Dave Tippett | Center

C 1 Martin Hanzal Active

Martin Hanzal had a goal and two assists in the Coyotes 5-3 win Saturday. Hanzal is a productive fantasy player but he has a problem staying healthy and that kills a lot of his fantasy value. Hanzal has 10 goals and 18 points in 38 games with 39 penalty minutes but his minus-15 rating is a tough stat to deal with if you play that category.

2 Christian Dvorak Active

Christian Dvorak has played quite well defensively. The Coyotes took Dvorak late in the second round in 2014 and it was his offensive prowess that was attractive. But Dvorak knew that he had to play well defensively if he hoped to make it in the NHL despite his 52 goals and 121 points for London last season in 59 OHL games. "I wanted to make sure I was good defensively," Dvorak said. "You don’t want to be a liability out there. I think defensively I’ve done pretty well this year. I think as the games go by, I’m trying to get a little more creative offensively and trying to make more things happen." Dvorak has four goals and 12 points in 33 games this season but is an impressive plus-five on a weak Arizona squad. While we cannot recommend him at this time, look for him in a year or two in your pool.

3 Jordan Martinook Active

Jordan Martinook (upper body) is good to play on Thursday. Martinook missed the Coyotes' last two games. He has six goals and 14 points in 42 contests this season.

4 Peter Holland Active

Peter Holland and Kevin Connauton will be scratched against the Blackhawks on Thursday. Holland has picked up five points in 18 games since coming over from Toronto. Connauton, who has just 12 games played thus far, has seen only three since the calendar turned to 2017.

5 Brad Richardson I.L.

Brad Richardson (leg) was on the ice Monday afternoon. Richardson was just testing his injured leg, so it wasn't particularly eventful. That being said, he isn't ready to give up on playing again this season. He's been sidelined since Nov. 17.

6 Dave Bolland I.L.

Dave Bolland (lower body) might not be able to play in the NHL again. Bolland will probably open the season on the long-term injured reserve list after failing his physical. "He’s working towards trying to (play), but again injuries are what they are. He’s been trying to comeback from that injury for the last nine months and he hasn’t gotten to the stage where he can do that to be cleared," said agent Anton Thun. "His goal is to try to continue to play, but at some point in time, it may just be not happening. He may never play again." He's completed two seasons of his five-year, $27.5 million deal.

LW 1 Tobias Rieder Active

Tobias Rieder scored his 11th goal in Arizona's 3-0 shutout of Vancouver on Thursday. It was his third straight game with a goal for the 24-year-old who has five points in his last three games. He has 21 points in 46 games for Arizona this season. Alex Burmistrov continued his roll as part of the Coyotes team, scoring a goal. Lawson Crouse scored the other goal.

2 Jamie McGinn Active

The Arizona Coyotes have struggled to find the back of the net in 2016-17. The Coyotes are one of just three teams that have failed to hit the 80-goal mark this season. Their 2.11 goals-per-game is second-worst in the NHL, but things have been even worse lately. During their current five-game losing skid, Arizona's scoring just 1.6 goals-per-game. "It’s not going in right now, but we have to stay positive and continue to work," winger Jamie McGinn said. "You stop working, you’re going to have no chance. You just gotta bear down and keep going."

3 Lawson Crouse Active

Lawson Crouse assisted on both of Arizona's goals in a 3-2 loss on Tuesday. This was Crouse's first NHL multi-point game. The 19-year-old rookie has three goals and eight points in 45 contests. He's got more upside than his rookie numbers suggest, but it might be a few years before he starts having much fantasy relevance in standard leagues.

4 Alexander Burmistrov Active

Alexander Burmistrov has been hot since he was claimed by Arizona from the Winnipeg Jets. Burmistrov has five assists in five games after recording two helpers in 23 contests with Winnipeg. It helps that he's averaging 16:47 minutes per game now, compared to the 11:02 minutes he was averaging with the Jets. Keep in mind he's a former eighth overall pick and isn't too old at 25, so while we wouldn't get too excited about him just yet, it is possible that this fresh opportunity will do him some long-term good.

5 Brendan Perlini Active

Brendan Perlini scored and added an assist in a 4-3 loss to Chicago on Thursday. Perlini had plenty of chances in this game and could have had another with Arizona out playing the Blackhawks in two thirds of this tight game. The 20-year-old is showing some flash as a rookie with 8 goals and 11 points in 25 games. Christian Dvorak and Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored the other goals.

6 Max Domi Active

Max Domi makes his long-awaited return to the Coyotes' lineup on Thursday against the Blackhawks. It's been since Dec. 8th that the franchise forward last played. Through 26 games he has five goals and 16 points along with 11 blocks 18 hits, 22 PIMs.

RW 1 Radim Vrbata Active

Radim Vrbata had a piece of four goals as the Coyotes beat the Lightning 5-3 Saturday night. Vrbata scored a goal at the 10:19 mark of the first. He had three assists to Tobias Rieder, Michael Stone, and Martin Hanzal. With four points, he lifted his total to 33 and pads his lead over Oliver Ekman-Larsson who had only one assist Saturday night for a total of 25 points for the season.

2 Shane Doan Active

Coyotes GM John Chayka downplayed the rumors of a possible Shane Doan trade. "I haven’t had any discussions in the last several weeks now," Chayka said when talking on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. "And like I said on this show, I think it is slightly overblown." Doan might be willing to waive his no-movement clause to play for a contender and the Coyotes would have some interest in doing so given that they're not making the playoffs. We're still about a month away from the deadline so even though there hasn't been much activity on the Doan trade front recently, he might still end up being dealt.

3 Ryan White Active

Ryan White scored his fourth goal of the season as the Coyotes lost a 3-2 contest to the Kings Tuesday. White has come on strong recently. He is riding a three-game streak in which he scored at least one point, but he has a ways to go before he is fantasy relevant since he has only eight for the season with a -7 rating.

4 Josh Jooris Active

Josh Jooris will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the Florida Panthers. This will be his second consecutive games as a healthy scratch. The 26-year-old has two goals and two assists in 25 games this season. Kevin Connauton will also watch from the press box, while Jordan Martinook is out with an injury.

D 1 Oliver Ekman-Larsson Active

Oliver Ekman-Larsson found the back of the net in a 4-3 loss to Chicago last night. With that Ekman-Larsson has reached the 10-goal milestone for the fourth straight season. He has a 10.2 shooting percentage this season, which is higher than he's maintained for any season so far, but he's averaging just 1.96 shots per game, compared to 3.04 shots in 2015-16.

2 Alex Goligoski Active

Alex Goligoski registered an assist in Arizona's 4-3 loss to Minnesota on Thursday. That was Goligoski's first point since Dec. 21. He has a goal and 13 assists in 45 contests in 2016-17. He's been good for at least 36 points in each of his previous three campaigns, but it's getting more and more likely that he'll finish below the 30-point mark this time around.

3 Michael Stone Active

Michael Stone is still trying to get to 100% following his knee surgery in April. "I haven’t played to my capabilities," Stone said. "Obviously, you saw the kind of player I was last year and I’m not that player right now. I’m getting there I feel, and I feel like this last couple weeks have been a step in the right direction. Hopefully I can continue that." He has a goal and eight points in 38 games this season compared to his 36-point showing in 2015-16. Coyotes coach Dave Tippett feels Stone has come around in his last 10-12 games and is back to playing like his normal self.

4 Jakob Chychrun Active

Jakob Chychrun has four points in his last four games. That includes a pair of assists in Arizona's 3-2 overtime win against Florida on Monday. The 18-year-old rookie has three goals and 11 points in 38 contests in 2016-17.

5 Connor Murphy Active

Connor Murphy will return to Arizona's blue line against Tampa Bay on Saturday. Through 40 games Murphy is still searching for his first goal but does have eight helpers along with 29 PIMs, 50 blocks and 91 hits.

6 Luke Schenn Active

Luke Schenn will be scratched against the Flames on Saturday night. Through 32 games this season he's posted two helpers with 39 PIMs, 48 blocks, and 110 hits. Not too shabby in reverse leagues.

7 Kevin Connauton Active

Kevin Connauton will be sitting in the press box Wednesday night when the Arizona Coyotes visit the Winnipeg Jets. Connauton has appeared in a meager 11 games in 2016-17, odd considering he can move the puck as a lower pairing defenseman. This will make his fourth straight scratch, surpassing that point already four times this season. Laurent Dauphin will be in the press box as a scratch as well.

8 Chris Pronger I.L.

Chris Pronger was moved to long-term injured reserve by the Coyotes on Monday. The transaction cleared some cap space to help the team accommodate minor-league call-ups Tyler Gaudet and Anthony DeAngelo. The move won't bother Pronger, who won't play again because of concussions.

G 1 Mike Smith Active

Mike Smith allowed four goals on 26 shots in a 4-3 loss to Chicago on Thursday. Smith was beaten early by vintage Patrick Kane in a first period where he allowed three goals on 16 shots. He battened down the hatch for the rest of the game, making some big saves to keep his team in a tight game but it wasn't enough. Even with a string of decent starts, Smith isn't a recommended start on most nights with the young team in front of him.