Player Page

Roster

Brandon Manning | Defenseman | #23

Team: Philadelphia Flyers
Age / DOB:  (26) / 6/4/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 205
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Brandon Manning has been handed a two-game suspension for his hit on Pittsburgh’s Jake Guentzel.
Manning's shoulder made contact with Guentzel's head and the hit was also late. Manning will be eligible to return on March 4. Feb 27 - 11:22 AM
Source: NHL.com
More Brandon Manning Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
533710-12510010166.045
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2011PHI400010000006.000
2012PHI602240000005.000
2014PHI11033370000010.000
2015PHI561672660000167.015
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 25@ PIT100002000001.000
Feb 22WAS1011-20000001.000
Feb 19@ VAN1000-10000000.000
Feb 16@ EDM100007000002.000
Feb 15@ CAL100000000000.000
Feb 11SJ100002000000.000
Feb 9NYI100000000000.000
Feb 6STL1000-10000000.000
Feb 4LA1000-10000001.000
Feb 2MON1000-10000002.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Claude Giroux
2Sean Couturier
3Brayden Schenn
4Nick Cousins
5Jordan Weal
6Roman Lyubimov
LW1Michael Raffl
2Matt Read
3Travis Konecny
4Chris VandeVelde
RW1Jakub Voracek
2Wayne Simmonds
3Pierre-Edouard Bellemare
4Dale Weise
D1Mark Streit
2Shayne Gostisbehere
3Michael Del Zotto
4Nick Schultz
5Radko Gudas
6Ivan Provorov
7Brandon Manning
8Andrew MacDonald
G1Steve Mason
2Michal Neuvirth
 

 