C 1 Mark Scheifele Active

Mark Scheifele notched a goal and an assist in Canada's 5-0 win over Norway in preliminary round action at the World Hockey Championship. Nathan MacKinnon's superb tournament continued with three assists in the contest, while Colton Parayko netted two goals in his second game since joining the team. Canada clinched first in Group B with the victory.

2 Bryan Little Active

Bryan Little scored a goal and three assists in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Little helped set up goals by Jacob Trouba (twice) and Mathieu Perreault. His goal at the 9:35 mark of the third period extended his team's lead to 5-3 at the time. He finished the night with a plus-1 rating, two shots on goal and two hits in 15:16 of ice time. Little is up to 21 goals and 47 points in 58 games. He's now accumulated three straight multi-point games.

3 Adam Lowry Active

Adam Lowry got his 15th goal of the year Saturday night. He has potted two goals in the last four games. Lowry has posted his best offensive season in the NHL in 2016-17 with 15 goals and 27 points in 79 games. Unfortunately, that still isn't enough to make him fantasy relevant.

4 Nic Petan Active

Nic Petan is projected to play Thursday night. He has been a healthy scratch for five of the last six games. The 21-year-old has one goal and 11 assists in 44 appearances with the Jets this campaign.

5 Michael Sgarbossa Active

The Winnipeg Jets have signed Micahel Sgarbossa to a one-year, $650,000 deal. Sgarbossa has proven that he can score in the AHL but he has had limited success in the NHL in stops in Florida, Anaheim and Colorado. We're not confident things will be any different with the Jets. Sgarbossa registered seven points in 29 games with the Panthers last season.

LW 1 Nikolaj Ehlers Active

Nikolaj Ehlers netted is 25th goal of the season Tuesday night. He also added an assist in a 5-3 win against St. Louis. Ehlers has three goals and three assists during a four-game point streak.

2 Mathieu Perreault Active

Mathieu Perreault compiled three points in Thursday's 5-4 win over Columbus. He posted one goal and two assists. Perreault has two goals and five helpers over a four-game point streak. Thanks to his late-season scoring surge, he has 45 points in 64 games.

3 Andrew Copp Active

The Winnipeg Jets have inked Andrew Copp to a two-year, $2 million contract. Copp had nine goals and 17 points in 64 games with the Jets in 2016-17. He should continue to serve in a bottom-six forward capacity next season.

4 Matt Hendricks Active

Matt Hendricks wants to be a "big presence" in the Winnipeg Jets locker room. Hendricks, who signed a one-year deal with the Jets last week, considers himself to be a vocal leader. "I’m a guy who likes to talk a lot in the room, pick teammates up and play a physical brand," Hendricks said. "I’m an energy guy, win faceoffs, block shots on the penalty kill. I want to be a big presence in the room. When we talk about consistency, it isn’t just a game thing. You have to be a pro every day you come to the rink, whether you’re watching video tape of the last game or putting on skates to go out and practice. Everybody has to be pushing each other for jobs and ice time. If you’re not doing that, you’re standing still. You’re not becoming a better team." The veteran will help bring energy and physicality to the lineup, but he won't have an ounce of fantasy value.

5 Shawn Matthias Active

The Jets have lost Shawn Matthias for the season due to surgery to repair a torn labrum. The labrum, mind you, is the cup-shaped rim of cartilage that lines and reinforces the ball and socket joint of the shoulder. Matthias' season ends with eight goals and 12 points in 45 games. He'll enter his age-30 campaign in 2017-18 and ding the cap at $2.125M in the final year of his contract.

6 Kyle Connor Active

The Jets have re-assigned Kyle Connnor and Nelson Nogier to the Manitoba Moose of the AHL. With the Jets' season over there is no point having them on the roster.

7 Brandon Tanev Active

Brandon Tanev has inked a one-year, $700,000 contract with the Winnipeg Jets. Tanev's contract is one-way, so he'll earn that amount even if he gets sent to the minors. He had two goals and four points in 51 games with Winnipeg as a rookie last season. He also recorded two goals and nine points in 23 AHL contests.

RW 1 Blake Wheeler Active

Blake Wheeler believes the Winnipeg Jets need to make the playoffs this year. "It's gotta be this year, it just has to be," said Wheeler. "We have enough talent. There's no reason why we can't push this to the next level this year. It's going to be about getting this group together and figuring out how we have to play to win hockey games." Winnipeg finished ninth in the Western Conference last season, but they still missed the playoffs by seven points.

2 Patrik Laine Active

Patrik Laine has been named a finalist for the Calder Trophy, which goes annually to the NHL's top rookie. Laine finished the 2016-17 season second among NHL rookies with 34 goals and 64 points in 73 games. His goal total also ranked him seventh overall in league. Toronto's Auston Matthews and Columbus' Zach Werenski are the other finalists for the Calder Trophy. Laine was neck and neck with Matthews for most of the season, but the Leafs center gained some separation down the stretch to make him the favorite for the award. Still, it was an incredible introduction to NHL action for the Jets winger and it won't be long before he is challenging for 50 goals.

3 Joel Armia Active

Joel Armia helped spark Winnipeg's penalty kill on Tuesday night. He scored his third shorthanded goal of the year in the contest. The Jets also killed off all four of the Devils' power plays in a 4-3 shootout win. "I've been trying to improve my PK a lot," said Armia. "When you play good defence, maybe you get the (scoring) chances sometimes. But it's not about scoring goals. It's about shutting their power play down." Unfortunately, that hasn't happened often as Winnipeg ranks 28th overall in the league on penalty kill this season.

4 Marko Dano Active

Marko Dano has agreed to a one-year, one-way contract with the Winnipeg Jets. The new deal has an annual value of $850,000. Dano appeared in 38 games with the Jets last season and he recorded 11 points. He can now be exposed in the upcoming expansion draft.

5 Buddy Robinson Active

Buddy Robinson has joined the Jets on a one-year, two-way deal. He could earn 650,000 at the NHL level. Robinson played in four games with Ottawa last season, but spent most of the season in the minors. He also generated 31 points in 66 AHL matches with Binghamton and the San Jose Barracuda.

6 J.C. Lipon Active

The Winnipeg Jets have signed J.C. Lipon to a one-year, two-way contract. Lipon can earn $650,000 at the NHL level. He had 12 goals, 30 points, and 129 penalty minutes in 71 AHL contests last season.

D 1 Dustin Byfuglien Active

Jets defenseman Dustin Byfuglien is hoping his team will go a lot further than they went last year. That shouldn't be too difficult considering the Jets didn't make the playoffs last year. "Every season you get to start from zero," Byfuglien said. "All you've got to do is just go out there, work hard and you build your own luck. You start from zero at the beginning of the season and just keep building to see how far you can go. We're hoping and planning that this year it's a lot further than we've gone [in recent seasons]." If the Jets make the playoffs, Byfuglien will be one of the big reasons why. He had 51 points in 76 games last season.

2 Jacob Trouba Active

Jacob Trouba tallied a pair of power-play goals in a 5-4 win against Columbus on Thursday night. He has produced six of his 33 points in the last five outings. It's been a great year for Trouba even though he started late due to a contract dispute.

3 Josh Morrissey Active

Josh Morrissey will represent Canada at the World Hockey Championships. Morrissey picked up six goals and 14 assists in 82 games this season. He averaged over 19:29 of ice time for the Jets in 2016-17. Teammate Mark Scheifele will also suit up for Canada at this spring's tournament.

4 Tyler Myers Active

Tyler Myers may not be protected by the Jets for the expansion draft. It is unclear whether the Jets asked Toby Enstrom to waive his no-movement clause, but if they did and he accepted then Myers will probably be protected along with Dustin Byfuglien and Jacob Trouba. Myers was limited to just 11 games in 2016-17 because of injury.

5 Dmitry Kulikov Active

Dmitry Kulikov doesn't want to think about the freak injury that plagued him last year. Kulikov injured his back in the preseason when he took a hit from Toronto's Colin Greening and fell into the open door of the players' bench. The back injury bothered him throughout the season. "Definitely, I’m trying not to think about that a lot," said Kulikov. "It just takes you out of your rhythm when you play 10 games and miss 20 and then play 10 and miss 20. You don’t get into a rhythm. You don’t get familiar with the system. Mentally, it’s hard because it’s always on your mind, that injury bugging you on a daily basis. A lot of the times it was frustrating during the season, having to go through rehab and then it happens again, going to rehab and it happens again. You just kind of couldn’t break that cycle, so that was the toughest part." Kulikov signed a three-year, $13 million contract with Winnipeg this off-season. The Jets are his third team in three years (Panthers, Sabres).

6 Toby Enstrom Active

Although Toby Enstrom agreed to waive his no-movement clause, allowing him to be exposed in the expansion draft, he didn't want to leave Winnipeg. "I can confirm that Enstrom has waived his no-move as a favour to the Jets organization. Tobias has played his entire career in the organization and has always been treated with the best respect," his agent, Kalle Boden said. "He has warm feelings for the city and the Jets organization and wanted to help them out in a tricky situation. Enstrom is positive the Jets have a bright future and he wants to be a part of that. Therefore he is 100 per cent clear that he wants to stay." In the end, the Jets worked out a trade with Vegas that involved the Golden Knights claiming Chris Thorburn, so Enstrom is still with the Jets. Enstrom, 32, had a goal and 14 points in 60 contests while averaging 21:54 minutes last season.

7 Ben Chiarot Active

The Winnipeg Jets have re-signed Ben Chiarot to a two-year, $2.8 million contract. Chiarot was scheduled to become a restricted free agent on July 1st. The 26-year-old had two goals, 12 points and 33 penalty minutes in 59 games in 2016-17. Don't expect him to have any fantasy value heading into next season, as he's more of a depth player for Winnipeg.

8 Julian Melchiori Active

Julian Melchiori was recalled on an emergency basis on Saturday. The 25-year-old has nothing to his ledger in 17 career NHL games. He does however, have eight points and 18 PIMs in 40 games for AHL Manitoba this season.

G 1 Steve Mason Active

The Winnipeg Jets have inked Steve Mason to a two-year, $8.2 million contract. Mason had a mediocre season in Philadelphia in 2016-17 (26-21-8 record with a 2.66 goals-against-average and a .908 save percentage) but is still at least a league-average netminder. He will battle Connor Hellebuyck for playing time in the Peg and should see approximately 40 starts with an emerging Jets squad.

2 Connor Hellebuyck Active

Connor Hellebuyck is motivated to prove he belongs at the NHL level. Hellebuyck signed a one-year contract with the Jets on Monday after he struggled in 2016-17. "It's all on the line," he said. "I learned a lot, got a whole lot better (last season), but I have a whole lot more to give. I got more to offer than what I showed last year. I look forward to doing that this year. I'm going to have veteran (goaltender Steve) Mason here and I'm going to learn from him. I owe these guys my best every night." Hellebuyck added that he is eager to show that last year was just a fluke. Winnipeg brought in veteran Steve Mason as a free agent in the off-season. Mason is projected to enter the 2017-18 campaign as the team's number one goaltender.