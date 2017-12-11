Player Page

Joel Edmundson | Defenseman | #6

Team: St Louis Blues
Age / DOB:  (24) / 6/28/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 215
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 2 (46) / STL
Joel Edmundson suffered an upper-body injury in Thursday's game against Colorado.
Edmundson was injured after blocking a Nail Yakupov shot in the first period. The Blues have already announced that he won't be returning to tonight's game. They'll likely provide an update on his status after the game. Feb 8 - 9:14 PM
Source: St. Louis Blues on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
556915-15300000104.058
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2015STL671890630000090.011
2016STL693121511600000181.037
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 6MIN1000-22000003.000
Feb 3@ BUF100000000002.000
Feb 1@ BOS1000-10000003.000
Jan 30MON100020000002.000
Jan 25COL100010000001.000
Jan 23OTT100010000004.000
Jan 20ARI1000-32000004.000
Jan 18@ OTT100010000001.000
Jan 16@ TOR100000000002.000
Jan 9FLA101105000002.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Paul Stastny
2Brayden Schenn
3Kyle Brodziak
4Ivan Barbashev
5Patrik Berglund
LW1Jaden Schwartz
2Vladimir Sobotka
3Robby Fabbri
4Zach Sanford
RW1Vladimir Tarasenko
2Alexander Steen
3Dmitrij Jaskin
4Tage Thompson
5Chris Thorburn
D1Alex Pietrangelo
2Colton Parayko
3Joel Edmundson
4Carl Gunnarsson
5Robert Bortuzzo
6Vince Dunn
7Jay Bouwmeester
G1Jake Allen
2Carter Hutton
 

 