio
8Ryan Johnston
9Zach Redmond
G1Carey Price
2Al Montoya
 

 