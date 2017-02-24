Barry Trotz | Center

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Nicklas Backstrom Active

Nicklas Backstrom extended his point streak to eight games during Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Red Wings. He picked up an assist to accomplish the feat. During the streak he has four goals and 14 points. Through 57 games this season he has posted 17 goals and 61 points.

2 Evgeny Kuznetsov Active

Evgeny Kuznetsov scored one goal in a 5-2 loss to the Predators Saturday night. The Caps trailed 4-1 at the 17:03 mark of the third when Kuznetsov found the back of the net to cut the lead in half and give them a fighting chance. His 15th goal of the season gives Kuznetsov 48 points and solidifies his standing of third for the team behind Nicklas Backstrom and Alex Ovechkin.

3 Lars Eller Active

Lars Eller is slated to play in his 500th NHL game Wednesday night. Eller has been productive lately with 17 points in the last 23 matches. He has generated 177 career points in his previous 499 appearances.

4 Jay Beagle Active

Jay Beagle reached a new personal milestone during Saturday's 3-2 win over Montreal. He scored his 11th goal which gave him 21 points for the season, both are new personal bests.

LW 1 Alex Ovechkin Active

Alex Ovechkin was held without a shot on goal Saturday for the third time in the last seven games. A little perspective here as the first time it happened earlier in the month was the first time in 316 games that Ovie had not had a shot on goal. "Obviously he’s a shooter; he’s got to get pucks to the net," Coach Barry Trotz said. "He’s a little off, a little bit off. Players will go through that." Ovechkin fell 45 games short of the NHL record of 360 held by Ray Bourque.

2 Marcus Johansson Active

Marcus Johansson scored two goals and an assist in Washington's 4-1 win over the New York Rangers. He snapped his five-game pointless streak in the process. Johansson's goal at the 7:28 mark of the second period tied the game at one. His second tally of the game extended Washington's lead to 3-1 early on in the third frame. Johansson capped off his night by registering the primary assist on Nicklas Backstom's goal with just over two minutes remaining. Johansson has 21 goals and 43 points in 62 games this season.

3 Andre Burakovsky I.L.

Andre Burakovsky has been moved to long-term injured reserve. He won't be eligible to return until March 9, but it's unclear if he will be ready at that time. He was give a six-to-eight week timetable earlier this month to get back from a hand injury.

4 Daniel Winnik Active

Daniel Winnik picked up his second goal in as many games during Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Red Wings. He has three points in that span as well. Through 47 games this season he has eight goals and 18 points.

RW 1 T.J. Oshie Sidelined

T.J. Oshie (upper body) isn't expected to play Tuesday. Tom Wilson stayed on the top line during the morning skate. Oshie has been out of action since Feb. 22 due to an upper-body injury.

2 Justin Williams Active

Justin Williams scored the game-winning goal in Friday's 2-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers. Williams snapped a 1-1 tie at the 5:48 mark of the third period. He finished the game with four shots on goal and one takeaway in 19:26 of ice time. Williams has three points in his last two games. He's up to 19 goals and 35 points in 59 games this season. Tom Wilson also found the back of the net for the Capitals.

3 Tom Wilson Active

Tom Wilson was cut by a skate Saturday in the third period. Wilson went immediately to the bench where the medical staff treated him. It looked like the back of his head was cut. Wilson scored his sixth of the season and had nine penalty minutes in the game as he now has 15 points, 74 penalty minutes and a plus-10 rating this season.

4 Brett Connolly Active

Brett Connolly is on a four-game point streak. Connolly had a goal and an assist in Washington's 5-0 win over Carolina on Tuesday. He's up to 11 goals and 16 points in 40 games.

5 Jakub Vrana Active

Jakub Vrana has been called up by Washington. He will be in the lineup on Tuesday night against the New York Rangers. Vrana has one goal and two assists in 12 matches with the Capitals this season.

6 Riley Barber Active

Riley Barber has been promoted from AHL Hershey. He is projected to play Tuesday night on the fourth line with Daniel Winnik and Jay Beagle. Barber is still looking for his first NHL point after two outings this year. He has 12 points in 19 matches in the minors.

D 1 John Carlson Active

John Carlson (lower body) will get back in the lineup Tuesday versus the Islanders. He was expected to return after he practiced Monday and he felt ready to play after Tuesday's session. Carlson has missed the last six games with a lower-body injury.

2 Kevin Shattenkirk Active

Kevin Shattenkirk will try to avoid putting too much pressure on himself in Washington. The Capitals acquired Shattenkirk and Pheonix Copley on Monday in exchange for a first-round pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, a conditional choice in 2019, Zach Sanford and Brad Malone. "They didn’t bring me in to save anything," Shattenkirk said. "They are the best team in the NHL right now. I just have to make sure I’m doing what I do best." Shattenkirk logged 17:57 minutes of ice time in his debut with Washington on Tuesday. He'll probably average more minutes than that, but he was somewhat sleep deprived and still needs to get used to the new system. In particular, the Capitals will likely lean heavily on him with the man advantage.

3 Matt Niskanen Active

Matt Niskanen (lower body) will return to action on Tuesday night. He missed two games because of a lower-body injury. He is slated to be paired with Dmitry Orlov.

4 Karl Alzner Active

Karl Alzner got his 10th point of the year thanks to the assist he picked up in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Kings. Alzner now has three goals and seven assists in 53 games this season. He also threw two hits and blocked three shots in the effort, while posting a plus-3 rating.

5 Brooks Orpik Sidelined

Brooks Orpik (lower body) isn't ready to return on Tuesday against the Rangers. This will be the third straight he has missed with a lower-body injury.

6 Dmitry Orlov Active

Dmitry Orlov scored two goals to lead the Capitals to a 6-1 rout over the Carolina Hurricanes in Washington Monday night. The Caps are on fire. Their win Monday extended their points streak to 14 games, tied for the second-longest in their history. Washington is 12-0-2 over the streak and has scored at least four goals in eight consecutive games. Orlov's goals were his third and fourth of the season. Also notching goals for the Caps Monday were Justin Williams (his 17th of the season), Evgeny Kuznetsov (seventh), T.J. Oshie (18th) and Lars Eller (seventh). Andre Burakovsky assisted on three of Washington's goals and now has 16 assists on the season.

7 Nate Schmidt Active

Nate Schmidt got his first goal since Jan. 7, 2016 this past Thursday versus Columbus. He also added an assist in Washington's 5-0 win over the Blue Jackets. The multi-point effort should help him as he competes with Taylor Chorney for ice time. Coach Barry Trotz wants to keep both defenders engaged, so there could be some more line shuffling on a night-to-night basis.

8 Taylor Chorney Active

Taylor Chorney will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the New York Rangers. With Kevin Shattenkirk coming into the fold, there's even less room for Chorney. He has one goal and four assists in 17 games this season.

G 1 Braden Holtby Active

Braden Holtby turned aside 29 of 30 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the New York Rangers. Holtby has simply been incredible in 2017. He hasn't lost a game in regulation all year and he's now won 17 of his last 18 decisions (his only loss came in a shootout). The Capitals goalie gave up the first goal of the game at the 5:08 mark of the opening period, but he didn't give the Rangers anything else. He'll enter his next start with a sparkling 1.95 goals-against-average and a .929 save percentage.