Rod Brind'Amour | Center

Team: Carolina Hurricanes
Age / DOB:  (47) / 8/9/1970
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 205
Drafted: 1988 / Rd. 1 (9) / StL
Rod Brind'Amour has been named the new head coach of the Carolina Hurricanes.
The Hurricanes also officially announced that Don Waddell serve as the team's president and general manager. Brind'Amour has worked as Carolina's assistant coach for the past seven seasons following jobs in the club's player development roles from 2010-2012. "Rod is the greatest leader in the history of this franchise, and has earned the opportunity to take charge of our locker room," said Waddell. "We spoke to a number of candidates for this position, but our conversations with staff and players consistently returned to the same person. Rod's fresh ideas, ability to motivate and understanding of what it takes to bring a championship to Raleigh will help our young team take the next step toward competing to bring the Cup back to North Carolina." May 8 - 11:29 AM
Source: Carolina Hurricanes
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
1993PHI84356297-985140100230.152
1994PHI48122739-2334010086.140
1995PHI822661872011040400213.122
1996PHI8227325924180200205.132
1997PHI82363874-254100200205.176
1998PHI82245074347100000191.126
1999CAR4591322-13264410187.103
2000CAR79203656-747512115163.123
2001CAR8123325534059215162.142
2002CAR48142337-937713110110.127
2003CAR7812263802813011141.085
2005CAR783139708681916235198.157
2006CAR78265682746921235181.144
2007CAR59193251038612004151.126
2008CAR80163551-2336618111135.119
2009CAR8091019-29362300295.095
Game Log
