Guy Boucher | Center

Team: Ottawa Senators
Age / DOB:  (45) / 8/3/1971
Guy Boucher has announced to the media that he will not make any changes to his lineup ahead of Game 2 against the New York Rangers.
Not much of a surprise after the Senators took Game 1 from New York by a score of 2-1 on Thursday. That leaves Tom Pyatt, Chris Kelly, Chris Wideman, Chris Neil, Colin White, Jyrki Jokipakka, and Chris DiDomenico as the scratches for the Sens this afternoon. Apr 29 - 12:13 PM
Source: Ottawa Senators on Twitter
PosRoleName
C1Kyle Turris
2Derick Brassard
3Jean-Gabriel Pageau
4Chris Kelly
LW1Mike Hoffman
2Zack Smith
3Ryan Dzingel
4Nick Paul
5Tom Pyatt
6Clarke MacArthur
RW1Mark Stone
2Bobby Ryan
3Alex Burrows
4Viktor Stalberg
5Chris Neil
6Tommy Wingels
7Christopher DiDomenico
D1Erik Karlsson
2Dion Phaneuf
3Marc Methot
4Cody Ceci
5Mark Borowiecki
6Chris Wideman
7Fredrik Claesson
8Ben Harpur
9Jyrki Jokipakka
G1Craig Anderson
2Mike Condon
3Matt O'Connor
 

 