Player Page

Roster

Chris Wideman | Defenseman | #6

Team: Ottawa Senators
Age / DOB:  (27) / 1/7/1990
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 180
College: Miami University (Ohio)
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 4 (100) / OTT
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Chris Wideman (neck) is regarded as a game-time decision on Friday.
Wideman's neck is stiff after absorbing a hit from Philadelphia's Radko Gudas, but the silver lining is that Wideman doesn't have a concussion. Wideman has three goals and five points in 10 games this season. Oct 27 - 1:44 PM
Source: TSN 1200 on Twitter
More Chris Wideman Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
10325662000012.250
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2015OTT6467134341100287.069
2016OTT765121774614001123.041
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Oct 26PHI100000000000.000
Oct 24LA100000000002.000
Oct 21TOR101120000000.000
Oct 19NJ100000000002.000
Oct 17VAN100002000000.000
Oct 14@ EDM110110100003.333
Oct 13@ CAL110110100002.500
Oct 10@ VAN100004000001.000
Oct 7DET100010000001.000
Oct 5WAS1112100000011.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Kyle Turris
2Derick Brassard
3Jean-Gabriel Pageau
4Logan Brown
5Nate Thompson
6Colin White
7Filip Chlapik
LW1Mike Hoffman
2Zack Smith
3Ryan Dzingel
4Clarke MacArthur
RW1Mark Stone
2Bobby Ryan
3Alex Burrows
4Max McCormick
5Tom Pyatt
6Christopher DiDomenico
D1Erik Karlsson
2Dion Phaneuf
3Cody Ceci
4Mark Borowiecki
5Fredrik Claesson
6Johnny Oduya
7Chris Wideman
G1Craig Anderson
2Mike Condon
 

 