All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Tyler Johnson Active

Tyler Johnson has been on a bit of a roll as of late. Johnson has points in five of his last six games and seven points in his last six games. Of his hot streak Johnson had the following to say: "I wouldn't say (I'm doing) anything different. I'm getting some opportunities and they're going in for us right now. I'm trying to help the team out any way I possibly can." Johnson is tied for second in team goal scoring with 16 and is third in overall scoring with 33 points. We would ride Johnson while he is hot.

2 Valtteri Filppula Active

Valtteri Filppula scored the first goal of the night, but it was not enough as the Lightning lost 2-1 to the Ducks Tuesday. Filppula’s seventh goal of the season came with an assist by Nikita Nesterov and Anton Stralman at the 4:36 mark of the second period. It did not take long for Ryan Getzlaf to answer it, however, and he responded 21 seconds later. Those would be the only regulation goals as both goalies had solid nights. This was Filppula’s first goal since December 10, but he entered the night with a current, four-game streak with an assist.

3 Vladislav Namestnikov Active

Vladislav Namestnikov and Ondrej Palat scored in the third period, but their rally was insufficient to lift the Lightning as they lost 5-3 to the Coyotes Saturday. The Bolts entered the third period with a 5-1 deficit and might have fared better if they had managed to get on the board earlier. Namestnikov scored at the 9:45 mark with an assist from Palat and Valtteri Filppula. Palat’s goal came at the 14:18 mark during a power play. This was Namestnikov’s sixth goal of the season and the 10th for Palat.

4 Cedric Paquette Sidelined

Cedric Paquette (undisclosed) skated at Sunday's practice. He exited Saturday's game early due to an injury. Paquette's status for Tuesday night is unclear at this time.

5 Steven Stamkos Sidelined

Steven Stamkos has been granted clearance to increase his workload, as he continues to rehab from knee surgery. "Everything is very encouraging," GM Steve Yzerman said. Tampa Bay has not provided a timetable for when Stamkos will be available to return, but his recovery appears to be going well and sometime in March remains a possibility for when he will be ready to play again.

LW 1 Jonathan Drouin Active

Jonathan Drouin scored the first goal of the night as the Lightning beat the Ducks 3-2 in a shootout Saturday night. Drouin led Tampa Bay in shots on goal with six against Ducks’ netminder Jonathan Bernier and scored the opening goal for the team. This was the forward’s 15th goal and 32nd point of the season. The game went into extra minutes as Drouin’s goal in the first period and Alex Killorn's in the second were matched by the Ducks. Both Lightning goals were assisted by Nikita Kucherov. Drouin had a chance in shootout, but his shot was saved by Bernier; the other three Lightning shooters made their shots resulting in the win.

2 Ondrej Palat Sidelined

Ondrej Palat (lower body) should be considered doubtful for Tuesday night. There was no morning session for the Lightning and Palat didn't skate with the team on Sunday and Monday. Palat missed Saturday's game due to a lower-body injury.

3 Alex Killorn Sidelined

Updating a previous item, Alex Killorn is out of the lineup for tonight's game against the Ducks because of an undisclosed injury. The Bolts didn't reveal what type of injury he was dealing with. With a lack of details at our disposal, we'll go ahead and assume Killorn is day-to-day for now. We'll continue updating his status whenever more details are revealed.

4 Brian Boyle Active

Brian Boyle admits that Tampa Bay's struggles have kept him awake at night. "You're up at night, can't go to sleep. It's driving us all crazy," Boyle said of his team's struggles. "There's no potion, like, 'We'll have that attitude and maybe we'll start getting some bounces.' We've got to work for it.'" Many expected the Bolts to make a long run in the playoffs this year, but as of right now, they aren't even in a playoff spot. We'll see if they can get it turned around in the near future.

5 Michael Bournival Sidelined

Michael Bournival (upper body) was a full participant in Sunday's practice. He has missed the last four games due to an upper-body injury, but appears to be close to returning to game action. Bournival is considered day-to-day.

RW 1 Nikita Kucherov Active

Nikita Kucherov has collected three assists in his last two outings. He had two helpers and six shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over Anaheim. Tampa Bay's leading scorer has 19 goals and 47 points in 46 matches this season.

2 Ryan Callahan I.L.

At this point, Ryan Callahan (hip) is focused on strengthening. Lightning GM Steve Yzerman isn't putting a timetable on Callahan's return, but for what it's worth back on Jan. 16 it was estimated that the forward would be out for at least four more weeks. In other words, we should expect him back for another week and a half at the earliest, though things change. Either way, Callahan is making progress.

3 Brayden Point Active

Brayden Point has scored in two straight games since returning to the lineup from an upper-body injury. He got his fifth goal of the season in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Ottawa. Point missed 14 matches and he has come back with a vengeance. The rookie forward has 17 points in 38 appearances this year.

4 J.T. Brown Active

J.T. Brown (upper body) was activated from the IL on Tuesday January 24. Brown was sidelined for seven straight games. He had three hits and a plus-two rating in 10:10 minutes of ice time in his return.

5 Joel Vermin Active

Joel Vermin was summoned by the Lightning on Saturday from AHL Syracuse. The 24-year-old has posted nine goals and 17 points in 27 games so far this season. He's also posted two points in nine games for Tampa Bay thus far.

D 1 Victor Hedman Active

Victor Hedman notched a pair of points during Sunday's 10-6 loss in the All-Star game against the Metro division. Hedman picked up a goal and assisted on one of Nikita Kucherov's during the affair.

2 Anton Stralman Active

Anton Stralman posted two assists in a 5-2 win against St. Louis Thursday night. He has three helpers in the past two outings. Stralman has accounted for one goal and 11 points in 25 appearances this year.

3 Jason Garrison Active

Jason Garrison (illness) will rejoin the Lightning on Thursday. Garrison was out for two straight games. He has a goal and six points in 45 contests this season.

4 Braydon Coburn Active

Braydon Coburn suited up in Thursday's match against Buffalo. He was regarded as a game-time decision, but played after taking part in the pregame warmup. Coburn missed two games due to an upper-body injury.

5 Andrej Sustr Active

Andrej Sustr will be scratched against the Senators on Thursday. Through 50 games thus far the young defender has picked up six points along with 29 PIMs, 31 hits and 69 blocks.

6 Luke Witkowski Active

Luke Witkowski will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against Boston. Witkowski has played in 14 games with the Bolts this season, and he's managed to pick up two assists during that span. Michael Bournival will miss the game because of an injury.

7 Jake Dotchin Active

Jake Dotchin has impressed his defense partner, Victor Hedman. "He's been playing great," Hedman said of the 22-year-old defender. "He moves the puck very well, he's got a great shot, good positioning. Tough to play against. He's got all the tools to be a regular in the NHL." Dotchin has posted a plus-1 rating in each of his last three appearances and he has one assist in six NHL contests.

G 1 Ben Bishop Active

Ben Bishop is expected to get the nod in Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Kings. Vasilevskiy was the only goalie on the ice for the morning skate, which would indicate that Bishop will be between the pipes tonight. One of his better performances of the season came in a 2-1 win over the Kings in Los Angeles. Bishop has a 12-12-3 record with a 2.79 goals-against-average and a .904 save percentage this season.