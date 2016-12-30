Player Page

Ondrej Palat | Winger | #18

Team: Tampa Bay Lightning
Age / DOB:  (25) / 3/28/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 188
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 7 (208) / TB
Contract: view contract details
Ondrej Palat scored two goals and an assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over the
Palat's power play goal in the first period tied the game at one, while his marker in the second period made it 2-1 for the Bolts. He also helped set up Nikita Kucherov's goal in the middle frame. The 25-year-old now has nine goals and 12 assists in 38 games this season. Jan 12 - 11:30 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
3771118-5231500063.111
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2012TB 14224500000116.125
2013TB 81233659322038223165.139
2014TB 75164763312438115139.115
2015TB 62162440102016214117.137
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 8@ PIT1000-20000002.000
Jan 7@ PHI1000-20000002.000
Jan 5NAS100000000003.000
Jan 3WPG110116000003.333
Dec 31CAR1011-10010001.000
Dec 29TOR1101-10000002.500
Dec 28MON111230100004.250
Dec 23@ WAS000000000000.000
Dec 22STL000000000000.000
Dec 20DET000000000000.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Steven Stamkos
2Tyler Johnson
3Valtteri Filppula
4Brian Boyle
5Gabriel Dumont
LW1Ondrej Palat
2Alex Killorn
3Vladislav Namestnikov
4Jonathan Drouin
5Cedric Paquette
6Michael Bournival
RW1Nikita Kucherov
2Ryan Callahan
3Brayden Point
4J.T. Brown
D1Victor Hedman
2Anton Stralman
3Jason Garrison
4Braydon Coburn
5Nikita Nesterov
6Andrej Sustr
7Luke Witkowski
G1Ben Bishop
2Andrei Vasilevskiy
 

 