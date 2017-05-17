Player Page

Peter Laviolette | Center

Team: Nashville Predators
Age / DOB:  (52) / 12/7/1964
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 190
Had Peter Laviolette been out of a job one month later, he would have likely been named head coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins according to GM Jim Rutherford.
Of course, Laviolette and Rutherford worked together in Carolina when they both guided the Hurricanes to the Stanley Cup 11 years ago. "Interesting how things could have worked out differently, isn't it?" Rutherford said Friday. "I really have a special admiration for what he did when we worked together. ... We would have reunited. But the timing didn't work out. I think that's about as clear as I can say about what I thought about Peter Laviolette - the fact that if he was available, I would have hired him here when I first got here." Of course, the job eventually went to Mike Johnston who was eventually replaced by Mike Sullivan. It worked out for both parties involved as Laviolette has guided the Predators to the Stanley Cup Final and the Penguins will look to win back-to-back Stanley Cups. May 27 - 12:24 PM
Source: theScore
