Torey Krug | Defenseman | #47

Team: Boston Bruins
Age / DOB:  (25) / 4/12/1991
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 186
College: Michigan State University
Contract: view contract details
Torey Krug exited Thursday's game versus Ottawa after sustaining a lower-body injury.
He had one shot and one hit in just 2:32 of ice time. According to CSNNE.com's Joe Haggerty, Krug left the building on crutches wearing a brace on his right knee. That's not a very good sign with the playoffs just around the corner. Interim coach Bruce Cassidy didn't provide an update on the defenseman's status after the contest. Apr 7 - 8:34 AM
Source: Joe Haggerty on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
8184351-1037619001208.038
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2011BOS201100000003.000
2012BOS1011-10010000.000
2013BOS791426401828613002183.077
2014BOS781227391320212000205.059
2015BOS8144044933118001244.016
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 6OTT100000000001.000
Apr 4TB101120010002.000
Apr 2@ CHI100010000002.000
Apr 1FLA100010000002.000
Mar 30DAL110100100003.333
Mar 28NAS101112000001.000
Mar 25@ NYI1000-12000002.000
Mar 23TB1000-10000001.000
Mar 21OTT111200110007.143
Mar 20@ TOR1000-20000002.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Patrice Bergeron
2David Krejci
3Ryan Spooner
4Dominic Moore
5Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson
LW1Brad Marchand
2Frank Vatrano
3Noel Acciari
4Matt Beleskey
5Sean Kuraly
6Tim Schaller
RW1David Pastrnak
2David Backes
3Riley Nash
4Drew Stafford
5Jimmy Hayes
6Brian Ferlin
D1Torey Krug
2Zdeno Chara
3Brandon Carlo
4Adam McQuaid
5John-Michael Liles
6Kevan Miller
7Colin Miller
8Joe Morrow
G1Tuukka Rask
2Anton Khudobin
 

 