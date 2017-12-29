Player Page

J.T. Brown | Winger | #23

Team: Tampa Bay Lightning
Age / DOB:  (27) / 7/2/1990
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 169
College: U. of Minnesota-Duluth
Contract: view contract details
The Tampa Bay Lightning have placed forward J.T. Brown on waivers.
Brown has one goal and four points in 24 games this season and is nothing more than a fourth line checker. Jan 13 - 1:16 PM
Source: Elliotte Friedman on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
24134-1120000118.056
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2011TB 5011200000013.000
2013TB 6341519-9602010113.035
2014TB 52369-2300000074.041
2015TB 7881422165900020140.057
2016TB 64336-7730010167.045
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 11CAL1000-10000001.000
Jan 9CAR100000000001.000
Jan 7@ DET000000000000.000
Jan 6@ OTT000000000000.000
Jan 4@ MON000000000000.000
Jan 2@ TOR100010000000.000
Dec 31@ CLM100000000000.000
Dec 29PHI000000000000.000
Dec 28MON100000000000.000
Dec 23MIN100000000001.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Steven Stamkos
2Brayden Point
3Tyler Johnson
4Cedric Paquette
LW1Vladislav Namestnikov
2Ondrej Palat
3Alex Killorn
4Chris Kunitz
5Cory Conacher
RW1Nikita Kucherov
2Yanni Gourde
3Ryan Callahan
D1Victor Hedman
2Mikhail Sergachev
3Anton Stralman
4Jake Dotchin
5Braydon Coburn
6Dan Girardi
7Slater Koekkoek
8Andrej Sustr
G1Andrei Vasilevskiy
2Peter Budaj
 

 