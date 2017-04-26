Player Page

Randy Carlyle | Center

Team: Anaheim Ducks
Age / DOB:  (61) / 4/19/1956
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 200
The Anaheim Ducks have signed head coach Randy Carlyle to a one-year contract extension.
Carlyle is now locked up through the 2018-19 campaign and his new deal also includes an option for 2019-20. Carlyle is in his second stint as the Ducks' bench boss and so far it's gone well with Anaheim posting a 46-23-13 regular season record and reaching the Western Conference Final. "We made great strides this past season and clearly Randy was at the center of that," said Ducks GM Bob Murray. "He's committed to this organization and to winning another Stanley Cup. Extending his contract was an easy decision for us." Jun 2 - 6:55 PM
Source: NHL.com
C1Ryan Getzlaf
2Ryan Kesler
3Antoine Vermette
4Nate Thompson
5Sam Carrick
6Sam Steel
LW1Rickard Rakell
2Nick Ritchie
3Andrew Cogliano
4Ondrej Kase
5Nicolas Kerdiles
6Logan Shaw
RW1Corey Perry
2Jakob Silfverberg
3Patrick Eaves
4Chris Wagner
5Jared Boll
D1Sami Vatanen
2Cam Fowler
3Hampus Lindholm
4Kevin Bieksa
5Simon Despres
6Brandon Montour
7Clayton Stoner
8Korbinian Holzer
9Josh Manson
10Shea Theodore
G1John Gibson
2Jonathan Bernier
3Jhonas Enroth
 

 