C 1 Claude Giroux Active

Claude Giroux has recorded just one goal and one assist in the last 10 games. Going into Wednesday's meeting with the Capitals, the Flyers captain has registered just two goals and 11 points in the past 21 matches. Giroux has one goal in two appearances against Washington this year.

2 Sean Couturier Active

Sean Couturier will play alongside Jordan Weal and Jakub Voracek on Saturday. Couturier had been playing on a checking line with Nick Cousins and Matt Read, so this new arrangement obviously has far more offensive potential for him. Couturier has nine goals and 15 points in 39 contests this season.

3 Brayden Schenn Active

Brayden Schenn centered the second line Saturday. Schenn was between Nick Cousins and Jake Voracek after playing on the top line with Claude Giroux and Wayne Simmonds. Schenn leads the NHL with 14 power play goals but has only five goals at regular strength.

4 Nick Cousins Active

Nick Cousins scored the only goal of the night as the Flyers lost a 3-1 contest to the Flames on Wednesday. Cousins sixth goal of the season was aided by Mark Read’s sixth assist, but Cousins would go on to play an even bigger role in the game. At the 7:41 mark of the first he drew a five minute penalty and game misconduct by Alex Chiasson for spearing. At the end of that power-play, the Flames had a two-man advantage for two minutes after Sean Monahan was dinged for a delay of game. The Flyers were unable to score for that power-play and the rest of the night.

5 Jordan Weal Active

Jordan Weal (upper body) was back in the lineup Saturday. Weal was held pointless and was minus-one. It was only his third NHL game of the season as he missed a couple with the upper body injury. Although he has yet to get a point in 18 career NHL games, the Flyers have been impressed with the bottom-six forwards NHL play.

6 Roman Lyubimov Active

Roman Lyubimov, Nick Schultz, and Michael Del Zotto will be scratched against the Penguins on Saturday during the Stadium Series. Lyubimov has posted five points along with 26 hits in 44 games. Del Zotto meanwhile has 10 points with 61 blocks and 113 hits in 32 games.

LW 1 Michael Raffl Active

Michael Raffl is trying to stay patient as he endured a 15-game point scoring drought. "I would love to contribute more," Raffl said. "I’m capable of scoring more goals. I’m not happy with me not scoring goals, that’s not it. But you’ve got to stay patient. … It’s going to come." He has eight goals and 11 points in 46 contests this season. At his height in 2014-15 he scored 21 goals in 67 games.

2 Matt Read Active

Matt Read should draw back into the lineup on Thursday. Read was a healthy scratch for Monday's game. With Travis Konecny now sidelined for the next four-to-six weeks though, Read isn't likely to spend time in the press box for that duration. Read has seven goals and 12 points in 40 games this season.

3 Travis Konecny I.L.

Travis Konecny (lower body) might return within the next four weeks. Konecny was previously projected to still be six weeks away, so this is a good sign. He last played on Feb. 6. The rookie has seven goals and 22 points in 51 contests.

4 Chris VandeVelde Active

Chris VandeVelde picked up an assist Saturday and stopped a 15 game pointless drought. The forward has five goals and 11 points in 45 games with a minus-seven rating. He has no real fantasy value.

RW 1 Jakub Voracek Active

Jakub Voracek scored his 16th goal of the season in a 4-2 loss to the Penguins Saturday night. Voracek has scored five points on the strength of two goals and three assists in his last seven games. He had four shots on goal Saturday. That was the 24th time in 61 games this season that he has made four or more shots. That equates to 39 percent of the time and makes Voracek a consistently good fantasy value.

2 Wayne Simmonds Active

Wayne Simmonds scored his first ever overtime goal in the NHL Saturday. It was his 194th goal in the NHL and it's hard to believe that it was his first ever in extra time. The talented power forward has 23 goals and 40 points in 53 games this season and is a must-start in pools.

3 Pierre-Edouard Bellemare Active

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare had a memory to make in his 200th career NHL game. Bellemare picked a goal for his sixth point of the season, and the 32nd of his career during the 6-3 loss to the Bruins on Saturday. He may never win the Hart Trophy, but he'll always be No. 1 in the NHL hearts of France.

4 Dale Weise Active

Dale Weise will replace the injured Jordan Weal in the Flyers lineup Sunday and play alongside Jakob Voracek and Sean Couturier. That's a nice jump from the press box as Weise has been a healthy scratch in the last two games. He has five points in 46 games this season but may be worth a flier (pun intended) in daily fantasy on Sunday as he did score 14 times last season.

D 1 Mark Streit Active

The Philadelphia Flyers are likely sellers at the trade deadline. The Flyers have been slumping badly of late as they are 2-6-1 in their last nine and are 11th overall in the East, six points back of Toronto. One thing the Flyers have in excess is defensemen as Mark Streit, Michael Del Zotto and Nick Schultz are all on expiring contracts and there are plenty of NHL teams looking for help on the blueline, or at least depth there. It should be interesting as their cross-state rivals in Pittsburgh are in desperate need of help defensively.

2 Shayne Gostisbehere Active

Shayne Gostisbehere scored for the first time in 34 games on Saturday. The defenseman had 17 goals in 64 games as a rookie but his sophomore season has been a big reversal as he has only five goals thus far. He has been made a healthy scratch on a few occasions this season and that has been a major sore spot for his fantasy owners who drafted him high based on his first year campaign. Look for a bit of a bounce back next season but he is not an elite offensive defenseman at this time.

3 Michael Del Zotto Active

Michael Del Zotto knows that he might be dealt before the deadline. "It happens every year," Del Zotto said. "It’s not like it’s the first time. I’ve been traded before. It is what it is. It’s a business. You realize that pretty early in your career. I understand where I’m at as far as my contract, being a UFA this summer. Same thing with taking each game one day at a time. You take each day one day at a time. Go home, make dinner, get ready for tomorrow and whatever happens, happens." Del Zotto has been traded before with his previous move coming in 2014 when the Rangers shipped him to Nashville, but that was a January move rather than a deadline trade. Philadelphia might still keep Del Zotto, especially seeing as the squad isn't out of the playoff race yet.

4 Nick Schultz Active

Nick Schultz continues his long list of press box appearances as a healthy scratch in 2016-17. The defenseman continues to sit throughout this season, tonight's contest marking his sixth in a row. His most recent game action was a three game cluster at the beginning of February, and even more sporadic prior to then. Joining him in the press box will be Michael Del Zotto, sitting out after dressing in the last two contests. He'd recently returned from a lower body injury.

5 Radko Gudas Active

Radko Gudas will return to the Flyers' blue line on Saturday afternoon against the Bruins. The burly defender has posted 11 points with 45 PIMs and 81 hits so far this season over just 33 games.

6 Ivan Provorov Active

Ivan Provorov ended his seven-game point drought during Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Sharks. The rookie defender opened the scoring in the match, giving him five goals and 23 points through 56 games thus far.

7 Brandon Manning Suspended

Brandon Manning has been handed a two-game suspension for his hit on Pittsburgh’s Jake Guentzel. Manning's shoulder made contact with Guentzel's head and the hit was also late. Manning will be eligible to return on March 4.

8 Andrew MacDonald Active

Andy MacDonald and Nick Schultz will be scratched against the Canucks on Sunday. It'll be the first time since Nov. 19th that MacDonald has been sat down. Through 50 games this season the veteran defender has two goals and 13 points along with 105 blocks.

G 1 Steve Mason Active

Steve Mason allowed three goals on 32 shots in a 3-1 loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday. It marked the first start for Mason since he allowed five goals in a loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 31. He looked like a goaltender lacking confidence in goal for the Flyers tonight and we wouldn't be surprised to see the Flyers go back to Michal Neuvirth on Saturday against the San Jose Sharks. Mason's record drops to 16-17-6 with a 2.90 goals against average and .900 save percentage with the loss.