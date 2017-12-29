J.T. Brown | Winger | #23

All Positions

C 1 Steven Stamkos Active

Steven Stamkos hasn't found the back of the net in six games. Stamkos has picked up three assists during that stretch. He was terrific during the first half of the season, so it's not surprising to see him hit a bit of a wall offensively. Stamkos will start producing with more regularity again in the near future. The Bolts captain has 17 goals and an incredible 52 points in 44 games this season. He's on pace to score 97 points.

2 Brayden Point Active

Brayden Point found the back of the net in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Calgary Flames. The goal put an end to Point's six-game goalless drought. His tally just 31 seconds into the second frame tied the game at one, but the high-flying Lightning couldn't create any more offense. Point is now up to 17 goals and 40 points in 44 games this season. He's on pace to surpass the 30-goal and 70-point marks, which is pretty impressive considering he's still just 21 years old. Tyler Johnson and Ondrej Palat picked up the assists on Point's goal.

3 Tyler Johnson Active

Tyler Johnson scored three goals in a 5-4 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night. Johnson his first hat trick of the season and third of his career. The Bolts also got goals from Jake Dotchin and Victor Hedman in the victory. Johnson now has 16 goals and 34 points in 42 games this season.

4 Cedric Paquette Active

Cedric Paquette scored the game-winning goal in Tuesday's 2-0 victory over Toronto. It was Paquette's first goal in nearly a calendar year (Jan. 21, 2017) and his third point in 24 games this season. He celebrated on the bench by pulling the imaginary monkey off his back.

LW 1 Vladislav Namestnikov Active

Vladislav Namestnikov is currently on a 10-game goalless drought. Namestnikov hasn't scored a goal since Dec. 21. He also has just two assists in his last six contests (both helpers came in the same game). The Lightning forward should get back on track relatively soon. He has 15 goals and 35 points in 44 games this season.

2 Ondrej Palat Active

Ondrej Palat contributed two assists in Thursday's 3-1 win over Montreal. Palat had the secondary helper on goals by Brayden Point and Steven Stamkos (power play) in the match. He has provided seven goals and 23 points in 36 games this season.

3 Alex Killorn Active

Alex Killorn notched a goal and an assist in Tampa Bay's 4-3 shootout win over Ottawa on Thursday night. Killorn has bulged the twine just four times this season, but he has produced 21 points in 34 contests. He has collected six points (two goals, four assists) in his last nine outings.

4 Chris Kunitz Active

Chris Kunitz skated alongside Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov on Tuesday morning. The top line of the Lightning may have a different look to start the team's game against Carolina. Vladislav Namestnikov joined a combination with Yanni Gourde and Alex Killorn in the session.

5 Cory Conacher Active

Cory Conacher scored his third goal of the season in a 5-0 victory versus Columbus on Sunday. Conacher had two goals and one assist in his first three appearances with the Lightning, but he only had two helpers in 10 outings going into Sunday's match.

RW 1 Nikita Kucherov Active

Nikita Kucherov will be a part of the 2018 NHL All-Star Game. Not that there was ever any doubt given that he has 27 goals and a league-leading 60 points in 43 games this season. The Tampa Bay Lightning will be sending four players to the All-Star Game, which is more than any other team. Their other All-Stars are Steven Stamkos, Victor Hedman, and Andrei Vasilevskiy.

2 Yanni Gourde Active

Yanni Gourde stayed hot by notching two goals and an assist in Tampa Bay's 5-2 win over Detroit on Sunday. The 26-year-old's three-point night gives him six points in his last five games. Gourde has a surprising 14 goals and 30 points this season in 42 games — more than big fantasy names like Max Pacioretty, Joe Thornton and Ryan Johansen.

3 Ryan Callahan Active

Ryan Callahan (upper body) will draw back into the Lightning's lineup on Thursday. It will be Callahan's first game since Dec. 14. He has a goal and six points in 29 contests in 2017-18.

D 1 Victor Hedman Sidelined

Victor Hedman's lower-body injury will sideline him for three-to-six weeks. Hedman left Thursday's contest after he suffered a knee-to-knee collision with Flames forward Garnet Hathaway. He's a major part of the Lightning's success as he's recorded six goals and 33 points in 44 contests while averaging 25:37 games per season. If there's a silver lining for the Lightning, it's that they're already in a comfortable position thanks to their 31-10-3 record and unless Hedman suffers a setback, it looks like he'll be back well before the playoffs.

2 Mikhail Sergachev Active

Mikhail Sergachev picked up an assist in a 2-0 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Sergachev's assist brings his point tally up to 26 in 39 games this season. The deal GM Steve Yzerman made in the summer to bring in the Russian blueliner is looking better and better and it's tough to argue that any team in the NHL has a better roster than the Lightning. Sergachev's assist come on Alex Killorn's fifth goal of the season. Cedric Paquette also found the back of the net in the win.

3 Anton Stralman Active

Anton Stralman will indeed be back in the lineup on Sunday. Stralman missed two games with a lower-body injury. Slater Koekkoek and Andrej Sustr will serve as healthy scratches against Columbus.

4 Jake Dotchin Active

Jake Dotchin notched a goal and an assist in a 5-4 win over Carolina on Tuesday night. Dotchin was a scratch Sunday and got back in the lineup with a vengeance. He posted a plus-4 rating, three hits and two blocks in the match as well.

5 Braydon Coburn Active

Braydon Coburn returned to action on Saturday after missing six games with an undisclosed injury. Coburn saw only 12:13 of action as the Lightning went with seven defensemen in the 6-5 win over Colorado. Coburn has seven points in 26 games this season so his fantasy value is limited at best.

6 Dan Girardi Sidelined

Dan Girardi (neck) will miss Thursday's contest against the Calgary Flames. Girardi took part in Thursday's practice, but the decision was made to give him another game off given that the Lightning are on the brink of their bye week. Girardi might return when the Lightning's schedule resumes on Jan. 18.

7 Slater Koekkoek Active

Slater Koekkoek could see a spike in playing time because of the injury to Victor Hedman. Hedman is expected to be out anywhere between three and six weeks, so someone will have to fill that void. Koekkoek is nowhere close to being the player Hedman is, but he can help replace him during his absence. "I think Slater needs ice time," GM Steve Yzerman said. "We’ve been pretty pleased with how he’s played this year. Last year, at the start of the season, we were hoping he or (Nikita Nesterov) would be able to step in that top six. Neither were quite ready to go. (Nesterov was traded early last season). But Slater is a better player than he was a year ago. His experience in (AHL) Syracuse and (its) long playoff run (the Crunch made the league final), logging big-time minutes helped him. I’m looking forward to — depending on what (Cooper) does with the lineup — see Slater play more minutes and see how he does." Koekkoek has four goals and three assists in 22 games this season. Even with an increase in playing time, he still won't carry any fantasy value.

8 Andrej Sustr Active

The Tampa Bay Lightning will have Andrej Sustr in the press box tonight vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Lightning will be rolling with 12 forwards and six defensemen, meaning that both Sustr and Slater Koekkek will watch as scratches. J.T. Brown will draw into the lineup as the 12th forward.

G 1 Andrei Vasilevskiy Active

Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed five goals on 24 shots in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Calgary Flames. The Lightning's netminder has been terrific this season, but he's going through a bit of a rough patch right now. Vasilevskiy has dropped two of his last three games and he's given up 15 goals during that stretch. The loss drops his record to 27-7-2 on the season. He'll head into his next outing with a 2.18 goals-against-average and a .930 save percentage. The biggest concern coming out of this game for the Lightning is that superstar defenseman Victor Hedman suffered a lower-body injury in the second period.