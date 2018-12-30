NEW ROTOWORLD BETA SITE

Jordan Binnington | Goalie | #50

Team: St Louis Blues
Age / DOB:  (25) / 7/11/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 174
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 3 (88) / STL
Jordan Binnington will be in goal for Monday's contest against Philadelphia.
It will be Binnington's first career NHL start following three relief appearances, including two this year. The Blues host Dallas on Tuesday, so Jake Allen could be back in the crease for that contest. Jan 6 - 1:54 PM
Source: Jim Thomas on Twitter
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
26800043.532521.8400
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2015STL1130000014.6243.7500
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Jan 5NYI0000000.0000.0000
Jan 3WAS0000000.0000.0000
Dec 31NYR0000000.0000.0000
Dec 29PIT130000024.001311.8460
Dec 27BUF0000000.0000.0000
Dec 22@ CAL0000000.0000.0000
Dec 20@ VAN0000000.0000.0000
Dec 18@ EDM0000000.0000.0000
Dec 16CAL138000123.161210.8330

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Brayden Schenn
2Ryan O'Reilly
3Tyler Bozak
4Ivan Barbashev
LW1Jaden Schwartz
2David Perron
3Robby Fabbri
4Patrick Maroon
5Zach Sanford
RW1Vladimir Tarasenko
2Alexander Steen
3Robert Thomas
4Oskar Sundqvist
D1Alex Pietrangelo
2Colton Parayko
3Joel Edmundson
4Vince Dunn
5Jay Bouwmeester
6Robert Bortuzzo
G1Jake Allen
2Jordan Binnington
 

 