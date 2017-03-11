Darryl Sutter | Center

All Positions

Anze Kopitar registered three assists in the Kings' 3-2 overtime win against the Chicago Blackhawks. Jeff Carter also assisted on all of Los Angeles' goals. For Kopitar, that brings him up to 52 points in 75 games this season while Carter has 66 points in 81 games. Drew Doughty found the back of the net in overtime. Dustin Brown and Tyler Toffoli netted the Kings' other two goals.

Jeff Carter picked up three assists on Saturday. The trio of helpers give Carter 66 points this season. He will lead the Kings in points, becoming the first player to beat Anze Kopitar in 10 years for the Los Angeles lead. Carter has tied his career high in assists with 34 and it was the third straight season that he has reached the 60 point mark. He has found a home in Los Angeles with the Kings.

Nick Shore scored one goal and had three assists in a 6-4 win against Edmonton Tuesday night. Shore had his second multi-point performance of the season. The first was six games ago when he had a goal and an assist against Minnesota. Tuesday night, he doubled those points when he scored once and assisted on three other goals. He scored the first goal for the Kings at the 2:22 mark of the second period. Shore lifted his season goal total to six and assist total to 11 with this game.

Andy Andreoff is projected to lead the Kings' scratches on Sunday against the Coyotes. He's expected to be joined by Nic Dowd, Kevin Gravel and Jonny Brodzinski. Andreoff has picked up 66 hits and 70 PIMs in 34 games this season. Dowd has five goals and 20 points with 141 hits in 67 games. While Gravel has picked up six points iwth 60 blocks and 68 hits in 47 games.

Trevor Lewis scored the lone goal for the Kings in a 4-1 loss to Calgary on Thursday. Lewis has goals in back-to-back games and three in his last five. The checking centre has compiled 24 points in 80 games. Jeff Carter picked up an assist on the goal, his 63rd point of the season. The Kings just couldn't score enough goals this season and this game was no different.

Nic Dowd is expected to return from a lower-body injury on Tuesday night. He missed three games before the break due to the ailment. Dowd is projected to center the third line between Trevor Lewis and Andy Andreoff.

Tanner Pearson is putting himself in line for a big payday. Pearson's two-year, $2.8 million contract is set to expire this summer and the potential restricted free agent is sure to get a significantly more lucrative offer from the Kings as a result. After all, Pearson has set new career-highs this season with 22 goals and 40 points in 66 contests. At the age of 24 Pearson could continue to develop, so it will be interesting to see what kind of deal he gets and if he gets a long-term deal with a cap hit looks like it's balanced under the assumption of continued growth.

Dustin Brown scored in the Kings' 4-3 overtime loss to Anaheim on Sunday night. Brown managed 14 goals and 36 points in 80 games in 2016-17. Though it didn't do much for his fantasy stock, the veteran still put up his best production since 2012.

Kyle Clifford found the back of the net in a 3-2 win over the Rangers on Monday. Clifford has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last four games. He has four goals, nine points, and 64 penalty minutes in 40 contests in 2016-17.

Tyler Toffoli scored both goals for the Kings, but that was not enough as they lost 3-2 to the Coyotes in a shootout Tuesday night. Toffoli got the scoring started at the 5:03 mark of the second. He gave the Kings a late lead with his second goal at 18:24 in the third, but the Coyotes responded with 45 seconds remaining in the game. This snapped a seven-game goalless streak. Notably, the last time he found the back of the net Toffoli also had a two-goal game against the Ducks February 25. Anze Kopitar had assists on both goals.

Marian Gaborik is a projected scratch against the Flames on Thursday. Through 54 games this season the veteran winger has picked up 10 goals and 21 points.

Jarome Iginla hasn't decided if he'll try to extend his career to the 2017-18 campaign, but he's leaning towards doing so. "It’s been actually a lot of fun being back and the race and meaningful games and things so I would say I’m leaning more towards believing I’ll come back," Iginla said. "It’s fun and I want it to be but at the same time I’ve got to go and talk with the family and see what is." Iginla spent most of the season with the Colorado Avalanche, but he was acquired by Los Angeles. Although he recorded just 27 points this season, he had nine points in 19 contests with the Kings. He'll turn 40 in July and it's no surprise that he's declined since his prime, but there still might be some interest in his services if he decides to play another season.

Jordan Nolan, Nick Shore and Andy Andreoff are projected to be scratched against the Blackhawks on Saturday. Nolan has posted eight points along with 44 PIMs and 62 hits in 46 games thus far. Shore has picked up six goals and 17 points plus 57 hits in 68 games. Andreoff has accumulated two points with 67 hits and 70 PIMs in 35 games.

Drew Doughty scored a goal and registered an assist in the Kings' 5-2 win over Winnipeg on Thursday. Doughty has nine goals and 41 points in 73 contests this season. He's reached the 40-point mark for the third consecutive campaign and fifth time in his career. He'll still likely fall behind his 2015-16 mark of 51 points though.

The NHL has issued Jake Muzzin a $2,000 fine for diving/embellishment. Muzzin got a warning after his first offense on Oct. 14. His second offense that elevated this to a fine occurred on Saturday.

Alec Martinez scored his ninth goal of the season in the Kings 2-1 loss to Arizona on Sunday. Martinez pocketed his first goal since March 4 and now has points in consecutive games. This year, he has nine goals and 38 points in 78 games.

Brayden McNabb is projected to remain the Kings' only healthy scratch on Sunday against the Flames. McNabb has suited up just four times this month, and once over the last week. He has four points with 43 PIMs, 45 blocks and 86 hits in 38 games.

Matt Greene (back) is on the injured reserve list. The move is presumably retroactive to Jan. 16, so Greene can be activated whenever he's healthy. He has a goal and an assist in 26 games this season.

Derek Forbort played a career high 25:07 Tuesday in a win over San Jose. Forbort has been a pleasant surprise fantasy-wise for the Kings as the defenseman has two goals and 11 points with 40 penalty minutes in 38 games. He is worth taking in deep leagues that use the penalty minute category as the Kings have been relying on him more and more. He was drafted 15th overall in 2010 and has finally been able to crack the Kings lineup.

Kevin Gravel is expected to be scratched on Saturday against the Blackhawks. In 48 games this season he's posted a goal and six points along with 60 blocks and 72 hits.

Jonathan Quick allowed four goals on 24 shots in a 4-3 loss to Anaheim in the season finale on Sunday. Quick finishes his abbreviated 2017 season with an 8-5-2 record along with a 2.26 goals against average and .917 save percentage.