NEW ROTOWORLD BETA SITE

Player Page

Roster

Kevan Miller | Defenseman | #86

Team: Boston Bruins
Age / DOB:  (31) / 11/15/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 210
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Kevan Miller was taken to the hospital after taking a puck to the throat during Monday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
No other details have currently been released. Nov 26 - 9:10 PM
Source: NBC Sports Boston
More Kevan Miller Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
100227110000016.000
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2013BOS4715620380000141.024
2014BOS4125720150000137.054
2015BOS715131815530100064.078
2016BOS58310131500001149.061
2017BOS681151616700002064.016
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Nov 24@ MON100012000001.000
Nov 23PIT101102000003.000
Nov 21@ DET100010000003.000
Nov 17@ ARI000000000000.000
Nov 16@ DAL000000000000.000
Nov 14@ COL000000000000.000
Nov 11VGK000000000000.000
Nov 10TOR000000000000.000
Nov 8VAN000000000000.000
Nov 5DAL000000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Patrice Bergeron
2David Krejci
3Sean Kuraly
4Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson
5Chris Wagner
6Colby Cave
LW1Brad Marchand
2Jake DeBrusk
3Joakim Nordstrom
RW1David Pastrnak
2David Backes
3Danton Heinen
4Noel Acciari
5Anders Bjork
6Tanner Pond
D1Torey Krug
2Charlie McAvoy
3Zdeno Chara
4John Moore
5Brandon Carlo
6Kevan Miller
7Steven Kampfer
8Connor Clifton
9Matthew Grzelcyk
10Jeremy Lauzon
11Urho Vaakanainen
G1Tuukka Rask
2Jaroslav Halak
 

 