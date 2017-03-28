Reilly Smith | Winger | #18

All Positions

C Cody Eakin

Cody Eakin has been snagged by the Golden Knights in the expansion draft. Eakin spent the last five seasons with the Dallas Stars. In 60 games with the Stars last year, he posted just 12 points, but he is capable of generating 35-40 points like he did in each of his previous three seasons. Eakin plays a solid two-way game and Vegas GM George McPhee was in charge in Washington when the team drafted him.

Tomas Nosek

The Vegas Golden Knights have chosen Tomas Nosek in the expansion draft from Detroit. Detroit exposed a few regulars on the roster, but Vegas went with Nosek, who starred for Grand Rapids during the AHL playoffs en route to a Calder Cup championship. Nosek also had one goal in 11 appearances with the Red Wings in 2016-17 and he was slated to make a full-time jump to the NHL next season.

LW Jonathan Marchessault

Jonathan Marchessault has been picked up by Vegas in the expansion draft. Marchessault broke out with a team-leading 30 goals for the Florida Panthers in 2016-17. He also recorded 51 points in 75 games and should play a key role in the offense of the Golden Knights next year. The Golden Knights also got Reilly Smith in exchange for a 2018 fourth-round pick so that the Panthers could shed some salary.

William Carrier

William Carrier has been chosen by the Vegas Golden Knights in the expansion draft. The Golden Knights will also get a sixth-round pick from Buffalo for picking Carrier. The Sabres wanted to protect backup goaltender Linus Ullmark, so they added some incentive to take Carrier. He registered eight points in 41 games with Buffalo in 2016-17.

Teemu Pulkkinen

The Arizona Coyotes' Teemu Pulkkinen was taken by the Vegas Golden Knights in the expansion draft. Pulkkinen had just two goals and no assists in 13 NHL games last season. He was effective in the AHL though with 18 goals and 36 points in 47 contests. Now with the expansion team, perhaps the 25-year-old will get a golden opportunity to be an NHL regular.

RW Reilly Smith

Reilly Smith has been acquired by Vegas from Florida. The Golden Knights sent a 2018 fourth-round pick to the Panthers in the deal. Smith has a $5 million cap hit for the next five years. For accepting this trade the Golden Knights were permitted to select Marchessault in the expansion draft.

D Brayden McNabb

Brayden McNabb was taken by the Vegas Golden Knights in the expansion draft. McNabb was previously a member of the Los Angeles Kings. He had four points and 54 penalty minutes in 49 contests in 2016-17. He comes with a $1.7 million annual cap hit in 2017-18 and then he can become an unrestricted free agent.

Luca Sbisa

The Vegas Golden Knights have selected Luca Sbisa from the Vancouver Canucks in the expansion draft. Sbisa had two goals and 13 points in 82 games in 2016-17 while averaging 18:59 minutes per game. He comes with a $3.6 million annual cap hit, which isn't great for him, but it's only for one more season before he'll become an unrestricted free agent, so the Golden Knights don't have any long-term concerns there.

Jon Merrill

The Vegas Golden Knights have taken Jon Merrill from the New Jersey Devils in the expansion draft. Merrill had a goal and six points in 51 games with the Devils in 2016-17. The 38th overall pick in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft hasn't developed as hoped, but he's still young enough that he could turn his career around with a change of scenery.