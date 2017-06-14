Player Page

Tyler Graovac | Center | #44

Team: Washington Capitals
Age / DOB:  (24) / 4/27/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 212
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 7 (191) / MIN
The Washington Capitals have acquired Tyler Graovac from the Minnesota Wild for a fifth-round pick in 2018.
Washington needed to acquire one more player who met the minimum requirements for the expansion draft or they would have had to expose two of Lars Eller, Tom Wilson or Jay Beagle. Graovac had seven goals and two assists in 52 games with Minnesota this season. Regardless of where he plays next season, he won't have any fantasy value. Jun 14 - 8:49 PM
Source: Monumental Network
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
527297100000248.146
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2014MIN300000000004.000
2015MIN2000-10000002.000
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 8@ ARI000000000000.000
Apr 6@ COL000000000000.000
Apr 4CAR000000000000.000
Apr 2COL000000000000.000
Apr 1@ NAS000000000000.000
Mar 30OTT000000000000.000
Mar 28WAS000000000000.000
Mar 26@ DET000000000000.000
Mar 25VAN000000000000.000
Mar 23PHI000000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Nicklas Backstrom
2Evgeny Kuznetsov
3Lars Eller
4Jay Beagle
5Chandler Stephenson
LW1Alex Ovechkin
2Marcus Johansson
3Andre Burakovsky
4Daniel Winnik
RW1T.J. Oshie
2Justin Williams
3Tom Wilson
4Brett Connolly
D1John Carlson
2Kevin Shattenkirk
3Matt Niskanen
4Karl Alzner
5Brooks Orpik
6Dmitry Orlov
7Nate Schmidt
8Taylor Chorney
G1Braden Holtby
2Philipp Grubauer
 

 