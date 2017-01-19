Laurent Brossoit | Goalie | #1

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Connor McDavid Active

Connor McDavid had three shots and an assist in Friday's 3-2 shootout loss to Nashville. He didn't have a shot for the first 50 minutes of the contest, but turned up the volume late. McDavid's 40th helper of the season came on a power-play goal by Milan Lucic to tie the game at 2-2. It also stretched his point streak to three games.

2 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Active

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is on a three-game point streak. Nugent-Hopkins also has recorded a point in four of his last five contests. He's up to nine goals and 23 points in 47 games this season.

3 Drake Caggiula Active

Drake Caggiula picked up his second goal of the season. The undrafted rookie had gone his previous 11 games without a point so this could be the start of something. The goal came just after an Oilers power play was denied and Caggiula put it past Jacob Markstrom who was strong in the Vancouver net. Caggiula has six points in 20 games but is someone to keep an eye on as he has top-six potential.

4 Anton Lander Active

The Oilers recalled Anton Lander from AHL Bakersfield on Thursday. In just 16 games down on the farm, the 25-year-old has posted 14 goals and 27 points. Which is by far his best point-per-game rate so far as a professional. With just 35 points in 213 career NHL matches however, it's far from certain he's yet to put it all together at the game's highest level.

5 Mark Letestu Active

Mark Letestu scored one goal and had two assists Wednesday night as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2. Letestu scored the first goal of the night at 8:13 in the first and then had a piece of the next two goals with assists to Milan Lucic’s power play goal at 15:07 in that same period and a to Matt Hendricks’ game winning second period goal at 2:16. This lifts Letestu to 17 points for the season with seven goals to his credit.

LW 1 Milan Lucic Active

Milan Lucic tied the game on the power play with less than five minutes remaining in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators. It was a great sequence leading up to the goal for Lucic. He first obliterated Austin Watson behind the net, then drew a retaliation penalty before putting the puck in the back of the end on the ensuing power play. It was Lucic's first goal since December 21 against the Coyotes. This season has been increasingly hard to deal with his inconsistent scoring habits because his penalty minute totals are down. However, he did pick up seven penalty minutes in the loss. He now has 28 points and 25 penalty minutes in 48 games this season.

2 Patrick Maroon Active

Patrick Maroon is already at the 18-goal mark after he scored the Oilers' only goal in Edmonton's 2-1 shootout win against the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Maroon is already well beyond his career-high for goals, which he established with 11 in 62 games with Anaheim back in 2013-14. His 24 points puts him in a great position to exceed 34 hots, which marks the best point total he's ever collected at the NHL level.

3 Benoit Pouliot Active

Benoit Pouliot has contributed a goal and an assist in his last two appearances. He had one goal in his previous 17 outings and he was scratched for this past Tuesday's contest. It's probably too early to declare that he is turning it around, but this should provide him with some confidence.

4 Matt Hendricks Active

Matt Hendricks got back in the lineup Friday and scored his second goal of the season. He was a healthy scratch for Edmonton's previous two matches. Hendricks also had four penalty minutes and two hits in a 3-2 shootout loss to Nashville. He has four points in 20 outings this year.

5 Anton Slepyshev Active

Anton Slepyshev will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against San Jose. Slepyshev has played in just 15 games this year and he's suited up in just one of his team's last six games (including tonight). Brandon Davidson is still out with an illness.

6 Jujhar Khaira Sidelined

Jujhar Khaira sustained a wrist injury during Wednesday's game. Khaira might miss Friday's contest as a result. The Oilers summoned Anton Lander Thursday night as a result of Khaira's status.

RW 1 Leon Draisaitl Active

Leon Draisaitl recorded the 100th point of his NHL career on Wednesday. Draisaitl reached that milestone with an assist on the game-winning goal in Edmonton's 4-3 overtime victory against Florida Wednesday night. Draisaitl is the first player of the 2014 NHL draft class to collect 100 points and he did so in 156 games.

2 Jordan Eberle Active

Jordan Eberle continues to put a slump behind him, most emphatically doing so on Saturday with a four-point output in the Edmonton Oilers' 7-3 win against the Calgary Flames. He generated two goals and two assists in this one, managing a +2 rating and six SOG in just 15:39 TOI. Eberle now has six points in his last four games to give him 32 on the season.

3 Zack Kassian Active

There is a chance that Zack Kassian could be scratched Tuesday. He was not feeling well in the shootout loss to Vancouver Saturday and did not see the ice in the last 15 minutes of the game. If he is unable to go, then Taylor Beck will tag in for him. Kassian has two goals and nine points this season but his value in fantasy lies in his penalty minute total which is 68, fourth best in the NHL.

4 Tyler Pitlick Sidelined

Tyler Pitlick will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL. Pitlick had eight goals and 11 points in 31 games this season. Before the 2016-17 campaign, Pitlick recorded three goals and no assists in 27 career games.

5 Iiro Pakarinen I.L.

Iiro Pakarinen is week-to-week with a knee injury. Pakarinen had five goals and 13 points in 63 games with Edmonton last season. The 25-year-old will likely serve as a fourth-liner once he's healthy.

D 1 Andrej Sekera Active

Andrej Sekera netted a goal for the Oilers on Thursday. Sekera has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last four games. He has five goals and 20 points in 42 contests in 2016-17.

2 Oscar Klefbom Active

Oscar Klefbom’s third period goal put the Edmonton Oilers in shooting range, but they could not capitalize and lost 5-3 to the San Jose Sharks Tuesday night. Klefbom turned his one shot into an opportunity when he scored at the 3:45 mark of the third period. The Oilers defenseman led the team in shots on Saturday with nine in an overtime win against the Devils, but he lacked that productivity Tuesday. Klefbom was not the only Oiler afraid of the paint. No one on the team had more than three shots on goal except for Patrick Maroon who threw off the curve with six. This was Klefbom’s seventh goal of the season, his highest scoring season to date.

3 Adam Larsson Active

Adam Larsson has three points in his last four games. That's a deviation from the norm for Larsson in 2016-17 as he has two goals and nine points through 45 games. There was a time when Larsson was seen as a defenseman with a significant amount of offensive upside, but that never materialized in New Jersey and it seems the move to Edmonton hasn't changed that.

4 Kris Russell Active

The Edmonton Oilers have a much better record with Kris Russell in the lineup than without him. The Oilers are 9-3-1 this season with a healthy Russell and 2-5 when he was out with a lower body injury. He has three assists in 13 games with a plus-six rating so you shouldn't be jumping to put him in your fantasy lineup.

5 Darnell Nurse I.L.

Darnell Nurse is projected to miss up to 12 weeks after he had surgery on his ankle. He underwent a procedure to repair ligament and bone damage. Nurse hasn't played since Dec. 1. He has five points and 17 penalty minutes in 25 games this campaign.

6 Matthew Benning Active

Defenseman Matthew Benning scored his first career NHL goal Saturday night as the Edmonton Oilers beat the New Jersey Devils 2-1. After being signed as a free agent at the start of the season, Benning has assisted on seven goals but had didn't have one to call his own. That changed 3:33 into the third period when he shot the puck through heavy traffic on Devils goalie Cory Schneider’s left side. The defenseman has been on a hot streak with four points in the last five games. The goal was assisted by Andrej Sekera and Anton Lander and forced the game into overtime.

7 Brandon Davidson Active

Brandon Davidson is still unhappy on Matthew Tkachuk's opening night hit on him. Davidson missed two months from an upper body injury after he was slew-footed by the rookie. "I was miserable for a long time over that," Davidson said. "It’s definitely a game I had circled on the calendar for a long time. It was a dirty play. It put a damper on things and put me behind the eight ball...He shot the puck, it went up off my stick and into the mesh (above the glass). The whistle blew, we skated three seconds to behind the net and it was a slew foot, you can clearly see from the video." The two teams battled Saturday for the first time but there were no incidents between Davidson and Tkachuk.

8 Eric Gryba Active

Eric Gryba and Anton Lander will be scratched from Saturday's match with Calgary. The rugged defender has picked up 58 PIMs with 25 blocks and 91 hits in 25 games this season. Lander however has posted four points with 24 hits in 26 games thus far.

G 1 Cam Talbot Active

Cam Talbot made 42 saves on 44 shots in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators on Friday. Talbot's winning streak ends at four games. He was simply sensational in goal, stealing a point for the Oilers in this one. With the Oilers really lacking a quality backup netminder, we wouldn't be at all surprised to see Talbot start again tomorrow night in Calgary. However, if the Oilers are to make a serious playoff push, they'll need to pick up a goaltender who can give Talbot some time off. His record fell to 24-12-7 with a 2.41 goals against average and a .919 save percentage.