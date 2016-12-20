Player Page

Jack Capuano | Center

Team: New York Islanders
Age / DOB:  (50) / 7/7/1966
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 210
The New York Islanders announced that Jack Capuano has been relieved of his coaching duties with the team.
Assistant GM Doug Weight will take over as the interim head coach of the Islanders. New York posted a 4-0 win over Boston on Monday, but the club has the third worst record in the NHL at 17-17-8. Capuano helped guide the Islanders to the playoffs in three of the previous four years during his seven seasons with the organization. Jan 17 - 3:10 PM
Source: New York Islanders on Twitter
All Positions
PosRoleName
C1John Tavares
2Brock Nelson
3Alan Quine
4Casey Cizikas
5Mikhail Grabovski
LW1Andrew Ladd
2Anders Lee
3Anthony Beauvillier
4Nikolay Kulemin
5Shane Prince
RW1Ryan Strome
2Josh Bailey
3Cal Clutterbuck
4Jason Chimera
5Stephen Gionta
D1Johnny Boychuk
2Nick Leddy
3Travis Hamonic
4Thomas Hickey
5Dennis Seidenberg
6Calvin de Haan
7Adam Pelech
8Scott Mayfield
9Ryan Pulock
G1Thomas Greiss
2Jean-Francois Berube
 

 