Rod Brind'Amour | Center

C 1 Jordan Staal Active

The Carolina Hurricanes have brought on Rick Dudley to serve as the team's senior vice president of hockey operations. Dudley previous served as the senior vice president of hockey operations with the Montreal Canadiens. He's also a former general manager and a head coach. "Rick brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our management group," Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon said. "He has been a part of building championship teams on every level of professional hockey, and will play an important role in helping us build a winner in Raleigh." This is just one of what will be a series of hires for the Hurricanes as they still need a new head coach and general manager.

2 Victor Rask Active

Victor Rask has a shoulder injury and will miss what remains of 2017-18. Rask had 14 goals and 31 points in 71 games this season. It's a step back from his previous two campaigns where he recorded 48 and then 45 points.

3 Derek Ryan Active

Derek Ryan is on a six-game point streak. Ryan kept that run going with an assist on Thursday. He has 15 goals and 38 points in 79 games in 2017-18. That's a step up from 2016-17, where he recorded 29 points in 67 contests in his first full NHL campaign.

LW 1 Jeff Skinner Active

Jeff Skinner scored a goal in a 2-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday night. Skinner hadn't scored a goal in his last three games, and you may remember that he didn't register a shot on goal Friday, which ended a lengthy streak. He returned to the scoresheet Saturday, and now has seven points in his last six games for Carolina. The forward is up to has 24 goals and 48 points in 79 games this season.

2 Sebastian Aho Active

Sebastian Aho scored a goal in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. Aho's tally gave the Hurricanes a 2-1 lead late in the first period, but the 'Canes eventually gave up three of the next four goals. The 20-year-old finished the night with just one shot on goal and one hit in 17:55 of ice time. He has 29 goals and 65 points in 77 games this season. Aho has already developed into a first-line winger for Carolina, which is encouraging for their future. Jordan Staal and Klas Dahlbeck also found the back of the net for the Hurricanes on Thursday night.

3 Jordan Martinook Active

Jordan Martinook was caught off guard when he found out on Thursday that he had been traded. It's pretty rare to see a hockey trade in early May, so that's particularly understandable. Martinook was dealt from the Arizona Coyotes to the Carolina Hurricanes. "It was very surprising," Martinook said Thursday. "It’s a weird time to be traded and I was in shock for about the first five minutes. Then it kind of sunk in. We have a home here in Phoenix and it will be hard to leave, but looking at the future it’s also exciting. Carolina has a young team, an up-and-coming team. As sad as I am to leave, I’m three times more excited." Martinook had six goals and 14 points in 81 contests last season.

4 Joakim Nordstrom Active

Joakim Nordstrom will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the New Jersey Devils. Nordstrom has two goals and four assists in 70 games this season. This is the second time in five games that he'll be a healthy scratch. Lee Stempniak will take Nordstrom's spot in the lineup.

5 Phil Di Giuseppe Active

Phil Di Giuseppe had a goal and an assist Saturday in the Hurricanes 5-2 win. The two point performance gives Di Giuseppe five points in his last two games including a pair of goals. He has only nine points in 42 games this season so the sudden offensive surge is not only unexpected but likely not to have impacted your fantasy league.

6 Brock McGinn Active

Brock McGinn (undisclosed) will not play in Saturday's game against Tampa Bay. McGinn will be evaluated this afternoon, but he won't be available for the last game of the regular season. He'll finish the year with 16 goals and 30 points in 80 games.

RW 1 Teuvo Teravainen Active

Teuvo Teravainen scored a goal and registered an assist on Thursday. Teravainen is on a seven-game point streak and has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last 12 games. That's pushed him to 23 goals and 61 points in 74 contests this season.

2 Justin Williams Active

Justin Williams scored a goal and picked up an assist in a 3-2 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Williams will finish the season on a three-game point streak. He had 16 goals and 51 points in 82 games during his first season back with the Hurricanes.

3 Elias Lindholm Active

Elias Lindholm's 16th goal of the season was the overtime winner in the Hurricanes 3-2 win over Tampa Bay. It was another disappointing offensive season for the fifth overall pick in 2013 who snapped a 27 goal-less streak with the game winner. Lindholm ended the season with 44 points, one point less than his career best set last season. It seems that Lindholm should take the leap to the 55-60 point level but he has yet to do so, so count on 40-45 next season and hope for a lot more.

4 Lee Stempniak Active

Lee Stempniak registered an assist in a 3-2 loss on Monday. Stempniak has been quiet this season with three goals and nine points in 35 games. The 35-year-old is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent this summer and you have to wonder if he will be able to secure a one-way contract or if he'll perhaps need to first go through training camp on a PTO.

D 1 Justin Faulk Sidelined

Justin Faulk (upper body) missed Wednesday's practice. Faulk isn't likely to play in Carolina's remaining two games. If that ends up being the case, then he'll finish the season with eight goals and 31 points in 76 contests.

2 Noah Hanifin Active

Noah Hanifin found the back of the net in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils. Hanifin's goal at the 3:39 mark of the third period gave the Hurricanes a 3-2 lead at the time. He finished the night with an even rating, three shots on goal and one hit in 19:47 of ice time. The 21-year-old is up to 10 goals and 31 points in 74 games this season. He's now scored twice in his last three games. Phil Di Giuseppe and Warren Foegele also scored for the Hurricanes in the loss.

3 Jaccob Slavin Active

Jaccob Slavin led the Hurricanes to a 4-3 victory over the Islanders with a goal and an assist on Sunday. That's four points in two days for the 23-year-old, who now has eight goals and 25 points this season in 72 games.

4 Brett Pesce Sidelined

Brett Pesce has been shutdown for the rest of the season due to a shoulder injury. Pesce had three goals and 19 points in 65 games this season, so from a fantasy perspective this news isn't going to impact a lot of people. He did play a big role with the Hurricanes though as he was averaging 20:54 minutes per game. The Hurricanes were already a long shot to make the playoffs as they're nine points behind with nine games left, so while this loss certainly hurts, it likely isn't altering the Hurricanes' fate this season.

5 Trevor van Riemsdyk Active

Trevor van Riemsdyk posted his first goal of the season in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout victory in Vegas. Van Riemsdyk has heated up on the road trip, posting a goal with four points and a plus-6 rating over the past four outings. It's impressive since he had no goals and just three assists across his first 23 contests. Despite the recent hot streak he is still nothing more than a low-end add in deeper seasonal pools at this point. However, he isn't a bad low-priced DFS option while running hot.

6 Klas Dahlbeck Active

Klas Dahlbeck found the back of the net in a 4-3 loss to Philadelphia Thursday night. It was Dahlbeck's first goal of the season and extended his point streak to three games. This has been his first hot streak of the campaign as he has five points in 32 contests.

G 1 Cam Ward Active

With the Hurricanes' season over, Cam Ward's future is unclear. Ward is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer and it's not yet clear what the Hurricanes' level of interest is. The main problem is that the Hurricanes are presently without a general manager and it's probable that any significant contract negotiations won't take place until one is hired. Ward, 34, has spent his full 668-game career with the Hurricanes. He's by far the franchise leader in wins as he has 318 while the next highest goalie in Carolina's history is Arturs Irbe with 130.