Adam Lowry | Center | #17

Team: Winnipeg Jets
Age / DOB:  (25) / 3/29/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 210
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 3 (67) / WPG
Adam Lowry has signed a three-year, $8.75 million contract with the Winnipeg Jets.
That's a significant jump from his previous two-year, $2.25 million contract. The Jets and Lowry managed to avoid an arbitration hearing, which was scheduled for Sunday. He scored eight goals and 21 points in 45 games last season. Jul 19 - 4:06 PM
Source: WinnipegJets.com
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
4581321981100170.114
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2014WPG8011122314603102104.106
2015WPG7471017-9530000273.096
2016WPG8215142915254011122.123
2017WPG4581321981100170.114
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Mark Scheifele
2Bryan Little
3Adam Lowry
4Andrew Copp
LW1Kyle Connor
2Nikolaj Ehlers
3Mathieu Perreault
4Brandon Tanev
5Nicolas Kerdiles
RW1Blake Wheeler
2Patrik Laine
3Jack Roslovic
4Marko Dano
5Dennis Everberg
D1Dustin Byfuglien
2Jacob Trouba
3Tyler Myers
4Josh Morrissey
5Dmitry Kulikov
6Ben Chiarot
7Joe Morrow
8Tucker Poolman
G1Connor Hellebuyck
2Eric Comrie
3Laurent Brossoit
 

 