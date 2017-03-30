Torey Krug | Defenseman | #47

All Positions

Patrice Bergeron now owns goals in three of his last four games thanks to the tally he picked up in Sunday's 3-2 win over Chicago. It was his 21st goal and 53rd point of the campaign through 76 games. Quite the strong finish to say the least.

David Krejci contributed two assists in Boston's 4-0 win over Tampa Bay on Tuesday night. He earned helpers on goals by Drew Stafford (game winner) and David Pastrnak (empty net) in the contest. Krejci has notched two goals and four points in his last five outings.

Ryan Spooner scored his 12th goal of the season during Sunday's 3-2 win over Chicago. Mark it now two games in a row with a point for the youngster. Spooner is now up to 40 points in 75 games as well for the year.

Dominic Moore got his 11th goal of the season in Monday's 4-2 loss to Toronto. He found the back of the net in the last 10 seconds of the third period. Moore was called for an interference penalty, which led to a go-ahead goal by Tyler Bozak at the 1:57 mark of the final frame. The Leafs added two empty-netters before Moore got one back. Interim coach Bruce Cassidy thought it was "an egregious call."

Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson might be in the lineup on Saturday afternoon against Washington. He settled his immigration paperwork on Thursday and he's eligible to make his NHL debut. Boston's second-round pick (45th overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft just joined the team recently from the college ranks.

Brad Marchand has received a two-game suspension for spearing Tampa Bay's Jake Dotchin. The league asserted that Marchand's contact on Dotchin wasn't accidental or light. They also cited Marchand's history when explaining the NHL's decision to elevate this to a suspension. This covers what little is left of the Bruins' regular season, but Marchand will be available for Game 1 of the first round.

Frank Vatrano skated on the top line Thursday night alongside Patrice Bergeron and David Backes. He filled in for Brad Marchand, who served the first match of his two-game suspension for spearing. Vatrano posted five shots in the first period, but he didn't pick up a point in his first game since Mar. 28. The 23-year-old winger finished with 11:48 of ice time in his return from an upper-body injury.

Noel Acciari scored his second goal of the season during Saturday's 5-2 win over the Panthers. Mark it now two goals in three games for the youngster, who has five points in 26 games overall this season with the big boys.

Matt Beleskey will be scratched against the Predators on Tuesday. Through 43 games this season Beleskey has posted three goals and eight points along with 43 PIMs and 93 hits.

Sean Kuraly, who was recalled on an emergency basis, will draw into the Bruins lineup on Sunday. Kuraly will play alongside Ryan Spooner and Drew Stafford. The Bruins recalled Kuraly because Jimmy Hayes is dealing with a lower-body injury.

Tim Schaller (lower body) wore a non-contact jersey at Monday's practice. It was his first team session since he suffered a lower-body injury against Detroit on Mar. 8. It remains unclear when he will be ready to return, though.

David Pastrnak scored a pair of goals in Tuesday's game 4-0 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. The win allowed the Bruins to clinch a spot in the playoffs for the first time in three years. Pastrnak's first goal was a one-timer while both teams had a player in the box and his second goal was scored into an empty net. Pastrnak now has 34 goals and 70 points in 73 games this season. Drew Stafford and Zdeno Chara also found the back of the net for Boston.

Bruins forward David Backes says his team simply isn't playing well enough right now. "I think it’s not good enough from top to bottom," said forward David Backes. "I’ll be the first guy to point fingers at my chest and say I need to be better. (Thursday's 6-3 loss to Tampa) was certainly not our best when it’s that time of year [and] you need your best every night to win, no matter who you’re playing against or what the circumstances may be." The Bruins have picked a horrible time to lose four games in a row, as they're in the middle of a playoff race. If the post-season started today, the Bruins wouldn't be in it.

Riley Nash has produced quite a bit of offense over the last four games. Nash only has just seven goals and nine assists in 76 games this season, but he's put up three goals and two assists in his last four contests. Don't expect him to keep producing like this. Don't rush to add him in any of your fantasy leagues.

Drew Stafford scored a power play goal in Thursday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Ottawa Senators. Stafford opened the scoring at the 10:37 mark of the first period, but he failed to convert on his shootout attempt. Zdeno Chara picked up the assist on Boston's only goal of the game. Stafford now has eight goals and 12 assists in 57 games with the Jets and Bruins. He's found the back of the net in back-to-back games.

Jimmy Hayes will miss Sunday's game due to a lower-body injury. Sean Kuraly was summoned on an emergency basis and will draw into the lineup. Hayes has two goals and five points in 58 games this season.

Brian Ferlin is dealing with a lower-body injury. He didn't practice on Wednesday because of the ailment. Ferlin had one helper in seven appearances with Boston last season.

Torey Krug exited Thursday's game versus Ottawa after sustaining a lower-body injury. He had one shot and one hit in just 2:32 of ice time. According to CSNNE.com's Joe Haggerty, Krug left the building on crutches wearing a brace on his right knee. That's not a very good sign with the playoffs just around the corner. Interim coach Bruce Cassidy didn't provide an update on the defenseman's status after the contest.

Zdeno Chara registered a point for a fourth straight game on Thursday night. He earned an assist on a power-play goal by Drew Stafford in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Ottawa Senators. Chara has two goals and two helpers during his scoring streak.

Brandon Carlo potted his fifth goal of the year on Wednesday night. He opened the scoring early in the first period in a 5-3 loss to Anaheim. The Bruins have registered the first goal four times in five games since interim coach Bruce Cassidy took over. Carlo has produced 14 points in 60 games during his rookie campaign.

Adam McQuaid appeared to shake off a late-game injury on Thursday night. He left for approximately five minutes, but he was able to return. McQuaid may have hurt his leg during the third period. "I felt all right, it was good to get back out there," said McQuaid. "It was kind of an awkward hit, an awkward position ... and awkward result, yeah. Stuff happens."

John-Michael Liles will be a healthy scratch on Sunday. It will be Liles' second straight game in the press box. He has no goals and five assists in 33 games this season.

Kevan Miller scored his third goal of the season during Sunday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks. Miller is up to 12 points in 55 games this season. His career-high was set last year with five goals and 18 points in 71 games.

Colin Miller and Joe Morrow are projected to be scratched against the Senators on Thursday. Through 60 games this season, Miller has picked up five goals and 12 points with 55 PIMs and 81 hits. Morrow meanwhile has seen just 17 games of action while being with the team most of the season.

Joe Morrow has been recalled by Boston. He was sent to the minors on a conditioning stint because he he hasn't played in an NHL match since Jan. 22. Morrow has one assist in 17 games with the big club this year.

Tuukka Rask allowed one goal on 26 shots in Thursday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Ottawa Senators. The loss puts an end to Rask's personal four-game winning streak and his team's six-game streak. Rask can't be faulted on Ottawa's goal, as it was the result of an ugly turnover by teammate Adam McQuaid. The Bruins goalie also allowed one more goal in the shootout. He has a 37-20-5 record with a 2.25 goals-against-average and a .915 save percentage this season.