Player Page

Roster

Bruce Boudreau | Center

Team: Minnesota Wild
Age / DOB:  (61) / 1/5/1955
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 175
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

The Minnesota Wild are one of the best five-on-five teams in the NHL.
The Wild gives up a league low 1.94 goals per game while at the same time scores a fourth-highest, 3.06 goals per contest. That results in a plus-36 goal diferential second best in the NHL. As well, Wild players hold six of the top 11 plus/minus rankings. Minnesota coach Bruce Boudreau has been very happy about his team's overall game this season, inlcuding a current 10-game winning streak. Dec 25 - 11:40 AM
Source: Minneapolis-St. Paul Star Tribune
More Bruce Boudreau Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Mikko Koivu
2Eric Staal
3Erik Haula
4Tyler Graovac
LW1Zach Parise
2Mikael Granlund
3Jason Zucker
RW1Charlie Coyle
2Jason Pominville
3Chris Stewart
4Nino Niederreiter
5Zack Mitchell
6Kurtis Gabriel
D1Ryan Suter
2Jared Spurgeon
3Marco Scandella
4Matt Dumba
5Jonas Brodin
6Christian Folin
7Nate Prosser
8Gustav Olofsson
G1Devan Dubnyk
2Darcy Kuemper
 

 