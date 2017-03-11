Player Page

Darryl Sutter | Center

Team: Los Angeles Kings
Age / DOB:  (58) / 8/19/1958
Ht / Wt:  5'11" / 175
The Los Angeles Kings have fired head coach Darryl Sutter and GM Dean Lombardi.
"This was an extremely difficult decision and was made with an enormous amount of consideration for what we have accomplished in our past. But the present and future of our organization is the highest priority," said president and CEO of AEG (parent company of the Kings) Dan Beckerman. "Words cannot express our gratitude and appreciation for what Dean and Darryl have accomplished for the Kings franchise. They built this team and helped lead us to two Stanley Cup Championships and will forever be remembered as all-time greats in Kings history." Former Kings forward Luc Robitaille has been promoted to president and he'll be responsible for hockey and business operations. Rob Blake has now been named vice president and general manager of the team. Apr 10 - 8:45 PM
Source: NHL.com/Kings
