Player Page

Roster

Joel Quenneville | Center

Team: Chicago Blackhawks
Age / DOB:  (58) / 9/15/1958
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 200
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Stan Bowman called his team's season "a complete failure".
The Blackhawks managed to win 50 games during the regular season, which led many to believe that they were the favorites to win the Stanley Cup. Instead, the Hawks were swept by the Nashville Predators in the opening round. "I am frustrated, I am angry, this was a tough, tough loss for us all to take," said Bowman. "Standing here April 22 is not the way we expected our season to end. It is a complete failure when you measure it against the expectations that we have for ourselves. We did not come even close to reaching the standard we have set over the years here. And that is unacceptable. Any successes that we did experience this year are completely overshadowed by the abrupt ending to our season. It is not close to good enough for anybody." Head coach Joel Quenneville's job isn't in jeopardy, but someone will pay the price for the early exit. Apr 22 - 12:00 PM
Source: NBC's Pro Hockey Talk
More Joel Quenneville Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Jonathan Toews
2Artem Anisimov
3Tanner Kero
4Marcus Kruger
5Vince Hinostroza
6John Hayden
LW1Artemi Panarin
2Ryan Hartman
3Nick Schmaltz
4Dennis Rasmussen
5Andrew Desjardins
6Tyler Motte
RW1Patrick Kane
2Marian Hossa
3Richard Panik
4Jordin Tootoo
5Tomas Jurco
6Kyle Baun
D1Duncan Keith
2Brent Seabrook
3Brian Campbell
4Niklas Hjalmarsson
5Johnny Oduya
6Trevor van Riemsdyk
7Michal Kempny
8Michal Rozsival
9Gustav Forsling
G1Corey Crawford
2Scott Darling
3Jeff Glass
 

 