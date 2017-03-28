Player Page

Reilly Smith | Winger | #18

Team: Vegas Golden Knights
Age / DOB:  (26) / 4/1/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 185
College: Miami (Ohio)
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 3 (69) / DAL
Contract: view contract details
Reilly Smith has been acquired by Vegas from Florida.
The Golden Knights sent a 2018 fourth-round pick to the Panthers in the deal. Smith has a $5 million cap hit for the next five years. For accepting this trade the Golden Knights were permitted to select Marchessault in the expansion draft. Jun 21 - 8:53 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
80152237-131765103160.094
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2011DAL3000-32000002.000
2012DAL37369080000034.088
2013BOS82203151281468003146.137
2014BOS81132740720110000143.091
2015FLA82252550193156013173.145
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 9@ WAS101102010000.000
Apr 8BUF101112000000.000
Apr 6STL1000-10000001.000
Apr 3MON1000-20000003.000
Apr 1@ BOS1000-10000000.000
Mar 30@ MON1101000000011.000
Mar 28@ TOR110110000003.333
Mar 27@ BUF100000000003.000
Mar 25CHI110110000002.500
Mar 23ARI100000000002.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Cody Eakin
2Tomas Nosek
LW1Jonathan Marchessault
2William Carrier
3Teemu Pulkkinen
RW1Reilly Smith
D1Brayden McNabb
2Luca Sbisa
3Jon Merrill
G1Calvin Pickard
 

 