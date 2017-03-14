Player Page

Lindy Ruff | Center

Team: Dallas Stars
Age / DOB:  (57) / 2/17/1960
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 200
Lindy Ruff will coach his final game with the Dallas Stars on Sunday.
"I want to personally thank Lindy for his commitment and professionalism over the four years that he served as our head coach in Dallas," GM Jim Nill said in a statement. "Lindy is not only a highly respected coach, he more importantly is a great person and an outstanding family man whom I have the utmost respect for on and off the ice." Ruff will look to tally one more victory with the Stars, boosting his 165-122-41 record in four seasons at the helm in Dallas. Apr 9 - 4:15 PM
Source: Sean Shapiro
All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Tyler Seguin
2Jason Spezza
3Cody Eakin
4Radek Faksa
5Devin Shore
6Gemel Smith
7Justin Dowling
8Mark McNeill
LW1Jamie Benn
2Patrick Sharp
3Antoine Roussel
4Remi Elie
5Jason Dickinson
6Mattias Janmark
RW1Ales Hemsky
2Brett Ritchie
3Jiri Hudler
4Curtis McKenzie
5Denis Gurianov
D1John Klingberg
2Dan Hamhuis
3Esa Lindell
4Stephen Johns
5Patrik Nemeth
6Jamie Oleksiak
7Julius Honka
8Greg Pateryn
G1Kari Lehtonen
2Antti Niemi
 

 