Joel Edmundson | Defenseman | #6

C 1 Paul Stastny Active

Paul Stastny picked up a goal with an assist in Tuesday's 7-4 loss against Florida. Stastny was scoreless in his final four games in December, while posting just two assists in a 10-game span to finish out the month. He's making up for lost time with three goals and six points in five games to kick off the month of January. He'll try to keep it going when the team returns from its week-long break next Tuesday in Toronto.

2 Brayden Schenn Active

Brayden Schenn has been everything the St. Louis Blues were hoping for when they acquired him. The Blues acquired Schenn from Philadelphia over the summer in exchange for Jori Lehtera, the 2017 27th overall pick (Morgan Frost), and a 2018 conditional first rounder. How that trade works out for the Flyers won't be entirely clear for a while, but it certainly seems to have paid off big for St. Louis. Schenn will participate in the All-Star Game thanks to his 21 goals and 50 points in 51 games this season. That puts him just nine points short of his career-high with plenty of time left. "As far as his offensive play, we knew that he would add to our group," Blues coach Mike Yeo said. "We knew that he would add speed to our group, but I think he’s even faster than probably what we maybe thought that he might be. And certainly his defensive play has been even stronger than what, I don’t want to say what we thought, but maybe there was a little more uncertainty there just because we hadn’t seen him at the center ice position. He’s been a real pleasant surprise."

3 Kyle Brodziak Active

Kyle Brodziak scored a goal and registered an assist in the Blues' 3-1 win over Vancouver on Saturday. Brodziak is up to six goals and 12 points in 37 contests this season. He's on pace to record 26 points, which would make this his most productive campaign offensively since 2011-12.

4 Ivan Barbashev Active

Ivan Barbashev scored his second goal of the season in Tuesday's 3-1 win over Montreal. Barbashev opened the scoring early in the second period. He has been playing alongside Paul Stastny and Vladimir Tarasenko, but he didn't have a point in five games going into Tuesday's contest.

5 Patrik Berglund Active

Patrik Berglund scored a power play goal in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Berglund's goal at the 5:14 mark of the third period gave the Blues a 2-0 lead at the time, and they never looked back. He finished the night with four shots on goal and four hits in 13:32 of ice time. Berglund has now picked up a point in three of his last four games. He also managed to put his 10-game goal drought to bed. The 29-year-old has seven goals and 11 points in 28 games this season. Ivan Barbashev and Alex Steen also found the back of the net for St. Louis on Tuesday night.

LW 1 Jaden Schwartz Active

Jaden Schwartz found the back of the net in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild. It took Schwartz just 45 seconds to score the game's first goal. Unfortunately for the Blues, they allowed Minnesota to score the next six goals. Schwartz finished the game with three shots on goal and one hit in 19:54 of ice time. He's up to 16 goals and 37 points in 35 games this season. Dmitrij Jaskin also scored for the Blues in the loss. Defenseman Colton Parayko registered assists on both of his team's goals.

2 Vladimir Sobotka Active

Vladimir Sobotka netted the game-winning goal on Tuesday in a 3-0 win over Ottawa. Sobotka had four shots on goal in the contest, as coaches have been on him to shoot more often "I'm trying," he said. "It's just something I need to work on, put more pucks on the net. It is what it is. I guess it makes me skate harder and play harder." Sobotka has nine goals and 23 points in 50 contests in 2017-18.

3 Robby Fabbri I.L.

Robby Fabbri underwent knee surgery in Chicago on Tuesday. The surgery was performed by Dr. Bernard Bach. Fabbri suffered a torn ACL last February. He underwent surgery to repair the injury and was cleared to play in late July. Unfortunately for Fabbri, he re-injured himself during training camp. The Blues forward is done for the season.

4 Zach Sanford I.L.

Zach Sanford (shoulder) traveled with the team and practiced on Thursday, but his return is not believed to be imminent. "He's part of the team," coach Mike Yeo said. "We wanted him to be part of the Dad's trip. He's been putting lots of work in. He's from the (Boston) area. So we wanted to make sure that he was part of it. I would say that he's not close to playing right now." Sanford still hasn't been cleared for full contact, but he feels like he is getting closer.

RW 1 Vladimir Tarasenko Active

Vladimir Tarasenko is back on a line with Jaden Schwartz and Brayden Schenn. The trio played together from late October until Schwartz suffered an injury in November. When they skated as a line, they were one of the best in the league. Head coach Mike Yeo put the line back together at the end of Thursday's game against Boston because the team needed a spark. This should give each player a fantasy boost.

2 Alexander Steen Active

Alex Steen scored a goal and an assist in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche. Steen registered the primary assist on Brayden Schenn's game-winning goal in the second period. He then provided the Blues with an insurance marker with under two minutes to go in the game. Steen finished the night with a plus-1 rating, one shot on goal and one blocked shot in 18:25 of ice time. The 33-year-old has 10 goals and 30 points in 45 games this season. Steen has collected 10 points in his last nine contests.

3 Dmitrij Jaskin Active

The St. Louis Blues have decided to scratch Dmitrij Jaskin tonight against the Florida Panthers. Jaskin has 12 points in 40 games and will sit for the second straight game. He will be joined in the press box by Chris Thorburn and Vince Dunn.

4 Tage Thompson Active

Tage Thompson will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Wild. The 20-year-old has three goals, three assists and a minus-6 rating this season. He has some good long-term upside, but he isn't worth owning in standard fantasy leagues right now. Chris Thorburn will also watch the game from the press box.

5 Chris Thorburn Active

The St. Louis Blues will scratch Chris Thorburn for this afternoon's game against the Philadelphia Flyers. Thorburn has three points in 23 games this season and will sit for the fourth straight game. He will be joined in the press box by Oskar Sundqvist and Jake Walman.

D 1 Alex Pietrangelo Active

Alex Pietrangelo won the Passing Challenge at the 2018 All-Star Skills Competition. Pietrangelo was passing the puck with impressive pinpoint accuracy. This was an incredibly different event, so the fact that the Blues defenseman managed to complete it in 46.610 seconds is pretty impressive. Wild forward Eric Staal (46.610) and Penguins defenseman Kris Letang (100:015) finished second and third in the event. You can watch Pietrangelo's winning run by clicking the link below.

2 Colton Parayko Active

Colton Parayko contributed two assists in a 6-2 loss to Minnesota on Tuesday night. Parayko had a hand in goals by Jaden Schwartz and Dmitrij Jaskin, but it wasn't nearly enough in a blowout defeat. The Blues defenseman also posted five shots, one hit and one block in the contest.

3 Joel Edmundson Sidelined

Joel Edmundson suffered an upper-body injury in Thursday's game against Colorado. Edmundson was injured after blocking a Nail Yakupov shot in the first period. The Blues have already announced that he won't be returning to tonight's game. They'll likely provide an update on his status after the game.

4 Carl Gunnarsson Active

Carl Gunnarsson scored the game-winning goal in Saturday's 1-0 victory over the Buffalo Sabres. It took a while, but someone finally found the back of the net in this one. Gunnarsson scored the only goal of the game with less than six minutes remaining in regulation. He finished the game with a plus-1 rating, two penalty minutes, three shots on goal and three hits in 18:23 of ice time. He had been a healthy scratch in each of St. Louis' previous three games. Gunnarsson now has five goals and two assists in 43 games this season. He won't have any fantasy value going forward. Paul Stastny registered the assist on St. Louis' only goal.

5 Robert Bortuzzo Active

Robert Bortuzzo will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against Colorado. Bortuzzo has a goal and six assists in 51 games this season. This will be the second time in three games that he'll watch from the press box. Chris Thorburn will also be scratched against the Avalanche.

6 Vince Dunn Active

Vince Dunn scored the game-winning goal in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Interestingly enough, Dunn was expected to be a healthy scratch in this one. He ended up playing because Jay Bouwmeester, who was away from the team because his wife gave birth, didn't make it to Toronto in time for the game. Alexander Steen tied the game at one with less than one minute remaining in regulation before Dunn ended the overtime frame at the 1:43 mark of the period. Dunn has four goals and four assists in 40 games this season.

7 Jay Bouwmeester Active

Jay Bouwmeester is a scratch against Toronto on Tuesday night. Bouwmeester's wife just had baby and he had some travel issues. He just arrived in Toronto a little while ago, so the Blues won't rush him into the lineup. Vince Dunn will play instead.

G 1 Jake Allen Active

Jake Allen stopped 43 of 45 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins. Allen's best period came in the second when he stopped all 22 shots he faced, with several of them being high quality chances. He has now lost nine of his last 10 games, dropping his record to 18-15-2 with a 2.65 goals against average and a .911 save percentage. Coming off such a strong game, it'll be interesting to see if the Blues go back to Carter Hutton on Saturday against the Buffalo Sabres.