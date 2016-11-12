Player Page

Ken Hitchcock | Center

Team: St Louis Blues
Age / DOB:  (65) / 12/17/1951
The Winter Classic will remain a noon start local time in St. Louis.
That's 1:00 in the East and 10:00 AM in the West as the league decided to keep the time after consultations with meteorologists. Sunday's game in Toronto was delayed 30 minutes due to the sun so the time could still change if the weather does not cooperate. Jan 2 - 8:11 AM
Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Paul Stastny
2Jori Lehtera
3Patrik Berglund
4Kyle Brodziak
LW1Alexander Steen
2Jaden Schwartz
3Robby Fabbri
4David Perron
5Ty Rattie
RW1Vladimir Tarasenko
2Dmitrij Jaskin
3Nail Yakupov
4Scottie Upshall
5Ryan Reaves
D1Kevin Shattenkirk
2Alex Pietrangelo
3Colton Parayko
4Jay Bouwmeester
5Joel Edmundson
6Carl Gunnarsson
7Robert Bortuzzo
8Brad Hunt
G1Jake Allen
2Carter Hutton
 

 