Jason Zucker | Winger | #16

Team: Minnesota Wild
Age / DOB:  (25) / 1/16/1992
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 187
College: Denver
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 2 (59) / MIN
Contract: view contract details
Jason Zucker and Mikko Koivu both hit point milestones in a 5-2 win against the Predators Saturday night.
Zucker scored twice to give him 18 goals on the season and he added an assist to surpass 100 career points. Koivu scored the game winner and nabbed his 600th career point, which is the team record. Saturday night’s game would be dominated by the number 17, as Zucker, Koivu, Mikael Granlund and Eric Staal scored for the 17th time of this season. Zucker has 41 points in 58 games. Feb 19 - 12:28 AM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
57162238312610002120.133
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2011MIN6022-220000010.000
2012MIN20415480000034.118
2013MIN21415221100140.100
2014MIN5121526-91810103124.169
2015MIN71131023-42002111158.082
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 16DAL100000000004.000
Feb 14ANA100000000004.000
Feb 12DET1000-10000004.000
Feb 10TB100002000001.000
Feb 8CHI100000000001.000
Feb 7@ WPG1000-10000002.000
Feb 4@ VAN102230000004.000
Feb 1@ CAL1101040000011.000
Jan 31@ EDM111230000002.500
Jan 26STL101100000003.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Eric Staal
2Mikko Koivu
3Erik Haula
LW1Zach Parise
2Mikael Granlund
3Jason Zucker
4Jordan Schroeder
RW1Nino Niederreiter
2Charlie Coyle
3Jason Pominville
4Chris Stewart
5Zack Mitchell
6Alex Tuch
D1Ryan Suter
2Jared Spurgeon
3Matt Dumba
4Jonas Brodin
5Marco Scandella
6Christian Folin
7Nate Prosser
8Gustav Olofsson
9Victor Bartley
G1Devan Dubnyk
2Darcy Kuemper
 

 