Leo Komarov | Winger | #47

C 1 Auston Matthews I.L.

Coach Mike Babcock has been encouraged by Auston Matthews' recovery from an apparent shoulder injury. "He's skating every day, working hard on his conditioning," Babcock said. "The big thing about this injury: you have your legs. When you come back from the previous injury, you don't have any legs because you didn't do anything. I think jumping right in and being ready to go when it's time to come back will be positive for him. He won't have to get his conditioning back. He'll have it back already." Matthews is listed as day-to-day and hasn't played since Feb. 22. It's possible he could be back as soon as March 10 against Pittsburgh, but that's uncertain at this time.

2 Nazem Kadri Active

Nazem Kadri scored his 24th of the season in a 5-2 loss to the Washington Capitals on Saturday night. Kadri also had three shots on goal and four hits in 16:47 of ice time in the contest. He is now six goals away from having back-to-back 30-goal seasons for the first time in his career. The only other Leafs player to score Saturday was Zach Hyman. Kadri has 45 points in 65 games this year.

3 Tyler Bozak Active

Tyler Bozak skipped the morning skate, but he will play Tuesday night versus Florida. Bozak was off for some maintenance in the morning. Look for him to take his spot between James van Riemsdyk and Connor Brown on Tuesday night. Bozak has one goal and three helpers in the past four games.

4 Tomas Plekanec Active

Tomas Plekanec is set to make his Toronto debut on Monday night against Tampa Bay. Plekanec is projected to center the fourth line between Leo Komarov and Josh Leivo. The long-time Canadiens pivot will be playing in his first NHL game wearing a different team's jersey.

5 Dominic Moore Active

Dominic Moore will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the Buffalo Sabres. It's the second time in four games that Moore will serve as a healthy scratch. He has six goals and six assists in 48 contests. Roman Polak and Josh Leivo will also watch the game from the press box.

LW 1 James van Riemsdyk Active

Expect the wind to be a factor during Saturday's Stadium Series game in Annapolis, Maryland between the Maple Leafs and Capitals. There was 80MPH wind gusts in Annapolis on Friday night, but even though that'll come down on Saturday, the wind is still expected to make things difficult for the players. It's something that both teams will have to adjust to. "Every one of these is a little different. It would’ve been nice to get out there today and get a feel for (the ice), especially with (Toronto’s Canadian Navy-themed) white jerseys, but we’ll make it work," Leafs forward James van Riemsdyk said. "Night time will make it different for sight, but I think that will be good (not to lose the puck against different backdrops). I haven’t played anywhere where it has been super windy. It will definitely be a neat dynamic."

2 Patrick Marleau Active

Patrick Marleau scored his 20th of the season in a 5-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night. In all but five NHL seasons, the 19-year veteran has scored at least 20 goals in each season he's played in. Marleau scored his 20th of the year in the second period of Saturday's loss to Pittsburgh, tying the game at three goals apiece. Toronto also got goals from Connor Brown and Tyler Bozak in the loss. Marleau now has 20 goals and 33 points in 60 games this season.

3 Zach Hyman Active

Zach Hyman scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers. The Maple Leafs found themselves down 2-0 in the second period, but they managed to tie the game thanks to goals by Hyman and Dominic Moore. The goal put an end to his 10-game goalless drought. The 25-year-old is up to 12 goals and 33 points in 66 games this season. He doesn't need to be owned in any fantasy format.

4 Matt Martin Active

Matt Martin will be back in the lineup on Monday night. Martin has been a healthy scratch since Jan. 22. He will skate on the fourth line against the Buffalo Sabres and Dominic Moore is projected to head to the press box instead.

5 Josh Leivo Active

Josh Leivo will play on Saturday night. Leivo has been scratched in each of Toronto's last 23 games, but now that Auston Matthews is injured, there's an opening in the lineup. Leivo has one goal and two assists in 12 games this season.

6 Kasperi Kapanen Active

Don't expect Kasperi Kapanen to be heading to the minors anytime soon. The 21-year-old hasn't been getting much ice time of late, but head coach Mike Babcock wants he and young blue liner Travis Dermott to continue learning in the NHL. "(They) are trying to figure out when to make a play and take care of the puck and when you can’t lose your position," Babcock said Tuesday night. "It’s not going to help them to play in the American (Hockey) League any more. They’re going to learn when they’re on the wrong side of things." Kapanen has four goals and one assist in 19 games this season.

7 Joffrey Lupul I.L.

Joffrey Lupul has failed his second physical and can be placed on long-term injured reserve. The NHL confirmed the initial diagnosis after Lupul failed his team physical before training camp. Toronto will place Lupul ($5.25 million) and Nathan Horton ($5.3 million) on LTIR once the season starts for some cap relief. Lupul hasn't played for the Leafs since February 2016.

RW 1 William Nylander Active

William Nylander scored two goals and one assist in Monday's 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Nylander opened the scoring at the 11:55 mark of the first period when he buried a one-timer past Bolts goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy. The 21-year-old then made it 2-0 on a partial breakaway early in the middle frame. He also registered the primary assist on Jake Gardiner's goal later on in the frame. Nylander finished the night with a plus-2 rating and two shots on goal in 14:49 of ice time. This was the second time in four games that he's racked up three points. The Leafs forward is up to 14 goals and 45 points in 58 games this season. After the Leafs blew a 3-0 lead, James van Riemsdyk scored the game-winner for them in the third.

2 Mitch Marner Active

Mitch Marner scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Marner gave the Maple Leafs a 2-1 lead at the 9:52 mark of the first period. He also registered the primary assist on Tyler Bozak's game-tying goal (3-3) in the third frame. Marner didn't get an opportunity to shoot in the shootout though. The Leafs forward now has seven points in his last three games. The 20-year-old is up to 17 goals and 53 points in 65 games this season. James van Riemsdyk, who missed his shootout attempt, also found the back of the net for Toronto on Monday night.

3 Connor Brown Active

Connor Brown is projected to skate on a line with Tyler Bozak and James van Riemsdyk on Saturday night. Brown was promoted off the Maple Leafs' fourth line. He comes into tonight's game against Ottawa having scored in back-to-back games. Brown is up to 12 goals and six assists in 47 games this season. He doesn't need to be owned in standard fantasy leagues.

4 Leo Komarov Active

Leo Komarov scored a pair of goals in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Komarov's power-play tally with eight seconds remaining in the first period cut Buffalo's lead to 2-1 at the time. He then added the game-tying goal midway through the second frame. Unfortunately for him, it wasn't enough to propel his team to victory. Komarov had just one goal in 32 games before tonight's contest, so the offensive outburst was a little unexpected. He's up to seven goals and 18 points in 68 games this season. Mitch Marner scored Toronto's third goal of the game, but it was too little too late for a comeback.

5 Nathan Horton I.L.

Nathan Horton has been left off Toronto's training camp roster after failing his physical, he is also not with the team. Horton, who suffers from a degenerative back condition that has prevented him from playing since the 2013-14 season, is expected to be placed on long-term injury reserve once the regular season begins. The move will relieve $5.3M of cap space, which will be useful for the Maple Leafs as they're currently just $385K below the ceiling.

D 1 Morgan Rielly Active

Morgan Rielly earned a pair of assists in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to Tampa Bay. Rielly picked up two secondary helpers in the contest. Additionally, he was on the ice for a team-high 15 shot attempts at five-on-five. Rielly has produced personal bests this campaign with 31 assists and 37 points through 59 games.

2 Jake Gardiner Active

Jake Gardiner registered his 200th NHL point in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Florida Panthers. Gardiner helped set up James van Riemsdyk's first-period goal. The Leafs blue liner has now racked up seven points in his last eight contests. He has four goals, 33 assists and a plus-8 rating in 62 games this season.

3 Nikita Zaitsev Active

Nikita Zaitsev (foot) will return to the lineup on Wednesday night versus the New York Islanders. Zaitsev has missed the last 17 games with a broken foot. He is projected to be paired with Travis Dermott. Zaitsev has 10 points, 64 hits, 94 blocks and a plus-8 rating in 34 games this season.

4 Ron Hainsey Active

Ron Hainsey scored the game-winning goal in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Boston Bruins. Hainsey broke a 3-3 tie with under 1:30 remaining in regulation. The veteran finished the night with a minus-2 rating, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in 20:41 of ice time. Hainsey has four goals and 20 points in 62 games this season.

5 Connor Carrick Active

Connor Carrick will be a healthy scratch in Saturday's Stadium Series game against the Washington Capitals. Carrick has three goals and four assists in 38 games this season. This will be the third time in four games that he'll serve as a healthy scratch. Josh Leivo and Matt Martin will also watch this outdoor game from the comfort of the press box.

6 Travis Dermott Active

The Toronto Maple Leafs will keep Travis Dermott in the NHL. Head coach Mike Babcock made it clear after Tuesday's game against Florida that he prefers that Dermott and Kasperi Kapanen learn from their mistakes in the NHL. "(They) are trying to figure out when to make a play and take care of the puck and when you can’t lose your position," Babcock said. "It’s not going to help them to play in the American (Hockey) League any more. They’re going to learn when they’re on the wrong side of things." Dermott has one goal and seven assists in 19 games this season.

7 Roman Polak Active

Roman Polak will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Florida Panthers. The 31-year-old has been splitting playing duties with Connor Carrick, who will slide back into the lineup tonight. Polak has two goals and nine points in 40 games this season. Matt Martin and Josh Leivo will also watch the game from the press box.

G 1 Frederik Andersen Active

Frederik Andersen allowed five goals on 24 shots in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. The Maple Leafs were down 2-0 before the four-minute mark of the first period, but they battled back to tie the game. Unfortunately for Toronto, they couldn't avoid dropping a fourth consecutive game (Andersen has been between the pipes for three of those decisions). The Leafs netminder has 32-18-5 record with a 2.78 goals-against-average and a .919 save percentage this season.