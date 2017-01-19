Player Page

Roster

Laurent Brossoit | Goalie | #1

Team: Edmonton Oilers
Age / DOB:  (23) / 3/23/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 202
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 6 (164) / CAL
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Edmonton Oilers goalie Laurent Brossoit got his first career NHL win, and it happened against the team he drafted him, as Edmonton defeated the Calgary Flames 7-3 on Saturday.
While Brossoit obviously received some hefty goal support, it was still a busy night, as he stopped 38 of 41 shots. He came into Saturday with a 0-5-1 record at this level. The 23-year-old generated respectable AHL numbers, although he actually struggled a bit this season, only managing a .908 save percentage with a 9-8-0 record for Bakersfield. Jan 22 - 2:20 AM
More Laurent Brossoit Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2014EDM1600100122.005149.9610
2015EDM530004011183.60142124.8730
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Jan 21@ CAL160100033.004138.9270

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Connor McDavid
2Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
3Drake Caggiula
4Anton Lander
5Mark Letestu
LW1Milan Lucic
2Patrick Maroon
3Benoit Pouliot
4Matt Hendricks
5Anton Slepyshev
6Jujhar Khaira
RW1Leon Draisaitl
2Jordan Eberle
3Zack Kassian
4Tyler Pitlick
5Iiro Pakarinen
D1Andrej Sekera
2Oscar Klefbom
3Adam Larsson
4Kris Russell
5Darnell Nurse
6Matthew Benning
7Brandon Davidson
8Eric Gryba
G1Cam Talbot
2Laurent Brossoit
 

 