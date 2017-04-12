Todd McLellan | Center

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Connor McDavid Active

Connor McDavid has one more season left on his entry-level contract and an extension is at the top of GM Peter Chiarelli's to-do list. The 20-year-old Oilers captain led the NHL in assists (70) and points (100) during the 2016-17 season. McDavid has generated 46 goals and 148 points in the first 127 games of his NHL career.

2 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Active

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins continues to struggle on faceoffs in his career. He has a 43.3 percent success rate on faceoffs during his six-year career and the closest he has made it to the 50-percent mark came in 2014-15 when he won 46.0 percent. Nugent-Hopkins' struggles in the circles and his troubles offensively could result in the Oilers looking for help at center. "Nuge is a tremendous player, a detail player. There's more offense to him and that'll be the message we deliver to him," said coach Todd McLellan. He recorded 18 goals and 43 points in the regular season followed by no goals and four assists in the playoffs.

3 Drake Caggiula Active

Drake Caggiula could find himself on Connor McDavid's line next season. The Oilers are considering moving Leon Draisaitl to the second line as a center and if so, Caggiula may have a spot on McDavid's wing. "He's obviously a world-class player; it's lots of fun to play with a guy with that much speed who makes plays all over the ice. I guess the coaches had trust and faith in me," said Caggiula. "Whatever position they want me to play I will, but I’m most comfortable on left wing. It was my home for four years at school and for most of this season. I’ll come to camp this fall and prove I can play high up in the lineup. I'll stay hungry." If that is the case, then Caggiula deserves to be drafted in the middle rounds of most pools.

4 David Desharnais Active

David Desharnais scored the overtime goal as the Oilers completed the comeback to take Game 5 over San Jose 4-3 on Thursday night. Desharnais picked up a perfect pass in the slot from Leon Draisaitl and deposited his first of the playoffs at 18:15 of overtime. It was his first goal since March 14th as he sent the Oilers fans home happy. Oscar Klefbom tied the game late in the third period to send it to the extra period. Patrick Maroon and Mark Letestu scored the other Edmonton goals in the contest.

5 Anton Lander Active

Anton Lander is expected to be a healthy scratch in Game 2 against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Lander was limited to 22 games during the regular season and he still hasn't suited up for the Oilers in the postseason. Mark Fayne, Griffin Reinhart, Iiro Pakarinen, Nick Ellis, Jordan Oesterle, Eric Gryba and Matt Hendricks will also watch from the press box. None of these players carry any fantasy value.

6 Mark Letestu Active

Mark Letestu has racked up eight points in six games in Round 2 against Anaheim. He had two goals and two assists in Sunday's 7-1 blowout victory. Letestu has been especially dangerous on Edmonton's power play, where he has accounted for six points, including three goals, in the series. "When we put him on the power play back in October or November, we didn't have a triggerman. We knew in the past he could. He finds open spaces," said coach Todd McLellan.

LW 1 Milan Lucic Active

Milan Lucic wasn't happy with the decision to rule Rickard Rakell's marker on Friday as a good goal, to put it mildly. Rakell's goal with 15 seconds left in the third period tied the game and led to Anaheim eventually taking Game 5 in double overtime. However, Ducks teammate Ryan Kesler appeared to hold goaltender Cam Talbot's pad open while Rakell scored. The league reviewed the goal, but felt it wasn't goaltender interference based on the argument that Edmonton's Darnell Nurse pushed Kesler into Talbot. "A guy falls on the goalie and wraps his hand around the goalie’s pad… I don’t even know what goalie interference is anymore, to be perfectly honest," Lucic said. "It’s an absolute joke that two good referees can’t make the right call at the right time. Especially when the guy has two or three seconds to get up, and he has his hand wrapped around the goalie’s leg. The goalie can’t get up to make a save, and it’s still a goal. Unbelievable." Oilers coach Todd McLellan said separately that he doesn't know what counts as goalie interference anymore.

2 Patrick Maroon Active

Patrick Maroon is on a four-game point streak. Maroon registered two assists in the Oilers' 4-3 overtime loss to Anaheim in Game 4 on Wednesday. That gives him three goals and seven points in 10 playoff games. Six of those seven points have come in the second round series.

3 Benoit Pouliot Active

Benoit Pouliot hasn't produced a point in nine playoff games. He has recorded 10 shots in the postseason and hasn't earned a point since Mar. 25 when he scored a goal against Colorado. Pouliot collected a mere 14 points in 67 games during the regular season.

4 Matt Hendricks Active

Matt Hendricks will be a healthy scratch in Game 4 against Anaheim on Wednesday. Hendricks still hasn't suited up this postseason and that won't change tonight. He finished the regular season with four goals or three assists in 42 games. Eric Gryba, Jujhar Khaira, Iiro Pakarinen and Griffin Reinhart will also watch from the press box tonight.

5 Anton Slepyshev Active

Anton Slepyshev scored his third of the post-season on Sunday. The Oilers had a five goal lead after the first period and Slepyshev halted any ideas of an Anaheim comeback as he scored 45 seconds into the second frame to give the Oilers a 6-0 lead. Slepyshev is finally coming into his own and the 22-year-old Russian could make a sneaky late round pick in pools next season. Keep an eye on him.

6 Jujhar Khaira Active

Jujhar Khaira has been called up by Edmonton. Khaira had a goal in 10 games with Edmonton this season. At the AHL level he recorded eight goals and 20 points in 27 contests.

RW 1 Leon Draisaitl Active

A contract extension for Leon Draisaitl is a top priority for Oilers GM Peter Chiarelli this off-season. He will become a restricted free agent in July after completing his entry-level contract. Draisaitl has a bright future ahead of him after he amassed 29 goals and 48 assists in 82 games in 2016-17. He also had 16 points in 13 playoff contests.

2 Jordan Eberle Active

Jordan Eberle was disappointed with his performance during his first trip to the NHL playoffs. He had no goals on 22 shots and just two assists in 13 postseason games. "That's the biggest thing, that's the one that really stings," Eberle said. "You take this long to get to the playoffs and you don't perform and play to your standards. That's what hurts." He scored 20 goals and 51 points in 82 games during the regular season. Eberle would like the opportunity to rebound in 2017-18 as a member of the Oilers, but there's a chance he could be traded in the off-season as GM Peter Chiarelli looks for ways to improve his roster. Coach Todd McLellan still has confidence in Eberle though and he stood up for him after Edmonton's playoff elimination.

3 Zack Kassian Active

Zack Kassian scored his third goal of the playoffs Sunday. Kassian’s goal chased John Gibson from the Anaheim net as it put the Oilers up 3-0 in the first after only six shots on goal. Kassian is known more for his rough and tumble style of play as exhibited by his 101 penalty minutes in the regular season to go with seven goals and 24 points. He is worth a pickup in fantasy pools that use the penalty minute category.

4 Tyler Pitlick Sidelined

Tyler Pitlick will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL. Pitlick had eight goals and 11 points in 31 games this season. Before the 2016-17 campaign, Pitlick recorded three goals and no assists in 27 career games.

5 Iiro Pakarinen Active

Iiro Pakarinen will be a healthy scratch in Game 5 against the Anaheim Ducks. Pakarinen has suited up in just one game during the postseason. Mark Fayne, Griffin Reinhart, Anton Lander, Nick Ellis, Jordan Oesterle, Jujhar Khaira, Joey Laleggia, Matt Hendricks and Eric Gryba will join him in the press box. The best-of-seven series is tied 2-2.

D 1 Andrej Sekera Sidelined

Andrej Sekera will have knee surgery this week. GM Peter Chiarelli believes the procedure will happen on Thursday. In the best-case scenario, Sekera could be back in mid-November. A more conservative outlook on his recovery from knee surgery might be around Christmas. Regardless of when Sekera returns it will probably be a while before he gets back to 100 percent. He suffered a torn ACL in the playoffs and his initial timetable is set for six-to-nine months.

2 Oscar Klefbom Active

Oscar Klefbom (undisclosed) drew back into the lineup for Game 7. We previously reported that he was expected to return after missing Game 6, so this is just confirmation. He has two goals and five points in 11 playoff games.

3 Adam Larsson Active

Adam Larsson logged a staggering 44:58 minutes of ice time in Friday's 4-3 2OT loss to Anaheim. Larsson was leaned on so heavily because defenseman Andrej Sekera was hurt in the first period and didn't return. Larsson also registered an assist, giving him five points in 11 contests in the 2017 playoffs.

4 Kris Russell Active

Kris Russell would love to re-sign with the Edmonton Oilers. Russell, who is a native of Alberta and a pending UFA, had a great season with Edmonton as a defensive minded blueliner, alongside Andrej Sekera. He inked a one-year deal with the Oilers in the off-season and both sides were more than satisfied with the results. "They showed faith in me by going out and signing me," Russell said Friday. "I love playing here. It’s a first class organization. They treat you very well. The group inside is great. I think this team obviously has a bright future. I wish we were still playing, but I think this team grew a lot." Stay tuned.

5 Darnell Nurse Active

Darnell Nurse will be rested on Sunday against the Canucks. Through 44 games this season he has picked up 11 points along with 53 blocks and 107 hits.

6 Griffin Reinhart Active

Griffin Reinhart is a healthy scratch for Game 7 Wednesday night. Reinhart played in Game 6 because Oscar Klefbom was unavailable. Now that Klefbom is healthy enough to play, Reinhart is back in the press box. It makes sense given that Reinhart only has 39 games worth of NHL experience in the playoffs and regular season combined.

7 Matthew Benning Active

Matthew Benning is projected to shift to the second pairing with Kris Russell for Game 6 on Sunday. Edmonton is being forced to alter its defense because Andrej Sekera (undisclosed) is done for the second round series. Benning has been averaging just 16:05 minutes per game in the playoffs, but his workload could increase on Sunday.

8 Eric Gryba Active

As expected, Eric Gryba is playing in Game 6 on Sunday. Gryba has only appeared in one playoff game so far in 2017 and he recorded 15:59 minutes in that contest. He's in the lineup because Andrej Sekera is hurt. Originally he was projected to be paired up with Darnell Nurse, but the Oilers are also missing Oscar Klefbom now, so Edmonton had to tweak their defensive pairings further and ended up putting Gryba with Griffin Reinhart, who didn't play in the NHL during the 2016-17 regular season.

9 Joey LaLeggia Active

The Edmonton Oilers have summoned Joey LaLeggia. Laleggia has 20 goals and 38 points in 67 AHL games. The 24-year-old has no NHL playing experience and that's unlikely to change during this stint with the team.

10 Jordan Oesterle Active

Jordan Oesterle has been called up by the Edmonton Oilers. Oesterle had seven goals and 32 points in 44 AHL contests. He appeared in two regular season games with Edmonton in 2016-17 and didn't record a point.

G 1 Cam Talbot Active

Cam Talbot stopped 28 of 30 shots in a 2-1 loss to Anaheim in Game 7 Wednesday night. While that has to be a disappointing loss for the Oilers at the moment, it does bring a very promising campaign to its conclusion. Edmonton finished the 2015-16 campaign with just 70 points and hadn't made the playoffs since 2006, so the fact that the Oilers not only made it to the postseason, but battled to Game 7 of the second round is a big leap forward. Talbot deserves a lot of credit for Edmonton's improvement this season. He was a workhorse during the 2016-17 campaign and while he wasn't the league's top goaltender in the playoffs by any stretch of the imagination, he did steal some games for Edmonton during the postseason. The Oilers are a promising team going into the 2017-18 campaign.

2 Laurent Brossoit Active

Laurent Brossoit stopped 15 of 17 shots in a 5-2 win over Vancouver in the regular season finale on Sunday night. Brossoit finished with an impressive 4-1 record this season, along with a 1.99 goals against average and .928 save percentage. The 24-year-old had three straight wins to finish off the year.