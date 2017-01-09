Justin Schultz | Defenseman | #4

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Sidney Crosby Active

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins were blanked 3-0 by the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday. It's just the fourth time in 16 games that Crosby hasn't registered a point in a game. The Pens captain finished the night with three shots on goal and he won just 38 percent of his face-offs in 20:58 of ice time. Crosby is still the best player in the league right now. He has 54 points in 41 games, which puts him on pace to hit the 100-point mark in 2016-17.

2 Evgeni Malkin Sidelined

Evgeni Malkin won't play Thursday because of a lower-body injury. Coach Mike Sullivan said that Malkin won't play in the All-Star Game either. Malkin has amassed 22 goals and 54 points in 47 games this season. Hopefully, he will be able to return shortly after the break.

3 Nick Bonino Active

Nick Bonino scored a goal and added an assist in the Pittsburgh Penguins' 7-0 rout of the visiting Arizona Coyotes Monday night. Bonino's goal was his fourth of the season and his assist was his eighth. He assisted on Justin Schultz's fourth goal. The Pens had seven different goal scorers in this one. Scott Wilson opened the scoring in the first period with his fourth goal of the season. In the second period, Bonino made it 2-0 before Trevor Daley (third), Bryan Rust (seventh) and Sidney Crosby (21st) increased the lead to 5-0. Phil Kessel (10th) preceded Schultz with a third-period goal. Evgeni Malkin assisted on the Crosby and Kessel goals and now has 20 helpers on the season. He was the only Penguin other than Bonino to produce more than one point. But what a mismatch this was -- all Pittsburgh. The Pens are 19-7-3. The Coyotes, 9-14-5.

4 Matt Cullen Sidelined

Matt Cullen is projected to miss three-to-four weeks with a foot injury. He was seen in a walking boot after he took a shot off the foot against Washington on Monday night.

5 Jake Guentzel Active

Jake Guentzel is slated to play with Evgeni Malkin and Patric Hornqvist again on Wednesday night. He picked up an assist on a goal by Malkin in an 8-7 overtime win over Washington on Monday night. Guentzel has five points in six NHL outings this season.

6 Scott Wilson Active

Scott Wilson exited Friday's game early in the third period with what appeared to be an arm or wrist injury. Carolina defenseman Matt Tennyson missed on his attempt to hit Penguins center Eric Fehr and he took out Wilson instead. The Penguins didn't provide details on Wilson's injury after the game, so consider him day-to-day for now.

LW 1 Chris Kunitz Active

Chris Kunitz scored his fifth marker of the season Friday night in a 7-1 win versus the Carolina Hurricanes. He has two goals in two games versus Carolina this season. However, Kunitz has recorded just 19 points in 39 contests and shouldn't be on your fantasy radar.

2 Carl Hagelin Active

Carl Hagelin is set to play in Sunday's match against Tampa Bay. He was declared "good to go" per coach Mike Sullivan on Saturday. He's posted just five goals and 16 points in 38 games this season with 38 hits as well.

3 Conor Sheary Active

Conor Sheary has been chosen as the first star of the week. He racked up six goals and nine points in four games during the period ending Jan. 22 to receive the honor. Sheary registered two-goal outings on three occasions and he posted a pair of three-point efforts during a four-game point streak. He has 17 markers and 17 assists in 39 games this year.

4 Eric Fehr Active

Eric Fehr is expected to be back in the lineup on Wednesday. He has been scratched for the last three straight games. "He's a versatile guy, he can play center, he can play the wing, can kill penalties, he can play in a checking capacity," coach Mike Sullivan said. "He's done that for us all year long this year and last year as well. So we have full confidence he'll step in our lineup and fill the role that we need him to play to help us win." He is projected to center the fourth line because of Matt Cullen's foot injury.

RW 1 Phil Kessel Active

Phil Kessel scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 7-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. Kessel assisted on Carl Hagelin's goal early in the second period that made it 2-0 at the time and he scored one of his own just over 10 minutes later. Kessel now has 14 goals and 44 points in 45 games this season. Bryan Rust, Conor Sheary, Evgeni Malkin and Justin Schultz all had multi-point efforts in the blowout win.

2 Patric Hornqvist Active

The Penguins will get Patric Hornqvist in their lineup on Thursday against the Bruins. Through 41 games this season he has 11 goals and 27 points, and will skate to the right of Scott Wilson and Jake Guentzel on the team's second line.

3 Bryan Rust Active

Bryan Rust registered a goal and three points during Sunday's 5-1 win over the Bruins. He has two goals and seven points in his last four games, giving him 12 goals and 24 points in 43 matches this season.

4 Tom Kuhnhackl Active

Tom Kuhnhackl will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Blues. This will be his fifth consecutive game as a healthy scratch. He has two goals and three assists in 25 games this season. Steve Oleksy and Cameron Gaunce will also watch tonight's game from the press box.

5 Carter Rowney Active

Carter Rowney will be scratched against the Bruins on Thursday. With 10 goals and 21 points in 24 games down on the farm, the 27-year-old has certainly earned a shot to make his NHL debut. Eventually.

D 1 Kris Letang I.L.

Kris Letang (knee) took part in Tuesday's morning skate. He is making progress, according to coach Mike Sullivan, but it's unclear when he will be ready to return. Letang hasn't played since Jan. 14 because of a knee injury.

2 Olli Maatta Active

Olli Maatta scored his first goal of the season in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens. It was also his first goal since February of last year. Maatta's marker was the final nail in Montreal's coffin, as he made it 4-1 with under five minutes remaining in the game. The Pens defenseman logged just over 22 minutes of ice time in this one. He now has six points in 42 games this season. Ian Cole, Eric Fehr and Jake Guentzel also found the back of the net for the Penguins.

3 Justin Schultz Active

Justin Schultz netted a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Boston Bruins. Schultz did all of his damage in the first period, as he helped the Pens build up a 2-0 lead. Unfortunately for Pittsburgh, the Bruins managed to score four consecutive goals in the second and third periods. Schultz has been one of the pleasant fantasy surprises in 2016-17. He now has eight goals, 35 points and a plus-27 rating in 48 contests. Patric Hornqvist also scored in the loss.

4 Trevor Daley Active

Trevor Daley set a career-high with three assists in the Penguins' 8-7 overtime victory against Washington on Monday. Daley also snapped a five-game scoring slump. That leaves him with three goals and 15 points in 38 contests in 2016-17.

5 Ian Cole Active

Ian Cole is now the proud owner of a two-game point streak. Cole picked up a goal and an assist, giving him two goals and seven points in 24 games this season. In case you're wondering, his career high is four goals and 12 points, and he just may surpass it.

6 Chad Ruhwedel Active

The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled Chad Ruhwedel from the minors. The move was needed when the Penguins placed Kris Letang on the injured reserve list. Ruhwedel was sent to the minors only four days ago and had a quick recall. He has a goal and two points in five games but he could be a healthy scratch Monday as Taylor Chorney should draw into the lineup.

7 Brian Dumoulin Active

Brian Dumoulin (broken jaw) has been removed from injured reserve. Coach Mike Sullivan said Dumoulin was ready to play Tuesday night after the morning skate. He hasn't been in the lineup since Dec. 27.

G 1 Marc-Andre Fleury Active

Marc-Andre Fleury gave up six goals on 34 shots Saturday night as the Penguins lost 6-3 to the Red Wings. It is not time to panic yet, but Fleury now has back-to-back losses with save percentages in the .800s. His last two GAAs were also unimpressive with a 4.09 against the Capitals Wednesday night and his 6.04 against the Wings.