Xavier Ouellet | Defenseman | #61

Team: Detroit Red Wings
Age / DOB:  (24) / 7/29/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 185
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 2 (48) / DET
Recent News

Xavier Ouellet has been placed on unconditional waivers by the Red Wings.
It was reported earlier that Detroit intended to use a buyout on Ouellet and this is the first step in that process. The Red Wings will only be on the hook for 1/3 of his remaining salary because he is under the age of 26. Jun 24 - 12:18 PM
Source: Chris Johnston on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
45077-360000057.000
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2013DET400002000004.000
2014DET21213420000027.074
2015DET5011-22000004.000
2016DET6639122510000089.034
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 7NYI101100000001.000
Apr 5MON101100000002.000
Apr 3@ CLM000000000000.000
Mar 31OTT000000000000.000
Mar 29@ BUF000000000000.000
Mar 27PIT000000000000.000
Mar 26@ MON100000000001.000
Mar 24@ TOR000000000000.000
Mar 22WAS1000-10000000.000
Mar 20PHI000000000000.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Dylan Larkin
2Henrik Zetterberg
3Frans Nielsen
4Luke Glendening
LW1Anthony Mantha
2Justin Abdelkader
3Tyler Bertuzzi
4Darren Helm
RW1Gustav Nyquist
2Andreas Athanasiou
3Martin Frk
4Luke Witkowski
5David Booth
6Johan Franzen
D1Mike Green
2Trevor Daley
3Danny DeKeyser
4Niklas Kronwall
5Nick Jensen
6Jonathan Ericsson
G1Jimmy Howard
 

 