C 1 Kyle Turris Sidelined

Kyle Turris will miss Thursday and Friday's games due to a viral infection. Turris had already been ruled out for Thursday's contest after missing Wednesday's practice, but now we know that he'll be sidelined for at least two games. He'll have the weekend to recover before Ottawa will resume its schedule on Monday versus Montreal.

2 Derick Brassard Active

Derick Brassard came up big for Ottawa on Saturday by scoring two goals and registering an assist. Brassard has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last five games. He's been on fire this season with six goals and 10 points in eight contests. That's big given that he was limited to 39 points in 2016-17. That campaign was a down season for Brassard and we have no trouble believing that his hot start is an early indication of him bouncing back. A 50-60 point campaign would be the ideal for him.

3 Jean-Gabriel Pageau Active

Jean-Gabriel Pageau picked up a goal and two assists in a 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. Karlsson made a nice play on the penalty kill to break into the Flyers zone and find a tailing Pageau to buried his chance passed Neuvirth for his first goal of the year. Pageau now has six points in 10 games this season.

4 Logan Brown Active

Logan Brown has been returned to OHL Windsor. Brown appeared in just four games with Ottawa and logged a modest 8:08 minutes per game. With that in mind, it's not surprising that the Senators decided it would be best for Brown to play in the junior level where he would get top minutes. Because Brown played in fewer than 10 contests with Ottawa, this won't count as the first season of his entry-level contract.

5 Nate Thompson Active

Nate Thompson has netted two goals in his past two games. Thompson earned a promotion to a line alongside Kyle Turris and Ryan Dzingel Tuesday night against Los Angeles after he scored his first goal with the Senators on Saturday versus Toronto. His marker on Tuesday was scored when Ottawa was killing a penalty.

6 Colin White I.L.

Colin White (wrist) skated on Monday morning in a full contact jersey. White could see his first game action of the season this weekend with Belleville of the AHL. He is still on injured reserve with a broken wrist, which he suffered in the preseason.

7 Filip Chlapik Active

Filip Chlapik made his NHL debut Thursday night. Chlapik registered an assist on a power-play goal by Dion Phaneuf in a 5-4 win over Philadelphia. The 20-year-old forward logged just 6:49 of ice time in the contest.

LW 1 Mike Hoffman Active

Mike Hoffman and his Ottawa Senators teammates continued their dominance of Western Canada with a 6-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers. Hoffman took a slick feed from Turris and quickly got a shot off before burying his 2nd of the game 3:36 into the second period. Hoffman then picked up an assist on Chris Wideman's third period power-play marker. After a slow start that saw him pick up one point through four games, Hoffman exploded with a three-point night for the Senators. He's now up to four points in five games this season.

2 Zack Smith Sidelined

Zack Smith (upper body) is regarded as a game-time decision on Friday. Smith has missed the Senators' last three contests. He has no goals and five assists in seven games this season.

3 Ryan Dzingel Active

Ryan Dzingel found the back of the net in Ottawa's 6-3 win against Toronto on Saturday. It was Dzingel's third goal and point in eight games this season. He contributed 14 goals and 32 points in 81 games in 2016-17 and will probably provide more of the same this time around. Maybe he'll take a modest step forward, but not to the point where he'll be worth owning most of the time in standard fantasy leagues.

4 Clarke MacArthur Sidelined

Clarke MacArthur failed his medical Thursday, so he isn't cleared to participate in training camp. "Right now, we don't know much, but he won't be part of camp," said Senators GM Pierre Dorion. "He was disappointed, but at the same time, he looked in great shape (skating). He trained all summer." The Senators will wait for an update on his status, but for now his future is cloudy. MacArthur has sat out the majority of the past two seasons with concussion problems.

RW 1 Mark Stone Active

Mark Stone scored two goals and an assist in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Stone had no points through two periods, but he did all of his damage in the third frame. His first goal gave Ottawa a 4-2 lead, while his second tally made it 6-3 (empty-netter) for the Sens. Stone also picked up the primary assist on Derick Brassard's second goal of the game. Stone finished the game with a plus-4 rating and seven shots on goal in 18:30 of ice time. The Sens forward now has four multi-point efforts this season. He's up to five goals and nine points in eight games in 2017-18.

2 Bobby Ryan Sidelined

Bobby Ryan suffered a broken index finger in Saturday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Head coach Guy Boucher said he expects Ryan to be out for about a month. The Sens forward has no goals and six assists in eight games this season.

3 Alex Burrows Active

Alex Burrows potted his first goal in seven games Thursday night in a 5-4 OT loss to New Jersey. It was the 200th marker of his career. Unfortunately, Burrows has two points so far this season and he shouldn't be on your fantasy radar.

4 Max McCormick Active

Max McCormick will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Kings. McCormick was recalled from the minors yesterday, but he won't be in the lineup tonight. He had no points in seven games with Ottawa last season.

5 Tom Pyatt Active

Tom Pyatt got his first goal of the year on Thursday night. Pyatt gave the Senators a 4-2 lead after two periods, but New Jersey rallied to hand Ottawa a 5-4 loss in overtime. He has contributed three points in seven matches this season.

6 Christopher DiDomenico Active

Christopher DiDomenico has been called up by Ottawa. DiDomenico is off to a strong start with three goals and five points in four contests this season. He had 10 goals and 38 points in 48 Swedish league games in 2016-17.

D 1 Erik Karlsson Active

Erik Karlsson chipped in two assists in Ottawa's 5-4 win over Philadelphia on Thursday night. Karlsson has compiled eight helpers in five games since making his season debut 10 days ago. He is still looking for his first goal this year, but that should come soon.

2 Dion Phaneuf Active

Dion Phaneuf found the back of the net in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Los Angeles Kings. Phaneuf tied the game one at the 6:09 mark of the first period. The Sens defenseman finished the game with a plus-1 rating, one shot, one hit and three blocked shots in 19:27 of ice time. Phaneuf now has two goals and three assists in nine games this season. Nate Thompson also scored for the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday.

3 Cody Ceci Active

Cody Ceci opened the scoring in Tuesday's 3-2 victory at Vancouver while also posting a plus-1 rating and two blocked shots. Ceci scored just two goals with 17 points in 79 games last season, so this was quite a surprise. His real value to fantasy owners is his willingness to sacrifice his body, as he logged 159 blocked shots and 111 hits in 2016-17.

4 Mark Borowiecki Active

Mark Borowiecki (upper body) is back in the Senators lineup on Tuesday night. The injury cost him two games. Borowiecki has one assist, a minus-1 rating and 19 penalty minutes in six games. He'll only have fantasy value in leagues that award points for penalty minutes.

5 Fredrik Claesson Active

Fredrik Claesson logged 26:51 of ice time on Tuesday versus Vancouver. The Senators dressed seven defensmen in the contest, but Christian Jaros and Chris Wideman both saw under 10 minutes of action and Thomas Chabot was on the ice for 13:41. Ottawa has sorely missed Erik Karlsson early into the 2017-18 campaign.

6 Johnny Oduya Active

Johnny Oduya (lower body) returned to action on Saturday October 14. Oduya had a hit and three blocked shots in his return. He was unavailable for three straight contests.

7 Chris Wideman Sidelined

Chris Wideman (neck) is regarded as a game-time decision on Friday. Wideman's neck is stiff after absorbing a hit from Philadelphia's Radko Gudas, but the silver lining is that Wideman doesn't have a concussion. Wideman has three goals and five points in 10 games this season.

G 1 Craig Anderson Active

Craig Anderson stopped 36 of 40 shots in a 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. Anderson somehow got across to absolutely rob Sean Couturier of a goal with under a minute remaining in the first period. Despite the win, Anderson has now given up 15 goals in his last four games. His record stands at 4-1-3 with a 2.67 goals against average and .913 save percentage.