Brandon Davidson | Defenseman | #88

Team: Edmonton Oilers
Age / DOB:  (26) / 8/21/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 208
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 6 (162) / EDM
Recent News

Edmonton has claimed Brandon Davidson off waivers from Montreal.
Davidson had one assist in 13 games with the Canadiens before going on the waiver wire. He played parts of three seasons with the Oilers to start his NHL career and now he's back. Dec 3 - 12:15 PM
Source: Elliotte Friedman on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
13011-390000013.000
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2014EDM12101-50000007.143
2015EDM5147117202001063.063
2016MON38033-2200000042.000
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 2DET000000000000.000
Nov 30@ DET000000000000.000
Nov 29OTT000000000000.000
Nov 27CLM000000000000.000
Nov 25BUF000000000000.000
Nov 22@ NAS100000000000.000
Nov 21@ DAL1000-12000001.000
Nov 18TOR000000000000.000
Nov 16ARI000000000000.000
Nov 14CLM1000-10000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Connor McDavid
2Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
3Ryan Strome
4Mark Letestu
LW1Patrick Maroon
2Milan Lucic
3Mike Cammalleri
4Jujhar Khaira
5Anton Slepyshev
6Nathan Walker
RW1Leon Draisaitl
2Zack Kassian
3Drake Caggiula
4Jesse Puljujarvi
D1Oscar Klefbom
2Adam Larsson
3Kris Russell
4Matthew Benning
5Darnell Nurse
6Brandon Davidson
7Eric Gryba
8Andrej Sekera
9Ryan Stanton
10Yohann Auvitu
G1Cam Talbot
2Laurent Brossoit
3Nick Ellis
 

 