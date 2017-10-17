Player Page

Danny DeKeyser | Defenseman | #65

Team: Detroit Red Wings
Age / DOB:  (27) / 3/7/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 192
College: Western Michigan
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Danny DeKeyser (ankle) might be available for Thursday's contest.
DeKeyser was a full participant in Wednesday's practice. He's been sidelined for seven straight games. Oct 25 - 5:38 PM
Source: Ted Kulfan on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
3000-100000000
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2012DET11011420000015.000
2013DET654192310301310084.048
2014DET802293111420600189.022
2015DET78812202440000372.111
2016DET824812-22330000285.047
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Oct 24@ BUF000000000000.000
Oct 22VAN000000000000.000
Oct 20WAS000000000000.000
Oct 18@ TOR000000000000.000
Oct 16TB000000000000.000
Oct 13@ VGK000000000000.000
Oct 12@ ARI000000000000.000
Oct 10@ DAL1000-10000000.000
Oct 7@ OTT100000000000.000
Oct 5MIN100000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Henrik Zetterberg
2Dylan Larkin
3Frans Nielsen
4Luke Glendening
LW1Tomas Tatar
2Anthony Mantha
3Justin Abdelkader
4Darren Helm
5Scott Wilson
6Tyler Bertuzzi
RW1Gustav Nyquist
2Andreas Athanasiou
3Martin Frk
4Luke Witkowski
5David Booth
6Johan Franzen
D1Mike Green
2Trevor Daley
3Danny DeKeyser
4Niklas Kronwall
5Nick Jensen
6Jonathan Ericsson
7Xavier Ouellet
G1Jimmy Howard
2Petr Mrazek
 

 