Claude Julien | Center

Team: Boston Bruins
Age / DOB:  (56) / 4/23/1960
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 195
The Boston Bruins have fired head coach Claude Julien.
Julien has been the Bruins' bench boss for the last decade. Over that span he's led Boston to a Stanley Cup championship in 2011 and to the Cup finals in 2013. The Bruins have also enjoyed a stunning 419-246-94 record during his tenure. Boston hasn't been nearly as effective in recent years though. The Bruins missed the playoffs in each of the last two campaigns and they're in danger of falling short of the postseason this time too. Assistant Coach Bruce Cassidy will take over the head coaching duties on an interim basis. Feb 7 - 8:22 AM
Source: NHL.com
