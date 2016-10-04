Player Page

Roster

Spencer Abbott | Winger | #24

Team: Chicago Blackhawks
Age / DOB:  (28) / 4/30/1988
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 170
College: University of Maine
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Spencer Abbott is projected to play alongside Jonathan Toews and Marian Hossa on Thursday.
Abbott is a player that's excelled in the minors and last season had 35 points in 42 games in the Swedish league, but he's never gotten much of a shot at the NHL level. In fact, the 28-year-old will be playing in just his second career NHL game on Thursday. For it to be alongside the likes of Toews and Hossa makes him someone to watch. Jan 4 - 2:59 PM
Source: Tracey Myers on Twitter
More Spencer Abbott Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2013TOR1000-20000002.000
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Jonathan Toews
2Artem Anisimov
3Marcus Kruger
4Vince Hinostroza
LW1Artemi Panarin
2Spencer Abbott
3Andrew Desjardins
4Dennis Rasmussen
RW1Patrick Kane
2Marian Hossa
3Richard Panik
4Ryan Hartman
5Jordin Tootoo
6Tanner Kero
D1Duncan Keith
2Brent Seabrook
3Brian Campbell
4Niklas Hjalmarsson
5Trevor van Riemsdyk
6Michal Kempny
7Michal Rozsival
8Gustav Forsling
G1Corey Crawford
2Scott Darling
 

 