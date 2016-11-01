Player Page

Ryan Murray | Defenseman | #27

Team: Columbus Blue Jackets
Age / DOB:  (23) / 9/27/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 211
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (2) / CLM
Contract: view contract details
Ryan Murray isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the New Jersey Devils.
It's unclear if he's dealing with an injury or if he's just an outright scratch. Kyle Quincey was initially supposed to be scratched in this one, but it looks like he'll play. We'll provide more details on Murray's status as soon as the Blue Jackets make an announcement. Scott Harrington is a healthy scratch for this one. Mar 7 - 6:59 PM
Source: Rob Mixer on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
5929113240101052.038
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2013CLM66417214103401062.065
2014CLM1212318100008.125
2015CLM8242125-104011000090.044
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Mar 5@ NJ100020000000.000
Mar 4@ OTT1000-10000000.000
Mar 2MIN100000000000.000
Feb 28@ MON100000000000.000
Feb 26@ NYR1000-20000001.000
Feb 25NYI100010000001.000
Feb 19NAS100000000000.000
Feb 17PIT1101100000011.000
Feb 15TOR100010000000.000
Feb 13NYR100000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Brandon Dubinsky
2Alexander Wennberg
3William Karlsson
4Lukas Sedlak
LW1Boone Jenner
2Brandon Saad
3Scott Hartnell
4Matt Calvert
RW1Cam Atkinson
2Nick Foligno
3Sam Gagner
4Lauri Korpikoski
5Josh Anderson
6Oliver Bjorkstrand
7David Clarkson
8T.J. Tynan
D1Seth Jones
2Ryan Murray
3Jack Johnson
4Zach Werenski
5David Savard
6Scott Harrington
7Kyle Quincey
8Markus Nutivaara
G1Sergei Bobrovsky
2Joonas Korpisalo
 

 