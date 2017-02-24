Player Page

Barry Trotz | Center

Team: Washington Capitals
Age / DOB:  (54) / 7/15/1962
Barry Trotz earned his 700th career win as a head coach on Tuesday.
Trotz is just the sixth coach to ever reach that milestone after Lindy Ruff, Ken Hitchcock, Al Arbour, Joel Quenneville, and Scotty Bowman. Most of Trotz's wins came during his time with Nashville, but he does have an outstanding 143-57-26 record with Washington. "I've been blessed to coach a lot of great players and been with two wonderful organizations and surround myself with really smart people," Trotz said. "The assistant coaches and the associate coaches over the years, they're a big part. They do a lot of the work and I've just been blessed to have been doing it for as long as I have and the players responding and playing as well as they have to get those wins." Mar 1 - 7:56 AM
Source: CSN Mid-Atlantic
All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Nicklas Backstrom
2Evgeny Kuznetsov
3Lars Eller
4Jay Beagle
LW1Alex Ovechkin
2Marcus Johansson
3Andre Burakovsky
4Daniel Winnik
RW1T.J. Oshie
2Justin Williams
3Tom Wilson
4Brett Connolly
5Jakub Vrana
6Riley Barber
D1John Carlson
2Kevin Shattenkirk
3Matt Niskanen
4Karl Alzner
5Brooks Orpik
6Dmitry Orlov
7Nate Schmidt
8Taylor Chorney
G1Braden Holtby
2Philipp Grubauer
 

 