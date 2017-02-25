Guy Boucher | Center

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Kyle Turris Active

Kyle Turris ended a nine-game goalless slump in Game 6 against Boston. He notched just one goal and one assist in six playoff outings in Round 1, but insists that he is confident going into Ottawa's next series versus the New York Rangers.

2 Derick Brassard Active

Derick Brassard notched a goal and an assist in Ottawa's 4-3 OT win over Boston on Monday night. His points helped build Ottawa's 3-0 lead, but Boston came back in Game 3 to force overtime. Brassard is tied with Bobby Ryan and Erik Karlsson for the team lead in playoff points. He has two goals and two assists after three games.

3 Jean-Gabriel Pageau Active

Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored a goal in Friday's 3-2 double overtime loss to the Boston Bruins on Friday night. Pageau's goal gave the Senators a 2-0 lead int he second period, but Ottawa couldn't close out the game. The Sens now lead the best-of-seven series 3-2, with Game 6 taking place in Boston on Sunday afternoon. Pageau has one goal and four penalty minutes in five games this postseason.

4 Chris Kelly Active

Chris Kelly will be in the Senators' lineup for Game 5 Friday night. Kelly will fill the void left by Tom Pyatt, who has an upper-body injury. Look for Kelly to play on a line with Clarke MacArthur and Zack Smith.

LW 1 Mike Hoffman Active

Mike Hoffman scored twice in Ottawa's 4-3 overtime win against Boston in Game 3 Monday night. Hoffman was limited to just three shots in the first two games of the series, but he couldn't be stopped any longer. Bobby Ryan registered an assist and then scored a power-play goal in overtime to hand Ottawa a 2-1 series lead. Derick Brassard also had a goal and an assist for the Senators. Erik Karlsson registered two assists, bringing him up to four points in three playoff games.

2 Zack Smith Active

Zack Smith (upper body) will be available for Game 1, per Senators GM Pierre Dorion. Smith had 16 goals, 32 points, and 61 penalty minutes in 74 regular season games. He missed the last six contests due to the injury.

3 Ryan Dzingel Active

Ryan Dzingel posted his first playoff goal on Thursday night in a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers. He produced the game-tying goal with 1:21 remaining in the second period during a power-play situation for the Senators. "It's one of the greatest feelings of my hockey career," said Dzingel. "And especially in a win, it's a lot sweeter. It's hard to explain how exciting it was." He has two points in his last two playoff games.

4 Nick Paul Active

Nick Paul has been reassigned by the Ottawa Senators. Paul participated in Sunday's game for the Senators, recording four shots on goal in 16:29 minutes of ice time. He has 15 goals and 36 points in 69 AHL contests.

5 Tom Pyatt Active

Tom Pyatt (upper body) is healthy enough to play in Game 2, but he might still be scratched. Pyatt was hurt in Game 4 of Ottawa's first round series and has consequently missed three straight games. Senators coach Guy Boucher is leaning towards maintaining the lineup that won him the last two contests, which is why Pyatt might have to wait longer before playing again.

6 Clarke MacArthur Active

For Clarke MacArthur, scoring the series-winning overtime winner has to be particularly sweet. It's every player's dream, but MacArthur has to have a particular appreciation for just how special it is after missing almost all of the last two seasons with post-concussion syndrome. MacArthur returned on April 4 and went on to participate in every game of the first round. "It’s just awesome to be back playing and to end the game like that," said MacArthur. "You miss most of the last two years, and you keep working on it, and it’s just great to get that opportunity and be able to put away like that."

RW 1 Mark Stone Active

Mark Stone found the back of the net in Friday's 3-2 double OT loss to the Boston Bruins. Stone opened the scoring at the 11:19 mark of the first period, and Jean-Gabriel Pageau made it 2-0 early in the second frame. Not only did Ottawa blow a 2-0 lead, they also had an opportunity to eliminate Boston throughout overtime, but couldn't. Stone now has one goal and one assist in five postseason games. The Senators still hold a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series. Game 6 will take place in Boston on Sunday afternoon.

2 Bobby Ryan Active

Bobby Ryan has had success going to the "dirty areas" around the net in the playoffs. He knows that will be tougher in the second round against the Rangers. "Yeah, we'll have a little more issue getting to the net," Ryan said. "I think we found a lot of time and space in turning up against the Bruins. I don't know if that will be the case against the Rangers in that regard. Things will be tighter. That's a given, as you get to this time of year for one, and the team shifts a little bit. It's going to be another grinding, one goal game series." The 30-year-old winger has four goals and three assists in six playoff games so far.

3 Alex Burrows Active

Alex Burrows earned an assist in Thursday's 2-1 win against the Rangers. He had one helper in six matches versus Boston in Round 1 of the playoffs. Burrows has been credited with 11 shots, but he is still looking for his first goal of this postseason.

4 Viktor Stalberg Active

Viktor Stalberg remained in the lineup for Game 6 on Sunday. Stalberg was regarded as a game-time decision. With Stalberg playing, Chris Kelly was a healthy scratch.

5 Chris Neil Active

Chris Neil will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the New York Rangers. Neil suited up in 53 games and he had a goal and three assists. He still hasn't dressed in a playoff game in 2017. Chris Kelly, Chris Wideman, Colin White, Jyrki Jokipakka and Chris DiDomenico will also watch from the press box.

6 Tommy Wingels Active

Tommy Wingels, Colin White, Chris Neil and Chris DiDomenico are each projected to be scratched for Game 5 against the Bruins on Friday. Of the group, only Wingels has seen any action this postseason. He skated 9:43 during his one game, but did not register a point with three shots on net.

7 Christopher DiDomenico Active

Christopher DiDomenico will play in Sunday's finale with the Islanders. DiDomenico is still searching for his first points through just two career NHL games. He posted consecutive 38-point seasons with Langnau Tigers of the Swiss-A league.

D 1 Erik Karlsson Active

The Ottawa Senators' power play has been better on the road than it's been at home this postseason. Through four playoff games at the Canadian Tire Center, Ottawa has managed to score just two goals on the man-advantage. That puts their home PP percentage at 13.3, which is 13th among 16 playoff teams. On the road though, they've managed to score four power play goals on 12 attempts, which ranks them second among 16 teams. Maybe all the empty seats in Ottawa are a bit distracting?

2 Dion Phaneuf Active

Dion Phaneuf scored the game-winning goal in overtime and picked up a couple of assists in Ottawa's 4-3 come from behind win over the Boston Bruins in Game 2. Phaneuf scored his overtime winner from the point after the Senators battled back from being down 3-1 going into the third period. He threw his body around and was instrumental in Ottawa's third period comeback, picking up all of his points in the third and overtime periods. The Senators head to Boston with the series tied at one game apiece.

3 Marc Methot Active

Marc Methot recorded his first point of the playoffs in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Rangers. He had an assist on Erik Karlsson's game winner late in the third period. "We're playing the New York Rangers here, there's no way we're going to let ourselves get too high here, it's only Game 1," said Methot. "We still have a long way to go. You're put yourself in a good position when you win that first game, so we'll take it." He has six points in 26 career postseason appearances.

4 Cody Ceci Active

Cody Ceci will be rested for Sunday's finale with the Islanders. His regular season ends with two goals and 17 points along with 111 hits and 159 blocks.

5 Mark Borowiecki Sidelined

Mark Borowiecki (lower body) has been ruled out for Game 1 against New York on Thursday night. He was injured in Game 2 of the first round against Boston and he hasn't played since. Borowiecki is considered to be day-to-day.

6 Chris Wideman Active

Chris Wideman will return to the Senators' blue line on Thursday against the Devils. Through 48 games this season the youngster has posted three goals and 13 points along with 33 PIMs, 35 blocks and 49 hits. He had not played since Feb. 11th.

7 Fredrik Claesson Active

Fredrik Claesson and Jyrki Jokipakka are projected to be scratched against the Bruins for Game 5 on Friday. Only Claesson has seen any action so far this postseason. In his one game, he posted no points nor any shots in just under 19 minutes of work.

8 Ben Harpur Active

Ben Harpur will make his NHL playoff debut on Monday night versus Boston. He is being called upon to fill in for injured blueliner Mark Borowiecki, who is day-to-day with a leg injury. Harpur has one assist in 11 career NHL appearances with the Senators. He didn't have a point in six outings with the big club this campaign.

9 Jyrki Jokipakka Active

Jyrki Jokipakka will play in Sunday's finale against the Islanders. Through two games with the Senators, he's still searching for his first points with Ottawa. In 40 games overall this season he has a goal and six points.

G 1 Craig Anderson Active

Guy Boucher announced no lineup changes ahead of game 2 against the New York Rangers, indicating that Craig Anderson will once again get the start in goal for the Senators. Anderson has won five of seven post-season contests, allowing just 14 goals. He turned aside 34 of 35 shots in Game 1. The Senators will be in a great spot to take game 2 if Anderson continues his great play.

2 Mike Condon Active

Mike Condon allowed three goals on 20 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Islanders on Sunday night. Condon lost his fourth game in his past five heading into the post-season. Condon finishes with a 19-14-6 record, 2.48 goals against average and .914 save percentage.