Paul Carey | Center | #28

Team: Washington Capitals
Age / DOB:  (28) / 9/24/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 190
College: Boston College
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 5 (135) / COL
It appears Paul Carey will make his NHL playoff debut in game 2 against the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight.
"What we’re trying to do, he’ll be a real good fit," Trotz said of Carey. "He’s a hard worker. I just think he’ll get an opportunity. He hasn’t had that opportunity. When he’s gone in he’s done a great job. Just looking for a little bit of a fit." Carey has 32 career games under his belt, split with the Colorado Avalanche and the Washington Capitals. He will take Brett Connolly's spot in the lineup and play alongside Jay Beagle and Daniel Winnik. Apr 29 - 12:27 PM
Source: Isabelle Khurshudyan on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
6000-20000008.000
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2013COL1200020000006.000
2014BOS1001120000005.000
2015WAS410100000005.200
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 9FLA100000000002.000
Apr 8@ BOS100000000003.000
Apr 5NYR000000000000.000
Apr 4@ TOR000000000000.000
Apr 2@ CLM000000000000.000
Mar 31@ ARI000000000000.000
Mar 29@ COL000000000000.000
Mar 28@ MIN000000000000.000
Mar 25ARI000000000000.000
Mar 23CLM000000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Nicklas Backstrom
2Evgeny Kuznetsov
3Lars Eller
4Jay Beagle
LW1Alex Ovechkin
2Marcus Johansson
3Andre Burakovsky
4Daniel Winnik
RW1T.J. Oshie
2Justin Williams
3Tom Wilson
4Brett Connolly
D1John Carlson
2Kevin Shattenkirk
3Matt Niskanen
4Karl Alzner
5Brooks Orpik
6Dmitry Orlov
7Nate Schmidt
8Taylor Chorney
G1Braden Holtby
2Philipp Grubauer
 

 