C 1 John Tavares Active

John Tavares won't be held off the score board. The Captain posted his 27th goal of the season, giving him 61 points in 71 games. He has two goals and four points over his last five games as well.

2 Brock Nelson Active

Brock Nelson will return to the Islanders' lineup on Thursday against the Jets. Through 68 games this season Nelson has posted 16 goals and 38 points along with 30 PIMs with 43 hits and blocks.

3 Alan Quine Active

Alan Quine (upper body) returned to action on Tuesday March 14. Quine was out for seven straight games. He recorded three shots on goal in 11:20 minutes on Tuesday.

4 Casey Cizikas Active

Casey Cizikas (upper body) has been taken off the injured reserve list. Cizikas hasn't played since Feb. 21 due to what was reportedly a broken hand. This move sets the stage for him to return on Saturday.

5 Mikhail Grabovski I.L.

Mikhail Grabovski (concussion) is on the injured non-roster list. Grabovski failed his physical due to concussion symptoms that have been bothering him since last season. There's no known timetable for his recovery, which is to be expected when it comes to a concussion.

LW 1 Andrew Ladd Active

Andrew Ladd is projected to play alongside John Tavares on Wednesday. It was originally projected that Ladd and Tavares would spend the season largely on the same line and while things started out that way, Ladd struggled out of the gate and the two ended up being separated. Ladd has gotten better as the season has dragged on, though not to the extent that he's everything the Islanders had hoped for. He has 19 goals and 27 points in 67 contests this season.

2 Anders Lee Active

Anders Lee scored a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the New York Rangers. Lee's goal at the 3:40 mark of the second period tied the game at one and he registered the primary assist on Andrew Ladd's game-winning goal in the third frame. The Islanders forward has three points in his last three games, and he's up to 27 goals and 44 points in 71 games. He's on pace to hit the 50-point mark for the first time in his NHL career. The Isles now trail the Bruins by two points in the chase for the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.

3 Anthony Beauvillier Active

Anthony Beauvillier and Scott Mayfield will be scratched against the Jets on Thursday. Through 53 games this season the rookie Beauvillier has posted eight goals and 18 points along with 20 blocks and 63 hits. Mayfield meanwhile has picked up six points along with 23 blocks, 25 hits and 26 PIMs.

4 Nikolay Kulemin Active

Nikolay Kulemin scored twice in the Islanders' 4-0 victory over Boston on Monday. It was Kulemin's second multi-point game of the 2016-17 campaign. Jason Chimera scored a goal and registered an assist for the Islanders. Josh Bailey accounted for New York's other marker. Casey Cizikas registered two assists.

5 Shane Prince Sidelined

Shane Prince (leg) returned to New York while the rest of the team is in Vancouver. Prince sustained his leg injury during Tuesday's game. He won't be available on Thursday and given that he headed home it seems reasonable to believe he probably won't rejoin them in St. Louis for Saturday's contest.

RW 1 Ryan Strome Active

Ryan Strome picked up a goal and two assists in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Dallas Stars. Strome opened the scoring at the 9:29 mark of the opening frame. He then helped set up goals by Andrew Ladd (second period) and Dennis Seidenberg (third period). Strome has collected two three-point games in his last five outings, but he's still put up just 28 points in 59 games this season.

2 Josh Bailey Sidelined

Josh Bailey didn't practice on Tuesday because of an illness. We're listing Bailey as day-to-day for now to be safe, but Islanders coach Doug Weight did think that Bailey would still be able to play on Wednesday. Bailey has 12 goals and 49 points in 71 contests this season.

3 Cal Clutterbuck Active

Cal Clutterbuck will indeed make his return to the lineup on Thursday against the Stars. Through 45 games this season he's posted three goals and 15 points along with 152 hits this season. He also averages 14:25 of ice time per night. If you're in a pool that rewards his talents, then adjust your lineup accordingly.

4 Jason Chimera Active

Jason Chimera lifted his point streak to three games with a goal during Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Flames. The goal was his 16th of the season, leaving him five shy of setting a new career high. Through 64 games thus far the veteran winger has 24 points.

5 Stephen Gionta Active

Stephen Gionta will draw into the lineup on Thursday. He has been scratched for the last three games, but gets a chance to play again because of an injury to Shane Prince. Gionta has zero goals and four assists in 12 games this season.

6 Joshua Ho-Sang Active

Joshua Ho-Sang scored a goal and registered an assist in the Islanders' 3-2 overtime win against Carolina on Tuesday. Ho-Sang has three goals and six points in eight games as a rookie. "Watching him play, I was like ‘Geez, he’s going to have a good career, but he’s got to learn a lot of things,’" Islanders coach Doug Weight said. "So, yeah, I am (surprised). I don’t think I’m astonished, but I’m pleasantly surprised at how fast he’s come along . . . I had him out there with three minutes left in a 2-2 game that’s arguably our biggest of the year, so that’s a pretty good sign." His strong play in March makes it kind of like the Islanders made a big addition at the trade deadline.

D 1 Johnny Boychuk Sidelined

Johnny Boychuk (lower body) skated before Monday's practice. He has missed the last eight games with a lower-body injury. The Islanders play against the Rangers on Wednesday and Boychuck's status hasn't been determined yet for that contest.

2 Nick Leddy Active

Nick Leddy scored late in the third as the Islanders dropped a 4-3 contest to the Blues Saturday night. Leddy’s goal gave the Islanders a little hope with 1:29 remaining in the period. It came on a power-play with assists from Andrew Ladd and John Tavares and was the second goal of the period for the losing team. This was Leddy’s sixth point in his last eight games with two goals and four assists.

3 Travis Hamonic Active

Travis Hamonic scored his third goal of the season during Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets. It's his first point in seven games, and first goal since Oct. 30th. For the season he has 14 points in 44 games.

4 Thomas Hickey Active

Thomas Hickey will be in the lineup on Wednesday. He was a healthy scratch on Saturday. Dennis Seidenberg will be in the press box instead against the New York Rangers.

5 Dennis Seidenberg Active

Dennis Seidenberg will be joined by Alan Quine and Stephen Gionta in the press box on Wednesday against the Rangers. The veteran defender has performed admirably for the Islanders this season, posting five goals and 20 points along with 120 hits and 127 blocks over 64 games. Quine meanwhile has pitched in with five goals as well as 15 points and 64 hits in 52 games. Gionta for his part has posted five points and 38 hits in 17 games this season.

6 Calvin de Haan Active

Calvin de Haan potted his second goal in 33 games Friday night in a 5-1 win against Buffalo. He didn't have a point in his previous 14 matches. De Haan has eight points this season.

7 Adam Pelech Active

Adam Pelech will indeed play on Friday against Chicago. The talented young defender has played just 26 games with the Islanders this season, posting six points, 32 hits, and 33 blocks.

8 Scott Mayfield Active

Scott Mayfield will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Carolina Hurricanes. Mayfield was also scratched in last night's game against the Carolina Hurricanes. He has one goal and five assists in 17 games this season. Brock Nelson, Shane Prince and Johnny Boychuk are all out with injuries.

G 1 Thomas Greiss Active

Thomas Greiss turned aside 34 of 36 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the New York Rangers. The Islanders found themselves down 1-0 and 2-1 in this one, but they managed to claw their way back into the game in the third, as they scored back-to-back goals to jump ahead. Greiss now has a 25-16-5 record with a 2.67 goals-against-average and a .914 save percentage this season. The Isles are two points back of Boston for the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.