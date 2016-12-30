Ondrej Palat | Winger | #18

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Steven Stamkos Sidelined

Steven Stamkos has been granted clearance to increase his workload, as he continues to rehab from knee surgery. "Everything is very encouraging," GM Steve Yzerman said. Tampa Bay has not provided a timetable for when Stamkos will be available to return, but his recovery appears to be going well and sometime in March remains a possibility for when he will be ready to play again.

2 Tyler Johnson Active

Tyler Johnson scored a power play goal in Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Nashville Predators. Johnson's second period-goal cut Nashville's lead to 2-1 at the time, but that's as close as the Lightning would come to making it a game. Victor Hedman and Alex Killorn picked up the assists on Tampa Bay's only goal. Johnson is now up to 12 goals and 12 assists in 40 games.

3 Valtteri Filppula Active

Valtteri Filppula got back in the lineup Thursday night. He was kept out of Wednesday's match versus Montreal because he missed a team meeting. Filppula led all Tampa Bay forwards with 23:16 of ice time against Toronto in his return. He had a plus-1 rating, two shots, two penalty minutes and no points in a 3-2 overtime loss. His goaltender interference infraction in overtime led to the Maple Leafs' game winner from Nazem Kadri.

4 Brian Boyle Active

Tampa Bay will get Brian Boyle back from his lower body injury on Thursday against the Sabres. He's expected to line up to the left of Valtteri Filppula and Jonathan Drouin on the team's second line after a four-game absence. Boyle has 10 goals and 13 points in 36 games this season.

5 Gabriel Dumont Active

Tampa Bay has called up Gabriel Dumont. In the AHL this year, he has posted five goals and five assists in 19 games. He has three points in 18 career NHL appearances, but all those matches came with Montreal.

LW 1 Ondrej Palat Active

Ondrej Palat scored two goals and an assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Palat's power play goal in the first period tied the game at one, while his marker in the second period made it 2-1 for the Bolts. He also helped set up Nikita Kucherov's goal in the middle frame. The 25-year-old now has nine goals and 12 assists in 38 games this season.

2 Alex Killorn Active

Alex Killorn extended his scoring streak to four games during Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Flyers. He now has two goals and four points in that span. The rugged winger now has 13 goals, thanks to the marker he picked up today, with 22 points in 41 games this season.

3 Vladislav Namestnikov Active

Vladislav Namestnikov produced a power-play goal in Sunday's 6-2 loss to Pittsburgh. He has chipped in three points in four games since returning from an upper-body injury. Namestnikov has five goals and 11 assists in 38 matches this year.

4 Jonathan Drouin Active

Jonathan Drouin notched a goal and an assist in the Bolts' loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday. The speedy 21-year-old was the only bright spot for Tampa Bay in a 6-2 loss to last year's playoff foe. Drouin has 19 points in his last 17 games, totalling 12 goals and 26 points in 34 games this season.

5 Cedric Paquette Active

Cedric Paquette (lower body) will return to the Lightning's lineup on Thursday. Paquette missed six straight contests. He'll probably play alongside Michael Bournival and J.T. Brown in his return.

6 Michael Bournival Active

The Lightning have recalled Michael Bournival from Syracuse of the AHL for Sunday's game. He will likely be needed as J.T. Brown was injured Saturday night after taking a shoulder to the head from Wayne Simmonds. Bournival has no fantasy value.

RW 1 Nikita Kucherov Active

Nikita Kucherov will play for the Atlantic Division at the NHL-All Star Game. He is a first-time All-Star along with teammate Victor Hedman. Kucherov has emerged as a star forward over the past couple of seasons and he has reached another gear in 2016-17. He leads the Lightning with 16 goals and 39 points in 35 games.

2 Ryan Callahan Sidelined

Ryan Callahan (lower body) isn't expected to return on Thursday. Callahan will miss his second straight game. Instead Gabriel Dumont will draw into the lineup and play alongside Cedric Paquette and Michael Bournival.

3 Brayden Point I.L.

Despite taking warm-ups on Saturday against the Flyers, Brayden Point (upper body) is still on I/R and will not play in the match. Curious that he was able to skate but not play, but it would seem that he's nearing a return and may just beat his late-January/early-February timeline. He has three goals and 15 points in 36 games this season.

4 J.T. Brown I.L.

J.T. Brown (upper body) won't be eligible to return until next week's road trip. The Lightning will begin that road swing in Los Angeles on Monday. Brown will not be available for games on Thursday and Friday after he was placed on injured reserve. He was hurt after taking a hit to the head from Flyers forward Wayne Simmonds on Saturday.

D 1 Victor Hedman Active

Victor Hedman will be going to the NHL All-Star Game. This is his first All-Star nod. Hedman is deserving of the selection and ranks second in the league in scoring among defensemen with 37 points in 42 matches.

2 Anton Stralman Active

Anton Stralman posted two assists in a 5-2 win against St. Louis Thursday night. He has three helpers in the past two outings. Stralman has accounted for one goal and 11 points in 25 appearances this year.

3 Jason Garrison Active

Jason Garrison (lower body) has declared himself ready to play Thursday. Garrison is projected to play alongside Andrej Sustr. He missed two contests due to the ailment.

4 Braydon Coburn Sidelined

Braydon Coburn (upper body) is regarded as a game-time decision on Thursday. Coburn has missed Tampa Bay's last two games. He has a goal and five points in 40 contests this season.

5 Nikita Nesterov Active

Nikita Nesterov will be scratched from Sunday's tilt with the Penguins. The physical defender has posted just 24 points through the first 112 games of his career, which unfortunately doesn't amount to much in fantasy.

6 Andrej Sustr Active

Andrej Sustr was a healthy scratch Thursday night. He didn't play due to a coach's decision. It was the first time that he missed a game this season. In 39 matches, Sustr has six points, 50 blocks and 29 penalty minutes.

7 Luke Witkowski Active

Luke Witkowski will be scratched against Buffalo on Thursday. Witkowski has posted five points and 59 PIMs through 19 games with AHL Syracuse this season. However through 10 games with the Lightning he has a point and little else to his credit.

G 1 Ben Bishop Active

Ben Bishop stopped 24 of 26 shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres. After missing nine games with a lower-body injury, the Lightning finally got their starting goaltender back tonight. Despite having not played since Dec. 20, Bishop turned in a solid overall performance. With Andrei Vasilevskiy struggling badly right now, don't be surprised if Bishop reclaims his number one job with ease. He has a 10-10-2 record with a 2.75 goals-against-average and a .908 save percentage in 2016-17.