Player Page

Roster

Nick Cousins | Center | #25

Team: Arizona Coyotes
Age / DOB:  (23) / 7/20/1993
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 188
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 3 (68) / PHI
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

The Philadelphia Flyers have traded Nick Cousins and goalie prospect Merrick Madsen to the Arizona Coyotes for the rights to forward Brendan Warren and a 2018 fifth-round pick.
Cousins played in 60 games with the Flyers last season and he posted six goals and 10 assists. The 23-year-old is scheduled to become a restricted free agent on July 1, so Arizona will have to work out a new deal with him. Cousins also has arbitration rights. Jun 16 - 10:38 PM
Source: Bob McKenzie on Twitter
More Nick Cousins Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
6061016-6311100099.061
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2014PHI1100012000006.000
2015PHI366511540200141.146
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 9CAR100000000004.000
Apr 8CLM000000000000.000
Apr 4@ NJ000000000000.000
Apr 2@ NYR000000000000.000
Apr 1NJ000000000000.000
Mar 30NYI000000000000.000
Mar 28OTT000000000000.000
Mar 26@ PIT000000000000.000
Mar 25@ CLM000000000000.000
Mar 23@ MIN000000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Christian Dvorak
2Jordan Martinook
3Peter Holland
4Nick Cousins
5Josh Jooris
6Brad Richardson
7Dave Bolland
LW1Max Domi
2Brendan Perlini
3Clayton Keller
4Alexander Burmistrov
5Lawson Crouse
6Teemu Pulkkinen
RW1Radim Vrbata
2Tobias Rieder
3Shane Doan
4Anthony Duclair
D1Oliver Ekman-Larsson
2Alex Goligoski
3Jakob Chychrun
4Connor Murphy
5Anthony DeAngelo
6Luke Schenn
7Kevin Connauton
8Zbynek Michalek
9Chris Pronger
G1Mike Smith
2Louis Domingue
 

 