All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Dylan Larkin Active

Dylan Larkin has been cleared to return and he will play Tuesday night versus New Jersey. He declared himself ready to play after Monday's practice. "I feel good. Took a few days to get away and obviously, with missing the last two games, I feel ready to play [Tuesday]. Cleared this morning. Just a matter of getting back into the lineup and playing." Larkin has struggled during his sophomore season, but he is still tied with Thomas Vanek for first on the Red Wings with 12 goals.

2 Frans Nielsen Sidelined

Frans Nielsen won't play in Saturday's match with the Predators due to an upper body injury. Through 51 games this season the veteran pivot has posted 10 goals and 26 points along with 36 blocks and 46 hits. He is considered day-to-day for now.

3 Darren Helm Active

Darren Helm scored a goal in his return to the Red Wings lineup on Friday night. Helm came back after missing 28 games with a shoulder injury. His third period-goal gave the Wings a 2-1 lead at the time. "That definitely gave me a little extra boost for the last part of the game," Helm said. "It was kind of the way I expected. I was pretty gassed a lot of the game, but I kind of pushed through it and it got better." The 29-year-old finished the game with a plus-1 rating, two penalty minutes, three shots on goal and two hits in 13:58 of ice time. He has five goals and three assists in 18 games.

4 Luke Glendening Active

It looks like Luke Glendening will be playing through a bit of an illness on Friday. Glendening does still expect to play though, so just keep in mind that he might be less than 100%. He has a goal and 11 points in 45 contests this season.

LW 1 Henrik Zetterberg Active

Henrik Zetterberg scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 5-4 win over the New York Islanders. His production couldn't have come at a more opportune time, as his goal gave Detroit a 4-3 lead heading into the third period. He also picked up the only assist on Danny DeKeyser's game-winning goal with less than 30 seconds remaining in the game. Zetterberg has racked up three multi-point games in his last four. He's up to 37 points in 51 contests. Luke Glendening, Darren Helm and Anthony Mantha also scored for Detroit.

2 Tomas Tatar Active

The Detroit Red Wings were blanked 4-0 by the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night. Tomas Tatar and Riley Sheahan finished with a minus-2 rating, while defensemen Xavier Ouellet and Jonathan Ericsson finished minus-3. The Red Wings were also outshot 28-22 in this one.

3 Anthony Mantha Active

Anthony Mantha scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 5-4 win over the Islanders. Mantha's goal gave the Red Wings a 3-2 lead in the second period. He also helped set up Henrik Zetterberg's go-ahead goal (4-3) later on in the frame. Mantha has 12 goals and 13 assists in 36 games this season.

4 Steve Ott I.L.

Steve Ott (shoulder) is questionable for Tuesday night. He has been sidelined since Jan. 12. Ott took part in Monday's practice, but he isn't sure if he will be ready to play.

RW 1 Thomas Vanek Active

Thomas Vanek had two shots in 14:32 of playing time during his return to the lineup Wednesday night. He missed one game with a lower-body injury. Vanek leads the Red Wings with 12 goals this season and ranks second on the team with 31 points despite playing in just 37 games.

2 Gustav Nyquist Active

Gustav Nyquist didn't have a role on Detroit's power-play combinations during Thursday's practice. Coach Jeff Blashill also removed Anthony Mantha from power-play drills because he didn't like the efforts of both players when the Red Wings surrendered two shorthanded goals to New Jersey on Tuesday night. "We talked about that," Nyquist said. "We have to make sure we do the little things right and we didn't do that on that play. Coach makes the decisions on the power play and, right now, we're off it. I'll be ready if I get called again." Dylan Larkin and Riley Sheahan got power-play time at practice instead. We'll see how long those changes last.

3 Andreas Athanasiou Active

Andreas Athanasiou has scored five goals in the last seven games. He scored on his only shot on goal in Wednesday's 6-5 shootout win over Boston. Athanasiou has amassed eight points during his recent hot streak. The 22-year-old speedster has been playing well with Thomas Vanek and Frans Nielsen.

4 Justin Abdelkader Active

Justin Abdelkader will continue to play on the Red Wings' fourth line until he is in game shape. Abdelkader returned this past week from a knee injury that had him sidelined since December 1st and Detroit coach Jeff Blashill likes to bring his players back into the lineup gradually after lengthy absences. Look for Abdelkader to play a game or two more on the fourth unit before being moved up.

5 Riley Sheahan Active

Riley Sheahan will be scratched against the Stars on Thursday. The 25-year-old has posted just six helpers with 41 hits in 40 games this season. Ouch.

6 Tomas Jurco Active

Tomas Jurco is slated to skate on the fourth line against the Predators on Saturday. The struggling winger will skate to the right of Justin Abdelkader and Luke Glendening. Through 13 games this season Jurco has no points with just nine shots on net.

7 Johan Franzen I.L.

Johan Franzen is still dealing with concussion symptoms every couple days. Franzen last played on October 10th. Unfortunately it's not clear if the 36-year-old will ever play again. We wish him the best in his recovery.

8 Joe Vitale I.L.

Joe Vitale will start the 2016-17 season on long-term injured reserve. Johan Franzen and Tomas Jurco will be on LTIR as well for the Red Wings at the start of the year.

D 1 Mike Green Active

Mike Green’s only shot on goal made the difference in 1-0 win against the Predators Saturday night. Detroit defenseman Mike Green scored the only goal of the contest against Nashville Saturday night. Green’s goal came late in the first period and was assisted by captain Henrik Zetterberg and forward Anthony Mantha. This was Green’s 10th goal of the season and second game-winner. His last goal came in Detroit’s January 24 loss to the Boston Bruins, in which he also scored an assist.

2 Danny DeKeyser Active

Danny DeKeyser scored the game-winning goal in Friday's 5-4 win over the New York Islanders. DeKeyser's shot from the point with under 30 seconds remaining bounced a few times before making its way into the net. The goal gave Detroit a late 5-4 lead and they never looked back. "(Zetterberg) did a good job of winning the draw," DeKeyser said. "It hit a couple of guys going to the net. You just try to throw it on net." DeKeyser has three goals and eight points in 51 games. He has no value in standard leagues.

3 Jonathan Ericsson Active

Jonathan Ericsson picked up his first goal of the season during Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs in the Centennial Classic. It was the veteran defender who turned the tied on Toronto, kicking off a three-goal spree for Detroit spanning the final six minutes of play. He now has seven points in 34 games this season.

4 Xavier Ouellet Active

Xavier Ouellet picked up his fifth point of the year during Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to Toronto in the Centennial Classic. Now through the first 52 games of his NHL career, the youngster has nine points. Which unfortunately indicates that he's probably best left to your waiver wire.

5 Brendan Smith Active

Brendan Smith was activated from I/R on Saturday. Smith has been out since Jan. 4th with a knee injury. Through 24 games this season the young veteran has posted five points with 26 PIMs and 33 hits.

6 Niklas Kronwall I.L.

Detroit placed Niklas Kronwall on I/R with a lower body injury on Saturday. The rough season for the veteran defender continues. He has but five points along with 44 hits and 46 blocks in 30 games thus far.

7 Ryan Sproul Active

Ryan Sproul and Tomas Jurco will be scratched against the Islanders on Friday. The rookie Sproul has posted six points along with eight hits and 11 blocks in 21 games thus far. Jurco meanwhile is still searching for his first points of the season through 13 games.

8 Nick Jensen Active

Nick Jensen scored a goal in a 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. Jensen scored his first career goal by making a nice play to bank the puck in off Cory Schneider. Jensen was a solid point producer at St. Cloud State but he doesn't bring much offensive upside at the NHL level. The former 5th round pick of the Red Wings now has five points in 17 games this season. Henrik Zetterberg and Tomas Tatar also scored for Detroit in the loss.

G 1 Petr Mrazek Active

Petr Mrazek faced 42 shots in 1-0 shutout win against the Predators Saturday night. Detroit goaltender Petr Mrazek had back to back wins in his first two games after the All-star break. His road victory Saturday night against the Predators was only his fifth win on the road this season. This was also Mrazek’s first shutout of the season; he had four shutouts in the 2015-2016 season. Mrazek faced growing pressure from Predators shooters with more shots being made in each period. The apex was 17 shots in the final period. Going into Saturday’s game the goaltender had a save percentage of .894, but after stopping 42 shots this rose to .899 at the end of the contest.