Player Page

Roster

Justin Schultz | Defenseman | #4

Team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Age / DOB:  (26) / 7/6/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 193
College: Wisconsin
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 2 (43) / ANA
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Justin Schultz netted a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Boston Bruins.
Schultz did all of his damage in the first period, as he helped the Pens build up a 2-0 lead. Unfortunately for Pittsburgh, the Bruins managed to score four consecutive goals in the second and third periods. Schultz has been one of the pleasant fantasy surprises in 2016-17. He now has eight goals, 35 points and a plus-27 rating in 48 contests. Patric Hornqvist also scored in the loss. Jan 26 - 10:16 PM
More Justin Schultz Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
477263326141900183.084
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2012EDM4881927-17841100385.094
2013EDM74112233-2216111003109.101
2014EDM8162531-1712012001122.049
2015PIT6341418-15162600082.049
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 24STL1000-10000001.000
Jan 22BOS101120000001.000
Jan 20@ CAR102212010002.000
Jan 18@ MON100020000002.000
Jan 16WAS104420000001.000
Jan 14@ DET1000-40000003.000
Jan 12@ OTT100012000000.000
Jan 11@ WAS1011-10010000.000
Jan 8TB101110010002.000
Dec 31MON101110000002.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Sidney Crosby
2Evgeni Malkin
3Nick Bonino
4Matt Cullen
5Jake Guentzel
6Scott Wilson
LW1Chris Kunitz
2Carl Hagelin
3Conor Sheary
4Eric Fehr
RW1Phil Kessel
2Patric Hornqvist
3Bryan Rust
4Tom Kuhnhackl
5Carter Rowney
D1Kris Letang
2Olli Maatta
3Justin Schultz
4Trevor Daley
5Ian Cole
6Chad Ruhwedel
7Brian Dumoulin
G1Marc-Andre Fleury
2Matt Murray
 

 