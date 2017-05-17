Peter Laviolette | Center

All Positions

C 1 Ryan Johansen Sidelined

The Nashville Predators have confirmed that Ryan Johansen was diagnosed with acute compartment syndrome. That was reported on Saturday, but now there is a Predators' statement on the matter. "Rapid diagnosis and treatment are critical to prevent complications," Predators GM David Poile said. "His symptoms developed shortly after the end of Game Four in Nashville, and as they progressed, he was diagnosed, transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and had surgery performed by head team physician Dr. Jed Kuhn within two hours of his diagnosis. As a result, he had no permanent injury to his muscle, nerves or blood vessels and we expect a full and complete recovery. The Predators would like to thank Vanderbilt Life Flight Paramedics, the VUMC Emergency Department, Operating Room Nurses, and Anesthesiologists for their expedient and excellent care." Johansen will not be able to return before the end of the playoffs, but he should be available for the start of the 2017-18 season.

2 Mike Fisher Sidelined

Mike Fisher (undisclosed) practiced on Thursday for the first time since he was hurt on May 18. "I feel pretty good," Fisher said. "I skated a few days here. Still not cleared, but it felt good to get out there with the guys." The hope is that Fisher will be available for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday. He has no points in 14 postseason games this year.

3 Calle Jarnkrok Active

Calle Jarnkrok will suit up in Friday's game against the St. Louis Blues. Jarnkrok missed the first game of the series with a lower-body injury, but he's back tonight. He's skating on a line with Colin Wilson and James Neal. Jarnkrok has one assist in four games this postseason.

4 Colton Sissons Active

The Nashville Predators are going to the first Stanley Cup Final in their franchise history thanks to a Colton Sissons hat trick and a dramatic 6-3 triumph Monday night over the visiting Anaheim Ducks in Game 6 of the Western Conference Final. Sissons recorded his first playoff hat trick, one in the first period and two in the third. His third goal, with six minutes left in the third period, made it 4-3 for the Preds and turned out to be the game winner. It was a beauty. Moments after an Anaheim power play, Sissons took a pinpoint, cross-ice pass from Calle Jarnkrok and fired a perfect shot past Ducks goalie Jonathan Bernier. Sissons goes into the Stanley Cup final May 29 against either the Pittsburgh Penguins or the Ottawa Senators with five postseason goals. His first Monday gave the Preds a 2-0 lead in the first period. Filip Forsberg found the empty net for his eighth goal of the playoffs. He also assisted on Sissons' second goal and increased his postseason points streak to seven games. Austin Watson also scored an empty-netter as well as the game's first goal. Watson now has four playoff goals. Pontus Aberg contributed two assists for the Western champions.

5 Vernon Fiddler Active

Vernon Fiddler will be a healthy scratch in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final against the Ducks on Tuesday night. It was speculated earlier in the day that Fiddler would be scratched and that will be the case. He wasn't even on the ice for the pre-game warmup. Fiddler has one goal and a minus-2 rating in five playoff games. Brad Hunt, Anthony Bitetto, P.A. Parenteau, Miikka Salomaki, Vladislav Kamenev, Marek Mazanec, Frederick Gaudreau and Trevor Murphy will also watch from the press box.

6 Frederick Gaudreau Active

Frederick Gaudreau played well in his playoff debut on Saturday night. Gaudreau hadn't played in an NHL game since January, but he was forced into duty because of injuries to Ryan Johansen and Mike Fisher. Gaudreau didn't pick up a point, but he still managed to win an impressive 71.4 percent of his draws. If Nashville's injury trouble doesn't get better, expect him to stay in the lineup for Game 6 on Monday night.

LW 1 Colin Wilson Active

Colin Wilson skated alongside Mike Fisher and James Neal on Wednesday night after Kevin Fiala was injured. "I kind of had to take it. I don't want to see a guy getting injured, but it's certainly a role that I've played before in my career," Wilson said. "I've played a lot of my seasons with [Fisher and Neal] so if that continues to be the line, I'll certainly jump at the opportunity." Wilson has led the Predators in scoring in each of the past two postseasons and he scored in his return to the lineup in Game 1 against St. Louis.

2 Kevin Fiala Sidelined

Kevin Fiala has a timetable of four-to-six months for his recovery from a fractured femur. He traveled back to Nashville with the team Friday and was encouraged to start walking by doctors. It wouldn't be surprising if this injury kept Fiala on the shelf for the start of the 2017-18 season.

3 Pontus Aberg Active

Pontus Aberg earned two assists Monday night in a 6-3 win over Anaheim. He helped set up two of Colton Sissons' three goals in the contest. Aberg had the game-winning goal in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final and he came up big in Game 6 as well. He has four points in 10 playoff games this year.

4 Austin Watson Active

Austin Watson tallied a pair of goals in Game 6 against Anaheim. He got Nashville on the board just 1:21 into the first period and he rounded out the goal scoring in the third with an empty netter to seal Nashville's trip to the Stanley Cup Final. Watson has scored four goals in the 2017 playoffs and all of his markers came in the Western Conference Final against the Ducks. He has six points in 16 postseason appearances along with a league-leading 81 hits.

5 Cody McLeod Active

Cody McLeod amassed 17 penalty minutes in Game 3 against Anaheim. McLeod picked up a fighting major, an instigator and a misconduct after he fought Ducks forward Jared Boll. Boll had a big hit on Harry Zolnierczyk, but McLeod's undisciplined timing nearly hurt his team dearly. Anaheim scored the go-ahead goal on the power play, but Nashville scored twice in the third to take a 2-1 series lead. "What he did, our guys appreciate his toughness and response," coach Peter Laviolette said. "In the end we ended up winning the hockey game, so we're not talking about it."

6 Harry Zolnierczyk Active

Harry Zolnierczyk will be a healthy scratch in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final against Anaheim on Thursday night. Zolnierczyk suited in Game 3, but he had just 6:12 of ice time in that game. P.A. Parenteau is expected to take his spot in the lineup. Anthony Bitetto, Brad Hunt, Vernon Fiddler, Miikka Salomaki, Vladislav Kamenev, Marek Mazanec, Frederick Gaudreau and Trevor Murphy are also expected to watch from the press box.

RW 1 Filip Forsberg Active

Just to highlight how little playoff history the Nashville Predators have, 22-year-old Filip Forsberg is close to becoming the franchise leader in postseason points. Forsberg has 14 goals and 25 points in 36 career playoff games. The Predators' all-time leaders are David Legwand and Shea Weber, who are tied with 28 points. This is the 10th time that the Predators have made it to the playoffs, but before this year they had never advanced to the Western Conference Final, let alone the Stanley Cup Final. Obviously their adversary, Pittsburgh, has a longer playoff history, with Mario Lemieux being the all-time leader for the Penguins with 172 playoff points. That said, Sidney Crosby is closing in on him with 157 points.

2 Viktor Arvidsson Active

Viktor Arvidsson is on a three-game point streak. Arvidsson recorded two assists in Nashville's 3-2 overtime loss in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final. He's up to two goals and 10 points in 14 playoff games, including five assists in his last three contests.

3 James Neal Active

James Neal registered an assist in Nashville's 3-2 overtime loss on Thursday. Neal has only been held off the scoresheet in one of his last four games. He has five goals and seven points in 14 playoffs games this year.

4 P. A. Parenteau Active

It appears Mikka Salomaki will enter into the lineup for Game 5 and take P.A. Parenteau's spot alongside Vernon Fiddler and Cody McLeod. Already dealing with two major injuries at the center ice position, the Predators have elected to make another change to the lineup. Brad Hunt, Anthony Bitetto, Marek Mazanec, Harry Zolnierczyk will be joining him in the press box.

5 Craig Smith Sidelined

Craig Smith (lower body) might be ready to play Monday night in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. Predators GM David Poile is optimistic that Smith will be OK to play. He hasn't been in the lineup since May 7 because of a lower-body injury.

6 Miikka Salomaki Active

Miikka Salomaki will spend Game 6 on Sunday in the press box. Salomaki had participated in Nashville's last four games, but with Craig Smith now healthy Nashville has opted to pull Salomaki from the lineup. Salomaki had no points and a plus-two rating while averaging 8:04 minutes per game.

D 1 P.K. Subban Active

P.K. Subban is averaging 25:52 of ice time during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Subban is second on his team in that category behind Roman Josi, who is averaging just four seconds more of ice time per game. Subban has two goals, eight assists and a plus-6 rating in 16 playoff games.

2 Roman Josi Active

Roman Josi scored the game-winning goal in Nashville's 2-1 win over Anaheim in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final on Tuesday. The Predators went into the third period trailing 1-0, but they managed to tie the game thanks to a goal by Filip Forsberg. After having two goals disallowed in the third frame (the right calls were made), the Preds jumped ahead on a power play goal by Josi with less than three minutes remaining in the game. Josi finished the game with a plus-1 rating, five shots on goal and two blocked shots in 26:23 of ice time. The Preds defender is up to five goals and five assists in 13 postseason games. Nashville now leads the best-of-seven series 2-1. They'll host Game 4 on Thursday night.

3 Ryan Ellis Active

Ryan Ellis' four goals are the most from a Predators defenseman in a single postseason. He is riding a seven-game point streak going into Game 5 against St. Louis on Friday night. Ellis leads Nashville in playoff scoring with nine points in eight games.

4 Mattias Ekholm Active

Mattias Ekholm commented on Ryan Johansen's injury at the pre-game press conference ahead of Game 5. Ekholm stated that he wasn't aware Johansen was injured in Game 4 and that "it apparently wasn't that big of a hit" that knocked the star center out for the remainder of the playoffs. The Predators will need their skilled defensemen to contribute offensively if they want to get to the Stanley Cup Final.

5 Anthony Bitetto Active

Anthony Bitetto will be a healthy scratch in Game 2 against St. Louis on Friday night. Bitetto hasn't suited up in any of Nashville's playoff games at this point. He had seven assists in 29 games this season. Brad Hunt, P.A. Parenteau and Harry Zolnierczyk will also watch the game from the press box. The Predators enter tonight's game with a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

6 Matt Irwin Active

Matt Irwin registered his second assist of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs in Game 6 against Anaheim. He has contributed two points in 16 games for the Predators, who will compete in the Cup Final against Pittsburgh or Ottawa. Yannick Weber got his first point of Nashville's playoff run on Monday night. Nashville's defense corps has supplied plenty of offense and now Irwin and Weber are finally getting into the act.

7 Yannick Weber Active

Yannick Weber logged just 11:33 of ice time in Game 1 against Chicago on Thursday night. Weber made his first appearance since Mar. 25 because of an upper-body injury. The Predators leaned heavily on the top-four defense group in the contest. Matt Irwin saw only 11:46 of playing time in a 1-0 win over the Blackhawks.

8 Brad Hunt Active

Brad Hunt will make his long-awaited Preds debut on Tuesday night. Hunt was claimed off waivers from St. Louis on Jan. 17, but he hasn't played in a game with his new team until tonight. He has one goal and four assists in nine games.

G 1 Pekka Rinne Active

Predators goalie Pekka Rinne was outstanding Monday night during Nashville's 6-3 victory over the visiting Anaheim Ducks in the sixth and final game of the Western Conference Final. Rinne made 38 saves against the Ducks in this one. He stopped 32 in the Preds' 3-1 victory last Saturday. "He's the best player on our team, night in and night out," said Colton Sissons, who scored three of Nashville's goals Monday. "I've never met anyone as competitive as Pekka." Rinne will enter the Stanley Cup Final May 29 with a 12-4 postseason record and a legitimate shot at the Conn Smythe Trophy as the premier player in the NHL playoffs. His goals-against average in the postseason is only 1.70 and he has an impressive save percentage of .941.

2 Juuse Saros Active

Juuse Saros stopped 30 of 33 shots in a 7-3 win over the Dallas Stars. Saros has been excellent in relief of Rinne this season, really building up his experience for the future. He is highly thought of within Nashville's organization and is considered the goaltender of the future. His record is up to 10-8-3 on the year with a 2.35 goals against average and a .924 save percentage. Rinne aged 34, has another two years left on his contract at the conclusion of this season. Saros is an excellent goaltender to own in dynasty leagues.