Alex Killorn | Winger | #17

Team: Tampa Bay Lightning
Age / DOB:  (27) / 9/14/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 196
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 3 (77) / TB
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Updating a previous item, Alex Killorn is out of the lineup for tonight's game against the Ducks because of an undisclosed injury.
The Bolts didn't reveal what type of injury he was dealing with. With a lack of details at our disposal, we'll go ahead and assume Killorn is day-to-day for now. We'll continue updating his status whenever more details are revealed. Feb 7 - 8:10 PM
Source: Erik Erlendsson on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
53161228-95436103119.134
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2012TB 3871219-6141200282.085
2013TB 8217244186335002173.098
2014TB 7115233883612105130.115
2015TB 81142640144433013154.091
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 4ANA1101-10100003.333
Feb 2OTT1000-10000003.000
Jan 31BOS1202350000021.000
Jan 26@ FLA1011-10010000.000
Jan 24@ CHI102222000005.000
Jan 21@ ARI1000-10000002.000
Jan 19@ SJ1000-22000003.000
Jan 17@ ANA100000000001.000
Jan 16@ LA100000000001.000
Jan 13CLM1000-15000001.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Tyler Johnson
2Valtteri Filppula
3Vladislav Namestnikov
4Cedric Paquette
5Steven Stamkos
LW1Jonathan Drouin
2Ondrej Palat
3Alex Killorn
4Brian Boyle
5Michael Bournival
RW1Nikita Kucherov
2Ryan Callahan
3Brayden Point
4J.T. Brown
5Joel Vermin
D1Victor Hedman
2Anton Stralman
3Jason Garrison
4Braydon Coburn
5Andrej Sustr
6Luke Witkowski
7Jake Dotchin
G1Ben Bishop
2Andrei Vasilevskiy
 

 