Antoine Roussel | Winger | #21

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Tyler Seguin Active

Tyler Seguin likes to put his name on the scoresheet and he did that Thursday with two goals and one assist versus Colorado. Seguin notched his fourth game of the season in which he has tallied at least three points. Seguin is up to 13 goals and 37 points in 37 contests this season.

2 Jason Spezza Active

Jason Spezza picked up two assists in Thursday's 4-2 win over Colorado. The veteran pivot now has a trio of two-point games over his last four, with two goals and five helpers over that span. Spezza has 15 helpers and 22 points in 30 games this season.

3 Cody Eakin Active

Cody Eakin has finished serving his four-game suspension for charging Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist. He is ready to return to the lineup on Thursday against Colorado. Eakin has contributed just one assist in 17 games this season.

4 Radek Faksa Active

Radek Faksa scored in Friday's 3-2 OT win over Los Angeles. Faksa gave the Stars a 2-1 advantage early in the third period. He's been on a bit of run lately, as he's picked up three goals in his last five games (he had just two in his first 30 contests). Even though he's had some success, he won't be worth an add in standard fantasy leagues this season. The 22-year-old enters the break with 13 points in 35 games.

5 Devin Shore Active

Devin Shore picked up his sixth goal of season during Thursday's 4-2 win over Colorado. Shore, who was expected to produce a bit more, now has 14 points in 37 games of his rookie campaign.

LW 1 Jamie Benn I.L.

Jamie Benn (foot) has been placed on the injured reserve list. That allowed Dallas to activate Antoine Roussel (upper body), who might play on Wednesday. Benn's move is retroactive to Dec. 31.

2 Patrick Sharp Active

Patrick Sharp returned to the Dallas lineup Saturday night against the Panthers after missing 11 games due to a concussion. He looked fine in 15:46 of ice time, including 3:16 on the power play, taking three shots on goal and registering an even plus/minus in the Stars' 3-1 loss. Needless to say, Sharp is safe to activate.

3 Antoine Roussel Sidelined

Antoine Roussel (upper body) has been activated from the injured reserve list. Roussel was previously called a game-time decision for Wednesday's contest. His activation might not be confirmation he'll play so much as Dallas preparing for the possibility. Jamie Benn was put on the IR list to balance things out.

4 Mattias Janmark I.L.

There's an 80 percent chance that Mattias Janmark will make a full recovery from his knee injury. The Stars announced that the injury will keep him out for five to six months. The 23-year-old has Osteochondritis dissecans, which is genetic. "What happened with Mattias is he had a small segment, approximately 21 millimeters by 11 millimeters, that became displaced and is locked in his knee," Stars GM Jim Nill said. "It's the bone and the cartilage, they both came off together." Nill added that Janmark could still return to action this season.

RW 1 Jiri Hudler Active

Jiri Hudler posted an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to St. Louis. It was his second point of the season and his second helper in five games since returning to the lineup from a bothersome illness. Hudler has been limited to just nine appearances this year.

2 Ales Hemsky I.L.

Ales Hemsky underwent hip surgery Monday morning. He is projected to be sidelined for five-to-six months. Hemsky was hurt during the World Cup of Hockey and managed to play in just one game this season before he got re-injured. This timetable will keep him on the shelf for most of the 2016-17 campaign.

3 Patrick Eaves Active

Patrick Eaves stopped a three-goal streak by the Florida Panthers, but he had the only goal of the night as the Dallas Stars lost a 3-1 contest Saturday. Eaves has not been overly productive during his last 10 games, but he has scored four points with three goals and an assist since December 10th and that makes him worth a second look for players who like to gamble.

4 Lauri Korpikoski Active

Lauri Korpikoski doesn't have any fantasy value, but coach Lindy Ruff appreciates having him on the roster. "Here's a guy that nine times out of 10 will go out and play the game the right way, get in the right place," Ruff said. "He's a bigger body (6-1, 193) that can kill penalties. We can use him in tougher defensive situations, where if somebody's been struggling, you can put him on the ice. He's an all-around player." He contributed his 10th point in 34 games Friday against Los Angeles, with an assist. Korpikoski hasn't scored a goal since he scored three in a row from Nov. 10 to Nov. 13.

5 Brett Ritchie Active

Brett Ritchie has scored a goal in three of the last four games. He tallied his sixth marker of the year in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to Nashville, which matches the total he had in 31 games during the 2014-15 campaign. Ritchie has seven points through 21 contests this year.

6 Curtis McKenzie Active

Curtis McKenzie will be return to the Stars' lineup on Saturday against the Flyers. Through 21 games played this season, the 25-year-old has just three goals and seven points to go along with 30 PIMs and 36 hits. The Stars could really use a boost in his production, if we're being honest.

D 1 John Klingberg Active

John Klingberg sunk a puck into an empty net at the 18:52 mark of the third period and that wound up being the game winner in a 3-2 decision against Arizona. It appeared the shot would be an insurance goal, but there is a reason teams never let up. Radim Vrbata scored one minute later on a penalty shot that would have provided the Stars a second wind. This is only Klingberg’s third goal of the season, but his 18th point. Notably, Klingberg is on a four-game streak in which he has scored at least one point.

2 Dan Hamhuis Active

Dan Hamhuis picked up his seventh point of the season during Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Flyers. Through 27 games now the veteran defender has seven helpers. With just 55 career goals in 899 games, we wouldn't expect much unfortunately.

3 Johnny Oduya Active

Johnny Oduya (lower body) played on Tuesday. Oduya was regarded as a game-time decision. In the end he had a minus-two rating in 18:32 minutes of ice time.

4 Stephen Johns Active

Stephen Johns is a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the Arizona Coyotes. Johns missed the last game before the break with a lower-body injury, but he's now healthy to play. The 24-year-old has three goals and three assists in 27 games this season. Patrik Nemeth will also watch the game from the press box, while Cody Eakin continues to serve his suspension.

5 Esa Lindell Active

Esa Lindell scored the game-winning goal in Friday's 3-2 OT win to the Los Angeles Kings. Lindell found the back of the net just 1:07 into the extra frame. He finished the game with a plus-2 rating, two shots on goal and two hits in 21:14 of ice time. Lindell has three goals and three assists in 26 games this season. He's not worth owning in any fantasy format. Tyler Seguin and Radek Faksa also scored for the Stars tonight.

6 Jordie Benn Active

Jordie Benn scored his second goal of the season during Saturday's 3-1 win over the flyers. The tally gives him nine points on the season, and three points over his last three games. Could he be heating up? Not likely. Benn has crossed the 20-point plateau just once.

7 Patrik Nemeth Active

Patrik Nemeth will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Blues. This will be his sixth straight game in the press box and the 10th time in his last 11 games that he's been scratched. Jamie Oleskiak is also out of the lineup on Tuesday, while Cody Eakin continues serving his suspension.

8 Jamie Oleksiak Active

Jamie Oleksiak scored his fourth goal of the season during Thursday's 4-2 win over the Avalanche. The youngster now has five points in just 16 games this season. The latter metric is the troubling one, as it indicates he simply doesn't have much of a role with the team.

G 1 Antti Niemi Active

Antti Niemi gave up three goals on only 20 shots Saturday night as the Dallas Stars dropped a 3-1 contest to the Florida Panthers. Niemi was pulled after 17 minutes and this loss stopped a three-game winning streak for the Stars. Niemi's record falls to 7-5-4 with the loss. He also has a 3.00 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage. Kari Lehtonen finished off the night with 18 saves on 18 shots.