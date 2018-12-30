Jordan Binnington | Goalie | #50

All Positions

C 1 Brayden Schenn Active

Brayden Schenn scored a goal in Saturday’s 4-3 loss to the New York Islanders. Schenn got the game going with a goal just over four minutes into the game after he picked up a rebound. The goal breaks a five-game pointless streak for the 27-year-old forward, bringing him to eight goals and 23 points in 35 games this season. Zach Sanford and Ryan O'Reilly also scored in this one.

2 Ryan O'Reilly Active

Ryan O’Reilly scored the only Blues goal in a 2-1 loss to the Rangers on Monday night. O’Reilly opened the scoring in the first period, but that’s all the Blues could muster as offence. It was his 15th goal and 35th point of the 2018-19 season.

3 Tyler Bozak Active

Tyler Bozak found the back of the net in the Blues' 3-1 win against Calgary on Saturday. Bozak has recorded at least a point in four of his last five games. That gives him five goals and 15 points in 34 contests this season.

4 Ivan Barbashev Active

Ivan Barbashev scored a goal in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Edmonton Oilers. Barbashev opened the scoring at the 6:05 mark of the first period. Teammate Brayden Schenn made it 2-0 for the Blues, but they eventually allowed that lead to slip away. Barbashev now has three goals and four assists in 24 games this season. The 22-year-old shouldn't pop up on your fantasy radar.

LW 1 Jaden Schwartz Active

Jaden Schwartz will play in his 400th game on Thursday night. The 26-year-old has 116 goals and 285 points in 399 career games with the St. Louis Blues. He's also played another 49 games during the playoffs.

2 David Perron Active

David Perron scored a goal in Saturday’s 6-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Perron got the goal but it was Ryan O’Reilly who made a great play with a behind the back no-look pass right on Perron’s stick for the easy goal. It’s Perron’s sixth point in his last four games, bringing him to 13 goals and 24 points in 35 games this season.

3 Robby Fabbri Active

Robby Fabbri will return to the lineup on Monday versus the New York Rangers. Fabbri is projected to play with Oskar Sundqvist and Ivan Barbashev in his first game since Dec. 1. It appears as though Jordan Nolan will be scratched to make room for Fabbri's return.

4 Patrick Maroon Active

Patrick Maroon won't dress on Saturday night against the New York Islanders. He's pointless in his last three games. Jordan Schmaltz and Joel Edmundson also won't dress.

5 Zach Sanford Active

The St. Louis Blues will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen on Thursday night against the Washington Capitals. Carl Gunnarsson will dress as the extra blueliner, leaving Jordan Schmaltz and Zach Sanford as the healthy scratches.

RW 1 Vladimir Tarasenko Active

Vladimir Tarasenko (illness) will be return to the lineup on Saturday against the New York Islanders. Tarasenko was not able to play on Thursday because of an illness. He has tallied 11 goals and 22 points in 37 games this season.

2 Alexander Steen Active

Alexander Steen will be in the lineup on Friday night. Steen will return from a concussion and bump Jordan Kyrou to the press box.

3 Robert Thomas Active

Robert Thomas had a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres. After a scoreless opening period, Thomas scored the opening goal of the game after a crazy scramble in front of Carter Hutton. Thomas then capped off his night with a gorgeous move and feed to Patrick Maroon who scored from behind the red line. It's Thomas's third multi-point effort of the season, giving the rookie forward three goals and 12 points in 30 games this season.

4 Oskar Sundqvist Active

Oskar Sundqvist scored his third goal of the season in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Minnesota. Sundqvist opened the scoring in the final minute of the first period. He has four points in seven outings this campaign.

D 1 Alex Pietrangelo Active

Alex Pietrangelo scored a goal and assisted on another in Thursday’s 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals. Pietrangelo started off his night with a secondary assist on Oskar Sundqvist’s game-winner before getting a goal of his own to start the final frame. It’s Pietrangelo’s first two points since missing 11 games due to a hand injury. The veteran blueliner finds himself at five goals and 12 points in 27 games this season. Robert Thomas, Colton Parayko and Tyler Bozak also scored in this one.

2 Colton Parayko Active

Colton Parayko scored a pair of goals in Friday's 4-3 OT win over the Colorado Avalanche. Parayko scored the game's first goal at the 3:24 mark of the first period, and he added the go-ahead goal (3-2) in the third period. He finished the game with a plus-3 rating and five shots on goal in 28:09 of ice time. The 25-year-old has now scored seven goals and 10 points in 30 games this season. There are rumblings that he could be on his way out of St. Louis. Tonight's performance certainly won't hurt his value on the trade market. Ryan O'Reilly scored the game-winner in overtime.

3 Joel Edmundson Active

Joel Edmundson is expected back in the St. Louis lineup Sunday against Calgary. The rugged blueliner has missed the past week with a hand injury. If you need some PIMs, feel free to activate Edmundson prior to Sunday's contest.

4 Vince Dunn Active

Vince Dunn has been fined $1,942.20 for cross-checking Edmonton's Jujhar Khaira. Dunn got two minutes in the penalty box on the play, which occurred in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Oilers. The fine is the maximum allowable under the terms of the CBA.

5 Jay Bouwmeester Active

Jay Bouwmeester got his first goal of the season in Thursday's 4-1 win over Buffalo. Bouwmeester ended up getting the game winner after he gave the Blues a 2-0 lead at the midway mark of the contest. The veteran defender has contributed just seven points in 31 outings this year.

6 Robert Bortuzzo Active

Robert Bortuzzo has agreed to a three-year, $4.125 million contract with the St. Louis Blues. Bortuzzo has a goal and three points in 12 games this season. He's missed quite a bit of the season due to a lower-body injury. It's a little surprising to see them make a three-year commitment to him given that he's largely been a depth defenseman for them and doesn't have upside at 29-years-old, but the cap hit is low enough that it's fine.

G 1 Jake Allen Active

Jake Allen allowed four goals on 14 shots he Saturday’s 4-3 loss to the New York Islanders. It started off as a very quiet night for Allen who faced just eight shots after two periods, being beat by one of two shots in the second frame. However, things fell apart for the 28-year-old goaltender in the final frame when he gave up goals just 11 seconds apart to give up the lead. His record falls to 14-13-4 with a 3.07 goals-against-average and a .898 save percentage. The Blues got a late consolation goal from Ryan O'Reilly.