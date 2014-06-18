Player Page

John Stevens | Center

Team: Los Angeles Kings
Age / DOB:  (50) / 5/5/1966
John Stevens will become the next head coach of the Los Angeles Kings.
The Kings haven't issued their formal announcement yet, but Kings GM Rob Blake has already confirmed the decision, so consider it official. Stevens spent parts of four seasons as the Philadelphia Flyers' bench boss from 2006-2009 and posted a 120-109-34 record in that role. Under his leadership Philadelphia made it to the Eastern Conference Final in 2008. After his tenure with the Flyers ended, he joined the Los Angeles Kings where he's been serving as an assistant and more recently associate coach. He also briefly served as the Kings' interim head coach in 2011-12 during the period between the firing of Terry Murray and hiring of Darryl Sutter. Apr 23 - 11:31 AM
Source: Jon Rosen on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Anze Kopitar
2Jeff Carter
3Nick Shore
4Andy Andreoff
5Trevor Lewis
6Nic Dowd
LW1Tanner Pearson
2Dustin Brown
3Kyle Clifford
RW1Tyler Toffoli
2Marian Gaborik
3Jarome Iginla
4Jordan Nolan
D1Drew Doughty
2Jake Muzzin
3Alec Martinez
4Brayden McNabb
5Matt Greene
6Derek Forbort
7Kevin Gravel
G1Jonathan Quick
2Ben Bishop
 

 