Danny DeKeyser | Defenseman | #65

C 1 Henrik Zetterberg Active

Henrik Zetterberg found the back of the net in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to Toronto. Zetterberg has had a productive start to the season with four goals and four assists in seven games. He was Detroit's most consistent scorer last year and the 37-year-old forward is showing no signs of slowing down.

2 Dylan Larkin Active

Dylan Larkin collected six penalty minutes in Tuesday's 1-0 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. The Red Wings probably won't be too ecstatic about one of their talented players taking that many penalties. Larkin finished the night with two shots on goal in 20:16 of ice time. The Red Wings forward has one goal and nine points in 10 games this season which is pretty good, but he hasn't scored a goal since opening night. After a strong start to the season, the wheels have come off for Detroit as they've now lost five games in a row.

3 Frans Nielsen Active

Frans Nielsen scored the only goal in the shootout on Saturday night in a 2-1 win over Ottawa. Nielsen has 20 game-deciding shootout goals, which is the most all-time in the NHL. It doesn't get him a point to add to his official totals, but Nielsen has the potential to win games for his team when the game goes beyond overtime. Nielsen has not recorded a regulation or extra time point in Detroit's first two games this year.

4 Luke Glendening Active

Luke Glendening scored the game-winning goal Thursday in a 4-2 win over Arizona. Glendening's shorthanded goal with 3:24 left in regulation gave the Red Wings a 3-2 lead. It was his first point in four games this year. Glendening also had five hits and two blocks in the contest, while logging 4:38 on the penalty kill.

LW 1 Tomas Tatar Active

Tomas Tatar scored a pair of goals in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals. Tatar did all of his damage in the third period, as his first goal tied the game at two at the 5:24 mark of the frame. His second goal made it 3-2 Detroit less just over seven minutes later. Tatar finished the night with a plus-1 rating and six shots on goal in 16:44 of ice time. He has three goals and two assists in eight games this season.

2 Anthony Mantha Active

Anthony Mantha's fourth goal of the season was all the Red Wings could get past Jacob Markstrom on Sunday night. Mantha and the Wings fell 4-1 at home, though Mantha is off to a nifty start with four goals and eight points in as many games. Mantha contributed on the scoresheet after posting a -5 rating over the last two games, and will try to continue the momentum on Thursday against Minnesota.

3 Justin Abdelkader Active

Justin Abdelkader scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Red Wings found themselves down 2-0 heading into the first intermission, but they managed to fight back in the second frame. Abdelkader cut the lead to 2-1 by converting on a penalty shot at the 2:30 mark of the period. He then registered the primary assist on Mike Green's first goal of the season. Unfortunately for the Wings, Nikita Kucherov scored the game-winning goal (his second of the game) in the third period. After picking up just one point in his first four games of the season, Abdelkader has now recorded three points in his last two games. He has two goals and two assists in six games this season.

4 Darren Helm Active

Darren Helm found the back of the net in Friday's 4-3 OT loss to the Capitals. Helm opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal early in the second period, as he intercepted an Alex Ovechkin pass before beating Braden Holtby. Helm finished the game with five shots on goal and two hits in 15:31 of ice time. Helm has one goal and three points in eight games this season.

5 Scott Wilson Active

Scott Wilson will make his Detroit debut on Sunday night. Wilson was acquired by the Red Wings on Saturday in the trade that sent Riley Sheahan to Pittsburgh. He is projected to play with Luke Glendening and Luke Witkowski.

6 Tyler Bertuzzi I.L.

Tyler Bertuzzi will be sidelined for approximately 3-4 weeks due to wrist inflammation. It's a tough break for Bertuzzi who was hoping to crack the Red Wings lineup with a strong training camp. He had zero points in seven NHL contests last season, but picked up 19 points in 19 post-season contests with Grand Rapids during their Calder Cup triumph. After this injury, we would expect Bertuzzi to start the season in the AHL when he is fully healthy.

RW 1 Gustav Nyquist Active

Gustav Nyquist earned an assist in Sunday's 4-1 loss to Vancouver. Nyquist's second helper of the season came on a goal by Anthony Mantha late in the the first period. He has four points in nine games this season, but he has been held off the scoresheet in seven outings.

2 Andreas Athanasiou Active

Andreas Athanasiou might make his season debut on Thursday. That's sooner than we would have expected. Athanasiou missed training camp and Detroit's first nine games as a contract holdout, so it was thought that he would need more time to get into game shape. If he does play on Thursday, his ice time might be somewhat limited.

3 Martin Frk Active

Martin Frk has gone five straight games without earning a point. Frk started the year with three goals and one assist in his first four outings. He has been playing with Frans Nielsen and Darren Helm lately. Coach Jeff Blashill wants him to "go play without fear" and he has confidence that Frk can play regularly at the NHL level.

4 Luke Witkowski Active

Luke Witkowski will be a healthy scratch in Friday's game against the Washington Capitals. Witkowski suited up in each of Detroit's last two games, but it's the fourth time this year he'll serve as a healthy scratch. Witkowski doesn't need to be owned in any fantasy leagues.

5 David Booth Active

David Booth will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Buffalo Sabres. Booth has been nothing more than a depth forward early on this season. He has no points and three shots on goal in four games. Even when he does play, he averages less than five minutes of ice time per game.

6 Johan Franzen I.L.

Johan Franzen is still dealing with concussion symptoms every couple days. Franzen last played on October 10th. Unfortunately it's not clear if the 36-year-old will ever play again. We wish him the best in his recovery.

D 1 Mike Green Active

Mike Green collected his 10th assist of the young season on Sunday night. Green is off to a flying start, circa 2009, with 11 points through nine games. The 32-year-old is showing he's got plenty left in the tank as he fuels production from Detroit's back end.

2 Trevor Daley Active

Trevor Daley has averaged a team-high 23:07 of ice time per game through Detroit's first two matches of 2017-18. "He's done a great job," coach Jeff Blashill said. "He's a good, puck-moving, solid defenseman that helps you get out of your end. He's got good moxie to him. He's been around lots of situations. He is confident. He's got poise under pressure – game gets tied, he doesn't panic. And he gives us another guy that can play minutes." Unfortunately, he hasn't contributed much for fantasy teams yet with no points, one hit, no blocks, two shots and four penalty minutes.

3 Danny DeKeyser Sidelined

Danny DeKeyser (ankle) might be available for Thursday's contest. DeKeyser was a full participant in Wednesday's practice. He's been sidelined for seven straight games.

4 Niklas Kronwall Active

Niklas Kronwall has tried stem cell treatment to help his damaged knee. Kronwall's left knee is permanently damaged in a way that can't be corrected with surgery. "Once you get bone-on-bone, at least all the research that is out there, it seems there is not too many things that you can do without having to jeopardize your career," Kronwall said. "So you find a way through it." Kronwall didn't want to go into details about his stem cell treatment, but he said it's a long process and that ultimately his goal is to stay in the NHL. His current contract runs through 2018-19.

5 Nick Jensen Active

Nick Jensen picked up three assists in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He registered the primary assists on Henrik Zetterberg's first-period goal and Jonathan Ericsson's tally in the second frame. He also helped set up Tomas Tatar's goal in the second period. Jensen finished the game with a plus-2 rating and two hits in 18:05 of ice time. The 27-year-old now has four assists in seven contests this season. He isn't worthy of a pickup in any fantasy league at this time, though.

6 Jonathan Ericsson Active

Jonathan Ericsson scored a goal in a 6-3 loss to Toronto on Wednesday night. Ericsson's first goal of the season was initially waived off for goaltending interference, but the call was reversed following a coach's challenge. He has collected a goal and an assist in the last four games. Ericsson only found the back of the net once in 58 matches last season.

7 Xavier Ouellet Active

Xavier Ouellet agreed to a two-year, $2.5 million contract extension with the Detroit Red Wings. Ouellet was a restricted free agent after completing a one-year, $715,000 contract. Ouellet had three goals and 12 points in 66 games last season.

G 1 Jimmy Howard Active

Jimmy Howard will start for Detroit Thursday night. It will be Howard's third straight start. He has a 3-3-0 record, 2.54 GAA, and .924 save percentage in seven games this season.