Player Page

Roster

Dave Tippett | Center

Team: Arizona Coyotes
Age / DOB:  (55) / 8/25/1961
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 180
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

The Arizona Coyote's plan to move to Tempe, AZ has been iced as Arizona State University has pulled out of the plan.
On Friday, ASU stated clearly that the University "has no intention of proceeding to sign a development agreement or an option to lease or any other agreement with the Coyotes." Thus kills the master plan to build a state-of-the-art 330-acre athletic district south of Tempe Town Lake, which included a new home for the Coyotes. The journey for a permanent home continues. Feb 3 - 9:20 PM
Source: Ann Ryman
More Dave Tippett Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Martin Hanzal
2Christian Dvorak
3Jordan Martinook
4Peter Holland
5Brad Richardson
6Dave Bolland
LW1Tobias Rieder
2Jamie McGinn
3Lawson Crouse
4Alexander Burmistrov
5Brendan Perlini
6Max Domi
RW1Radim Vrbata
2Shane Doan
3Ryan White
4Josh Jooris
D1Oliver Ekman-Larsson
2Alex Goligoski
3Michael Stone
4Jakob Chychrun
5Connor Murphy
6Luke Schenn
7Kevin Connauton
8Chris Pronger
G1Mike Smith
2Louis Domingue
 

 