All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Christian Dvorak Active

Christian Dvorak generated 15 goals and 33 points in 78 games during his rookie season. He also recorded the second-most faceoff wins in the league among rookies (471) and finished with a 46.8 winning percentage. Dvorak made great progress over the year and should be a key player on the Coyotes in 2017-18. "As time went on, you saw his confidence increase," said TSN’s Director of Scouting Craig Button. "You saw his production increase. You saw him expand his game and, trust me, that's just a sign of things to come. He is a real, real promising young player."

2 Jordan Martinook Active

Jordan Martinook had the game-winning goal Friday in a 4-2 victory over Carolina. He was set up by Shane Doan, who racked up three points in the contest, in the third period for his 11th goal of the season. Martinook went seven straight games without a point going into Friday's match.

3 Peter Holland Active

Peter Holland is expected to be a healthy scratch Saturday night. It would be Holland's second straight game in the press box. He has five goals and 12 points in 48 contests this season.

4 Nick Cousins Active

The Philadelphia Flyers have traded Nick Cousins and goalie prospect Merrick Madsen to the Arizona Coyotes for the rights to forward Brendan Warren and a 2018 fifth-round pick. Cousins played in 60 games with the Flyers last season and he posted six goals and 10 assists. The 23-year-old is scheduled to become a restricted free agent on July 1, so Arizona will have to work out a new deal with him. Cousins also has arbitration rights.

5 Josh Jooris Active

Josh Jooris and Kevin Connauton will be scratched against the Sabres on Sunday. Through 20 games with the Coyotes, Jooris has posted four points with 10 blocks and 12 hits. Connauton has a point with 38 hits in 18 games.

6 Brad Richardson Sidelined

The Coyotes have shut Brad Richardson down for the rest of the season. He underwent a procedure on his leg Friday. He is expected to be ready for training camp. In 16 games he posted five goals and nine points with 15 PIMs and 19 hits.

7 Dave Bolland I.L.

Dave Bolland (lower body) might not be able to play in the NHL again. Bolland will probably open the season on the long-term injured reserve list after failing his physical. "He’s working towards trying to (play), but again injuries are what they are. He’s been trying to comeback from that injury for the last nine months and he hasn’t gotten to the stage where he can do that to be cleared," said agent Anton Thun. "His goal is to try to continue to play, but at some point in time, it may just be not happening. He may never play again." He's completed two seasons of his five-year, $27.5 million deal.

LW 1 Max Domi Active

Max Domi recorded an assist in a 3-2 overtime loss to Dallas. Domi is on a three-game point streak. He has nine goals and 37 points in 57 contests in 2016-17. If he can stay healthy next season, he should be able to breach the 50-point mark like he did as a rookie.

2 Brendan Perlini Active

Brendan Perlini scored the Coyotes' lone goal in a 3-1 loss to Minnesota Saturday night. It was Perlini's 14th goal and 21st point in 57 games this season. Shane Doan registered an assist in what could be the last game of his career. If this is the end, Doan is finishing with 972 points in 1,540 contests.

3 Clayton Keller Active

Clayton Keller gained valuable experience at the World Hockey Championship. Keller had a strong tournament with Team USA with five goals and seven points in eight games and gained a lot of confidence as well. "It’s fast, skilled and guys are really smart with the puck, and everyone’s always one step ahead," Keller said. "It was great to play in the tournament and play against men." He was drafted seventh overall in 2016 and turned pro after a successful college season with Boston University where he had 45 points in 31 games. Keller had two points in three games with the Coyotes at the end of the season and looked very good at the NHL level. He is worth taking next season in all but the shallowest of pools.

4 Alexander Burmistrov Active

Alexander Burmistrov has a three-game point streak. Burmistrov recorded an assist in the Coyotes' 3-2 overtime loss to Dallas on Tuesday. He's up to four goals and 15 points in 47 contests this season. Those numbers might not be impressive, but he has 13 points in 24 games since joining Arizona, which has been giving him an average of 15:19 minutes of ice time per game. Before that he was with Winnipeg, which had been using him for an average of just 11:02 minutes per contest. With that in mind he's something of a sleeper candidate for the 2017-18 campaign.

5 Lawson Crouse Active

Lawson Crouse will return to action on Friday against the Stars. This will be the youngster's first game since Feb. 11th due to a lower body injury. He has eight points and 115 hits in 48 games this season.

6 Teemu Pulkkinen Active

Teemu Pulkkinen scratched against the Bolts. Pulkkinen has two goals in 13 games this season. Zbynek Michalek will join Pulkkinen in the press box. Neither player will have any fantasy value going forward. Shane Doan, Kevin Connauton and Alexander Burmistrov are all out with injuries.

RW 1 Radim Vrbata Active

If Radim Vrbata does re-sign with the Coyotes, it will just be on a one-year deal. Vrbata has already stated that he wants to return for the 2017-18 campaign, but perhaps he doesn't want to make a commitment beyond that. He had 20 goals and 55 points in 81 games in 2016-17, so it's likely that the Coyotes and other squads will be interested in his services.

2 Tobias Rieder Sidelined

Tobias Rieder underwent successful ankle surgery and his recovery period is expected to be 8-12 weeks. Rieder sustained his injury during the World Hockey Championship where he had one goal in three games for Germany. He finished the NHL regular season with 16 goals and 34 points in 80 games. He has the potential to put up a few more points if he is fully recovered from his ankle ailment.

3 Shane Doan Active

Shane Doan's agent, Terry Bross, says his client is leaning towards playing in 2017-18. "He hasn’t made a final decision, but I think he’s leaning toward playing one more year; I think he’s going to play," Bross said. "His body feels good, he loves the game and he loves the players." The 40-year-old had six goals and 21 assists in 74 games this season. His years of being fantasy relevant are over. He's expected to make a final decision by the end of the draft (June 23-24).

4 Anthony Duclair Active

The book is now closed on Anthony Duclair's disappointing sophomore campaign. Duclair had 20 goals and 44 points in 81 contests as a rookie, but he fell hard in 2016-17 with five goals and 15 points in 58 games. The Coyotes are hoping that he'll be a big part of their future so we'll have to see if he bounces back in 2017-18. He's far from a safe bet, but at the same time a comeback campaign is a distinct possibility.

D 1 Oliver Ekman-Larsson Sidelined

Oliver Ekman-Larsson (personal) has been granted a leave of absence from the team. He will travel back to Sweden to be with his family as they mourn the loss of his mother, who passed away recently after a long battle with cancer. Ekman-Larsson will miss the rest of the season. "This has been a very difficult year for me personally," said Ekman-Larsson. "I'd like to thank the Coyotes organization and all of my teammates for their incredible support all season long. I'm sorry that I'll miss our last three games but family comes first." Our thoughts and condolences go out to Oliver and his family for their loss.

2 Alex Goligoski Active

Alex Goligoski scored a late third-period goal in the 3-1 loss to St Louis Wednesday night to keep the Coyotes from being shutout. Goligoski earned his third point in the last five games. This increased his goal total to six and point total to 32. Goligoski’s goal was the only of the night for the Coyotes and was assisted by Christian Dvorak and Clayton Keller. This was Keller’s first NHL point since he started with the team in Monday night’s matchup against St Louis.

3 Jakob Chychrun Active

You might accuse certain Arizona Coyotes of phoning it in, but defenseman Jakob Chychrun is probably an exception. At least, his work in a 3-0 loss against the St. Louis Blues from Saturday certainly gives that indication. While he couldn't beat Jake Allen (like the rest of his teammates), Chychrun fired six SOG, delivered three hits and blocked two shots in 21:41 of TOI in this one.

4 Connor Murphy Active

Connor Murphy extended his point streak to three games on Monday. Murphy has a goal and 13 points in 49 games this season. His career-high is 17 points and there's a fair chance he'll pass that mark by a small amount.

5 Anthony DeAngelo Active

Anthony DeAngelo is projected to lead Arizona's scratches on Saturday against Minnesota. The young defender has posted five goals and 14 points along with 31 hits and 48 blocks in 39 games this season. He's expected to be joined by Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Peter Holland, Clayton Keller, Teemu Pulkkinen as scratches.

6 Luke Schenn Active

Luke Schenn will be ready to go on Saturday after going head first into the boards during Thursday's game. Schenn practiced on Friday and will be in the Arizona lineup against the St. Louis Blues. Schenn has only seven assists in 66 games so he should not be in your lineup.

7 Kevin Connauton Active

Kevin Connauton is expected to return Sunday night against the Kings after missing the last 15 games due to an upper body injury. Through just 20 games this season he has an assist with eight PIMs, 15 blocks and 40 hits.

8 Zbynek Michalek Active

Zbynek Michalek will wait until the summer before deciding if he'll extend his career into 2017-18. Michalek, 34, is a veteran of 783 career NHL games, but he spent the majority of the season in the minors. In fact, the Coyotes have only used him in two games so far in 2016-17. "I know this could be if not my last game playing for the Coyotes but potentially my last game in the NHL," Michalek said of Saturday's season finale. "So I couldn’t be happier to wearing a Coyotes uniform. It’s pretty special."

9 Chris Pronger I.L.

Chris Pronger was moved to long-term injured reserve by the Coyotes on Monday. The transaction cleared some cap space to help the team accommodate minor-league call-ups Tyler Gaudet and Anthony DeAngelo. The move won't bother Pronger, who won't play again because of concussions.

G 1 Mike Smith Active

Mike Smith has reportedly submitted a list to the Coyotes of eight teams that he won't be traded to. Smith has a modified no-trade clause. Arizona GM John Chayka may not be actively shopping the veteran netminder, but he is clearly listening to offers.