C 1 Mark Scheifele Active

Mark Scheifele scored a pair of goals in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final. Scheifele tied the game at one at the 5:28 mark of the second period, but Vegas' James Neal restored his team's lead just 12 seconds later. The Jets forward then added a third-period tally to cut his team's deficit to 3-2, but that's as close as they'd come to tying the game. Scheifele finished the night with four penalty minutes and five shots on goal in 20:10 of ice time. The 25-year-old has scored five times in his last four contests. He's up to 14 goals and six assists in 15 games this postseason. The Jets now find themselves down 2-1 in this best-of-seven series. Game 4 will be played in Vegas on Friday night.

2 Bryan Little Active

Bryan Little earned an assist in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final on Sunday afternoon. Little won a faceoff in the offensive zone late in the first period and Josh Morrissey fired a shot into the net. Unfortunately, that was the only goal Winnipeg could muster in a 2-1 loss to Vegas. The defeat eliminated the Jets from the playoffs.

3 Adam Lowry Active

Adam Lowry has signed a three-year, $8.75 million contract with the Winnipeg Jets. That's a significant jump from his previous two-year, $2.25 million contract. The Jets and Lowry managed to avoid an arbitration hearing, which was scheduled for Sunday. He scored eight goals and 21 points in 45 games last season.

4 Andrew Copp Active

Andrew Copp didn't like being a healthy scratch for Game 5 of the Western Conference Final. "It was really, really tough ... something that stung," Copp said. "You play every single game. You're in the fight. You feel like you have a lot of ownership of this team, and then to not be able to battle it out at the end when we're fighting for our lives, it's really hard. It'll sit with me for a while. I don't know when that'll go away." Copp wasn't in the lineup when Vegas eliminated the Jets from the playoffs. He had played in all 82 games during the regular season as well as 16 of Winnipeg's 17 playoff outings.

LW 1 Kyle Connor Active

Kyle Connor scored a goal in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final. The Jets couldn't solve Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury in the first two periods, but Connor managed to cut their deficit to 2-1 with a power-play goal at the 7:17 mark of the third frame. Nikolaj Ehlers and Tyler Myers registered the assists on Winnipeg's only goal. Connor finished the night with a minus-1 rating and four shots on goal in 17:43 of ice time. The 21-year-old is up to three goals and nine points in 14 games this postseason. This best-of-seven series is now tied up at one. Game 3 will be played in Vegas on Wednesday night.

2 Nikolaj Ehlers Active

Nikolaj Ehlers was disappointed that he didn't score a goal in 15 playoff games. "It sucked. Personally, I didn't feel like I played my best hockey in the playoffs," said Ehlers. "There were some games where I felt really good, but overall I didn't play my best hockey. Of course, I would have liked to score goals ... I've got to get back home this summer to make sure that happens a little more (next) season." He wasn't able to play in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final because of an illness and he skipped Game 5 versus Minnesota in the opening round with what coach Paul Maurice referred to as a "malaise." Ehlers contributed seven assists in his first taste of the postseason.

3 Mathieu Perreault Active

Winnipeg may explore trading Mathieu Perreault with several key players due for new contracts. Perreault has three more seasons remaining on a contract that carries a $4.125 million cap hit. He also has a modified no-trade clause. The Jets have to sign restricted free agents Jacob Trouba, Josh Morrissey and Connor Hellebuyck to new deals. Blake Wheeler, Patrik Laine, Kyle Connor and Tyler Myers will also need new contracts following the 2018-19 season.

4 Brandon Tanev Active

Brandon Tanev's arbitration date will be on July 25. That's only if the Jets and Tanev don't agree to terms before then of course. He had eight goals and 18 points in 61 games last season.

5 Nicolas Kerdiles Active

The Winnipeg Jets have acquired forward Nic Kerdiles from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for Chase De Leo. Kerdiles has three NHL games under his belt, failing to pick up a point in all three games. He's a former second round pick that has so far picked up 47 goals and 106 points in 178 AHL games. It's a small depth trade for both squads.

RW 1 Blake Wheeler Active

Blake Wheeler has one more season left on his six-year, $33.6 million contract. Wheeler is eligible for unrestricted free agency next summer. He said he hasn't given a potential extension much thought yet, but he was just focused on the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Wheeler tied Claude Giroux for the most assists (68) in the NHL during the 2017-18 campaign and he ranked ninth in scoring with a personal best 91 points in 81 outings.

2 Patrik Laine Active

Patrik Laine feels he learned a lot from Paul Stastny. The Jets acquired Paul Stastny from St. Louis on Feb. 26 and while he may walk this summer as an unrestricted free agent, his impact on the Jets might continue on. He played on a line with Laine and Nikolaj Ehlers, where he made positive impressions on the talented youngsters "He made a huge impact on the same line as me and Nikky," said Laine. "He was always talking to us on the bench if we made a mistake, and when we made a mistake he was kind of teaching us what to do next time. I think our game was at a different level after he came and it was real nice to play with him. Hopefully we can play together sometime in the future."

3 Jack Roslovic Active

Jack Roslovic wil suit up in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final against the Vegas Golden Knights. Roslovic has been a healthy scratch in six consecutive games, but he's back in the lineup because Nikolaj Ehlers (undisclosed) is dealing with an injury. The 21-year-old has two assists and a plus-3 rating in seven postseason contests. He'll skate on the third line with Bryan Little and Mathieu Perreault.

4 Marko Dano Active

Marko Dano has an arbitration hearing date of July 30. Dano scored two goals and three points in 23 games in 2017-18. He earned $850,000 last season.

5 Dennis Everberg Active

Dennis Everberg has signed a one-year, two-way with Winnipeg. Everberg's new deal is worth $650,000 at the NHL level. He played for Avangard Omsk and Neftekhimik Nizhnekamsk of the KHL in 2017-18 and he posted 16 points.

D 1 Dustin Byfuglien Active

Dustin Byfuglien's mistake in the third period led directly to Reilly Smith's game-winning goal in the third period. Byfuglien loaded up for a slap shot but completely whiffed on the puck, sending Smith in alone on Connor Hellebuyck and Vegas' forward sniped one short side. That goal from Smith 13:02 into the final period proved to be the game-winner. Byfuglien finished the game with an assist on Patrik Laine's power play goal but the Jets will head back to Winnipeg trailing 3-1 in the series. It wasn't a good night for Byfuglien as he also wasted about six seconds in the final moments of the game by thinking the referees were going to call icing on a dump by the Golden Knights that jumped over his stick. The Jets will need him to put tonight's game behind him and refocus ahead of Sunday's do-or-die Game 5.

2 Jacob Trouba Active

Jacob Trouba and the Winnipeg Jets have exchanged arbitration numbers ahead of Friday's scheduled hearing. Trouba is requesting a salary of $7 million for 2018-19 while the Jets have filed for a suggested salary of $4 million. That's an awfully big gap for them to close if they are to avoid a hearing. Trouba had three goals and 24 points in 55 games in 2017-18. While injuries have limited him over the past couple seasons, when he's healthy, he's a great defenseman and at the age of 24, he may still have some untapped upside.

3 Tyler Myers Active

Tyler Myers scored a goal in Friday's 3-2 Game 4 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. In a weird sequence, Myers sneaked a puck between Marc-Andre Fleury's legs that went unnoticed for a couple of seconds until Mathieu Perreault started celebrating the goal. It's Myers' fourth goal and seventh point in 14 playoff games so far but it wasn't enough to tie up the series. The Jets will now head back to Winnipeg trailing 3-1 in the series with Game 5 scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

4 Josh Morrissey Active

Josh Morrissey scored Winnipeg's only goal in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Vegas in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final. The Jets fired 32 shots on goal Sunday afternoon, but they only beat Vegas netminder Marc-Andre Fleury once and now their season is over. The Golden Knights have advanced to the Stanley Cup Final. Morrissey scored off a faceoff win by Bryan Little late in the first period to tie the game at 1-1, but Ryan Reaves got the game-winning goal in the second period.

5 Dmitry Kulikov Active

Dmitry Kulikov underwent back surgery following the Jets' exit from the Western Conference Final. Kulikov is expected to be ready for the start of training camp. He had three goals and 11 points in 62 contests last season.

6 Ben Chiarot Active

Ben Chiarot was a healthy scratch in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final. Chiarot and Toby Enstrom were in the press box on Sunday, as Winnipeg chose to dress Joe Morrow and Dmitry Kulikov instead. The team's reworked defense corps didn't help the Jets extend the series, though, as Vegas won the game 2-1 and the series 4-1.

7 Joe Morrow Active

The Winnipeg Jets have re-signed Joe Morrow to a one-year, $1 million contract. The Jets acquired Morrow from the Montreal Canadiens at the trade deadline. The 25-year-old wasn't presented with a qualifying offer on Monday, but that didn't matter in the end. He had six goals and 16 points in 56 games this season.

8 Tucker Poolman Active

Tucker Poolman will be a healthy scratch on Monday against Nashville. Poolman had a goal and an assist in 24 regular season games. He's appeared in two playoff games this year, but averaged just 10:18 of ice time per match.

G 1 Connor Hellebuyck Active

The Winnipeg Jets have signed Connor Hellebuyck to a six-year, $37 million contract. Hellebuyck had filed for salary arbitration, but the hearing is no longer necessary. He finished second in Vezina Trophy voting after posting a 44-11-9 record, 2.36 GAA, and .924 save percentage in 67 games last season. While there's certainly some risk here given that Hellebuyck didn't do nearly as well in 2016-17, this also could prove to be a great contract for Winnipeg if he can maintain his level of play from last season.

2 Eric Comrie Active

Eric Comrie has been sent to the minors. Comrie started on March 29th so that Connor Hellebuyck could get a night off. Comrie ended up stopping 36 of 42 shots in a 6-2 loss to Chicago. He hasn't played for the Jets since.