C 1 Connor McDavid Active

Connor McDavid had one assist in the Oilers' 7-5 win over Calgary. McDavid did not have to perform his usual miracles Saturday for the Oilers to win as it seems like everyone else finally contributed. The point gives McDavid 32 this season in 27 games as he continues to move up the leader board among scorers.

2 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Active

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins posted the overtime game-winning goal in Tuesday's 3-2 game against the Coyotes. The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft hasn't risen to stardom, but he is still a pretty solid player. He has posted five goals and 12 points through 15 games in the month of November, and he is on pace for a respectable 58 points, which would actually be a career best.

3 Ryan Strome Active

Ryan Strome's fourth goal of the season was the game winner on Sunday. Strome is off to a rocky start in Edmonton after he was dealt in the off-season for Jordan Eberle as he has 11 points in 24 games. He is currently playing with Leon Draisaitl so perhaps he can regain his fantasy value in the short-term.

4 Mark Letestu Active

Mark Letestu played in his 500th career NHL game on Wednesday. That's particularly noteworthy in Letestu's case as he was never drafted. Instead he had to work his way up, spending three seasons in the AJHL, a campaign with Western Michigan University, and then parts of four seasons in the minors before earning a regular role with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2010-11. "You don’t think you’re going to the NHL when you’re not drafted and you’re 20 in Bonnyville, playing Tier 11. I just tried to be the best I could be at that level and get to college," said Letestu. "It took off for me in school but by no means did I think I was on an NHL path." He excelled at college hockey, which is why he only spent a season with Western Michigan University before making the leap to the minors. His original plan though was to become an accountant. Even now, after getting 500 NHL games under his belt, he's still taking university courses on the side and is a junior at this point.

LW 1 Patrick Maroon Active

Patrick Maroon scored a goal and registered an assist in an 8-2 victory against Vegas Tuesday night. Maroon had failed to record a point in his previous five contests. Despite that he's off to a pretty good start with five goals and 12 points in 18 contests. He should be able to surpass the 20-goal and 40-point milestones for the second consecutive campaign.

2 Milan Lucic Active

Milan Lucic found the back of the net in Edmonton's 8-3 loss to St. Louis on Tuesday. Lucic has recorded a point in three of his last four contests. He's been great lately with three goals and eight points in his last 10 games, bringing him up to 13 points in 21 contests overall.

3 Mike Cammalleri Active

Mike Cammalleri will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the Maple Leafs. Cammalleri has three goals and six assists in 22 games with the Kings and Oilers this season. He's clearly not the same productive player he used to be. Eric Gryba and Iiro Pakarinen will also be scratched in this one.

4 Jujhar Khaira Active

Jujhar Khaira (lower body) returned to action on Thursday November 30. Khaira was sidelined for three straight games. He made up for lost time by registering two assists in Edmonton's 6-4 loss to Toronto.

5 Anton Slepyshev Active

Anton Slepyshev will be taken off the injured reserve list and be in Edmonton lineup Sunday against Boston. Slepyshev will replace the injured Jujhar Khaira and play alongside Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Patrick Maroon while Connor McDavid centers the first line of Milan Lucic and Mike Cammalleri. Leon Draisaitl will center Drake Caggiula and Ryan Strome as coach Todd McLellan is looking for scoring with his top three lines. "I need to get my confidence back, like I had in those two games (Islanders and New Jersey earlier in November)," said Slepyshev. When you skate and practice it feels good but in the games you get tired and after a couple of periods, your groin gets sore. In New Jersey, a guy fell on my groin, an accident," he said. "My ankle feels 100 per cent but I think it’s tied into my groin problem. It’s the same side. Maybe I’ve compensated with my ankle (and hurt the groin)."

6 Nathan Walker Active

The Edmonton Oilers have claimed Nathan Walker off waivers. Washington put Walker on waivers Thursday afternoon. He has a goal in seven games this season. Walker is the first Australian to play in the NHL.

RW 1 Leon Draisaitl Active

Leon Draisaitl centered the Oilers' third line during Wednesday's practice. Draisaitl's linemates were Drake Caggiula and Ryan Strome. It's a bit of an unusual assignment for Draisaitl, but it does have the potential to balance Edmonton's lines. We'll have to see how it works on Thursday against Toronto if the Oilers go forward with those lines.

2 Zack Kassian Active

Zack Kassian is on a three-game point streak. Kassian scored a goal and registered an assist in Edmonton's 6-4 loss to Toronto on Thursday. He has two goals and eight points in 26 games this season.

3 Drake Caggiula Active

Drake Caggiula scored twice on Saturday. Caggiula is currently worth picking up in most leagues as he is seeing first line action with Connor McDavid and Patrick Maroon. While he is not seeing any power play time, the fact that McDavid set up both of his goals Saturday makes him fantasy-worthy at this time. He was a minus-two as the Oilers dropped a 6-3 decision to Dallas and now has three goals and an assist in 12 games.

4 Jesse Puljujarvi Active

Jesse Puljujarvi scored a couple of goals in Edmonton's 7-5 win over the Calgary Flames. Puljujarvi was in the perfect spot to pick up the puck off the boards and bury his third of the season to open the scoring midway through the first period. His second goal was just a few minutes later after Eric Gryba's shot first took a deflection off Mark Giordano and then Puljujarvi. At 19 years and 210 days old, Puljujarvi is the second youngest European player in Oilers history (Nail Yakupov) to score two goals in a game. The talented Finn is up to four goals in 10 games this season. He entered tonight's contest on a line with Milan Lucic and Connor McDavid and this situation should be monitored closely.

D 1 Oscar Klefbom Active

Oscar Klefbom was back at practice Saturday after missing Friday's game with the flu. Klefbom has had a tough go of it this season with only two goals and six points in 22 games. He will quarterback the first power play and play with Matt Benning Sunday during five-on-five action. Get him in your lineup.

2 Adam Larsson I.L.

Adam Larsson (upper body) has been moved to the injured reserve list. Larsson was a late scratch on Thursday due to the injury. The good news is that Edmonton thinks Larsson will only end up missing the one week he must spend on the IR list after being placed there.

3 Kris Russell Active

Kris Russell scored a goal and registered an assist in Edmonton's 6-4 loss to Toronto Thursday night. That was Russell's second multi-point game of the 2017-18 campaign. He has two goals and 11 points in 26 contests. Given that he only had 13 points in 2016-17, this season is proving to be a big bounce back for him. He might even reach the 30-point milestone for the second time in his career.

4 Matthew Benning Active

Matthew Benning picked up a goal and an assist with a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win against Arizona. Benning set up Ryan Nugent-Hopkins for the game-winning tally in the extra session and he also bagged the game-tying goal with 5:35 left in regulation to force overtime. While the multi-point game was nice, it was his first of the season and he had five scoreless performances entering play. He'll need a lot more outings like this before he can be trusted even in deeper fantasy pools.

5 Darnell Nurse Active

Darnell Nurse registered two assists in the Oilers' 6-4 loss to Toronto on Thursday. Nurse has two goals and nine points in 26 games this season. That puts him just two points shy of his career-high. Needless to say he's expected to set a new personal best by a significant margin by the time this season is done.

6 Brandon Davidson Active

Edmonton has claimed Brandon Davidson off waivers from Montreal. Davidson had one assist in 13 games with the Canadiens before going on the waiver wire. He played parts of three seasons with the Oilers to start his NHL career and now he's back.

7 Eric Gryba Active

Eric Gryba will be a healthy scratch in Wednesday's game against the Red Wings. Gryba no goals or assists in 17 games this season. It's the third time in six games that he'll watch from the press box. Ryan Stanton and Ilro Pakarinen will also watch from the press box.

8 Andrej Sekera Sidelined

Andrej Sekera (knee) was able to practice with the Oilers on Monday. Despite that, Sekera is nowhere near close to returning. "When the calendar changes and we get to December, then we’ll be talking about when Sekera might play," said Oilers coach Todd McLellan. Sekera is recovering from knee surgery for a torn ACL.

9 Ryan Stanton Active

Ryan Stanton has been called up by the Edmonton Oilers. Edmonton had an opening because Adam Larsson is on the injured reserve list with an upper-body issue. Stanton has an assist in 11 AHL games this season.

10 Yohann Auvitu Active

Yohann Auvitu scored a goal in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Auvitu broke Sabres goalie Robin Lehner's shutout with just 20 seconds remaining in the game. The Oilers blue liner has one goal and three assists in nine games this season. He won't have any fantasy value going forward.

G 1 Cam Talbot I.L.

Cam Talbot (upper body) is projected to miss at least two weeks. Coach Todd McLellan said, "It could be longer," which is not good news for the Oilers. Talbot has struggled to regain the form he had in 2016-17, but Edmonton's lack of depth in the crease could quickly become an issue. Talbot was moved to injured reserve on Thursday.

2 Laurent Brossoit Active

Laurent Brossoit allowed five goals on 34 shots in a 7-5 win over the Calgary Flames. Brossoit gave up four goals in just over seven minutes to cut Edmonton's lead to 6-5 with just under eight minutes remaining in the game. Luckily, the Oilers were still able to come away with the victory. After back-to-back shaky starts for 24-year-old goaltender, it's fair to wonder if the Oilers will turn to Nick Ellis on Wednesday with Cam Talbot currently sidelined. Brossoit has a 1-4-1 record with a 3.81 goals against average and .872 save percentage.