All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Nicklas Backstrom Active

Nicklas Backstrom is on a three-game point streak. Backstrom registered two assists in Washington's 5-4 win over Toronto in Game 4 Wednesday night. He has two goals and five points in four contests in the first round.

2 Evgeny Kuznetsov Active

Evgeny Kuznetsov found the back of the net in Washington's 3-2 loss to the Penguins in Game 1 on Thursday. Kuznetsov's third period marker tied the game at 2-2, but Nick Bonino regained the lead for Pittsburgh a little over four minutes later. Kuznetsov has two goals and four points in seven postseason games.

3 Lars Eller Active

Lars Eller registered an assist in Washington's 3-2 loss to Pittsburgh in Game 1 Thursday night. After a quiet start offensively to the playoffs, Eller has heated up by recording a point in three of his last four games. He had 12 goals and 25 points in 81 regular season contests.

4 Jay Beagle Active

Jay Beagle reached a new personal milestone during Saturday's 3-2 win over Montreal. He scored his 11th goal which gave him 21 points for the season, both are new personal bests.

LW 1 Alex Ovechkin Active

Alex Ovechkin found the back of the net in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Ovechkin cut Pittsburgh's lead to 2-1 with his goal at the 18:17 mark of the second period. Teammate Evgeny Kuznetsov tied the game at two in the third period, but Pens center Nick Bonino eventually gave his team the lead again. Ovechkin now has four goals and no assists in seven games during the 2017 playoffs. He finished tonight's tilt with two penalty minutes, three shots on goal and six hits in 19:11 of ice time. The Capitals will look to even up the series at home on Saturday.

2 Marcus Johansson Active

Marcus Johansson scored a late tying goal and an overtime winner in Game 6 to lead the Capitals to a wild 2-1 overtime win over the Maple Leafs on Sunday evening. Johansson's first two goals of the playoffs wrapped up a surprisingly tough first round series for the Presidents Trophy winners. After the Maple Leafs took two of the first three games, the Capitals won the final three to set up a second round date with the Penguins. Johansson, who totaled five points in the six-game series, flipped a rebound home from the top of the goal mouth to seal the deal.

3 Andre Burakovsky Active

Andre Burakovsky scored a goal and registered an assist in Washington's 3-2 win over Columbus on Sunday. Burakovsky has 12 goals and 34 points in 60 contests this season. T.J. Oshie and Matt Niskanen also found the back of the net for the Capitals. Nicklas Backstrom, Lars Eller, and Kevin Shattenkirk each registered an assist.

4 Daniel Winnik Active

Daniel Winnik scored two goals, including the game winner, in a 4-1 victory by the Capitals over the Coyotes. Winnik was coming off a seven-game streak without a single point. This was only the fourth time this season that he had a multi-point game and the second time he scored two goals.

RW 1 T.J. Oshie Active

T.J. Oshie recorded an assist in the Capitals' 3-2 loss to Pittsburgh in Game 1 on Thursday. Oshie came up by for the Capitals against Toronto in the first round, scoring three goals and seven points in six contests. Thanks to that, Oshie is leading the Capitals in playoff points over the likes of Nicklas Backstrom, Alex Ovechkin, and Evgeny Kuznetsov.

2 Justin Williams Active

Justin Williams has seven career game-winning goals in the postseason. What is even more amazing is that he has scored a game-winning goal in every game of a playoff series except for a Game 3. Williams certainly has carved out a legacy for himself. We wouldn't be surprised if he scores the winning goal of this series as well.

3 Tom Wilson Active

Tom Wilson is fine after leaving practice early on Tuesday, according to coach Barry Trotz. He was hit in the foot with a shot and left the session early. Wilson had three goals and 12 penalty minutes in six games against Toronto in Round 1 of the postseason. He should be available for Game 1 versus Pittsburgh on Thursday.

4 Brett Connolly Active

Brett Connolly is projected to return to action in Game 1 on Thursday against Toronto. Connolly is slated to skate to the left of Lars Eller and Andre Burakovsky on the team's third line. He posted a career-best 15 goals along with 23 points in 66 games this season.

D 1 John Carlson Active

John Carlson will indeed return to action in Game 1 against Toronto on Thursday. He'll pair back with Karl Alzner as well. Carlson posted nine goals and 37 points in 72 games this season.

2 Kevin Shattenkirk Active

Kevin Shattenkirk only logged 12:54 minutes of ice time in Game 4 on Wednesday. Washington only spent 36 seconds with the man advantage in that contest, so that's part of the reason why Shattenkirk was used so sparingly. Regardless, that represented a career-low for Shattenkirk in a playoff contest. "[Associate Coach Todd Reirden] talked to me today and just said that it won’t happen again, but I’m fine with it," Shattenkirk said. "We won a hockey game, so that’s fine by me. I don’t mind it at all. It’s something that I think every one of us has to be prepared for just in case, but when it’s my turn to play 20-plus minutes, I need to make sure that I’m ready." Washington will play against Toronto in Game 5 Friday night.

3 Matt Niskanen Active

Matt Niskanen will be rested on Sunday against Florida. Through 78 games this season he posted five goals and 39 points along with 93 blocks and 147 hits.

4 Karl Alzner Sidelined

Karl Alzner (upper body) participated in Friday's optional skate. Alzner has missed five straight games due to the injury. He's still regarded as day-to-day and questionable for Game 2 on Saturday.

5 Brooks Orpik Active

Brooks Orpik is probable for Tuesday's match versus Calgary. He received some maintenance Monday and didn't skate on Monday after he was banged up on Saturday against Tampa Bay.

6 Dmitry Orlov Active

Dmitry Orlov scored in Washington's 2-1 shootout win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Both teams failed to score in the first two periods, but they each managed to find the back of the net early in the third. Seth Jones opened the scoring for Columbus, while Orlov tied the game at one with his sixth goal of the 2016-17 season. In the shootout, it was T.J. Oshie who scored the game-winning goal for the Capitals. Orlov finished the game with a plus-1 rating, one shot on goal and one hit in 19:52 of ice time. He has 31 points in 73 games this season.

7 Nate Schmidt Active

Nate Schmidt will remain in the Capitals' lineup for Game 1 on Thursday. Schmidt was inserted into the lineup because Karl Alzner has been out with an upper-body injury. Alzner isn't ready to return in Game 1, but Schmidt has been doing well enough that he might stay in the lineup even after Alzner returns.

8 Taylor Chorney Active

Taylor Chorney will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Chorney played in just 18 games during the regular season and he piled up one goal and four assists. He hasn't played in a playoff game in 2017. Paul Carey and Chandler Stephenson will also watch from the press box.

G 1 Braden Holtby Active

Braden Holtby allowed three goals on 21 shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Holtby kept the Penguins off the board in the first period, but Sidney Crosby got the better of him twice in the first 1:04 of the second period. The Capitals managed to tie the game thanks to goals by Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov, but Nick Bonino's third-period goal allowed the Pens to regain the lead. Holtby now owns a 4-3 record with a 2.46 goals-against-average and a .919 save percentage this postseason. The Capitals will look to even up the series at home on Saturday night.