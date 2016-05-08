Paul MacLean | Center

All Positions

C 1 Ryan Getzlaf Active

Ryan Getzlaf was fined the maximum $10,000 for an inappropriate remark made during Game 4 against the Nashville Predators. "Getzlaf's comment in Thursday's game, particularly as directed to another individual on the ice, was inappropriately demeaning and disrespectful, and crossed the line into behavior that we deem unacceptable," said NHL senior Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations Colin Campbell. "The type of language chosen and utilized in this instance will not be tolerated in the National Hockey League." The fine is apparently for a homophobic slur he directed at another individual on the ice. If that's true, Getzlaf seems to have gotten off easy considering Andrew Shaw was suspended for one playoff game after also using a homophobic slur during the 2016 playoffs.

2 Ryan Kesler Active

Ryan Kesler has made no friends on the Nashville Predators with his chippy play in the playoffs. Ryan Johansen pulled no punches when talking about Kesler after Game 2 Sunday. "He just blows my mind," Johansen said. "I don’t know what’s going through his head out there. His family and his friends watching him play, I don’t know how you cheer for a guy like that. It just doesn’t make sense how he plays the game. I’m just trying to go out there and play hockey. It sucks when you have to pull a stick out of your groin every shift." Connor McDavid had difficulties with Kesler's chippiness in Round 2 but never went public with it.

3 Antoine Vermette Active

Anaheim has dominated the faceoff circle against Edmonton. The Ducks have won 119 of the 200 draws (59.5 percent) in the first three games of the series. "You want to touch base with all aspects of the game and you want to put your best foot forward," Antoine Vermette said. "We firmly believe if we start with the puck, we give ourselves a chance to be on the right side of the game." Vermette has a 59.8 winning percentage in the postseason.

4 Nate Thompson Active

Nate Thompson was playing through a hairline fracture in his ankle. Thompson still managed to score two goals and six points in 17 playoff games. He's got plenty of time now to heal up before the start of training camp.

5 Sam Carrick Active

The Anaheim Ducks have recalled Sam Carrick. Carrick was recalled last week for Game 7 against Edmonton but did not play as Nate Thompson was able to go. He will be a depth player the rest of the way.

6 Sam Steel Active

Sam Steel, the Ducks first round pick in 2016, is travelling with the team to Nashville for Game 6. Steel led the Western Hockey League with 131 points in the regular season and was second in playoff scoring with 30 so the Ducks picked a good one with the 30th selection. While it is doubtful he will get into the lineup, the experience of being with the playoff team will be invaluable to Steel in the future. Grab him in keeper leagues but don't expect him to crack the Ducks lineup next season.

LW 1 Rickard Rakell Active

Rickard Rakell's lower-body injury was a high-ankle sprain. Rakell's didn't play in Games 5 or 6 of the Western Conference Final due to the injury. Had the Ducks managed to get into the Stanley Cup Final then Rakell might have been able to return during that series.

2 Nick Ritchie Active

Nick Ritchie's night ended early in Game 6 against Nashville after he was given a five-minute major for boarding and a game misconduct. The incident occurred at the 11:38 mark of the first period. Nashville jumped out to a 2-0 lead before Ritchie's hit left Viktor Arvidsson bloody, but the Predators didn't add to their lead on the lengthy man advantage. The Ducks battled back in the third, but their playoff run is over following a 6-3 loss.

3 Andrew Cogliano Active

Andrew Cogliano found the back of the net in Anaheim's 2-1 win in Game 7 Wednesday night. It was Cogliano's first goal of the 2017 playoffs. That gives him seven goals and 24 points in 54 career postseason contests.

4 Ondrej Kase Active

Ondrej Kase got his second goal of the playoffs in Game 6 versus Nashville. Ryan Getzlaf and Sami Vatanen picked up assists on the play to get Anaheim on the board in the second period. Kase skated on the top line in the contest alongside Getzlaf and Corey Perry. He had two goals and no assists in nine games during Anaheim's playoff run, which came to an end on Monday night.

5 Nicolas Kerdiles Active

With Rickard Rakell (lower-body) missing Game 5, Nicolas Kerdiles is out for warmup and taking line rushes. Kerdiles was taking rushes with Antoine Vermette and Jared Boll. It's an interesting development considering no news outlet had reported Rakell was dealing with an injury.

6 Logan Shaw Active

Logan Shaw's lower-body injury has been identified as a torn groin muscle. Shaw suffered the injury on May 5. He scored three goals and 10 points in 55 regular season contests.

RW 1 Corey Perry Active

Corey Perry has tied the record for the most overtime goals in a single playoff run. As previously reported, Perry netted the game winner in Anaheim's 3-2 overtime win against Nashville in Game 4 Thursday night. That was his third overtime goal of 2017, which matches him with Mel Hall and Maurice Richard from 1939 and 1951 respectively.

2 Jakob Silfverberg Active

Jakob Silfverberg scored his eighth goal of the playoffs in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to Nashville in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final. He opened the scoring on Anaheim's first shot on net at the 5:15 mark of the first period. Silfverberg has produced 12 points in 12 games during the 2017 postseason.

3 Patrick Eaves Active

The injury that Patrick Eaves was dealing with during the playoffs was revealed to be a high-ankle sprain. At one point Eaves tested the injury and suffered a setback as a result. It's not clear if Eaves would have been able to play in the Stanley Cup Final had the Ducks gotten that far. He had 32 goals and 51 points in 79 regular season games and another four points in seven postseason contests.

4 Chris Wagner Active

Chris Wagner scored for a second straight playoff game on Monday night. He scored three goals in the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs and two of those goals came against Nashville in the Western Conference Final.

5 Jared Boll Active

Jared Boll was dealing with a bad back. Boll appeared in eight playoff games and averaged 4:30 minutes in those contests. He's entering the second season of his two-year, $1.8 million deal.

D 1 Sami Vatanen Sidelined

Sami Vatanen has undergone shoulder surgery. It's not clear exactly how long Vatanen will need to recover, but teammate Hampus Lindholm is expected to need four-to-five months to rehab from his upcoming shoulder surgery and the Ducks revealed that Vatanen will take "even longer" for his recovery. In other words, don't expect Vatanen to be ready for the start of the 2017-18 campaign. He had three goals and 24 points in 71 contests.

2 Cam Fowler Active

"All signs point towards an extension" being signed between the Anaheim Ducks and Cam Fowler, according to TSN's Pierre LeBrun. The two sides have engaged in positive contract talks that are set to resume next week. Fowler can't officially re-sign with the Ducks until July 1, but whatever he agrees to will presumably involve a substantial raise from the five-year, $20 million deal that's set to end in the summer of 2018. He had 11 goals and 39 points in 80 games this season while averaging 24:51 minutes per contest.

3 Hampus Lindholm Sidelined

Hampus Lindholm will need to undergo shoulder surgery this summer. It will take Lindholm about four-to-five months to recovery from the surgery, so it's entirely possible that he won't be ready for the start of the season. On top of that there is some danger that he'll get off to a sluggish start because his recovery could impact his ability to get ready for the 2017-18 campaign over the summer. He had six goals and 20 points in 66 contests this season.

4 Kevin Bieksa Active

Kevin Bieksa said he played with an MCL tear during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He got back in the lineup for the last three games of the Western Conference Final against Nashville after sitting out nine playoff contests.

5 Simon Despres I.L.

Simon Despres (concussion) skated before practice on Tuesday. He has played in only one game this season because of a concussion. It's good to learn that he is back on skates, but you shouldn't expect to see him return to the lineup any time soon.

6 Brandon Montour Active

Brandon Montour recorded an assist in the Ducks' 4-3 overtime win versus Edmonton in Game 4 on Wednesday. Montour has only been held off the scoresheet in one of his last four games. He has four assists in eight playoff contests in 2017. Not bad for someone who only had 27 games worth of NHL experience going into this postseason run.

7 Clayton Stoner Active

Clayton Stoner will be a healthy scratch in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final against Nashville on Thursday night. Stoner hasn't played a game this postseason because of a lower-body injury, but he was recently deemed healthy by the Ducks medical staff. Korbinian Holzer, Shea Theodore and Sam Carrick will also serve as healthy scratches tonight.

8 Korbinian Holzer Active

Korbinian Holzer is a healthy scratch for Game 7 Wednesday night. Holzer played in Game 6, but logged just 7:10 minutes of ice time. He has no points and a neutral plus/minus in five playoff games this year.

9 Josh Manson Active

Josh Manson registered a pair of assists in Anaheim's 6-3 win over Edmonton in Game 3 Sunday night. Those were Manson's first two points in eight career playoff games. He finished the 2016-17 campaign with five goals and 17 points in 82 contests. He's not much of an offensive threat so it wouldn't be surprising if that proves to be his only multi-point game of the Ducks' 2017 playoff run.

10 Shea Theodore Active

It appears Shea Theodore won't suit up for Game 5 against the Predators. Despite picking up eight points in 14 playoff games, Theodore will sit for the second straight game. It appears that Korbinian Holzer, Sam Carrick and Clayton Stoner will be joining him in the press box.

G 1 John Gibson Sidelined

John Gibson was unable to play in Game 6 of the Western Conference Final because of a hamstring injury. Jonathan Bernier started for the Ducks in Gibson's place and he surrendered four goals on 16 shots in a 6-3 loss. Gibson posted a 2.59 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage in the postseason. The Ducks were eliminated on Monday night in six games.

2 Jonathan Bernier Active

Goalie Jonathan Bernier, making his first postseason start because of a lower-body injury to first-stringer John Gibson, had a forgettable night Monday, stopping only 12 of the 16 shots he faced in the Anaheim Ducks' 6-3 loss to the Predators in Nashville. The Preds, who qualified for the first Stanley Cup Final in their history with the victory in the sixth game of the Western Conference Final, scored on Bernier on two of their first three shots. Bernier settled down somewhat after that but didn't get much work and allowed four goals on 16 Nashville shots. Bernier's postseason goals-against average in four appearances was 3.28 and his save percentage, .873.