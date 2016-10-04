Spencer Abbott | Winger | #24

All Positions

C 1 Jonathan Toews Active

Captain Jonathan Toews is heating up for the Blackhawks. Toews collected his sixth goal of the season when he deflected a shot on the power play Thursday night against Nashville. Goals have been hard to come by, but now he has two in the last three games. Toews has 16 points in 29 games so far this season.

2 Artem Anisimov Active

Artem Anisimov can't stay off the scoresheet. The veteran pivot has posted four goals over his last five games, including his 16th marker of the season during Thursday's 3-2 win over Nashville. He's now up to 29 points in 34 games this season.

3 Marcus Kruger I.L.

The Blackhawks have placed Marcus Kruger on I/R retroactive to Dec. 30th with an upper body injury. He's still considered week-to-week. Kruger has 10 points in 39 games so far this season.

4 Vince Hinostroza Active

Vince Hinostroza will play after all in Friday's match with Colorado. The youngster sure do heal up quickly from being sick. Through the first 33 games of his career, including 26 played this season, he has eight points with 16 blocks and 17 hits.

LW 1 Artemi Panarin Active

Artemi Panarin earned an assist in a 4-1 loss to St. Louis on Monday during the Winter Classic. The Blackhawks took a 1-0 lead just 1:02 into the contest, but that was the only goal they would score for the rest of the game. Panarin's career-long nine-game point streak was snapped last Friday, but he got right back on the scoresheet Monday and now has 39 points in 40 contests.

2 Spencer Abbott Active

Spencer Abbott is projected to play alongside Jonathan Toews and Marian Hossa on Thursday. Abbott is a player that's excelled in the minors and last season had 35 points in 42 games in the Swedish league, but he's never gotten much of a shot at the NHL level. In fact, the 28-year-old will be playing in just his second career NHL game on Thursday. For it to be alongside the likes of Toews and Hossa makes him someone to watch.

3 Andrew Desjardins Active

Andrew Desjardins will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Florida Panthers. This will be the fourth time in the last six games that Desjardins has been scratched. The 30-year-old has no points and four penalty minutes in seven games this season. Michal Kempny, who has two assists in 19 games, will also be scratched.

4 Dennis Rasmussen Active

Dennis Rasmussen picked up the sixth goal of his career during Tuesday's 4-0 win over Arizona. It was his second goal of the season, giving him four points in 25 games thus far. With only 13 points in 69 career games through age-26, we wouldn't expect much in the way of offensive contributions from him.

RW 1 Patrick Kane Active

Patrick Kane notched his 700th career point during Thursday's 3-2 win over the Predators. The milestone was reached via an unassisted goal with just over five minutes remaining in the game, and turned out to be his 47th career winner. He now has 262 career goals with 11 coming this season. Just 80 more points to catch and surpass Doug Wilson, yes, that one, and crack the top-five in points all-time for Chicago.

2 Marian Hossa Active

Marian Hossa (upper body) will return to the Blackhawks' lineup on Thursday. Chicago has dropped four of five games while Hossa has been sidelined, so it will naturally be nice for the Blackhawks to get him back. He has 16 goals and 23 points in 34 games this season. Look for him to play alongside Jonathan Toews and Spencer Abbott.

3 Richard Panik Active

Richard Panik's line, with Dennis Rasmussen and Marcus Kruger, has impressed coach Joel Quenneville with their two-way play. "They're responsible in ways," Quenneville said. "You have two guys who can take faceoffs. We use them in our own end a lot. Sometimes we’ve been matching them up against top lines and so they get some assignments as well and if they can outscore that group it's a real plus for us. But they spend some zone time, they get good cycles shifts and they've all been managing the puck well." Panik had the game-winning goal Tuesday versus Ottawa. He has two goals and one assist in the last four outings.

4 Ryan Hartman Active

Ryan Hartman scored his sixth goal of the season in Chicago's 4-1 victory over San Jose on Sunday. Hartman, who also added an assist in the win, now has six goals and 11 points through 29 games in his rookie season. The 22-year-old has four points in his last five.

5 Jordin Tootoo Active

Jordin Tootoo will be scratched against Carolina on Friday. Through 29 games he's still searching for his first points of the season, he has 16 PIMs and 24 hits as well. Which unfortunately makes him better suited for the waiver wire.

6 Tanner Kero Active

Tanner Kero is slated to center the fourth line in his season debut Friday night. He is projected to play between Andrew Desjardins and Jordin Tootoo. Kero had one goal and two assists in 17 games with the Blackhawks last year

D 1 Duncan Keith Active

Duncan Keith posted his 25th helper of the season Monday afternoon against St. Louis. He is one assist away from hitting the 400-mark for his career. Keith has provided 26 points in 40 games this season.

2 Brent Seabrook Active

Brent Seabrook picked up another helper for Chicago during Thursday's 3-2 win over Nashville. The veteran defender is on pace to approach last year's 35 helpers and 49 points in 81 games. He's now up to 19 assists and 21 points in 36 games this season.

3 Brian Campbell Active

Brian Campbell admitted that he was sad to see his iron-man streak come to end. His streak of 423 consecutive games played came to and end when he was made a healthy scratch earlier this week. "It was a long time," Campbell said. "I worked hard to play that streak. Obviously, I didn't want to see it end. We all take pride in playing every game and being available to go so … it's a little sad seeing that go by."

4 Niklas Hjalmarsson Active

With his third goal of the season during Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Devils, Nicklas Hjalmarsson sits just a goal shy of matching his career high for a season. That's right, Hjalmarsson has yet to post a nickle's worth of goals in a season. He has just 21 for his career. He now has six points on the season as well.

5 Trevor van Riemsdyk Active

Trevor van Riemsdyk tallied his first goal of the year in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Rangers. He opened the scoring at the 5:18 mark of the second period. Van Riemsdyk has contributed two points in just seven games this season.

6 Michal Kempny Active

Michal Kempny scored Chicago's only goal in a 4-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues in the Winter Classic. It was Kempny's second goal and fifth point in 26 games this season. Artemi Panarin and Duncan Keith assisted on the marker.

7 Michal Rozsival Active

Michal Rozsival will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Dallas Stars. The 38-year-old has skated in just 11 games this season. He has one assist and a plus-1 rating in 2016-17. Rozsival is nothing more than a depth defenseman at this point of his career. Michal Kempny will also watch the game from the press box.

8 Gustav Forsling Active

Gustav Forsling will be scratched against Carolina on Friday. Through 31 games the rookie defender has posted four points with little else to his credit, which unfortunately makes him better suited for the waiver wire.

G 1 Corey Crawford Active

Corey Crawford will be the Blackhawks' starting goaltender on Thursday. Scott Darling will probably get the nod on Friday as a result, but that part isn't confirmed. Crawford has a 13-8-3 record, 2.31 GAA, and .927 save percentage in 24 contests in 2016-17.