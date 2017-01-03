Antoine Roussel | Winger | #21

Player Page

Team: Dallas Stars
Age / DOB:  (27) / 11/21/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 200
Contract: view contract details
Antoine Roussel (upper body) has been activated from the injured reserve list.
Roussel was previously called a game-time decision for Wednesday's contest. His activation might not be confirmation he'll play so much as Dallas preparing for the possibility. Jamie Benn was put on the IR list to balance things out. Jan 4 - 5:24 PM
Source: Stars.nhl.com on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
34512175870300241.122
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2012DAL3977143850000046.152
2013DAL81141529-120900022113.124
2014DAL80131225-2014803001113.115
2015DAL801316291112301016111.117
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 31FLA000000000000.000
Dec 29COL000000000000.000
Dec 27@ ARI000000000000.000
Dec 23LA000000000000.000
Dec 20STL1000-12000000.000
Dec 17PHI101110000002.000
Dec 15NYR100000000001.000
Dec 13ANA100010000001.000
Dec 11@ CHI1000-20000000.000
Dec 10@ PHI1011115000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Tyler Seguin
2Jason Spezza
3Cody Eakin
4Radek Faksa
5Devin Shore
LW1Jamie Benn
2Patrick Sharp
3Antoine Roussel
4Mattias Janmark
RW1Jiri Hudler
2Ales Hemsky
3Patrick Eaves
4Lauri Korpikoski
5Brett Ritchie
6Curtis McKenzie
D1John Klingberg
2Dan Hamhuis
3Johnny Oduya
4Stephen Johns
5Esa Lindell
6Jordie Benn
7Patrik Nemeth
8Jamie Oleksiak
G1Antti Niemi
2Kari Lehtonen
 

 