Reilly Smith | Winger | #18

Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Mariners activate Jean Segura from DL
Michael Conforto sitting against Dodgers
Nunez MRI reveals hamstring inflammation
Salvador Perez hits grand slam vs. Red Sox
Zack Wheeler (biceps) placed on 10-day DL
Blue Jays install Bautista at leadoff hitter
Eric Thames receiving day off vs. Pirates
Carlos Gomez not in lineup vs. Blue Jays
Homer Bailey (elbow) to start on Saturday
Freeman (wrist) says plan is to return as 3B
Miguel Diaz diagnosed with strained forearm
Doug Fister opts out of MLB deal with Angels
Report: OAK, Carr finalizing mega extension
Eric Decker's one-year deal worth just $3.85M
Patriots do deal with ex-Jets LB David Harris
Greg Olsen won't rule out holding out of camp
Maclin reveals he tore his groin last season
Lions' Khyri Thornton slapped with 6-game ban
ATL 'confident' of Devonta Freeman extension
Report: Kizer has narrowed the gap to Kessler
Jarvis Landry sets Week 1 deadline for deal
No chance Rams, Johnson reach long-term deal?
'80 percent' chance Cousins signs extension?
Quinn 'confident' Stafford deal will get done
Report: Tim Frazier traded to WAS for pick
Nick Young declines player option, now a FA
Celtics have interest in Dennis Smith Jr.?
Report: HOU trying to clear cap space for FA
Report: SAC, DEN, PHX interested in Millsap
Langston Galloway will decline player option
Greg Monroe will pick up player option w/ MIL
ESPN: LAC gauge interest in DeAndre Jordan
Belinelli and Miles Plumlee traded to Atlanta
Dwight Howard traded to the Hornets
Cavs 'seriously interested' in Paul George
ESPN: Jimmy Butler hopes to stay with Bulls
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
It's Vegas Time!
Jun 19
What Went Wrong: WPG, PHI
Jun 19
Podcast: Drouin is Going Home
Jun 16
What Went Wrong: LAK, CAR
Jun 14
Penguins win the Stanley Cup!
Jun 12
Podcast: Pens are One Win Away
Jun 9
What Went Wrong: FLA, DAL
Jun 9
Murray, Penguins Bounce Back
Jun 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Florida deals Reilly Smith to Golden Knights
Brent Burns claims the James Norris Trophy
Ryan Kesler (hip) might be out for 4-5 months
Sources: VGK will get Tuch for signing Haula
Hossa (skin disorder) won't play next season
Marian Hossa might be forced to retire
Vegas may pick Erik Haula in expansion draft
Erik Karlsson doesn't regret playing injured
N. Foligno wins King Clancy & Messier Awards
Vegas has been busy wheeling and dealing
McPhee sees Golden Knights shaping up nicely
Bolts may have a trade to keep young D-men
Timmy Solomito: Buzz Chew 200 advance
Shawn Solomito: Buzz Chew 200 advance
Ted Christopher: Buzz Chew 200 advance
Rowan Pennink: Buzz Chew 200 advance
Max Zachem: Buzz Chew 200 advance
Woody Pitkat: Buzz Chew 200 advance
Eric Goodale: Buzz Chew 200 advance
Doug Coby: Buzz Chew Chevy-Cad 200 stats
Bonsignore: Buzz Chew Chevy-Cad 200 stats
Swanson: Buzz Chew Chevy-Cadillac 200 stats
Kody Vanderwal: Carneros 200 advance
Will Rodgers: Carneros 200 advance
Mr. 58 Furyk returns to scene of the crime
Garcia heads from Erin Hills to south Germany
Knox returns to Travelers for title defense
Kaymer seeks to break 3 year winless streak
Hoge headlines the Travelers Monday qualifier
Wyndham Clark readies for PGA TOUR debut
Special Temporary Member Fleetwood solo 4th
Rookie Schauffele nets T5 in his major debut
Harman dips to two-way T2 w/ even-par 72
Koepka wins U.S. Open for first major title
Matsuyama day-low 66 good for co-runner-up
Champ finishes 1 back of Scheffler for low am
Ex-Louisville WR Savage to transfer as a grad
Keyshawn Johnson Jr. won't play in 2017
Nebraska nets pledge from four-star ATH Moore
OU signs HC Lincoln Riley to five-year deal
Nebraska S coach Elliott stepping aside
Miami lands another w/ four-star CB Blades
Four-star C Justin Dedich pledges to USC
UConn boots LB Williams following charges
Ex-Horns starting T Hodges will transfer
NCAA clears WVU QB Grier for opener vs. VT
Bama WR Foster hit by car while on dirt bike
NC State lands ex-Vols S Stephen Griffin
JRod closing in on move away from Saints
Mourinho will block Darmian move to Juve
Januzaj on cusp of moving to Real Sociedad
Walker deal could run on and on
Bolasie believes injury will make him better
West Ham ditch midfielder Nordtveit
Aguero vows to see out City contract
Coleman begins the long journey back
Rooney shows he still has the desire
Mixed injury update on Tottenham duo
Enner Valencia linked with return to Liga MX
Januzaj may consider move to Celtic
Roster
Roster
William Carrier
(W)
Jonathan Marchessault
(W)
Tomas Nosek
(C)
Teemu Pulkkinen
(W)
Vadim Shipachyov
(C)
Cody Eakin
(C)
Brayden McNabb
(D)
Calvin Pickard
(G)
Luca Sbisa
(D)
Reilly Smith
(W)
Tomas Hyka
(W)
Jon Merrill
(D)
Reilly Smith | Winger | #18
Team:
Vegas Golden Knights
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 4/1/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 185
College:
Miami (Ohio)
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 3 (69) / DAL
Contract:
view contract details
2014-15: RFA
Latest News
Recent News
Reilly Smith has been acquired by Vegas from Florida.
The Golden Knights sent a 2018 fourth-round pick to the Panthers in the deal. Smith has a $5 million cap hit for the next five years. For accepting this trade the Golden Knights were permitted to select Marchessault in the expansion draft.
Jun 21 - 8:53 PM
Reilly Smith has reportedly been told that he will join the Vegas Golden Knights.
The Panthers will also lose last year's top goal-scorer Jonathan Marchessault to the NHL's newest franchise. Smith struggled in 2016-17 with only 37 points in 80 games.
Jun 21 - 6:52 PM
Source:
Bob McKenzie on Twitter
Reilly Smith found the back of the net in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Canadiens.
Smith cut Montreal's lead to 3-1 midway through the second period. The Panthers forward has now scored a goal in three of his last four contests, and he's up to 15 goals and 35 points in 75 games. Defenseman Michael Matheson also scored for the Panthers in the loss.
Mar 30 - 10:30 PM
Reilly Smith scored his 14th goal of the season Tuesday in a 3-2 loss to Toronto.
He got the Panthers on the board during the second period. Smith has registered three goals in the last five games, but this season has not been productive for him. He has only 34 points in 74 matches after he racked up 50 points in 2015-16.
Mar 29 - 10:30 AM
Source:
Fort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel
Florida deals Reilly Smith to Golden Knights
Jun 21 - 8:53 PM
Panthers' Smith, Marchessault going to VGK
Jun 21 - 6:52 PM
Reilly Smith scores in blowout loss to MTL
Mar 30 - 10:30 PM
Reilly Smith scores in loss to Toronto
Mar 29 - 10:30 AM
More Reilly Smith Player News
Recent News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
GP
G
A
PTS
+/-
PIM
PPG
PPA
SHG
SHA
GW
SOG
Pct
80
15
22
37
-13
17
6
5
1
0
3
160
.094
Career Stats
Year
Team
GP
G
A
PTS
+/-
PIM
PPG
PPA
SHG
SHA
GW
SOG
Pct
2011
DAL
3
0
0
0
-3
2
0
0
0
0
0
2
.000
2012
DAL
37
3
6
9
0
8
0
0
0
0
0
34
.088
2013
BOS
82
20
31
51
28
14
6
8
0
0
3
146
.137
2014
BOS
81
13
27
40
7
20
1
10
0
0
0
143
.091
2015
FLA
82
25
25
50
19
31
5
6
0
1
3
173
.145
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
G
A
Pts
+/-
PIM
PPG
PPA
SHG
SHA
GW
SOG
Pct
Apr 9
@ WAS
1
0
1
1
0
2
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
Apr 8
BUF
1
0
1
1
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Apr 6
STL
1
0
0
0
-1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
.000
Apr 3
MON
1
0
0
0
-2
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
.000
Apr 1
@ BOS
1
0
0
0
-1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Mar 30
@ MON
1
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1.000
Mar 28
@ TOR
1
1
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
.333
Mar 27
@ BUF
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
.000
Mar 25
CHI
1
1
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
.500
Mar 23
ARI
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
.000
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Cody Eakin
Active
Cody Eakin has been snagged by the Golden Knights in the expansion draft.
Eakin spent the last five seasons with the Dallas Stars. In 60 games with the Stars last year, he posted just 12 points, but he is capable of generating 35-40 points like he did in each of his previous three seasons. Eakin plays a solid two-way game and Vegas GM George McPhee was in charge in Washington when the team drafted him.
Jun 21
2
Tomas Nosek
Active
The Vegas Golden Knights have chosen Tomas Nosek in the expansion draft from Detroit.
Detroit exposed a few regulars on the roster, but Vegas went with Nosek, who starred for Grand Rapids during the AHL playoffs en route to a Calder Cup championship. Nosek also had one goal in 11 appearances with the Red Wings in 2016-17 and he was slated to make a full-time jump to the NHL next season.
Jun 21
LW
1
Jonathan Marchessault
Active
Jonathan Marchessault has been picked up by Vegas in the expansion draft.
Marchessault broke out with a team-leading 30 goals for the Florida Panthers in 2016-17. He also recorded 51 points in 75 games and should play a key role in the offense of the Golden Knights next year. The Golden Knights also got Reilly Smith in exchange for a 2018 fourth-round pick so that the Panthers could shed some salary.
Jun 21
2
William Carrier
Active
William Carrier has been chosen by the Vegas Golden Knights in the expansion draft.
The Golden Knights will also get a sixth-round pick from Buffalo for picking Carrier. The Sabres wanted to protect backup goaltender Linus Ullmark, so they added some incentive to take Carrier. He registered eight points in 41 games with Buffalo in 2016-17.
Jun 21
3
Teemu Pulkkinen
Active
The Arizona Coyotes' Teemu Pulkkinen was taken by the Vegas Golden Knights in the expansion draft.
Pulkkinen had just two goals and no assists in 13 NHL games last season. He was effective in the AHL though with 18 goals and 36 points in 47 contests. Now with the expansion team, perhaps the 25-year-old will get a golden opportunity to be an NHL regular.
Jun 21
RW
1
Reilly Smith
Active
Reilly Smith has been acquired by Vegas from Florida.
The Golden Knights sent a 2018 fourth-round pick to the Panthers in the deal. Smith has a $5 million cap hit for the next five years. For accepting this trade the Golden Knights were permitted to select Marchessault in the expansion draft.
Jun 21
D
1
Brayden McNabb
Active
Brayden McNabb was taken by the Vegas Golden Knights in the expansion draft.
McNabb was previously a member of the Los Angeles Kings. He had four points and 54 penalty minutes in 49 contests in 2016-17. He comes with a $1.7 million annual cap hit in 2017-18 and then he can become an unrestricted free agent.
Jun 21
2
Luca Sbisa
Active
The Vegas Golden Knights have selected Luca Sbisa from the Vancouver Canucks in the expansion draft.
Sbisa had two goals and 13 points in 82 games in 2016-17 while averaging 18:59 minutes per game. He comes with a $3.6 million annual cap hit, which isn't great for him, but it's only for one more season before he'll become an unrestricted free agent, so the Golden Knights don't have any long-term concerns there.
Jun 21
3
Jon Merrill
Active
The Vegas Golden Knights have taken Jon Merrill from the New Jersey Devils in the expansion draft.
Merrill had a goal and six points in 51 games with the Devils in 2016-17. The 38th overall pick in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft hasn't developed as hoped, but he's still young enough that he could turn his career around with a change of scenery.
Jun 21
G
1
Calvin Pickard
Active
Calvin Pickard has been selected in the expansion draft by the Vegas Golden Knights.
Pickard had a 15-31-2 record for the Avalanche in 2016-17. The team was disastrous on the ice, but the 25-year-old goaltender has solid potential. He won a silver medal with Canada at the World Hockey Championship. Pickard could be the backup netminder for the Golden Knights in 2017-18.
Jun 21
Headlines
It's Vegas Time!
Jun 19
Michael Finewax looks at who he thinks the Vegas Golden Knights should take in Wednesday's Expansion Draft.
More NHL Columns
»
It's Vegas Time!
Jun 19
»
What Went Wrong: WPG, PHI
Jun 19
»
Podcast: Drouin is Going Home
Jun 16
»
What Went Wrong: LAK, CAR
Jun 14
»
Penguins win the Stanley Cup!
Jun 12
»
Podcast: Pens are One Win Away
Jun 9
»
What Went Wrong: FLA, DAL
Jun 9
»
Murray, Penguins Bounce Back
Jun 9
NHL Headlines
»
Florida deals Reilly Smith to Golden Knights
»
Brent Burns claims the James Norris Trophy
»
Ryan Kesler (hip) might be out for 4-5 months
»
Sources: VGK will get Tuch for signing Haula
»
Hossa (skin disorder) won't play next season
»
Marian Hossa might be forced to retire
»
Vegas may pick Erik Haula in expansion draft
»
Erik Karlsson doesn't regret playing injured
»
N. Foligno wins King Clancy & Messier Awards
»
Vegas has been busy wheeling and dealing
»
McPhee sees Golden Knights shaping up nicely
»
Bolts may have a trade to keep young D-men
