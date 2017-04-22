Joel Quenneville | Center

All Positions

Jonathan Toews

Jonathan Toews scored a goal in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Nashville Predators. That's it for the Hawks this season. A lot of hockey experts picked the Blackhawks to win the Stanley Cup in 2017. Not only will they not be hoisting the Cup, they didn't manage to win a single game in the postseason. Toews' goal cut the lead 3-1 late in the third period, but that's as close as his team would come to tying the game. This big problem was that Chicago scored just three goals in the series.

Artem Anisimov

Artem Anisimov (lower body) is expected to be back in the lineup for Game 1 against Nashville. "I don't know if [there is any] doubt at all," coach Joel Quenneville said. "He's good to go." Anisimov has been out of action since Mar. 14 due to a lower-body injury. He recorded 22 goals and 45 points in 64 games during the 2016-17 campaign. Look for Anisimov to be back between Patrick Kane and Artemi Panarin on Thursday night.

Tanner Kero

Tanner Kero produced a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-1 win over Pittsburgh. He picked up a helper on a marker by Artemi Panarin and scored his sixth goal of the season during the third period. Kero has generated 15 points this season, but he has three in the last two games since being moved to a line with Panarin and Patrick Kane.

Marcus Kruger

Marcus Kruger scored one goal and had an assist during Tuesday night’s 4-3 OT loss to the Avalanche. Kruger assisted on a goal by Ryan Hartman and then scored the team's third to build a 3-0 lead. However, the Avalanche rallied for a 4-3 overtime victory. This was his only his second multi-point game of the season. His first came December 17 against the Blues.

Vince Hinostroza

Vince Hinostroza, John Hayden, Tomas Jurco and Jordin Tootoo are each expected to be scratched against Nashville for Game 4 on Thursday. Unfortunately, there hasn't been much production from this group in the series thus far. Tootoo has averaged 6:13 of ice time, with two shots on net in two games. Both Hinostroza and Hayden have played just once and less than seven minutes each.

John Hayden

John Hayden will be a healthy scratch in Game 3 against the Nashville Predators on Monday night. Hayden suited up in the first game of the series, but this will be the second time in a row that he'll be tossed aside for another player. Gustav Forsling, Jeff Glass, Vincent Hinostroza, Tomas Jurco and Michal Kempny will also watch the game from the press box. A lot would leave the Blackhawks with a 3-0 deficit in the series.

Artemi Panarin

Artemi Panarin posted his first point of the series on Thursday night against Nashville, but it was too little too late as the Blackhawks were eliminated from the playoffs in four straight games. He registered an assist on Jonathan Toews' first goal of the postseason. Chicago scored just three goals in four games in their first-round exit. Panarin accounted for 31 goals and 74 points during the regular season, but he was held in check during the playoffs.

Ryan Hartman

Ryan Hartman will start Game 2 on Chicago's top line with Jonathan Toews and Richard Panik. Rookie Nick Schmaltz was on the line at the start of Game 1, but a tough period led to him being demoted. Schmaltz's loss is Hartman's gain. Hartman finished the regular season with 19 goals and 31 points in 76 games. The promotion will definitely increase his fantasy value.

Nick Schmaltz

Nick Schmaltz was back with Jonathan Toews and Richard Panik at Monday's morning skate. Coach Joel Quenneville has been shuffling his lines to spark Chicago's offense, but nothing has worked so far. Nashville has blanked the Blackhawks in two straight games to open the series.

Dennis Rasmussen

Dennis Rasmussen ended Chicago's goalless drought in the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at 141:05 in Game 3 on Monday night. He gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead and Patrick Kane put them up 2-0 going into the third, but Nashville came back for a 3-2 win in overtime. The Predators have the Blackhawks on the brink of elimination with a 3-0 series lead.

Andrew Desjardins

Andrew Desjardins (lower body) isn't joining the Blackhawks in Nashville. Desjardins won't play in Game 3 or 4 as a result. He had an assist in 46 regular season contests.

Tyler Motte

Tyler Motte has been summoned from the minors. Motte isn't expected to play in Chicago's series against Nashville. He registered 16 points in 43 games with Rockford this campaign and he had seven points in 33 NHL appearances during the regular season.

Patrick Kane

Patrick Kane scored his first goal of the postseason in the Blackhawks' 3-2 OT loss to the Predators Monday night. Kane scored only one goal in seven games during the 2016 playoffs, but he also chipped in six assists during that series versus St. Louis. He will need to pick up the pace this year to have the same fantasy relevance. Time may be running out with the Hawks trailing 3-0 to Nashville.

Marian Hossa

Marian Hossa returns to action on Saturday against the Kings. Through 72 games this season, the veteran winger has 26 goals and 45 points.

Richard Panik

Richard Panik picked up a helper during Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Bruins. The tally gives Panik 21 assists and 43 points in 79 games this season. He's more than doubled his previous career-high, which was 17 points in 76 contests back in 2014-15.

Jordin Tootoo

It looks like Jordin Tootoo will be back in the lineup for Game 3 against Nashville. He was a healthy scratch on Saturday after playing in the first game of the series. Tootoo logged just 5:29 of ice time in that contest. Vince Hinostroza is slated to return to the press box instead.

Tomas Jurco

Tomas Jurco is expected to be a healthy scratch on Sunday. Jurco also spent Thursday's contest in the press box. He has a goal and no assists in 27 games this season.

Kyle Baun

Kyle Baun has been called up by Chicago. He notched 14 goals and 34 points in 74 games with Rockford of the AHL in 2016-17. Baun will join the "Black Aces" group, so he isn't expected to play in the postseason.

Duncan Keith

After being shut out in Game 1, the Blackhawks know they have to find a way to make life more difficult for Preds goalie Pekka Rinne. "That's no secret in playoff hockey, that it's always going to be those greasy goals that aren't always pretty plays," defenseman Duncan Keith said. "It comes down to having a little more determination and, like (Quenneville) said, that desperation — pick it up a bit. Maybe that'll be the difference." The Blackhawks will look to even up the best-of-seven series at home on Saturday night.

Brent Seabrook

Brent Seabrook returns to action Saturday against the Kings. Through 78 games this season the defender has posted three goals and 39 points along with 111 hits and 140 blocks.

Brian Campbell

Brian Campbell got his first game-winning goal of the season Saturday versus Nashville. He broke a 3-3 tie at the 18:55 mark of the third period with his fifth goal of 2016-17. Campbell had produced just three assists over his previous 20 contests. He has 16 points and a plus-21 rating in 63 matches.

Niklas Hjalmarsson

Niklas Hjalmarsson (personal) will not return on Thursday. Hjalmarsson also missed Tuesday's game. He has five goals and 18 points in 73 games this season.

Johnny Oduya

Johnny Oduya might be a healthy scratch in Game 4 on Thursday. That's based on Wednesday's practice where Michal Kempny was paired with Brent Seabrook instead of Oduya. Given that Chicago is trailing Nashville 3-0 in the series, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Blackhawks make some changes. Oduya has no points and a minus-three rating in three playoff contests this year. He's been averaging 21:01 minutes per game.

Trevor van Riemsdyk

Trevor Van Riemsdyk had the most Blackhawks’ shots on goal, in a 7-0 loss to Florida Saturday night. Van Riemsdyk had three shots on goal against James Reimer. This tied him for the most shots with teammate John Hayden in a disappointing Chicago performance that ended with zero goals. Van Riemsdyk was coming off a three-game assist streak. He currently has five goals and 10 assists this season for a total of 15 points, which is one point better than he finished last season.

Michal Kempny

Michal Kempny could be in the lineup on Thursday night in Game 4. Coach Joel Quenneville is considering using seven defensemen against the Predators, as Chicago looks to force Game 5 and avoid a first-round sweep.

Michal Rozsival

Michal Rozsival (facial fractures) isn't accompanying the Blackhawks to Nashville. It would have been surprising if Rozsival was available for Game 3 or 4 anyways given that he had surgery on Tuesday. He had a goal and three points in 22 regular season contests.

Gustav Forsling

Gustav Forsling is expected to be scratched against Nashville in Game 4 on Thursday. It would be his fourth straight game as a healthy scratch after putting up five points in 36 games during the regular season.

Corey Crawford

Corey Crawford allowed three goals on 25 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Nashville Predators. Many picked the Hawks to make a long playoff run, but that doesn't matter anymore because they've officially been eliminated from the postseason. Crawford gave up three goals or more in Games 2, 3 and 4. He finishes the playoffs with a 2.84 goals-against-average and a .902 save percentage. Crawford wasn't spectacular in the series, but the fact that his team only managed to score three goals in four games certainly didn't help.

Scott Darling

Scott Darling blocked 47 shots Tuesday night in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Avalanche. This was the most shots Darling faced in a game this season by a wide margin. His previous busiest night came against the Hurricanes when he faced 40 shots and gave up just one goal in that match. Never underestimate the power of a team playing for pride.