Tyler Graovac | Center | #44

C 1 Nicklas Backstrom Active

Nicklas Backstrom has become the leader of the Washington Capitals. While most would figure it would be Alex Ovechkin, Ovie is not the one in the dressing room to say a lot and Backstrom has become quite vocal when needed. "He's a fairly quiet guy," T.J. Oshie said. "He's reserved, he's extremely poised with his emotions and with his hockey game, how he carries himself on the ice. When things need to be said and Nick speaks and he stands up and he says something, you listen because he cares, he thinks about what he says and he says the right things and a lot of the right moments." Backstrom is the Capitals top point-getter as he finished with 86 points in the regular season and 13 points in 13 playoffs games. He should be taken in the top-two rounds of most pools next season.

2 Evgeny Kuznetsov Active

Evgeny Kuznetsov is not worried about his status as a restricted free agent. The 24-year-old (25 on Friday) is also eligible for arbitration so the likelihood of a holdout is miniscule compared to previous RFA's like Johnny Gaudreau who were not eligible for arbitration. "Just want to enjoy and play hockey," Kuznetsov said. "Long as I'm going to enjoy the hockey, I'm going to play hockey. It's going to be one years, eight years, 50 years, maybe I'm going to be like [Jaromir] Jagr." Look for a 75-80 point season from Kuznetsov next year and draft him accordingly.

3 Lars Eller Active

Lars Eller had a pair of assists in the Capitals 4-2 win Saturday. Eller had Alex Ovechkin on his wing and that never hurts as he set up Ovie's insurance goal. Eller has five assists in 11 games during the playoffs and has not been a bad selection in playoff pools thus far.

4 Jay Beagle Active

Jay Beagle had the best season of his NHL career in 2016-17. The 31-year-old who has one more year on his contract, had 13 goals and 30 points with a plus-20 rating this past season and gave the Capitals some depth scoring as a bottom-six forward. He was pointless in 13 playoff games and that did not bode well for Washington who once again were bounced from the playoffs in the second round. Look for 25-30 points next season from Beagle.

5 Chandler Stephenson Active

Chandler Stephenson has been summoned from the minors. He was returned to the AHL Hershey recently and his recall is probably just an insurance move.

LW 1 Alex Ovechkin Active

The Vegas Golden Knights will not be trading for Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin, per GM George McPhee. "That's not going to happen. Too many No. 8 jerseys in Washington," McPhee told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. McPhee could be bluffing, but the Golden Knights also don't really have the assets to acquire a player of Ovechkin's caliber in a trade. McPhee has also said that he plans on going with younger players in his quest to build up his expansion roster. All in all, Ovechkin to Vegas seems like a huge long-shot.

2 Marcus Johansson Active

Marcus Johansson was playing with a fractured finger. The injury was revealed when it came out that Johansson wouldn't play for Team Sweden in the 2017 World Championship. He might require surgery as a result of the injury. He had two goals and eight points in 13 playoff games.

3 Andre Burakovsky Active

Andre Burakovsky may graduate to Washington's top-six forward group next season. Washington GM Brian MacLellan would like to see Burakovsky move onto one of the team's top-two lines in 2017-18. "It sure looks like Burakovsky is ready to get to the next level," said MacLellan. "You put him in a top-six role, I would assume he’s going to be successful." Burakovsky mostly played on the third line this past season and he produced 35 points in 64 games, but he looked good on a line with Nicklas Backstrom during the playoffs. He could be worth keeping an eye on going into next year.

4 Daniel Winnik Active

Daniel Winnik is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. That's a familiar position for Winnik, who has already played for seven different teams, but it's not one he's looking forward to. "It sucks," Winnik said. "There's a lot of guys in the league that are in the same boat. I'm older now, but I don't think my game's declined at all so hopefully that helps me come free agency if I get there." He had 12 goals and 25 points in 72 games this season. He has expressed an interest in re-signing with the Capitals.

RW 1 T.J. Oshie Active

T.J. Oshie and the Capitals have only held general contract talks, according to GM Brian MacLellan. He said the two sides have not discussed numbers yet and their ability to re-sign him may depend on what the salary cap looks like for next year. If the cap increases to $77 million then there could a decent chance that Oshie stays. The Capitals want to take care of their restricted free agents first, but it seems like Oshie is a player who still could be back with the team.

2 Justin Williams Active

Justin Williams has revealed to the media that he has met with Brian MacLellan about returning to the team. Williams also added that he expects to have another meeting with the Caps GM soon. Williams will likely have to take a discount to return to Washington. The Capitals have just under $23 million to spend with the current cap sitting at $73 million with many players needing extensions. Williams might have to wait for Kuznetsov, Burakovsky and Orlov to sign before he can get a deal of his own. It's nice to see Williams interested in returning to Washington and getting them over the final hump in their quest for the organization's first Stanley Cup.

3 Tom Wilson Active

Tom Wilson is fine after leaving practice early on Tuesday, according to coach Barry Trotz. He was hit in the foot with a shot and left the session early. Wilson had three goals and 12 penalty minutes in six games against Toronto in Round 1 of the postseason. He should be available for Game 1 versus Pittsburgh on Thursday.

4 Brett Connolly Active

Brett Connolly is expected to get a qualifying offer from the Capitals. Capitals GM Brian MacLellan envisions Connolly playing on the third line next season. Getting Connolly and the team's other restricted free agents is a top priority this off-season for MacLellan.

D 1 John Carlson Active

John Carlson will indeed return to action in Game 1 against Toronto on Thursday. He'll pair back with Karl Alzner as well. Carlson posted nine goals and 37 points in 72 games this season.

2 Kevin Shattenkirk Active

Kevin Shattenkirk will reportedly narrow down his list of teams to sign with by the end of the week. Shattenkirk is slated to meet with his agents and go ever his preferred destinations. He will become an unrestricted free agent on July 1 and he will be a highly sought-after defender.

3 Matt Niskanen Active

Matt Niskanen insisted that there was no intent to injure when he cross-checked Sidney Crosby in the back of the head during Monday's contest. Niskanen received a five-minute major and game misconduct while Crosby was unable to continue playing. "It wasn’t intentional," Niskanen said. "I’ve seen the replay. In super slowmo, it looks really bad. I caught him high. He’s coming across trying to score. As he’s doing that, he’s getting lower and lower. And when it’s happening that fast, you know, my stick and his head collided. I wasn’t extending, trying to hit him in the head." Niskanen added that he wasn't trying to crosscheck Crosby with "a serious amount of force." Niskanen won't be suspended, so he's expected to be in the lineup for Game 4.

4 Karl Alzner Active

It sounds like the Capitals don't expect to sign pending unrestricted free agent Karl Alzner. GM Brian MacLellan listed Matt Niskanen, John Carlson, Dmitry Orlov and Nate Schmidt as Washington's probable top-four defense corps going into next year. Alzner can test the open market on July 1 after playing all 591 games of his career with the Capitals.

5 Brooks Orpik Active

Brooks Orpik is probable for Tuesday's match versus Calgary. He received some maintenance Monday and didn't skate on Monday after he was banged up on Saturday against Tampa Bay.

6 Dmitry Orlov Active

Capitals GM Brian MacLellan is open to giving a long-term contract to Dmitry Orlov. He sees Orlov as a valuable piece of Washington's top-four defense corps. According to reports, Orlov is being courted by the KHL, but it doesn't seem like the team is concerned. He is slated for restricted free agency and getting him signed is a top priority.

7 Nate Schmidt Active

Nate Schmidt is expected to step into a top-four spot on Washington's defense corps next campaign. He played well alongside John Carlson during the playoffs and it looks like the Capitals will allow Karl Alzner and Kevin Shattenkirk to test free agency. Schmidt's mobility and puck-moving skills make him a perfect fit for the NHL. In 60 games this past season, he posted 17 points.

8 Taylor Chorney Active

Taylor Chorney will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Chorney played in just 18 games during the regular season and he piled up one goal and four assists. He hasn't played in a playoff game in 2017. Paul Carey and Chandler Stephenson will also watch from the press box.

G 1 Braden Holtby Active

Braden Holtby kicked out 26 of 28 shots in a 2-0 loss to Pittsburgh in Game 7 Wednesday night. Holtby was solid in this one even if the Capitals were eliminated. It's nevertheless a disappointing end to what had been a great season for him. Which also pretty much sums up the Capitals in general this season and is unfortunately a narrative that has become all-too-common there.