All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Patrice Bergeron I.L.

Patrice Bergeron suffered a rib and sternoclavicular injury this past Friday. Bergeron will be re-evaluated in about four weeks. This is a significant blow to the Bruins, especially with the plethora of injuries the team has on defense at this time. Bergeron has nine goals and 26 points in 19 games this year.

2 David Krejci Active

David Krejci is slated to play with David Pastrnak and Anders Bjork on Saturday night. Patrice Bergeron is out due to an upper-body injury so the lineup has undergone some changes. Brad Marchand is projected to play alongside Joakim Nordstrom and Jake DeBrusk.

3 Sean Kuraly Active

Sean Kuraly moved to the fourth line on Monday afternoon against Ottawa. Kuraly struggled on the third line in the first two games of the year. He helped set up a goal by Chris Wagner in the second period for his first point of the season.

4 Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson Active

Jacob Forsbacka Karlsson was Boston's first-line center against the Penguins Friday night. JFK skated between Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak in place of the injured Patrice Bergeron and held his own. "Two games ago I was concerned if he (JFK) could handle a third-line role," Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said. "I just saw some growth in Detroit and thought well, let’s see if he can take another step against Crosby." It looks as if Forsbacka Karlsson has earned some trust from his bench boss. If JFK can keep this gig while Bergeron is out, he could have some short-mid term fantasy value.

5 Chris Wagner Active

Chris Wagner will be a healthy scratch Friday night. Noel Acciari will draw into the lineup in his place. Wagner has a goal and an assist in 17 games this season.

6 Colby Cave Active

Colby Cave has been called up by Boston. Cave has amassed six goals and 18 points in 15 games for Providence of the AHL this campaign. He didn't have a point in three appearances with Boston last year.

LW 1 Brad Marchand Active

Coach Bruce Cassidy doesn't want Brad Marchand sitting in the penalty box for 10-minute stretches. "It affects the whole team if now he's sitting for 10. Now we're using guys in certain situations where he should be out there as a dominant player," said Cassidy. "It's both sides of the coin right now. I'm glad he took it to heart the other day and he's going to have to regroup again (tomorrow in Detroit) with the same sort of approach. Listen, we'd like to see him do that for the rest of his career so we don't have to answer some of these questions, myself included, but that's Marchy. He likes to stir the drink a little, but hopefully some of the (misconducts), or most of them, are behind him now. He's had a few." Marchand leads the league with three misconducts this season, which make up a great deal of his NHL-leading 66 penalty minutes. With Boston's current injury issues, the team needs him on the ice now more than ever.

2 Jake DeBrusk Active

Jake DeBrusk scored a goal in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens. DeBrusk finished off a beautiful give-and-go sequence with Torey Krug to score his 10th goal of the season. Much was expected of the 22-year-old winger to start the year, but he started off the season with just three points in the opening 13 games of the season. Since then, he has nine points in his last 10 games. David Backes and John Moore also scored in the win.

3 Joakim Nordstrom Active

Joakim Nordstrom scored the game-winning goal in Friday's 2-1 overtime victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Nordstrom put an end to overtime by redirecting a Torey Krug pass behind Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry. He finished the game with a plus-1 rating, four shots on goal and one hit in 12:04 of ice time. This was the 26-year-old's first game-winning goal of the season. He now has four goals and five points in 21 games this season. Nordstrom will not have any fantasy value going forward. Jake DeBrusk also scored for the Bruins on Friday night.

RW 1 David Pastrnak Active

David Pastrnak scored a couple of goals in Monday’s 4-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. With the Bruins trailing by one and on a power play, Brad Marchand found Pastrnak back door for the goal, his 18th of the season. The Leafs were then able to regain the one goal lead before Pastrnak buried his 19th goal of the season just over a minute later. The 22-year-old Czech winger finds himself tied with Patrik Laine atop the NHL’s goal-scoring chart and has 28 points in 24 games this season.

2 David Backes Active

David Backes scored his first goal of the season and added an assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over Montreal. Backes opened the scoring at the 13:01 mark of the first period. His assist came on the power play on John Moore's game winner after he was bloodied by a high-stick from Jonathan Drouin.

3 Danton Heinen Active

Danton Heinen may have finally found a home on the Bruins' second line. Heinen seems to be developing chemistry with David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk. In fact, according to Boston coach Bruce Cassidy, that unit was the Bruins' best against the Penguins Friday night. "They were terrific," Cassidy said. "They were by far our best line, generated the most offense, scored our only goal, good for them." Although Boston's first line justifiably gets most of the headlines, this second unit could be quite potent, making Heinen a viable fantasy option.

4 Noel Acciari Active

Noel Acciari will sit out Wednesday night's contest against the Colorado Avalanche. This will mark his third straight scratch in a pointless 2018-19 season thus far in 15 games. Hes a minus-6 and averaging only 10:52 per game as a depth winger. Jakub Zboril will be the other scratch.

5 Anders Bjork Active

Anders Bjork will be a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against the Canadiens. The 22-year-old has one goal and two assists in 19 games this season. Steven Kampfer will also watch the game from the press box.

6 Tanner Pond Active



D 1 Torey Krug Active

Torey Krug has two assists in three games since making his season debut last week. Krug picked up his second helper of the season in Monday's 2-1 overtime win over Dallas. Both of his points have come on power plays for the Bruins. Krug also had four shots on goal in Monday's win.

2 Charlie McAvoy I.L.

Charlie McAvoy (concussion) was on the ice Friday morning. McAvoy was wearing a no-contact jersey though, so we can't expect him to return in the immediate future. He had been previously regarded as questionable for the weekend, but it would probably be better to look at next week for his return at the earliest.

3 Zdeno Chara I.L.

Zdeno Chara (MCL injury) has been put on injured reserve. Chara will miss at least four weeks and then he will be re-evaluated at that point. He sustained a left MCL injury last Wednesday against Colorado.

4 John Moore Active

John Moore scored the game-winning goal in Saturday's 3-2 victory versus Montreal. Moore found the back of the net during the second half of a four-minute power play to snap a 2-2 tie at the 17:03 mark of the third period. He just returned to the lineup on Friday from a lower-body injury and this marked his first goal as a member of the Bruins. He has three points in 20 games this year.

5 Brandon Carlo Sidelined

Brandon Carlo (upper body) could return to action for Monday's game against the Maple Leafs. The rugged defenseman is making progress in his recovery from an upper-body injury and could be a player in Monday's contest. Check back with us on Monday for an update on Carlo's status.

6 Kevan Miller Sidelined

Kevan Miller was taken to the hospital after taking a puck to the throat during Monday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. No other details have currently been released.

7 Steven Kampfer Active

Steven Kampfer is not expected to play on Monday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Kampfer has one point in 14 games this season. Sean Kuraly is also expected to be a healthy scratch.

8 Connor Clifton Active

Connor Clifton made his NHL debut on Friday night following his call-up from the minors. Clifton racked up nine penalty minutes, four hits and one block in 18:53 of ice time in a 1-0 OT loss against Dallas. Boston has a banged up defense corps, so Clifton may get to play again on Saturday night versus Arizona.

9 Matthew Grzelcyk Active

Matthew Grzelcyk felt good in his first game back on Monday night. "It was nice to kind of get acclimated back out there," Grzelcyk said. "I thought we had a really good first period and kind of controlled the play early, so I thought we were also clean in our own end." Boston returned Jeremy Lauzon, who had been filling in while Grezlcyk was injured, to the minors on Tuesday. Grzelcyk has five assists in 12 appearances this campaign.

10 Jeremy Lauzon Active

Jeremy Lauzon has been logging big minutes for the Bruins over the last two games. Lauzon played a career-high 24:52 of ice time against Dallas on Friday and saw 23:29 of action against Arizona on Saturday. He has been paired with Matt Grzelcyk on Boston's injury-depleted defense corps.

11 Urho Vaakanainen I.L.

Urho Vaakanainen (concussion) will meet the team in Detroit for practice ahead of Wednesday's game, but he won't play. Vaakanainen is also considered to be "questionable" for the weekend, per coach Bruce Cassidy. He has been out of action since Oct. 23 due to a concussion.

G 1 Tuukka Rask Active

Tuukka Rask stopped 31 of 33 shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Rask has actually done well since his slow start to the season, giving up 13 goals over his last seven games. The Finnish netminder will see his three-game losing streak come to an end, improving his record to 5-4-2 with a 2.72 goals-against-average and a .913 save percentage. It looks like we can finally start the veteran goaltender with confidence again.