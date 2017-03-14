Lindy Ruff | Center

All Positions

C 1 Tyler Seguin Active

Tyler Seguin scored a goal and registered an assist in a 4-3 shootout win against Colorado Saturday night. Seguin also netted the deciding goal in the shootout. Jamie Benn and Devin Shore each scored a goal for Dallas before the skills competition. John Klingberg registered two assists, giving him 49 points in 80 games this season.

2 Jason Spezza Active

Jason Spezza posted a pair of points in Sunday's 6-3 loss to Tampa Bay. Spezza collected a goal and an assist during the match, giving him 14 goals and 48 points in 65 games this season.

3 Cody Eakin Active

Cody Eakin scored Dallas' only goal in their 3-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild. Eakin's goal at the 5:19 mark of the third period cut Minnesota's lead to 2-1, but that's as close as Dallas could get to tying things up. Antoine Roussel and Patrick Eaves picked up the assist on Eakin's second goal of the year. Eakin has eight points and 41 penalty minutes in 37 games this season.

4 Radek Faksa Active

Radek Faksa scored a goal and an assist in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Nashville Predators. The Stars fell behind 4-0 after the first period and they were down 5-0 early in the second frame. Dallas scored all three of their goals in the second period. Faksa's tally cut the deficit to 5-2, while his assist on Jason Dickinson's goal helped make it 5-3. But that's as close as they'd come to tying the game. Faksa now has 12 goals and 21 assists in 79 games.

5 Devin Shore Active

Devin Shore scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes. Shore tied the game at one with his goal at the 14:12 mark of the first period. He also helped set up John Klingberg's power play goal in the second frame. Shore has 10 goals and 16 assists in 61 games.

6 Gemel Smith Active

Gemel Smith scored his third goal of the year during Sunday's 6-3 loss to Tampa Bay. He has recorded just four points in 16 games this season, so he shouldn't be on your fantasy radar.

7 Justin Dowling Sidelined

Justin Dowling suffered an upper-body injury in Thursday's loss to Nashville. "Took a stick to the head. It doesn't look like he'll be able to play," Stars coach Lindy Ruff said. The Stars will have to call up some players for Saturday's regular-season finale against Colorado.

8 Mark McNeill Active

Mark McNeill has been called up by Dallas. McNeill has nine goals and 37 points in 76 AHL contests in 2016-17. He made his NHL debut in 2015-16, but hasn't played yet at that level this season.

LW 1 Jamie Benn Active

Jamie Benn registered an assist in the Stars' 2-1 overtime win against New Jersey on Sunday. Benn is on a three-game point streak. He has 25 goals and 67 points in 70 contests this season. He's on pace to reach the 70-point milestone for the fourth straight season.

2 Patrick Sharp Sidelined

Patrick Sharp will undergo hip surgery on Tuesday. Sharp has eight goals and 18 points in 48 games this season. The surgery will end Sharp's season, or at least keep him out for what little remains. This has been a very difficult season for Sharp, who had suffered two concussions and has played through his hip issue. On top of that, his father is battling leukemia. "It's been tough," Sharp said. "I knew it was going to be a challenging year with my father and what he has been going through. Looking back on the season, I probably could have handled my emotions a little better maybe."

3 Antoine Roussel Sidelined

Antoine Roussel will miss the next six-to-eight weeks with a hand injury. In other words Roussel will probably be out for the rest of the season. He has 12 goals, 27 points, and 115 penalty minutes in 60 games this season.

4 Remi Elie Active

Remi Elie registered a pair of assists in Friday's 6-1 win over the San Jose Sharks. Elie picked up assists on goals by Brett Ritchie and John Klingberg. He finished the game with a plus-3 rating and one shot on goal in 15:01 of ice time. Elie has one goal and four assists in 10 games.

5 Jason Dickinson Active

Jason Dickinson tallied his first goal of the season Tuesday night. He gave the Stars a 2-0 lead at the time in what eventually became a 3-2 overtime win over Arizona. Dickinson has two NHL goals in nine career appearances.

6 Mattias Janmark I.L.

Mattias Janmark (knee) hopes to be healthy for training camp next fall. He won't play this season after he suffered a bone fracture in September. A congenital condition called osteochondritis dissecans has slowed his recovery. "I for sure expect to be ready by camp. I'll probably have some hints during the summer, but for sure that's my goal," Janmark said. "If I am not ready by then, then I am going to have to start looking at options. That's a long time, that's almost 12 months. But I for sure expect to be ready by then. Absolutely." He has been participating in practices, but still has a ways to go in his recovery.

RW 1 Ales Hemsky Sidelined

Ales Hemsky (hip) is unlikely to return this week. The Stars have three games left and Hemsky is back on the sidelines with a hip issue that has kept him out for most of the season. He has been limited to just 15 outings in 2016-17. Hemsky is eligible for unrestricted free agency in July.

2 Brett Ritchie Sidelined

Brett Ritchie (lower body) is doubtful to play in Saturday's season finale. Coach Lindy Ruff said it doesn't look like Ritchie will be available after he missed Thursday's game against Nashville.

3 Jiri Hudler Sidelined

Jiri Hudler (groin) is not expected to return before the end of the regular season. Hudler has skated in only 32 games this campaign with the Stars and he has recorded 11 points. He will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

4 Curtis McKenzie Sidelined

Curtis McKenzie (eye) is doubtful to return before the end of the 2016-17 campaign. Dallas has three games remaining, but there still appears to be a chance that he could return. McKenzie has six goals, 16 points and 72 penalty minutes in 53 games this year.

5 Denis Gurianov Active

Denis Gurianov will make his NHL debut on Saturday against the Avalanche. Gurianov has 10 goals and 25 points in 54 games for AHL Texas this season. He's slated to skate to the right of Remi Elie and Tyler Seguin on Dallas' second line.

D 1 John Klingberg Active

John Klingberg got his 13th goal of the season Saturday night. He scored an empty-netter late in the third period in a 3-0 win over Carolina. Klingberg has accounted for six points in the last nine matches. He has 46 points on the year despite going through some struggles.

2 Dan Hamhuis Active

Dan Hamhuis (undisclosed) returned to action on Sunday March 26. Hamhuis wasn't able to play on Friday. He had a shot on goal in 19:20 minutes of ice time in his return.

3 Esa Lindell Active

Esa Lindell recorded three assists during Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Lightning. This was Lindell's first career three-point night. The 22-year-old rookie has six goals and 17 points in 70 games this season.

4 Stephen Johns Active

Stephen Johns and Jamie Oleksiak are projected to be scratched against Colorado on Saturday. Johns has picked up 10 points with 130 blocks and 159 hits this season through 61 games. Oleksiak has posted seven points plus 51 blocks and 53 hits in 41 games.

5 Patrik Nemeth Active

Patrik Nemeth will be scratched from Friday's match with the Coyotes. Through 26 games this season the young defender has posted two points along with 28 hits and blocks.

6 Jamie Oleksiak Active

Jamie Oleksiak (undisclosed) returned to action on Tuesday April 4. Oleksiak was sidelined for two games. He had a plus-one rating in 18:45 minutes of ice time in his return.

7 Julius Honka Active

Coach Lindy Ruff thinks Julius Honka is growing more confident on offense. Honka got his first NHL goal Tuesday night when he potted the game winner in overtime against Arizona. "He's done a nice job moving the puck," Ruff said. "The overtime is a time when he should excel with that much ice and the way he can skate." The 21-year-old defender has five points in 14 games with Dallas this season. Honka should be a regular in the lineup in 2017-18.

8 Greg Pateryn Active

Greg Pateryn will be a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against the Arizona Coyotes. Pateryn had played in eight of Dallas' last nine games, but he had a minus-2 rating against the Bolts on Sunday. He has one goal and seven assists in 34 games this season. Patrik Nemeth will also watch the game from the press box.

G 1 Kari Lehtonen Active

Kari Lehtonen saved 21 of 24 shots in regulation time in a 4-3 shootout win against Colorado on Saturday. Lehtonen made an additional three saves in the shootout. He allowed at least three goals in each of his final three starts of the season, but at least he's ending the season on a winning note.