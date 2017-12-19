Player Page

Leo Komarov | Winger | #47

Team: Toronto Maple Leafs
Age / DOB:  (31) / 1/23/1987
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 209
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 6 (180) / TOR
Contract: view contract details
Leo Komarov scored a pair of goals in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres.
Komarov's power-play tally with eight seconds remaining in the first period cut Buffalo's lead to 2-1 at the time. He then added the game-tying goal midway through the second frame. Unfortunately for him, it wasn't enough to propel his team to victory. Komarov had just one goal in 32 games before tonight's contest, so the offensive outburst was a little unexpected. He's up to seven goals and 18 points in 68 games this season. Mitch Marner scored Toronto's third goal of the game, but it was too little too late for a comeback. Mar 5 - 11:21 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
675111612711100103.049
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2012TOR42459-1180000351.078
2014TOR62818260180112184.095
2015TOR67191736-124043102130.146
2016TOR8214183263146111114.123
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Mar 5@ BUF1202-10100005.400
Mar 3@ WAS100000000002.000
Feb 27@ FLA101110000002.000
Feb 26@ TB1000-10000001.000
Feb 24BOS1000-22000003.000
Feb 22NYI100000000000.000
Feb 20FLA100000000001.000
Feb 18@ DET100000000002.000
Feb 17@ PIT1000-10000000.000
Feb 14CLM101120000002.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Auston Matthews
2Nazem Kadri
3Tyler Bozak
4Tomas Plekanec
5Dominic Moore
LW1James van Riemsdyk
2Patrick Marleau
3Zach Hyman
4Matt Martin
5Josh Leivo
6Kasperi Kapanen
7Joffrey Lupul
RW1William Nylander
2Mitch Marner
3Connor Brown
4Leo Komarov
5Nathan Horton
D1Morgan Rielly
2Jake Gardiner
3Nikita Zaitsev
4Ron Hainsey
5Connor Carrick
6Travis Dermott
7Roman Polak
G1Frederik Andersen
2Curtis McElhinney
 

 