C 1 Patrice Bergeron Active

Patrice Bergeron is on the ice warming up to play against the Maple Leafs on Saturday. Bergeron declared himself ready to play earlier in the day, so take this as your confirmation that he is indeed playing.

2 David Krejci Active

The Boston Bruins need some of their top offensive players to start producing a little more frequently. "It’s pretty obvious that some guys have to step up and give us some offense here," said Claude Julien. "Our power play is good with scoring goals, but five-on-five we have to be better. You can’t just rely on line to score goals for you every night, so some guys have to step up in that department and start giving us a little bit more five-on-five. Those are guys that are very capable of doing it as well." Julien could be referring to the lackluster play of David Krejci, David Backes and Frank Vatrano.

3 Ryan Spooner Active

Ryan Spooner was benched for the second half of the third period and all of overtime in Sunday's match against Carolina. Frank Vatrano took Spooner's spot alongside David Krejci and David Backes. Before he was benched, Spooner earned an assist on a goal by Backes early in the third and he finished with 14:30 of ice time.

4 Dominic Moore Active

Dominic Moore has eight goals and 15 points in 52 games this season. With that he's already matched his 2015-16 point total. His shooting percentage is 14.3, which is awfully high for him, so don't expect him to maintain his current goal scoring pace.

5 Austin Czarnik Active

Austin Czarnik will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Lightning. This will be the third consecutive game he watches from the press box. John-Michael Liles and Joe Morrow will also serve as scratches for the Bruins tonight. None of these three players have any fantasy value going forward.

LW 1 Brad Marchand Active

Brad Marchand scored a pair of goals and an assist in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Washington Capitals. Many expected Marchand to be suspended for this game because of a dangerous trip on Bolts defenseman Anton Stralman, but he wasn't. He responded by having a hand in all of his team's goals in tonight's loss. Both of his goals were scored while the Bruins were on the man-advantage. Marchand now has 23 goals and 54 points in 54 games this season. The Bruins forward has collected nine points in his last four contests.

2 Frank Vatrano Active

Frank Vatrano skated with David Backes and David Krejci at Monday's practice. The Bruins moved David Pastrnak back with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand during the session. Coach Claude Julien has been mixing and matching to try to get a balanced attack, but he has returned to stacking the team's top-two lines ahead of Tuesday's match against Detroit.

3 Matt Beleskey Active

Matt Beleskey picked up an assist in Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh. He also registered seven penalty minutes and a minus-2 rating in 18:24 of ice time. Beleskey now has just six points in 26 appearances this season.

4 Tim Schaller Active

Tim Schaller opened the scoring Sunday in a 4-3 overtime loss to Carolina. He has contributed six goals and 12 points in 37 games this season. Schaller's fourth-line teammates Dominic Moore and Riley Nash picked up assists on his second goal in five games.

RW 1 David Pastrnak Active

David Pastrnak scored two goals as the Bruins lost a 6-5 contest to the Maple Leafs Saturday night. Pastrnak drew first blood at the 2:17 mark of the first and scored again at 10:55 in the second. In this high scoring matchup, he added an assist on Torey Krug’s 15:53 minute goal, which gave him a piece of the first three. This was the third time this season Pastrnak scored three or more points in a game.

2 David Backes Active

David Backes continues to struggle and has been a liability on the ice over the Bruins' last 11 games. It's bad enough that Backes has registered only one assist over that span but with his minus-two rating Saturday night is minus-12 over the last month. With only 22 points in 47 games, Backes is beginning to look like a bust this season.

3 Riley Nash Active

Riley Nash recorded a team-high five shots in a 4-0 loss to the Islanders Monday afternoon. That's the most shots Nash has recorded in a single game this season. He has two goals and eight points in 47 contests.

4 Jimmy Hayes Active

Jimmy Hayes will be scratched against the Penguins on Sunday. Hayes has posted just three points along with 24 PIMs and 50 hits through 36 games played this season.

5 Brian Ferlin I.L.

Brian Ferlin is dealing with a lower-body injury. He didn't practice on Wednesday because of the ailment. Ferlin had one helper in seven appearances with Boston last season.

D 1 Torey Krug Active

Torey Krug has three goals and 14 points in his last 12 games. Krug didn't get his first point of the 2016-17 campaign until his 10th game, but he's done a lot to make up for lost time. At this stage he's up to four goals and 28 points in 46 contests, putting him on target for his third 40-something point campaign in the span of four seasons.

2 Zdeno Chara Active

Zdeno Chara scored in a 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday. Chara blew a one-timer right by Ben Bishop for his 4th goal of the season. Chara is far from the offensive weapon he once was, but he is still able to bring a solid all-around game to the Bruins lineup that is extremely valuable. Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, and Frank Vatrano also scored for the Bruins in the win.

3 Brandon Carlo Active

Brandon Carlo (leg) was able to play Tuesday night. Carlo sustained the injury during Thursday's contest, but he didn't end up missing a full game due to the ailment. He had a minus-one rating in 20:31 minutes of ice time on Tuesday.

4 Adam McQuaid Active

Adam McQuaid contributed a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 6-5 shootout loss to Detroit. His first goal of the season gave Boston a 5-4 lead going into the third after the Bruins blew a 4-1 advantage. McQuaid has three points and 47 penalty minutes in 43 games this season.

5 John-Michael Liles Active

John-Michael Liles, Jimmy Hayes and Joe Morrow will each be scratched from Saturday's match with Toronto. Liles has posted five helpers along with 36 blocks and 19 hits in 29 games. Hayes has but three points and 56 hits in 40 games this season. As Morrow 29 hits in 17 games thus far.

6 Kevan Miller Active

Kevan Miller got his first goal of the season Tuesday night in a 4-3 OT win over Detroit. He opened the scoring in his return to the lineup from a concussion. Unfortunately, his skate also gave the Red Wings a goal when a Mike Green pass ended up in the Bruins' net. Miller has contributed four points in 27 appearances this season.

7 Colin Miller Active

Colin Miller picked up two assists in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. He didn't have a point in his previous two outings since returning from a lower-body injury. In fact, Miller hasn't done much scoring at all this season with eight points in 37 appearances.

8 Joe Morrow Active

Joe Morrow was in the lineup on Monday for the first time since Dec. 12. He was a healthy scratch for 16 straight games, but got a chance to play because of injuries to Kevan Miller (concussion) and Colin Miller (lower body). Morrow logged 16:27 of ice time in his 14th appearance of the season.

G 1 Tuukka Rask Active

Tuukka Rask has not played well since the New Year. After being pulled in Boston's 6-5 loss to Toronto Saturday night, Rask now has a .871 save percentage for the months of January and February. That's just not going to cut it for the Bruins who are fighting for a plyaoff spot in the Atlantic Division. Despite his subpar play, Rask has some limited job security as his backups Anton Khudobon (currently in Providence of the AHL) and Zane McIntyre are hardly reliable. If you own Rask in your hockey pool, you may not want to automatically start him as you might have in the past.