Petr Mrazek | Goalie | #34

Team: Detroit Red Wings
Age / DOB:  (24) / 2/14/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 183
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 5 (141) / DET
Petr Mrazek faced 42 shots in 1-0 shutout win against the Predators Saturday night.
Detroit goaltender Petr Mrazek had back to back wins in his first two games after the All-star break. His road victory Saturday night against the Predators was only his fifth win on the road this season. This was also Mrazek’s first shutout of the season; he had four shutouts in the 2015-2016 season. Mrazek faced growing pressure from Predators shooters with more shots being made in each period. The apex was 17 shots in the final period. Going into Saturday’s game the goaltender had a save percentage of .894, but after stopping 42 shots this rose to .899 at the end of the contest. Feb 4 - 11:57 PM
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
29159611125853.20800715.8940
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2012DET21191100042.025147.9220
2013DET944924001131.74178165.9272
2014DET291585169022632.38768705.9183
2015DET54296127160661152.3314481333.9214
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Feb 3NYI160100044.003632.8890
Jan 31NJ0000000.0000.0000
Jan 25TOR160010044.002824.8570
Jan 24@ BOS0000000.0000.0000
Jan 22NYR0000000.0000.0000
Jan 20@ BUF164000032.813734.9190
Jan 18BOS156100022.142523.9200
Jan 16MON0000000.0000.0000
Jan 14PIT0000000.0000.0000
Jan 12@ DAL158010144.142016.8000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Dylan Larkin
2Frans Nielsen
3Darren Helm
4Luke Glendening
LW1Henrik Zetterberg
2Tomas Tatar
3Anthony Mantha
4Steve Ott
RW1Thomas Vanek
2Gustav Nyquist
3Andreas Athanasiou
4Justin Abdelkader
5Riley Sheahan
6Tomas Jurco
7Johan Franzen
8Joe Vitale
D1Mike Green
2Danny DeKeyser
3Jonathan Ericsson
4Xavier Ouellet
5Brendan Smith
6Niklas Kronwall
7Ryan Sproul
8Nick Jensen
G1Petr Mrazek
2Jared Coreau
 

 