Anders Lee | Winger | #27

Team: New York Islanders
Age / DOB:  (26) / 7/3/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 228
College: Notre Dame
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 6 (152) / NYI
Contract: view contract details
Anders Lee scored a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the New York Rangers.
Lee's goal at the 3:40 mark of the second period tied the game at one and he registered the primary assist on Andrew Ladd's game-winning goal in the third frame. The Islanders forward has three points in his last three games, and he's up to 27 goals and 44 points in 71 games. He's on pace to hit the 50-point mark for the first time in his NHL career. The Isles now trail the Bruins by two points in the chase for the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. Mar 22 - 11:18 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
7026164284274005158.165
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2012NYI2112-30000002.500
2013NYI2295143142000068.132
2014NYI7625164193351006197.127
2015NYI80152136-25186003183.082
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Mar 18CLM1000-10000000.000
Mar 16WPG110102000003.333
Mar 14@ CAR100000000001.000
Mar 13CAR1000-10000002.000
Mar 11@ STL1000-20000001.000
Mar 9@ VAN101112000004.000
Mar 7@ EDM120220000013.667
Mar 5@ CAL1000-10000002.000
Mar 3@ CHI100012000001.000
Mar 2@ DAL101100000004.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1John Tavares
2Brock Nelson
3Alan Quine
4Casey Cizikas
5Mikhail Grabovski
LW1Andrew Ladd
2Anders Lee
3Anthony Beauvillier
4Nikolay Kulemin
5Shane Prince
RW1Ryan Strome
2Josh Bailey
3Cal Clutterbuck
4Jason Chimera
5Stephen Gionta
6Joshua Ho-Sang
D1Johnny Boychuk
2Nick Leddy
3Travis Hamonic
4Thomas Hickey
5Dennis Seidenberg
6Calvin de Haan
7Adam Pelech
8Scott Mayfield
G1Thomas Greiss
2Jean-Francois Berube
 

 